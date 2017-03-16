Guest post on the Alt-Right from Driftforge

For those who haven’t been paying detailed attention to the Alt-Right over the last several years, getting a feel for what it is can be remarkably difficult. This is certainly not made any easier by the ubiquitous posts that try to paint the Alt-Right as the second coming of Hitler. These discourage the engagement with the movement that is necessary to get a grip on it. Nor is it helped by the tendency of those involved with the Alt-Right to deny either a leadership role within it, or alternatively, to deny their membership of it altogether.
The Alt-Right may be described as the group of people who have been cast out of polite, progressive society. It is not a particularly intellectual movement, but this is a characteristic of the mechanism of its formation: Intellectuals as a group largely have the capacity and inclination to avoid being kicked out of polite society. This is not to suggest that the typical member of the Alt-Right is brutish; far from it. One of the characteristics of the progressive movement is its tendency to attack the people for their privilege: the people who choose to become Alt-Right are both able and independently minded. These are people who get things done.
Thus the progressive parasite has managed, in its ineffable wisdom, to cobble together a motley crew of (predominantly) men from disparate backgrounds who are united by the common experience of expulsion from society. These men are capable, self-organising, and motivated by their experience. They have coalesced into what can be described as a series of fractious tribes with different approaches but a single purpose: the utter destruction of the left and the opportunity to rebuild civilisation in its absence. Each of these tribes has capable individuals who have risen to leadership although none of them actually ‘lead’ the movement. As a movement it’s advantages are based around rapid trial and error testing of thought and political action; concepts and paradigms that do not have significant effect are discarded continually in favour of those that are more effective. It is highly Darwinistic in its character.
It observes, rightly, that Conservatism has failed to conserve, and thus discards it as a dry husk, devoid of value. It observes that Liberalism has not produced Liberty for them, save the liberty of the outcast. It too, is discarded. The Alt-Right has an unbounded survival ethos, seeking the survival of Western Civilisation and its embodiment in the Western Peoples at all costs. It has grabbed hold of Protectionism and Nationalism and made them its own for they have not yet fallen to progress. Should these fail to serve against the parasitic forces arrayed against them, they too will be cast aside in the search for ideologies capable of resisting and then turning the tide.
The “Factious Tribes”
Who are they and what do they believe? Again, there isn’t exactly a formal list. Moreover, many loudly deny being part of the Alt-Right, while quietly indicating that they are somewhat aligned. There are some identifiable groupings. Among them there are degrees of acceptance of the truths that are colloquially called ‘red pills’ (as per the Matrix). To this end, Vox Day, one of the more intellectually capable individuals who is openly part of the Alt-Right, set out 16 points on which there is general agreement. A new person in the movement – either intellectually curious or recently cast out – may only agree with 3 or 4 of these points. These people are considered ‘Alt-Lite’. Anyone who agrees with the vast bulk of these points is ‘Alt-Right’. Those on the spectrum from White Nationalism to White Supremacy are a subgroup referred to as the ‘Alt-White’; those with a broader view that has scope for all nationalities and peoples as the ‘Alt-West’. Finally, there are a group of generally aligned intellectual strands which are referred to collectively as the Dark Enlightenment.
The Alt-White holds an interesting position within the Alt-Right. From one perspective, they have been cast out the longest, and were also the originators of the term ‘Alt-Right’, which lends them a touch of primacy. At the same time, they are inclined to a degree of overextension and the their intellectual output is targeted at a broader but less educated base than some other groups. There is a degree of tension, especially where white nationalism gives way to white supremacy. Places to start looking into this group include therightstuff and this site.
The Alt-West seems to be where a lot of those who were cast out from a more liberal or libertarian position seem to end up. These people may have come to the Alt-Right out of Gamergate, out of the computing/technology industry, out of science fiction community, or a number of other incidents. See places like voxday and menofthewest. Gamergate is a story in itself, starting with a personal feud on a gaming site and morphing into an acrimonious ideological confrontation between an “alt-right” group and the feral left.
