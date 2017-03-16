Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017

Posted on 7:30 pm, March 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
539 Responses to Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017

  1. Diogenes
    #2329044, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:28 am

    progroms not programs – stupid phone !

  2. Diogenes
    #2329045, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:29 am

    For those battling the spill chuckers

    Eye halve a spelling chequer
    It came with my pea sea
    It plainly marques four my revue
    Miss steaks eye kin knot sea.

    Eye strike a key and type a word
    And weight four it two say
    Weather eye am wrong oar write
    It shows me strait a weigh.

    As soon as a mist ache is maid
    It nose bee fore two long
    And eye can put the error rite
    Its rare lea ever wrong.

    Eye have run this poem threw it
    I am shore your pleased two no
    Its letter perfect awl the weigh
    My chequer tolled me sew.

  3. Slayer of Memes
    #2329046, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:30 am

    The Waffler’s Snowy Mountains brain fart – the Wonthaggi desal plant writ large.

    I do believe that some folks see Malcontent Termite’s proposal for what it really is….

  5. srr
    #2329048, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 52m52 minutes ago

    Now the moderator has also bailed out of tomorrow’s panel at McMaster U:
    leaving poor little me all by myself     🙁

    https://www.facebook.com/events/1873220702918601/?active_tab=discussion

    I’m going to speak. Are people out there willing to guard the fire alarms?
    Because the plan is to pull them, despite the illegality.
    ________________________________________________

    God I love this man.

  6. .
    #2329049, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:32 am

    No struth. Of course the President has those rights. He is still however bound to due process. This is why Trump redrafted the EO order after the first case. Read the brief from the ALCU and you will understand why – the case rested on what we call “legitimate expectations” in Australia. Here it might have only been a common law and administrative law case. The due process required of the administrative law in the US made it a constitutional case.

    Non-citizens always have the right to due process, free speech and equal protection. The 1st, 5th and 14th amendments are inviolable.

    If you think this means I am saying that people being knocked back at the border is a breach of due process, you’re not following what I’m saying, don’t understand the context or don’t want to. It isn’t what I’m saying at all.

    All subsequent cases were on shaky ground and would require several backflips by the USSC. However the notion that applying for a constitutional writ in the US is “traitorous” or “violates the the President’s constitutional rights” reeks of unadulterated statism and also misses the point – the US constitution is largely about negative, not positive rights.

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2329050, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:35 am

    dweezy2176
    #2328866, posted on March 17, 2017 at 8:00 am
    Is Sally McManus “that chap’ Wong’s twin brother? .. and what part did Tony Abbott play in this?

    No.
    I posted before with pictures. It is Greg Combet after his sex change operation.

  8. .
    #2329051, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Another thing I’ll add as to why Gulargumbone, Coonamble, Walgett and Lightning Ridge (or even the far better off town of Gilgrandra) need mining and gas & oil is simple – drive through those towns and then drive through Gunnedah.

    The differences are glaring.

  9. Boambee John
    #2329053, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:38 am

    John64 at 1113,

    Depends on how thirsty the voters are.

  10. Boambee John
    #2329054, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

    And it is not necessary to abolish the entire national park, only the bit to be covered by water.

  11. Eyrie
    #2329055, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:39 am

    The only hope for this country is to have Trump annex it. Roll on the Anschluss!

  13. .
    #2329058, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:42 am

    John

    Abolish it entirely, or at least within 20 km of the shoreline.

    Our dams are a waste of potential. Generally the water is owned by the state water entity and the shoreline is state forestry or national park.

    In America, farms, holiday homes and towns are alongside natural lakes and dams.

  14. Roger
    #2329059, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Fake news:

    The ABC has been misreporting the Dutch election results as a rejection of “right wing extremism” and a victory for “European liberalism”. In fact it was the opposite. Now Bolt has picked it up.

  15. Tailgunner
    #2329060, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Calm down,dot.
    Walgett – The Untold Story. Coming soon!

  16. John64
    #2329061, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Depends on how thirsty the voters are.

    About 10 years ago Flim Flannery convinced Victorian politicians that the voters were about to get very thirsty.

    The pollies responded by building a $23 billion White Elephant desalination plant rather than building a $1 billion dam.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2329062, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Facing a bread shortage that is spawning massive lines and souring the national mood, the Venezuelan government is responding this week by detaining bakers and seizing establishments. In a press release, the National Superintendent for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights said it had charged four people and temporarily seized two bakeries as the socialist administration accused bakers of being part of a broad “economic war” aimed at destabilizing the country. In a statement, the government said the bakers had been selling underweight bread and were using price-regulated flour to illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants.

    Wow! (Link)

    Never go the full Venezuela.

  18. .
    #2329063, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Zuma is a racist coward. He should have had Malema arrested for sedition and incitement to robbery and fraud.

  19. JC
    #2329065, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:44 am

    What a shock.

    UPDATED: Human Rights Commission President Gillian Triggs should either withdraw from speaking at a fundraising event for former Greens leader Bob Brown or resign, according to several Coalition MPs.

