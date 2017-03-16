Liberty Quote
Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.— Paul Kelly
-
Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
Came to a gunfight with a hankie. He was out gunned by a guy with sharp talk and numbers. Blurt had no idea if it was accurate or fake news.
The Waffler’s Snowy Mountains brain fart – the Wonthaggi desal plant writ large.
Koala. Don’t feel bad . I used the Kobayashi Maru hack on the Cat. Rules don’t count anymore.
I sometimes wonder WTF is wrong with blot.
The snowy scheme is a perpetual motion machine.
It defies all engineering realities. It is an absurd waste of money.
rickw, agree with you on Blurt. He perhaps is trying too hard to be everything to everybody, pleasing nobody.
The Waffler’s Snowy Mountains brain fart – the Wonthaggi desal plant writ large.
His stupidity is almost beyond description. What a ‘tard. Let’s not forget the ‘tards that put him there either.
I haven’t watched Bolt forever, his overtalking made me crazy.
I dedicate this new thread to concritters, steel fixers and formworkers.
The trades no one wants to do.
Pizzagate is going to explode. A journalist investigating it, David Seaman, is worried he will be assassinated as Andrew Breitbart was. Another journalist investigating it had his car rammed today.
leigh sales,
That interview was just downright rude and obnoxious. What a bitch.
“People say J ews are too powerful, we’re too strong, we’re too rich, we control the media, we’ve too much this, we’ve too much that and we often apologetically deny our strength and our power. Don’t do that, don’t do that! We have earned the right to influence public debate!”
– Alan Dershowitz
http://www.eutimes.net/2017/03/it-is-our-right-to-influence-and-control-america-with-the-media-dershowitz/
I just turned off Blot after Margot Kingston’s mad sister (Gay Alcorn) arrived to defend the communist civilisation-wreckers of the Filth. It’s only compassion to have them all put down with a needle.
I blame 27 years without a technical recession.
Free trade:
VIDEO-Kid Rock Blasts Imported Grills With Shotgun: ‘In Your Face, China’
I think I like the idea of launching a Chinese BBQ into the sky using a trebuchet, then blasting it with a shotgun. Cool.
Hmmm, if I used that trebuchet to launch a Weber into the sky the same way, then videoed it, I could get another UFO sighting article onto the Daily Express! Memo to self, buy a trebuchet on Ebay.
Stimp. Your top button is undone. Just move a tad to the right so that I can see the picture behind you.
A UN agency has declared Israel to be an aparthied state.
https://archive.is/bNWMS
Could the engineers have worked out that by taking the water up to 680 metres via a gentle gradient, following carefully selected contours will do the trick? Just as roads follow the path of least resistance in alpine areas. Those water pumps will find the work less onerous, and therefore consume less “off-peak” power. Winner.
P izzagate is going to explode. A journalist investigating it, David Seaman, is worried he will be assassinated as Andrew Breitbart was. Another journalist investigating it had his car rammed today.
Why is p izzagate a censored word on the Cat?
Stimp. Your top button is undone. Just move a tad to the right so that I can see the picture behind you.
I meant metaphorically.
You Normies are so f☆cking literal.
😆
The Waffler’s Snowy Mountains brain fart – the Wonthaggi desal plant writ large.
His stupidity is almost beyond description. What a ‘tard. Let’s not forget the ‘tards that put him there either.
Leigh Sales handing clown Frydenberg his arse.
There will be no Hydro expansion. No costings, no funding, no plans. no design.
Its a talking point to carry Maocolm to the next election. They will spend $100M investigating.
At the best it will be 2022 before anything will happen.
Maocolm will be assign to the dust bin of history and this can join all the very fast trainproposals.
For $2B they could build a modern coal fired power station.
It would be easier for Maocolm to swallow a yard glass of vomit than say the word coal.
Why is p izzagate a censored word on the Cat?
Because of me.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Trump told the UN to vacate prime NYC real estate and offer a new setup at the Mexican Border
37th Battalion A.I.F
Stimp. Made you look.
Oh yes, imminent arrests!
Where are they now?
Wow. The conspiracy operates at many levels!
I’m scared of the alt right and 4 chan now. Maybe p$ddobear wasn’t a joke after all!
Why is p izzagate a censored word on the Cat?/I>
because the controllers don’t like p izza.
too down market for their tastes.
Wouldn’t it be lovely to have politicians who put service to the country ahead of ambition.
Ralph Blewitt has been charged with 31 counts of fraud, 1 for each of the 31 bogus AWUWRA invoices sent to and paid by Thiess.
