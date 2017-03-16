Guest post on the Alt-Right from Driftforge

For those who haven’t been paying detailed attention to the Alt-Right over the last several years, getting a feel for what it is can be remarkably difficult. This is certainly not made any easier by the ubiquitous posts that try to paint the Alt-Right as the second coming of Hitler. These discourage the engagement with the movement that is necessary to get a grip on it. Nor is it helped by the tendency of those involved with the Alt-Right to deny either a leadership role within it, or alternatively, to deny their membership of it altogether.

The Alt-Right may be described as the group of people who have been cast out of polite, progressive society. It is not a particularly intellectual movement, but this is a characteristic of the mechanism of its formation: Intellectuals as a group largely have the capacity and inclination to avoid being kicked out of polite society. This is not to suggest that the typical member of the Alt-Right is brutish; far from it. One of the characteristics of the progressive movement is its tendency to attack the people for their privilege: the people who choose to become Alt-Right are both able and independently minded. These are people who get things done.

Thus the progressive parasite has managed, in its ineffable wisdom, to cobble together a motley crew of (predominantly) men from disparate backgrounds who are united by the common experience of expulsion from society. These men are capable, self-organising, and motivated by their experience. They have coalesced into what can be described as a series of fractious tribes with different approaches but a single purpose: the utter destruction of the left and the opportunity to rebuild civilisation in its absence. Each of these tribes has capable individuals who have risen to leadership although none of them actually ‘lead’ the movement. As a movement it’s advantages are based around rapid trial and error testing of thought and political action; concepts and paradigms that do not have significant effect are discarded continually in favour of those that are more effective. It is highly Darwinistic in its character.

It observes, rightly, that Conservatism has failed to conserve, and thus discards it as a dry husk, devoid of value. It observes that Liberalism has not produced Liberty for them, save the liberty of the outcast. It too, is discarded. The Alt-Right has an unbounded survival ethos, seeking the survival of Western Civilisation and its embodiment in the Western Peoples at all costs. It has grabbed hold of Protectionism and Nationalism and made them its own for they have not yet fallen to progress. Should these fail to serve against the parasitic forces arrayed against them, they too will be cast aside in the search for ideologies capable of resisting and then turning the tide.

The “Factious Tribes”

Who are they and what do they believe? Again, there isn’t exactly a formal list. Moreover, many loudly deny being part of the Alt-Right, while quietly indicating that they are somewhat aligned. There are some identifiable groupings. Among them there are degrees of acceptance of the truths that are colloquially called ‘red pills’ (as per the Matrix). To this end, Vox Day, one of the more intellectually capable individuals who is openly part of the Alt-Right, set out 16 points on which there is general agreement. A new person in the movement – either intellectually curious or recently cast out – may only agree with 3 or 4 of these points. These people are considered ‘Alt-Lite’. Anyone who agrees with the vast bulk of these points is ‘Alt-Right’. Those on the spectrum from White Nationalism to White Supremacy are a subgroup referred to as the ‘Alt-White’; those with a broader view that has scope for all nationalities and peoples as the ‘Alt-West’. Finally, there are a group of generally aligned intellectual strands which are referred to collectively as the Dark Enlightenment.

The Alt-White holds an interesting position within the Alt-Right. From one perspective, they have been cast out the longest, and were also the originators of the term ‘Alt-Right’, which lends them a touch of primacy. At the same time, they are inclined to a degree of overextension and the their intellectual output is targeted at a broader but less educated base than some other groups. There is a degree of tension, especially where white nationalism gives way to white supremacy. Places to start looking into this group include therightstuff and this site.

The Alt-West seems to be where a lot of those who were cast out from a more liberal or libertarian position seem to end up. These people may have come to the Alt-Right out of Gamergate, out of the computing/technology industry, out of science fiction community, or a number of other incidents. See places like voxday and menofthewest. Gamergate is a story in itself, starting with a personal feud on a gaming site and morphing into an acrimonious ideological confrontation between an “alt-right” group and the feral left.

The Alt-Lite is really about getting your toes wet. Its transitional. As such it described people in process more than a set community. That said, places like this expose people to a metered dose of this red-pill.

There is another faction that is roughly ‘men’s groups’, men trying to navigate a world that is hostile to them and to family formation. There is some deep stuff in there if you are looking into social interaction, but it’s largely not suitable for ‘polite company’. A number of the men who started that grouping have broadened out from that starting base. See this site or this one for something less given in to the hedonism and base tendencies of the age.

There are also traditional Catholic and Orthodox groups – people who never really left Western Civilisation behind – and we are starting to see a lot more explicitly Western Civilisation stuff pop up. In Australia, this is probably a good example of this, and fairly deep intellectually.

And then there is /pol/, is a seething mass of anonymous individuals who dredge the very bowels of the internet for the little bits of cream that float to the surface, and post the results on their eponymous image boards. It is not for the faint-hearted, but it is increasingly regularly the place where news that the powers that be would rather remain hidden first breaks. It is anarchy in raw form online. And no, I’m not providing a link to /pol/.

Finally, there are the aligned intellectual spaces. None of these would claim to be alt-right; they are somewhat ‘above’ that. That said, the parallels are obvious. These are places where intellectual discussion and advancement in areas of verboten thought take place. Here you find things like Neoreaction and Propertarianism. ﻿

The Alt-Right, from the outside, appears a group of uncultured, impolitic outcasts. They revel in racism, sexism and all the other -isms that polite society disdains. This is the visible manifestation of adopting the liberty of the outcast. There are three notable effects, two of which are obvious and intentional: the left is driven foaming at the mouth insane; the old-right recoils in disgust. The third is more subtle, but more profound. In utilising these forbidden memes, a working (rather than intellectual) understanding is returning as to why these were accepted in prior times as foundational elements of Western Civilisation itself.

It is also worth understanding what the Alt-Right sees, looking back out. They see the Alt-Right as the New-Right. They see that the Old-Right has passed, even if many of the individuals who were part of that haven’t realised it yet. They see that the day is coming where everyone will be faced with the choice of becoming progressive, or of joining the outcasts. For obvious reasons, the Alt-Right view those who genuflect left now – and defect left under pressure – with the utmost contempt, reserving for them the derogatory epithet ‘cuck’. Those who move right, and reject the societal status offered as inducement by the left, are exhorted onward into ever-deeper rejection of the progressive frame.

Finally, note what the Alt-Right are doing, beyond the memes. They are building businesses that serve the Alt-Right, because they see that at any point, service can and will be denied them. They are building alternative-technology platforms that will replace ubiquitous but convereged utilities like Twitter, Wikipedia, Chrome, Patreon, because those are and will increasingly deny them service, or surreptitiously impede their service. They are reporting their own news. A new community – maybe even a new civilisation – is being boot-strapped together from scraps of the past, by the societal discards of the present.