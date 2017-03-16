For example …

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has praised new ACTU secretary Sally McManus for saying that she does not have a problem with unions and workers breaking “unjust” laws, saying brave people have a duty to stand up against laws that are wrong.
Senator Di Natale said today that Ms McManus had said what many Australians know and understand.
What I particularly like about Richard Di Natale is that he practices what he preaches.
… Senator Di Natale has hired three au pairs since entering Parliament and paid them $150 a week. He provided room and board, which he valued at $300 a week.
The rate of pay is less than a quarter of the full time minimum wage of $606.40 a week in 2012.
It seems people are willing to work at less than the minimum wage. I understand the good doctor may be somewhat embarrassed by the revelation that he pays well below the minimum wage, but he has provided employment opportunities to people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a job. Well done.
Minimum wage laws are immoral – thanks to the ACTU and Di Natale’s excellent example more Australians should be ignoring them and providing employment opportunities to people who would otherwise be unemployed.
The greens are traitors; let’s not mince words; these bastards think they are so morally superior they not only can recognise the true issues but are not tainted by whatever method is necessary to achieve their moral goals. Greens Senator attended Domestic TERROR Training Camp “Preventing Police from Raid.
Still like to know if FBT was involved.
Presumably (in keeping with the latest lovely fantasy idea from the Greens), those handsomely remunerated au pairs were only required to work four days a week…..?
Labor would be doing themselves, and the nation, a favour, if they let the Greens be the parliamentary spokesbots for an increasingly marginalised union movement, with Labor broadening its focus to all workers, not just those who belong to particular unions.
Why is it that whenever I see pictures of the current “leadership” of what used to be the A.C.T.U., I am strongly reminded of the famous ‘stoning’ scene from Monty Pythons’ “Life of Brian”.
Centurion asks: “Are there any women here?”
“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” comes the falsetto-becoming bass baritone, reply.
It can’t be long now till the A.C.T.U. changes its’ name to something more representative and inclusive (in a nice caring, sharing, bloke-hating way).
I’d suggest:
“The A.C.T.Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.U.” as a good start.