Interesting that the WA Rozzers would lay these charges just days before the new (ALP) Minister for Police is to be sworn in when presumably one of his/her first tasks would be to intervene and make sure the whole sordid mess is disappeared down the forgettery, just as the Marxist Dictatorship has successfully done in Victoriastan.
You couldn’t call them politicians then Gab. You’d have to come up with another name that didn’t mean cockhead.
Ah Mr McCain, you’ve done it again.
McCain: Rand Paul Is ‘Working for Vladimir Putin’
You have to say that John McCain has not exactly covered himself with glory since 20 January.
Perhaps a comfy palace somewhere, with the offer of a lifetime supply of free frozen pizza, will gently ease him into retirement.
dot, pedophilia is a disgusting crime. Why are you so opposed to possible pedophilia being investigated?
Calli
I dedicate this new thread to concritters, steel fixers and formworkers.
The trades no one wants to do.
All the trades are the trades no one wants to do!
I predict in ten years houses will be 100% made in China and assembled by Chinese guestworkers
My slice and dice of the Weatherill/Tesla affair here for those keen:
https://themarcusreview.com/2017/03/15/i-cant-love-you-in-the-dark/
It’s time to do a financial recap. Under Weatherill’s plan:
– up to $150 million will be spent to provide battery storage to up to 15,000 homes for four hours in an emergency; and
– $360 million will be spent to not provide gas power for up to 10% of the State’s total energy needs.
Let’s all take a moment to bask in the intelligence that’s oozing everywhere from this.
Of course, the above figures all assume that Weatherill can stay within budget. Is anyone seriously considering betting the under on that one?
No one is stopping them.
P$$$a gate, on the other hand, is proven BS.
He’s the Amanda Vanstone of American politics. Someone should tell him his pussy is showing … and it’s not pretty.
P izzagate is going to explode. A journalist investigating it, David Seaman,
Oh, come now.
With new coal-fired power plants, can anyone remember if the governments (state/fed) pay for the construction or is it done via private enterprise? (It’s been so long since a new plant was built I just can’t remember who pays).
Marcus. You haven’t factored in that mathematics, economics and rationality haven’t been sighted in SA parliament for decades. More chance of finding a Tassie Tiger.
Geriatric Mayfly
#2328487, posted on March 16, 2017 at 7:52 pm
Could the engineers have worked out that by taking the water up to 680 metres via a gentle gradient, following carefully selected contours will do the trick? Just as roads follow the path of least resistance in alpine areas. Those water pumps will find the work less onerous, and therefore consume less “off-peak” power. Winner.
680M is 680M
We have 12 stage pumps that can pump to 720M for de-watering mines but they only do 10Litres/second at that head.
Good enough for mines with minor water problems but that performance would be laughable for a hydro situation.
I imagine that at the volume required they would employ multiple stages of pumping.
That bloke was talking about 20% loss just for the pumping alone.
I missed the first ten minutes of Bolt, he doesn’t think his questions and plan of attack trough.
I don’t expect him to be full bottle on every technical issue, nobody can, but he should have listened politely and made clear that the next available time he will call an expert to confirm or refute the claims made.
I’m sure that would have made a better impression.
But Bolt is Bolt, full of himself.
Gab. What rational investors would want to touch fossil fueled based energy generation in Australia. Sovereign Risk is NOT a renewable resource and we are burning through that.
FMD – Turnbull actually sounded half-reasonable talking about the Snowy Hydro expansion on The Project.
Oh, come now.
Very good, MsD.
Clayton 🇺🇸
@Null_Fizeau
@Cernovich “the golden goose of triggers” –
Holy Mother of Mary – I just inadvertently discovered to golden goose of all TRIGGERS!
Stay with me Pedes. Let me preface this by saying I have friends that are cucks. I don’t hold it against them. I tend to believe they will come to their senses one day.
So I am talking with one of my cuck friends that is a Facebook shill reposting a bunch of Huffington articles. I was talking to him about his kids and school and which school they are going to attend because they go to private schools. He starts talking shit about Trump and Betsy DeVos and how they are going to ruin the school systems. And I say, “well you made your decision to go to private schools long before Trump and DeVos had any influence.” He chuckles sheepishly and says the public schools in his area suck.
So I give him a little shit and say, “Oh yeah, so you are all about open borders as long as those kids don’t go to the same schools as your kids.”
