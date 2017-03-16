For example …

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has praised new ACTU secretary Sally McManus for saying that she does not have a problem with unions and workers breaking “unjust” laws, saying brave people have a duty to stand up against laws that are wrong.
…
Senator Di Natale said today that Ms McManus had said what many Australians know and understand.
What I particularly like about Richard Di Natale is that he practices what he preaches.
… Senator Di Natale has hired three au pairs since entering Parliament and paid them $150 a week. He provided room and board, which he valued at $300 a week.
…
The rate of pay is less than a quarter of the full time minimum wage of $606.40 a week in 2012.
It seems people are willing to work at less than the minimum wage. I understand the good doctor may be somewhat embarrassed by the revelation that he pays well below the minimum wage, but he has provided employment opportunities to people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a job. Well done.
Minimum wage laws are immoral – thanks to the ACTU and Di Natale’s excellent example more Australians should be ignoring them and providing employment opportunities to people who would otherwise be unemployed.
The greens are traitors; let’s not mince words; these bastards think they are so morally superior they not only can recognise the true issues but are not tainted by whatever method is necessary to achieve their moral goals. Greens Senator attended Domestic TERROR Training Camp “Preventing Police from Raid.
Still like to know if FBT was involved.
Presumably (in keeping with the latest lovely fantasy idea from the Greens), those handsomely remunerated au pairs were only required to work four days a week…..?
Labor would be doing themselves, and the nation, a favour, if they let the Greens be the parliamentary spokesbots for an increasingly marginalised union movement, with Labor broadening its focus to all workers, not just those who belong to particular unions.
Why is it that whenever I see pictures of the current “leadership” of what used to be the A.C.T.U., I am strongly reminded of the famous ‘stoning’ scene from Monty Pythons’ “Life of Brian”.
Centurion asks: “Are there any women here?”
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” comes the falsetto-becoming bass baritone, reply.
It can’t be long now till the A.C.T.U. changes its’ name to something more representative and inclusive (in a nice caring, sharing, bloke-hating way).
I’d suggest:
“The A.C.T.Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.U.” as a good start.
Except S18C, because RAAAAACCCCCCCCCCIIIIIIIIIIISSSSSMMMM!!!!!111111!!!!!111
My problem with this is that an au pair probably tends to the kids during the night, gets them to school, perhaps even make sure they take needed medication. Basically doing a mother/father’s duties which we value highly but say the an pair’s salary should be trivial and worth a pittance.
This country is AWASH with “unjust / unfair ” laws.
However, one must deal with them “wisely but cautiously”.
Remember the”golden rule”. No not that noice old homily about being good to others, but the actual, REAL-WORLD one:
He who has the gold (and guns), ROOLZ!!
Sally and Dick have own rules. MSM only criticise one side.
Di Natale would be an excellent IR Minister
Given how employees and unions can now pick and choose the laws they obey, does diNatale’s au pair have a right to go on strike indefinitely for $150 per week, living at his house at his expense and even the right to go out and moonlight for some other employer?
Might see some “social justice” in this after all!
If the law was evenly applied to Greens like to the rest of us most of them would be in gaol.
The stuff they get up to during demos would see a normal person put away.
We live in a two tiered society – the protected lawless left and the ordinary people who, if they dare to say something un-PC, will be ruined in court.
Hypocrisy. You will probably find he likes jetting about first class for overseas junkets, drives at least one SUV, and has houses full of carbon powered metal gadgets and machines.
Where is the news in this? VicPol, Australia’s most politicised police force, have been selectively enforcing Australian laws for years.
I’m sure Sally & Bill will make a great team when Labor win the next election..
oops..forgot to attach the link..
.http://www.afr.com/news/policy/industrial-relations/mediscare-campaign-director-sally-mcmanus-firms-as-new-actu-leader-20170201-gu32e5
aaww, how nice..
‘One influential figure who took up the cudgels for the ASU was McManus’ long-time friend Bill Shorten, then parliamentary secretary for disability services. The pair began their union careers together in 1994 as ACTU trainee organisers and have maintained a strong relationship ever since.
Now do we see how important it is to have friends!
https://www.crikey.com.au/2012/05/09/the-power-index-union-heavies-sally-mcmanus-at-9/
Beat me to it Lurker. Obviously Di Natalie won’t mind if I don’t comply with what I consider to be unjust laws such as 18C, temporary budget repair levy, and paying my 2.5% Medicare levy when I have private health insurance. And that’s just the start.
Presumably driving over Green protestors with a bulldozer if they’re unjustly blocking drillers from getting to their workplace is now OK?
The good thing about Fairwork is that it is cleaning out private sector unions in Australia. Unfortunately what is left behind are the dregs like McManus who have no concept of the private sector.
How did McManus and the totalitarian Greens get to be the arbiter of good and bad laws?
Australia has the highest minimum wage in the world, well done communists.
The $300 per week valuation of room and board is almost certainly subject to FBT, as it is provided as part of a remuneration package.
Did di Natale, who is big on people and industries “paying their fair share” pay the FBT?
If it’s any consolation, I can confirm he wears cheap shoes.