The Alt-Lite is really about getting your toes wet. Its transitional. As such it described people in process more than a set community. That said, places like this expose people to a metered dose of this red-pill.
There is another faction that is roughly ‘men’s groups’, men trying to navigate a world that is hostile to them and to family formation. There is some deep stuff in there if you are looking into social interaction, but it’s largely not suitable for ‘polite company’. A number of the men who started that grouping have broadened out from that starting base. See this site or this one for something less given in to the hedonism and base tendencies of the age.
There are also traditional Catholic and Orthodox groups – people who never really left Western Civilisation behind – and we are starting to see a lot more explicitly Western Civilisation stuff pop up. In Australia, this is probably a good example of this, and fairly deep intellectually.
And then there is /pol/, is a seething mass of anonymous individuals who dredge the very bowels of the internet for the little bits of cream that float to the surface, and post the results on their eponymous image boards. It is not for the faint-hearted, but it is increasingly regularly the place where news that the powers that be would rather remain hidden first breaks. It is anarchy in raw form online. And no, I’m not providing a link to /pol/.
Finally, there are the aligned intellectual spaces. None of these would claim to be alt-right; they are somewhat ‘above’ that. That said, the parallels are obvious. These are places where intellectual discussion and advancement in areas of verboten thought take place. Here you find things like Neoreaction and Propertarianism.
The Alt-Right, from the outside, appears a group of uncultured, impolitic outcasts. They revel in racism, sexism and all the other -isms that polite society disdains. This is the visible manifestation of adopting the liberty of the outcast. There are three notable effects, two of which are obvious and intentional: the left is driven foaming at the mouth insane; the old-right recoils in disgust. The third is more subtle, but more profound. In utilising these forbidden memes, a working (rather than intellectual) understanding is returning as to why these were accepted in prior times as foundational elements of Western Civilisation itself.
It is also worth understanding what the Alt-Right sees, looking back out. They see the Alt-Right as the New-Right. They see that the Old-Right has passed, even if many of the individuals who were part of that haven’t realised it yet. They see that the day is coming where everyone will be faced with the choice of becoming progressive, or of joining the outcasts. For obvious reasons, the Alt-Right view those who genuflect left now – and defect left under pressure – with the utmost contempt, reserving for them the derogatory epithet ‘cuck’. Those who move right, and reject the societal status offered as inducement by the left, are exhorted onward into ever-deeper rejection of the progressive frame.
Finally, note what the Alt-Right are doing, beyond the memes. They are building businesses that serve the Alt-Right, because they see that at any point, service can and will be denied them. They are building alternative-technology platforms that will replace ubiquitous but convereged utilities like Twitter, Wikipedia, Chrome, Patreon, because those are and will increasingly deny them service, or surreptitiously impede their service. They are reporting their own news. A new community – maybe even a new civilisation – is being boot-strapped together from scraps of the past, by the societal discards of the present.
What a load of self serving twaddle.
Could those self proclaimed intellectuals that don’t understand what is going on at least shut up and stop helping the left by running with their tactic of divide and conquer.
Applying divisive names to fracture the right is what the term Alt right is supposed to do.
And here we have people latching on to it and running with it.
This little pile of dribble says so much about the author.
There are right wing people that fight, and there are those more worried about their standing in “polite, progressive society”
Some of us understand these chicken shit intellectuals better than they understand themselves.
We fighters of the right, have never been part of those intellectual’s polite progressive society.
We have never wanted to be.
But we have always been here and we have existed in a society far, far more polite and progressive than their pseudo society of left wing regressives they long for acceptance in.
This has nothing to do with being cast out.
We have never wanted in.
We have quietly let intellectuals get on with talking and talking and talking, most of the time wanking on in universities and back slapping each other in a gutless display of submission to leftism.
Mostly paid for by us.
Then , when they bend over too far to the left, in desperate need of the recognition of those in their bubble, we must bring them back to our polite society, the real progressive society, and burst that bubble.
Stop caving to the left by using their divisive language on us.