    Professor Triggs has agreed to address the $50 per person fundraising event for the Bob Brown Foundation on the topic of “Fighting for our rights – a ‘fair go Australia’” in Hobart at the end of the month.

    Liberal backbencher Eric Abetz said the event appeared to contravene the Public Service Code of Conduct.

    “For a senior public official like Professor Triggs to attend a blatant fundraising event for a left-wing political action group like the Bob Brown Foundation just displays once again a very poor level of judgement,” Senator Abetz said.

    “Professor Triggs is paid more than $400,000 each year by the taxpayer and is expected to be impartial. If Professor Triggs won’t withdraw then she should resign.”

    “There is no doubt that Dr Brown still has very deep links to the Australian Greens and that this event could in no way be impartial. As head of the HRC, she should be reconsidering her position.”

    Senator Abetz said the fundraiser appearance was the latest in a long line of questionable decisions made by Professor Triggs.

    “Between awarding compensation to a wife killer, looking into children in detention several years too late, dragging four university students before tribunals and courts for four years just to be found innocent over a Facebook post, misleading journalists and parliamentary committees and now this blatant political activism – you’ve got to wonder if we could do any worse,” he said.

    “The Australian people deserve better than this continued saga.”

  20. .
    #2329066, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    In a statement, the government said the bakers had been selling underweight bread and were using price-regulated flour to illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants.

    I identify as an overweight gender void Franco-Hispanic vegan grey foxkin, I find this discriminatory and antithetical to social justice, as well as cruelty to animals.

  21. Zyconoclast
    #2329067, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:46 am

    For chrissake keep greenies from Mars.

    Are you mad? That’s where we should be sending all of them.

    Too late, they are already there.

  22. calli
    #2329068, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:48 am

    illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants.

    A sugar tax is the thin end of the (sugarless) pav.

  23. Senile Old Guy
    #2329069, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:49 am

    President Donald Trump made good on a long-time conservative goal in his first proposed budget Thursday morning, targeting the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities for complete elimination. Trump’s budget would zero out the $445 million budget for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a relatively small source of funding for programming and broadcast operations on public TV stations and NPR radio stations nationwide, per the Washington Post.

    What I wouldn’t give to see the same done to the ABC. I like the ABC when I was younger but it is now terribly biased and also makes crappy stuff that no-one actually wants to watch or listen to. I would save the regional bits.

  24. calli
    #2329070, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Shoot ’em with your Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator.

    Just make sure you’re on another planet first.

  26. Senile Old Guy
    #2329072, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Bolt:

    This claim about Malcolm Turnbull’s new $2 billion Snowy scheme is misleading: “Turnbull … said the project will increase power output by 50 per cent.” In fact, Turnbull’s plan to use electricity to pump water up hill to make hydro electricity when it falls again takes 20 per cent more power than it creates. It is a very expensive battery.

    The losses from using electricity to create electricity were confirmed on my show last night by Professor Andrew Blakers. This does not add any power to the system. It instead removes it. The one benefit is that the power is there for use when there are sudden – but only temporary – shortages. The question is whether you’d be better off spending that $2 billion on a generator rather than a battery. A generator would actually add power to the system.

  27. Boambee John
    #2329073, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Has m0nty been back since he was schooled on solar cells and nuclear reactors?

  28. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2329074, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:55 am

    The real reason most feminists support non-white male violence is because they are weird unattractive white women who wish to be plowed. In a nutshell.
    Back in the day, it was part of normal conversation to dismiss weird unattractive white women, with the rejoinder, ‘All she needs is a good root.’ Where have all these handy little aphorisms gone?

  29. struth
    #2329075, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Non-citizens always have the right to due process, free speech and equal protection. The 1st, 5th and 14th amendments are inviolable.

    I know this may be a difficult concept for an open borders head, but not outside of the borders.
    They have no rights whatsoever…outside of the USA’s border.
    Arguing that is like saying that every ISIS member in Syria gets to take the US to court for damages inflicted.
    It’s good to know you think I’m protected by the US’s free speech laws.
    But you see Dot, I am not inside the border, so I don’t.
    And you know it.
    And so do the judges.
    Please stop projecting the rights of those inside the borders, to the rights of non citizens outside the borders.

  30. calli
    #2329076, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Has m0nty been back since he was schooled on solar cells and nuclear reactors?

    He hit the rotors, BJ.

    A little re-assembly required.

  31. ian3029
    #2329078, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Brubeck And Take Five.

    Without Paul Desmond on sax that group was nothing.

  32. .
    #2329080, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I want monty to apologise – do your own sums and it is apparent that using solar to replace total global energy supply is simply impossible – the idea that it would only require a small portion of the earth to be covered in panels is an egregious lie, inaccurate to many, many orders of magnitude. We would need 1000 earths covered entirely in solar panels to finish the job.

    The people coming up with these fake news factoids are innumerate and also probably functionally illiterate but also grossly, grossly reckless and irresponsible.