AND THEN I SAY THE MAGIC WORDS:
“Fake American”
And this guy that I knew and loved absolutely loses his shit on me. I am talking epic meltdown. I thought at one point he was literally going to attack me.
I don’t know what it is with the left and that label “fake.” They really really hate it. I mean #fakenews is driving them f-ing insane.
So I walked away from that conversation not really realizing I had stumbled onto something. I told my based wife and she laughed at his meltdown. Then, I told …
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5zovs7/holy_mother_of_mary_i_just_inadvertently/
How’s that Adelaide hospital going?
Thus driving private investors out the field and leaving it clear for the new nationalised power industry as created by pollies, for pollies with pollies mates to reap the rewards.
Sounds great.
Dutch elections: Turkish minister claims ‘holy wars will soon begin in Europe’ after Geert Wilders beaten
Why are Turks in Holland anyway?
Especially when they seem to behave like barbarians.
#gatesofvienna1683
Kogan Creek 2007. Paid for privately.
Sydney Boy. Turnball has kicked that hydro tin can so far down the road that it will also relic when discovered. And, no I don’t watch Waffles on the telly.
He brings out language that I associate with Gillard or Rudd appearances
Cohenite. 2007 ..The year Kevni was elected. Nuff said.
Would you stump up for a coal fired power station in OZ?
Thanks, Cohenite. I was just curious to know how much it costs to construct and run a coal fueled power plant, which can last over fifty years vs the brain fart that Musk has come up with in terms of dollars & longevity & capacity.
Exactly the same applies to investment in solar cells… sovereign risk could go any which way, that’s what makes it risky.
Otherwise they would call it “sovereign predictability”.
But yeah, it’s a moot point as no one will ever build another power plant in Australia.
Mark A. That’s fairly definitive – 680m is 680m. No wriggle room at all. Oh well. Back to the drawing board. Just trying to help The Waffler out with his water up water down conundrum.
If Turnbull had any gonads, he’d announce tonight that he’s pulling the submarine contract from SA due to the indisputable inability of the state to support the project.
Mr Wong is on his knees. Time for a bit of tap dancing.
Good fightback from the Aussies.
I’ve just seen the clip. Astonishing. There was a wildness in Weatherill’s eyes. He’s on the verge of a breakdown.
The Turks are everywhere in Europe as countries such as Germany, Holland, Spain, France and Italy are short of able-bodied workers. Their own were aborted at public expense a couple of decades ago.
Hehe…
Needs a few antipersonnel mines and some caltrops to be perfect for the Indians.
LIVE: Smith leads Aussie recovery
ALP/Dems have friends who ‘bury’ scandals. Clintons/BS!
Mark A is correct about the head requirements of pumping up 680m. If you lengthen the path by going up a gentle slope you lengthen the pipe. Therefore increases friction losses. That has to be factored in.
In addition this plan relies on other sources of energy to pump off peak. The snowy scheme won’t generate enough power to self sustain itself in an endless loop of water. If it did then this is the first true perpetual motion machine. I’d hazard an guess (without crunching numbers) that turbine efficiency losses, pump losses, transmission losses, friction losses etc means that you’d only be able to pump a maximum of 40-50% of the water used to generate the electricity, per pass. Ludicrous.
All the trades are the trades no one wants to do for piss poor pay and no guarantee of long term employment
Fixed that for you.
Buried in the same swampland outside Adelaide as the multifunctionopolis.
You don’t need to be Nostradamus to see where this is headed. A short history lesson:
Stage 1, 1938: Ethnic Germans in Czechoslovakia committed acts of sabotage on the behest of the Nazis prompting a Czech government reaction. This was then used as an excuse by Hitler to march into Czechoslovakia and take it over.
Stage 2, 1939 – 1945: War
Stage 3, 1945: Czechoslovakia (and many other European nations) deport all their ethnic Germans – millions of them.
Now if the Europeans want to avoid stage 2, they should jump straight to stage 3. Otherwise it’s not going to work out too well for them.
Turnbull, desperate to get ahead of Shorten and Weatherknucklhead on how to sandbag the RET, with the flouro vest on photographed at Snowy Hydro reminded me why Thatcher was such an amazing lady; “If you set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time, and you would achieve nothing.”
Well done Maxwell. First test 50 but more importantly he has been part of a 100 run partnership just as it was needed.
Convert the water into steam with big magnifying glass. Let it rise up the pipe. Condense it at the top.
Simples.
That’s known as the “disutility of work” and it balances out against the gain in utility from getting paid for work.