I never went to university.
I am a tradesman and a small business owner in hard times.
I spent my own money and time organising and leading a protest against the Gillard government.
I wish I never had to think about politics once in my short time on this world.
I have to, because the times we live in dictate it, and I have never changed my political views.
Those being minimal government, personal responsibility etc.
They are being threatened like never before due to the march through the institutions of the last 50 odd years.
Alt right…….FFS.
It’s just right wing people starting to fight back.
Get out of your bubble.
We have always been here, proud of our polite society, not needing yours for a second.
I often use the term “insulated”, and that is what we are seeing here, with this dribble.
I am not Alt right.
I am Always right.
Always was, always will be.
Again, I understand the confusion of the insulated intellectuals in this matter, but please don’t enable the left by using their weapons on us, yourself.
Now is the time for many intellectuals that think they’re right wing to shut up.
You’ve done enough damage in your rush to be accepted by the left.
I thought myself Conservative; however, going by that list, I am of the Alt-Right.
So be it, Viva La Revolution!
Translation from MSM lingo.
Alt-Right: conservative
Right: centre-left
Centre-Left: Marxist
Left-wing: Stalinist
Alt-Left: Gaia worship
Libertarian: Progressive
Centrist: Raphus cucullatus
ABC: All bloody communists
Excellent and accurate post by Driftforge.
I want to emphasis one distinct thing the alt-right has done that differs from the normal conservatism; they emphatically embrace identity politics.
The alt-right is made up of former Libertarians who saw how ineffective this individualist philosophy was in practical politics.They saw the Left successfully use identity politics to march through the institutions and win every cultural battle. So they have chosen to use Alinskyist tactics against the Left. They use emotive identity politics, based on race, sex and culture. As Vox Day shows, they reject dialectic rationalism for attack rhetoric. And it has been working, working, working, big time.
Best thing I heard about the Alt-Right during US election was that Hilary Clinton complaining about the Alt-Right is like Emerson, Lake and Palmer complaining about The Ramones.
They are like the Punks used to be – no need to over-think it.
Big call.
Who and where?
Link?
There are cowards that have bowed to political (Marxist) correct leftism and those that haven’t.
Ever.
If you are just learning about them now, where have you been?
They are not “adopting” identity politics, they (just ordinary right wing people) are calling it out.
Big difference.
When it is in regard to Islam, they are calling out Islam’s Identity politics and exposing it’s hatred of those different and it’s lies.
Get the difference?
If someone declares war on you due to your identity, and you call it out, you are defending individualism.
The problem with this conclusion is that civilisations, to last past one generation, must include women.
This is a comprehensive article, but the definition of the alt-right can be much shorter: it’s young white blokes whining about how they can’t get a root.
I’m with you Struth… well said.
Cthulhu may swim slowly. But he only swims left…
Cthulhu brooks no dissent in its ranks, and seeks to split apart and marginalise [Alinsky R.13] any group that threatens its power base [Alinsky R.1]. Once an enemy is identified, great tentacles of the Media/Courts/Unis ensure that the crush is constant [Alinsky R8.] … and the process is the punishment [Alinsky R.9] discouraging anyone else from dissent.
Labelling anyone as a part of some dissenting herd – whether they are on not – will over time allow Cthulhu to weaken them to the point that to escape the opprobrium the isolated will happily allow itself to be subsumed by Cthulhu … and swim ever sinister.
Actually monstie it’s the pussified left who can’t get roots and lop their own dicks off to attract some rear guard action.
Well, after your lunch yesterday, you were scared you were going to get one.
It’s great to see Monty’s definition of left and right comes down to those scared of getting a root opposing those that are scared of not getting one!
Good summary.
The defining characteristic is that a good member is ZFG for what whining (un)conservatives say about them. Laughing and ridiculing pearl clutching should be one of those 16 points (haven’t read them, so maybe it is)
Libertarian and mainstream conservatism have failed to provide any wins at all. It is a failed political movement of apologists like Abbott prone to be co-opted by severe leftists like Turnbull and Baird.
