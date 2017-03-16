Liberty Quote
Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those others that have been tried from time to time.— Winston Churchill
Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
#2328745, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:33 am
I knew it was a typo.
Too good a chance to miss.
Please Lizzie,
Forget about them.
I’m watching “The Jungle Book”
Every time one of you speaks in support of nuclear power in this country, what you are actually doing is supporting the argument that CO2 is some kind of “pollutant”.
In other words, you are part of the problem, not the solution.
Hey Baz, invite her over to your well traversed blog. She’d do well there.
Does anyone know what happened to Gargooloid and Un-shaw? Were they on the receiving end of a size 10 hobnail? Hopefully.
JC do you remember when all here disputed your claim of having had Benny Hill visit your school?
Let me remind you that I not only produced a video but also a www of Benny Hill’s visit to your school.
Remember?
I’m listening to “Baby Blue” by Badfinger. The greatest guitar riffs of all time.
P
I discovered Mississippi John Hurt decades ago and listen to his work a lot. You posted a link to him a while ago.
I still appreciate it.
To quote Mr Michael Smith, “every touch leaves its’ trace”.
Your touch has left a trace.
Go well.
I do now that you remind me. I can’t recall every skirmish etc as there’s been so many.
I wasn’t ribbing you about heading over to the Okay Ranch, P. I was teasing Basil. He loves the attention.
Much disrespect of the classics on this blog. If you can’t appreciate The Simpsons, you are a bit dead inside.
As for the nuke freaks, game over already. Of course you lot will disagree with the way the Chinese did it, but nonetheless they have worked hard to lower the costs until we reached a point where it is inevitable that solar will outcompete coal, nukes and everything else on price.
The only remaining barrier to solar domination is technical limitations in battery storage, which is why Elon Musk is prepared to take a haircut on places like South Australia. He is interested in scaling up his manufacturing operations like the Chinese did theirs, to tap into the same economies of scale and R&D benefits.
Did you post a vid of him visiting Melbourne High, as I never saw it? Do you think you could find it again, as you never know, I could be in that vid and like to see myself at that young and sprightly age.
Please… 🙂
Thank you so much. I still listen to him often.
Cheers.
True. Hard to describe Grogery and his Sockie. Pedantic creepy arsehat with zero sense of humour or self awareness doesn’t even come close. Towards the end, he didn’t even pretend.
I’d struggle to think of a single post he wrote that was of any value whatsoever.
P, where are you going? Don’t be so thin skinned. Just reset. If you want, I’ll put you under my wing and make sure no one takes a shot. I’ll do that for you.
MV
You are wrong.
WE have enough coal and gas to last millennia and if OUR fwit politicians would get out of the way we possibly have enough energy resources for several millennia..
Other countries do not have the luxury 0f the surplus WE have.
And the countries that don’t have our resources want them.
We, as in Australia, sit on enormous easily recovered energy and iron.
Rightly or wrongly other countries will look toward nuclear, notwithstanding the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and the USSR stuff up.
So yes, I say we should be developing nuclear applied technology because if you have it you can sell it.
Says Law.
And we will control it.
Forecast GST distribution in 2016/2017 for every dollar collected in the State/Territory:
NSW $0.99
Vic $0.91
Qld $1.05
WA $0.38
SA $1.20
Tas $1.76
ACT $1.28
NT $5.28
The saddest part about that whole fustercluck is that when our beloved Prime Minister had an out-of-mind experience a few months ago and stumbled across a way forward, it sank without trace within hours.
Anyone recall the proposal for states to raise their own income tax? Competitive federalism, anyone?
(Disclosure. I’m one of the lucky ones who gets 38 cents in the dollar)
Monty, you can’t run a demand-side electrical grid on batteries. End of story.
The Chinese pay lip service to “ruinables” while they quietly build coal and nuclear power plants.
And Un-shaw thought the Cat was a texting app.
Strange couple those two.
The gargaloid sounded really freaking strange. He’s the sort that you later find out had half a dozen human heads in his garage freezer…. that always had a lock on it. I wonder if he’s for Adelaide?
Lol. OPM.
Solar would be great in Singapore. The area of panels required would be about the same size as the island. The array would act like a huge sun shield. People would appreciate the shade. Planes flying in and out of Changi would have to fly through slots in the array.
Ditto. Wasn’t that what John Forrest was worried about when he took Western Australia into the Federation? Western Australia being bled dry by the Eastern States economic shambles?
appreciate
check this out for pre whatever but I love the drummer
Exactly.
Kick fking Sth Australia and Tasmania out of the so called Commonwealth.
OWG, the Yanks, the Brits, the French and the Russians have been working on, and developing, nuclear applied technology for over fifty years. The Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, Koreans (north and south), and others, have been working on it for at least 20 years.
Who do you suggest we sell our non-existent “advanced” applied nuclear technology to?
That is true now, but Musk is betting a lot of money on the technology improving to the point where you can. The technological improvements and cost reductions in photo-voltaics have been extraordinary over the past decade, Musk is hoping the same Moore’s Law type of thing will happen in batteries.
Best drummer
Labor Government now, Zulu.
IT reckoned earlier that you lot will be importing wheat within a decade. And possibly trading candles for toilet paper with the South Australians.
Now that he’s on thread, how about an update on Rachel Maddow from Monty – the Duke of Bungle, the King of Rakes, the Ayatollah of Wrong ‘n Roller?
Yea and we’re sure they’ve do great in the Sahara and the Mojave when the price falls 99% from here, otherwise you’re trying to supply energy to industrial civilization with plastic panels and magnifying glass. That’s so fucking stupid, so idiotic only a moron leftwinger would think it was economically worthwhile.
His rakefullness. Such an idiot.
No, Monty. Elon Musk is a man hell-bent on colonising Mars.
He has worked out how to get stupid governments to finance his dreams.
He is betting a little bit of OPM in the hope of securing more OPM to finance his dream.
I actually admire him for it.