If you find not many people interested in doing your work, that’s because you aren’t paying enough. Pretty simple stuff.
From the old thread
Mater at 1802,
I recall reading a comment by a greenie some years ago, to the effect that finding a source of cheap, green, energy for the world would be worse than giving a loaded machine gun to a child.
It was never about the environment. See john constantine’s posts for the back story. Hint, it is all about power for the select few.
FFS, the cricket commentary is abominable.
Don’t forget Breitbart himself used to courier the victims to celebrities.
Turnbull to a T.
Quick, Sancho! I need the next thoughtbubble!
Snoops, you are a scientistic genius.
We who have been calling for Maxwell’s recall for the last two years look rather smart.
Mark A is correct about the head requirements of pumping up 680m. If you lengthen the path by going up a gentle slope you lengthen the pipe. Therefore increases friction losses. That has to be factored in.
If the pump / motor combo is 50% efficient and the turbine / generator is 70% efficient then you’ve wasted a lot of energy to avoid doing the obvious thing which is to burn more coal or gas as required.
I’d say he hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory since 1969
I reckon the world dodged a missile in 2008
On the tele or the Cat?
Tel. Let’s substitute the term sovereign risk for sovereign rationality. Australia is sucking fumes on the latter.
Serious question:
What does Shebah or the other emerging female only ride sharing business do with driver applicants who are trans-gender (i.e. biologically male but identifying as female)?
My best guess is they deny them approval.
If so, where’s the SJW outrage?
Heck, where’s Prof. Triggs and the HRC?
Dutch elections: Turkish minister claims ‘holy wars will soon begin in Europe’ after Geert Wilders beaten
The muzzies are going to get fucked up beyond all comprehension at their own request.
Interesting timing isn’t it? Has His superior at the time been charged as well?
On the tele, of course.
Man City are a joke.
I GOT WHITE HOUSE PRESS ACCESS?!
Lauren Southern
Dutch elections: Turkish minister claims ‘holy wars will soon begin in Europe’ after Geert Wilders beaten
Bear in mind Turkey is a NATO member state.
For now…
All the trades are the trades no one wants to do for piss poor pay and no guarantee of long term employment
Surely better than being a lowly paid barista (with a hecs debt)
I have been using fake compassion on them for a couple of decades.
My slice and dice of the Weatherill/Tesla affair here for those keen:
Every single bit of footage of this moron talking about his DIY energy crises and options for recovery should be interspersed with 5 second power station demolition vignettes.
That was hilarious.
Turnbull goes on The Project? Not a shred of integrity.
This is because they invented the term to attack Trump.
Idiots. The great man just turned it right back on them. Now they are squirming.
If you find not many people interested in doing your work, that’s because you aren’t paying enough. Pretty simple stuff.
Are you a communist or something? The true free market approach is to import cheap foreign labour.
dot defending p edophiles. Sad.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 15h15 hours ago
http://snpy.tv/2mtMy7w Punchbowl: Year 5 primary school students showing signs of extreme radicalisation. Threatening to behead teachers.
It gets very murky. West Australian cops investigated this back in the mid 1990’s. Thiess didn’t want to pursue the complaint. Seems someone at Thiess, may, or may not, be brother in law to one of the two individuals that the Royal Commission recommended should be charged.
Pretty hard to defend non-existent people.
“Imminent arrests” were going to happen 5-6 weeks ago.
Good line to steal from The Nice Guys
“Translating fuckwit into English. “
Another great innings from the best Aussie batsman since Bradman.
Smith with the 100.
His slowest 100 to date.
Smith is the best leg spinner to ever play for Australia.
Steve Smith 100 – well played Sir!
Maxwell 74 not out – who would have ever thought he could play a proper test innings like this?
Also the best Smith to play for Australia.
It’s a superb innings.
Paul Broad, CEO of Snowy Hydro, told Ross Greenwood on 2GB that the system announced by Turnbull today was part of the original design.
If true, I’d back those engineers since everything else they put into operation has been so successful.
Well at least he isn’t committing the gravest of cat sins, and warning people of an Australia they threaten their daughters and granddaughters with by supporting the importation of more Muslims –
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 17h17 hours ago
Father marries off three-year-old daughter to ‘settle dispute over alleged affair’
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/father-three-year-old-daughter-married-off-pakistan-neelum-valley-azad-jammu-kasmir-dispute-affair-a7631801.html?amp …
He’s the most talented cricketer out there.
It says much about Australian cricket that he is forced to bat below Wade for Victoria. He’s a better keeper than Wade too.