The weapon the left uses against apologist conservatives like Abbott is always getting them to cut off support for people more conservative than them on any topic, whether it be Hanson, Wilders, whoever. The useless conservative shoots right and grovels left, and as such are pathetic controlled opposition. The real useless people like Baird are paid up churchians who have vestigial conservative memes left over but who are hard left compared to even Bob Hawke or Paul Keating.
The big change coming is in rejection of public shaming by leftists like the Coopers beer epsiode. Smart companies will learn that the tiny noisy minority threatening paper tiger boycotts are nothing compared to the legions of actual customers tired of being treated like idiots. The people most receptive to these ideas are the latest generation who have grown up navigating social media bullying and live on ridiculing the serious by trolling. Luckily enough these people also form the future voting blocs of western countries.
+10,000, struth. Right behind you 1000%. I’m sick of the pompous intellectuals that while thinking they are smarter than everyone else, have almost lead us to the slaughter with their, talk, talk, and more talk, and no action.
I see the Alt Right as a bunch of wannabe intellectuals that just can’t make it to the pompous stage. Get a grip men and remember your roots and what you’re fighting for!
Baird and his ilk are part of the church that has been taken over by the socialists.
They are leftists that go to church.
Thank goodness Baird was not leading the crusades to free the Holy Lands from the invaders.
He would have rolled over and asked for a tummy tickle. A bit like a greyhound.
I agree whole heartedly with your point except where we start to think of traitors to conservatism, as mainstream conservatives.
The are not.
They are leftists.
Abbott was a big government, high taxing socialist who backed down on 18c, and Turnbull is worse.
We haven’t had any sort of true right wing, conservative government since Menzies.
We don’t need to rebadge ourselves.
We need to call out the traitors amongst us.
If we let our soft cock “intellectuals” rebadge and divide us at this crucial point in time, we are truly screwed.
New chum, that was a good bit of positive at the end of your comment, that I have been noticing too.
The internet may still save us, if the left don’t shut it down.
The alt-right is a myth. It does not exist.
If view the political spectrum from this chart, typically the left sits in the ‘Authoritarian Left’ space and the right sits in the “Libertarian Right’ space. There are really no Libertarian lefts and the Authoritarian Right has been traditionally occupied by the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
As an increasing number of people are becoming fed up with the puritanical left wing ideology, in which identity politics and cultural relativism is making them even more unhinging, people are moving to the right and occupying space in the Authoritarian Right and Libertarian Right positions. Of course, every unhinged SJW just brands all of us as Alt-Right fascists and Nazis, even those who have always occupied the Libertarian Right space.
Rather than sifting through the above for some enlightenment, people would be better off listening to some Michael Savage
This is an oxymoron.
Dirftforge,
Not a bad effort. A few sweeping generalizations though.
I get what struth is saying but the fact is that before the alt right established itself the right was losing all the time. The alt right grew out of a combination of mens groups and pickup artist sites that have matured and morphed into being politically aware. The Gamergate controversy was the incendiary moment – when these groups realized that a push-back could actually be effective.
One of the better things about the leaderless “alt right’ is its finaly playing the left at its own game.
Shock and ridicule, point out their own incredible hypocrisies but refuse to have a set agenda the right can be “held to”.
Ok so its intellectually dishonest, but its worked for the left for over 60 years now.
No enemies to the right.
I’m not a fan of the Alt-Right theory but your article is well written Driftforge and you present your arguments concisely.
Chistery – That chart is crap. Right is anti-totalitarian. Left is totalitarian. Anyone who advocates totalitarian control is a lefty, which includes socialists, communists, Nazis and fascists. The Right is a herd of cats. Individualists. Thus there is no such thing as an authoritarian right.
That’s why the Right can’t organise. They can only win by persuasion.
