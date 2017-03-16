For example …

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has praised new ACTU secretary Sally McManus for saying that she does not have a problem with unions and workers breaking “unjust” laws, saying brave people have a duty to stand up against laws that are wrong. … Senator Di Natale said today that Ms McManus had said what many Australians know and understand.

What I particularly like about Richard Di Natale is that he practices what he preaches.

… Senator Di Natale has hired three au pairs since entering Parliament and paid them $150 a week. He provided room and board, which he valued at $300 a week. … The rate of pay is less than a quarter of the full time minimum wage of $606.40 a week in 2012.

As we said at the time:

It seems people are willing to work at less than the minimum wage. I understand the good doctor may be somewhat embarrassed by the revelation that he pays well below the minimum wage, but he has provided employment opportunities to people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a job. Well done.

Minimum wage laws are immoral – thanks to the ACTU and Di Natale’s excellent example more Australians should be ignoring them and providing employment opportunities to people who would otherwise be unemployed.