He isn’t very good at this is he?
He won’t go on Bolta’s show.
True, it’s only his temperament that’s ever been the question.
At least one thing should now be sorted out once and for all. He’s worth 3 Mitch Marshes.
My Grandmother…
I was badly attacked by a commenter here a few days ago, as well as being grossly undermined by many who seemed to delight in declaring I was posing. IOW, I was a sock.
Never fear all you of disbelief, I’ll not write again on this blog, with the exception of this post because a previous commenter has called me a liar. This I cannot tolerate before I go.
My great grandfather whom I never knew went to Walgett from Vic in the early to mid 1870s. In the 1870’s he married and had one son. The next time his wife was giving birth to his second child she died in childbirth.
He married again but unfortunately his second wife died in giving birth. He married again and his third wife gave him five healthy children, the second child of this marriage was my grandfather born 1881.
In 1912 my grandfather married an 18yr old girl from Sydney, my grandmother. My father was born 1913.
Near the end of 1913 when my father was due to be born my grandmother had to travel to Sydney and stay with her family until the birth. There was no doctor in Walgett at that time.
I’ve no idea if the ‘district nurse’ from Carinda was still there. Carinda being 50 miles away, I doubt if she’d harness up the horse and sulky to travel to Walgett when there was a birth imminent.
My grandmother travelled to Sydney for the birth of her next three children.
She understood childbirth because she had been born in Sydney, the eldest of 13 children.
Her fifth child was born a few weeks early in Walgett and as far as I know was OK, and the last I heard is still alive today. After that her next two sons were born very premature and only saved by the only midwives in the town, with no doctor at that time.
In 1929 a double certificated nurse opened a private hospital “Melrose” in the town of Walgett for the purpose of delivering babies, because of the number of deaths of women giving childbirth without medical assistance.
My grandmother told me how good it was to know that her last two children would be born at Melrose assisted by a certificated midwife.
What people who have attacked me for what I have previously written on this blog do not understand is that medical services were always difficult to find and more difficult to keep despite incentives from the govt. Many taking up appointments lasted just weeks, months, seldom years.
Few trained nurses there in those days but there was a doctor for the hospital.
Most of the nurses from 1905 were not trained nurses but “nurses aids” who my mum told me in her time, and I also experienced in the ’60s, were damn good practical nurses.
Walgett District Hospital was not a training school in those day for trainee nurses.
There was also a doctor with rooms in the town, Dr Shwartz who my mother worked for when pregnant with me and after I was born. She would have to take the taxi (the one taxi in the town) out to the far flung properties of the district to treat and access the patients who would call in for medical assistance.
The commenter who made the awful assertions and inferences to me knows nothing of the far north west, esp Walgett, and certainly nothing of that town in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.
Having half a dozen at least commenters coming on to me, even to the point of hounding me, because I’m
considered old or don’t meet their expectations is not pleasant for me.
For well over two years I’ve learned much and enjoyed much from Catallaxy.com.
For me these days are now over.
Dot, how many more than the around 2000+ arrests since Trump took office, will it take for them to be “real” to you?
Or don’t any of them count unless or until they are people in your own social circle?
I suppose the very many rescued children are never going to be “real” to you, going by your very Off, dismissive and mocking attitude to the seriousness of the International Child Sex and online Rape To Order Industry.
A bumper crop of ‘progressive’ cardboard on the ABC’s ‘Newton’s Law’ drama tonight. Basically:
Compassionate, feisty, cheeky but loveable old bag helps an ill ‘asylum seeker’ escape from hospital
Compassionate Asian doctor faces prosecution under the draconian border protection laws for speaking out about conditions in detention centres
Compassionate, concerned and scruffily attractive ex-husband of series protagonist Josephine Newton tells us that offshore processing is ‘So wrong’ and offers such pearls of wisdom as “only good people know moments of doubt’
Compassionate lawyer Newton, accompanied by compassionate and motherly Indian colleague and compassionate, wise and feisty Aboriginal associate, elude fascist authorities to bring succour to aforementioned ill asylum seeker being sheltered by other compassionates
A whole flock of compassionistas end up embarrassing the government and the asylum seeker stays onshore
Sterling performances from Smith & Maxwell (and an honourable mention to the young Renshaw).
Khawaja should replace S. Marsh in the next Test.
P, my favourite Liberty Quote:
It was so important for Australia to win the toss and bat first.
Then bat the first two days.
150 partnership.
Superb cricket.