On the other hand 50 million ‘cats’ with guns is what keeps the Left in the US up at night. 😀
I see the Alinski Communist Trotskyist Unions (ACTU) has a lesbian communust new gen sec ,she looks like a clone of wong Question. do the left have a place where they breed these non persons ? This leso doesn’t believe in laws unless they are politically correct of course,it will probably get the AO,and be made Aussie of the century,plus of course the nobble prize,its a prize for Nobs .
Malcolm ruddbull,keep your eye on this coming comrade ,she will fit in well with the other commo wankers ,like him .
There is certainly an element of this to what is occurring, but it is not ‘just’ that. It is people being given no choice but to submit or to fight back. It is people starting to fight back without regard for the personal cost of doing so. It is people rejecting utterly the status offered by the left for obeisance to their paradigm. Its people finding that once they reject the left, they have to build their own kit, and doing so in order to make it easier for others to reject the left. I think what you have described quite articulately in your response is what Sundance over at Conservative Tree House calls ‘cold anger’. It’s what Kiplings poem ‘When the Saxon beings to hate’ tapped into. Yes, it is right wing people starting to fight back, and starting to do so effectively. It is that and more.
In many ways this is correct, or at least is likely to become so. The easy path for the alt-right to follow will be to try and conserve/preserve a new set of cultural remnants. This path would see them, over the course of two or three generations, become the ineffective Conservatives that they currently despise. The alternate path is a whole nother topic.
The founding realisation of the Dark Enlightenment.
I think the importance of this change needs to be realised. The only reason identity politics faded was because people were similar enough to be able to identify together, and only people who identified together were part of a nation. Once you reach some critical point of defection from that model – realistically about 25% under a democratic system – ideological politics is no longer viable, because identity is so much stronger a tie. Thus the Alt-Right embrace of nationalism and protectionism.
You are completely missing the point and nature of the Alt-Right. Yes, there are ‘wannabe intellectuals’ out there trying to define the nature of this movement that is growing and changing. But they are in many ways irrelevant to the thrust of the Alt-Right at this point.
The Alt-Right is about achieving the restoration of Western Civilisation through the defeat of Progressivism. Anything – including the output of ‘wannabe intellectuals’ that assists in that task, is absorbed and utilised, until something more effective arises. Anything that does not is rejected. Pomposity certainly is — as was demonstrated to some effect quite recently.
Feel free to do the same to anything not useful to you in your own quest.
Truth. It is without leadership, and without form. It is as the wind.
No friends to the left.
Thank you. Its hard to do concise without a few sweeping generalisations slipping in. Any you want to pick apart?
I’m not sure this is a useful definition of left-right, largely because authoritarian and totalitarian are not the same and can be pitched against each other. Apparently the original left-right was in regards to the French Parliament where the Monarchists sat on the Right. Monarchy strikes me as being a fairly solidly authoritarian stance, and in direct opposition to the totalitarians arrayed against them.
In practice, the right is not so much individualist as tribalist. Right minded folk cluster together with similar people, around individuals of greater capacity; this is how we get the notion of companies, and that of tribes. Each tribe sees its own definition of ‘right’, and thus you end up with the fractious nature you are describing.
Then fuck off and find a forum that echo-chambers your meme, OR maybe actually support your point.
The floor is yours.
We aren’t holding our breath.
What do you mean?
The alt right does not exist because it literally does not exist. There is no such thing. The alt right is not some special group of people who follow a certain set of beliefs or hold a certain set of values. The alt-right is just regular people on the right wing of politics actually standing up and saying that they matter. And guess what – they don’t say it in the media, or hold rallies, or policy meetings, or form parties. They say it with their votes. That in of itself does not create a group of likeminded people of a certain political persuasion that you can give a name to, because they are not anything of the sort! The alt-right is merely a stupid terminology to describe right winged people who voted with their feet. It is a construct of the media and prominent people who want to there to be this big movement because it sells newspapers but it does not and never can exist given the reasons explained by others above who are much more eloquent than I.
What makes us who we are is that we have swallowed the red pill.
We have rejected the illusion, the delusion, the lies.
We have woken up.
Its hard to do concise without a few sweeping generalisations slipping in. Any you want to pick apart?