LOL
Then they wake up and OSB is still working its arse off.
Rabz;
It will all be last weeks news, come Monday.
That’s how Malcolm rolls.
P, look for a laugh where you can find it. Keep well
Regards
Beef
A whole flock of compassionistas end up embarrassing the government and the asylum seeker stays onshore
To suck up a lot more compassion courtesy the long-suffering tax payer.
Thanks Des – someone’s got to do it, eh?
Btw, there’s a short on the ABC before the news about a Uber driver which isn’t half bad, at least.
So Mad fking Mal is going to stuff the Snowy Mountain scheme just as he did the Murray/Darling Basin Irrigation system.
The Snowy is the font of irrigation in Australia you Mad fking Mal.
This bloke should be turfed out NOW.
P – they don’t know you, you don’t know them. The caravan moves on.
Bruises heal. Give it time.
Ralph Blewitt has considerable probative value as a witness because he incriminates himself.
http://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=14428&page=0
Maxwell’s 75 is the highest score batting at 6 for Australia for 3 years.
My deck is on the ground near the pool. Consists of a steel framework bolted into the ground. The planks atop it are getting old and battered.
Want to have them lifted off and replaced by say EkoDeck which Bunnings stocks – it’s a plastic/sawdust artificial thing. Deck is 7x4m with access down the side of the house.
But then again if he stuffs the Snowy system it will at least get rid of Sth Australia.
Isn’t it about TIME that GST was returned to the States that levy it.
Fk Sth Australia and Van Diemans Land.
And the ACT.
Queensland is also a mendicant state, hoovering far more GST than they produce.
If that isn’t a damning indictment of the precious preposterous ponces that have been misrepresenting Australia in recent times, I don’t know what would be.
Now that’s interesting. Watching SBS on the 80’s. McCain named as one of “The Keating Five”, accused of assisting Keating’s S&L in fraud and accepting bribes.
McCain is the bloke that wants Trump to put on his, McCain’s, desk absolute proof from Trump about Obama ‘wiretapping’.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/15/mccain-rand-is-working-for-vladimir-putin/
Notice how they don’t feature the political opponents that clickbait and dubious alt right gossip sites have cited?
Trump has little to with what the LA County Sheriff has done.
P – Sad to see you go as I’ve enjoyed what you have been writing.
Winning!!
How about that, OWG? 😃
Don’t forget the pictorial evidence of his association with ISIS.
Forecast GST distribution in 2016/2017 for every dollar collected in the State/Territory:
NSW $0.99
Vic $0.91
Qld $1.05
WA $0.38
SA $1.20
Tas $1.76
ACT $1.28
NT $5.28
Stumps Aust 4/299 – Smith 117no, Maxwell 82no.
Bet they would have taken that at the toss.
P,
Give over.
I come from somewhere further West than Walgett
One lifter. Plenty of leaners.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 14h14 hours ago
These are not our allies: Saudis, by their own account, spend billions exporting their tyrannical Wahhabi creed
https://www.memri.org/reports/saudi-government-paper-billions-spent-saudi-royal-family-spread-islam-every-corner-earth
..
Result is 210 Islamic Centres/1500 mosques/202 colleges/2000 schools in non-Islamic countries in Europe/N & S America Australia/Asia…
..
Is pointing this out Islamaphobic?
Insofar as criticizing Islam has become dangerous Islam already rules the world.
What other definition is there of Master?
Probably late to the party, but life does get busy sometimes.
We all know idiots are everywhere, and some of those idiots are paid for by the taxpayer.
Sooo, I fired the twitter machine.
1 of 2
And
2 of 2
Hopefully one of them might realise what the problem is.
When can the J *w*s go back to Medina?
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 12h12 hours ago
Biblical story public lectures definitely proceeding:
Likely at the Isabel Bader Theater; starting May 16 or 23
(Tuesdays; running 25 wks)
..
These will be available on my YouTube channel: Jordan Peterson Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JordanPetersonVideos …
In fact,
When can the believers of Jesus have Bethlehem back?
P – many people on this blog are old. That is not a problem.
P – your stories about Walgett are believable in my book, and interesting.
P – until recently I and many others accepted you at face value.
P – increasingly there was clear evidence you were aligned in some way to troll Grigory.
That is all I have to say really. Lurk for a while and see how you feel.
If you are a genuine commenter who has a consistent persona step back in.
If not, then feel happy that your Walgett story has been recorded here, as you wish it to be.
But if not a genuine commenter, don’t come back in because you will be caught out.