Yes, sure. Lets have a look at this part:
Thus the progressive parasite has managed, in its ineffable wisdom, to cobble together a motley crew of (predominantly) men from disparate backgrounds who are united by the common experience of expulsion from society. These men are capable, self-organising, and motivated by their experience. They have coalesced into what can be described as a series of fractious tribes with different approaches but a single purpose: the utter destruction of the left and the opportunity to rebuild civilisation in its absence.
I could say a great deal about this. Firstly, the reason that the alt-right is overwhelmingly male is because the alt-right understands that women in general, with very few exceptions, are an absolute disaster in leadership roles or with regards to politics in general. That may not be a popular claim to make but the alt-right is about realism as opposed to magic fairy thinking. The alt-right also understands that women in general have become hopelessly compromised as a result of welfare social policies and the like. In fact, the rise of the welfare state around the world mirrors women’s suffrage. Giving women the vote was one of the major mistakes that Western civilization made. You might be surprised at how many women agree with me on this matter in private.
Your use of the word tribe is important. Tribalism and identity politics, as an earlier poster pointed out, are at the heart of this battle. The Left have sought to push civic nationalism while at the same time embracing identity politics for select groups. The alt-right has noted the inherent incoherence of this attitude. We reject civic nationalism in all its forms but we embrace identity politics. In fact, identity politics is the new battleground precisely because the Left has inadvertently made it so. Tribalism is thus a critical component of this fight. It is everything.
I do not think that you can generalise with this idea that the alt-right is made up of men who have been expelled from polite society. If they left polite society at all it is because they have rejected it. The difference is important. People who have been rejected by polite society are most often those who attempted to curry favor and who were undone in the process. The alt-right is made up of the survivors. The ones who did not sell out their values and most importantly did not care what polite society thinks of them. You cannot be expelled from a club if you think that the club is worthless to begin with. The club members might convince themselves that they have done so but the reality is otherwise.
The media are desperate to form the alt-right into a group and anoint a leader. The the Alisnky toolkit can be deployed as per their usual tactics.
The formless nature and disregard for the media is a feature, not a bug. How can you use Alsinky tactics if there are no rules, no leaders, nothing but an idea to devote the two minutes hate?
Those who have read Sun Tszu will start to recognise what is going on. Frontal attacks on the globalist/media beast will be easily repelled. Eating away at the foundations and diverting future audiences away from their wares instead is leaving them exposed and over leveraged. Their own hubris makes them very slow to learn and easy to exploit. The only reason many media giants exist is because billionaires personally fund them to keep them alive. That cannot and will not go on forever.
Meanwhile the people who class themselves as alt-right or alt-light build their own audiences and own properties – properties which cannot be controlled. There are people like Alex Jones and his online shows and radio who reach more people than CNN news shows. He’s not alt-right I think, but in time others will get just as large audiences just the same, without the groaning costs of a legacy print or news operation.
As for identity politics – the alt-right people tend to say they are using identity politics in the same way that ‘minorities’ do. It’s just that the group of people who are ‘western civlization’ and Christian leaning, if not outright Christian, have clued onto the scheme while they still have the numbers. The identity group is predominantly (but not exclusively) white European descendants with a set of Christian morals. If they form a solid voting bloc and shrug off ‘racist’ shrieking then they will dominate.
This is all bullshit.
Plus Driftforge thinks blacks shouldn’t have the franchise.
I think I used to be alt right when I was riding a Harley in NQ and wanted a patch. But I needed a bigger alphabet that included W and J.
I rejected the progressives, they didn’t reject me. I could be one if I wanted to. But I have to be a polite member of society sometimes, because I have skin in the game, money.
I am not sure embracing identity politics is a good idea, that’s a Leftist game as are the Alinksky doctrines. Leftist tactics are part of their problem, destructive and wasteful. But if we don’t learn from the enemy we are lost.
So Driftforge, keep up the good work, but remember some on your side will criticise you because all clubs look elitist to cranky old individualists.