    They are also doing massive, massive harm to the public interest. Maybe they’re paid skills for Acciona etc.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2329081, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

    The ABC has been misreporting the Dutch election results as a rejection of “right wing extremism” and a victory for “European liberalism”. In fact it was the opposite.

    In other news the chocolate ration has been increased from 2 oz to 1 oz.

  34. struth
    #2329082, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    The real reason most feminists support non-white male violence is because they are weird unattractive white women who wish to be plowed. In a nutshell.

    If they just made beer cheaper, and blokes were still allowed to get pissed in pubs, a lot of this problem would go away.
    I believe a lack of alcohol causes many problems in the world.
    Look at the insanity of Islam.
    We should keep the pricks permanently pissed, or hungover.
    Problem solved.

  35. lotocoti
    #2329083, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Far out. We’ve actually banned scientific progress. Rip that bastard up!

    I believe it was the final nail in the NERVA coffin.

  36. feelthebern
    #2329084, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Where’s monty?
    Where’s Grig?

    Monty must be elbows deep in a bowl of doughnuts.
    Grig is off trying to have adult relations with a grey nurse shark.

  37. Gab
    #2329085, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    For chrissake keep greenies from Mars.

    Nah, I reckon that;s exactly where the lot of them should be sent and left to fend for themselves.

  38. .
    #2329086, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    struth
    #2329075, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:56 am
    Non-citizens always have the right to due process, free speech and equal protection. The 1st, 5th and 14th amendments are inviolable.

    I know this may be a difficult concept for an open borders head, but not outside of the borders.
    They have no rights whatsoever…outside of the USA’s border.
    Arguing that is like saying that every ISIS member in Syria gets to take the US to court for damages inflicted.
    It’s good to know you think I’m protected by the US’s free speech laws.
    But you see Dot, I am not inside the border, so I don’t.
    And you know it.
    And so do the judges.
    Please stop projecting the rights of those inside the borders, to the rights of non citizens outside the borders.

    You ARE protected at least in part by the US’s free speech laws, vis a vis the “dot com” designation of this website. That often influences the decision of web site naming.

    Making an analogy to a war on ISIS with the fact that the US is a civilised country and affords due process to all parties joined to a case is unequivocally stupid.

    “Please stop…”

    Oh dear. The first case actually involved non-citizens promised immunity, and who were often resident within the US for many years.

  39. JC
    #2329087, posted on March 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Pretty decent op in the WSJ on the Dutch elections.

    Opinion Review & Outlook

    The Dutch speak
    But they offer little comfort for elites in Paris, Berlin or Brussels.

    The relief was palpable across Europe Wednesday night after Dutch voters returned a normal politician to power. Whether the same will happen in Europe’s other key elections this year is an altogether different question.
    http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/03/16/thursday-forum-march-16-2017/comment-page-3/#comment-2329086
    Center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s victory over euroskeptic, anti-immigrant firebrand Geert Wilders had looked likely in the final polling before the vote. In the event, Mr. Rutte’s Party for Freedom and Democracy won 33 out of 150 seats in Parliament with a little above 21% support. That’s a fall from his 27% vote share and 41 seats five years ago, but a respectable showing compared to Mr. Wilders’s 13% and 20 seats, despite the latter’s improved results compared to 2012.

    Holland’s complex proportional-voting system, which saw 13 parties elected to Parliament, will now descend into the usual coalition building. Mr. Rutte is widely expected to emerge as the Prime Minister, although he’ll need to work hard to assemble a majority. The only thing uniting most parties is their refusal to form a coalition with Mr. Wilders even though his party came second.

    Most observers won’t think any of that matters. This vote was billed by the media as 2017’s first test of euroskepticism after 2016’s Brexit and Italian referendum, and this time the vote seemed to suggest the anti-European tide might be waxing at last.

    Yet this result means less than advertized, for both the Netherlands and Europe. Domestically, Mr. Rutte won in part by co-opting the sensible elements of Mr. Wilders’s platform, especially the need to better assimilate immigrants.

    Mr. Rutte’s ability to put substance behind his “behave normally or go home” rhetoric will depend on whether his coalition partners are willing to support a meaningful assimilation agenda. One recent controversy involves the question of whether jobs should be denied to bus drivers who won’t shake hands with women for religious reasons. Will Mr. Rutte’s left-leaning coalition partners risk their political support among Muslim voters to enforce such an edict?

    Mr. Wilders will be happy to campaign again if the Prime Minister stumbles. He also will be emboldened if Brussels adopts measures that hurt the Dutch economy, a real worry now that Britain will no longer be available as a partner to the Dutch in resisting Franco-German maneuvers in European Union counsels.

    As for the rest of Europe, this result is not an excuse to relax. The Netherlands has always been an unlikely spot for a popular revolt, with economic growth above 2%, unemployment below 10% and a generally tolerant attitude. It’s a different story in France, with its stagnant economy and violent unrest in its suburban Muslim communities. The French go to the polls next month for the first-round presidential vote, and Marine Le Pen of the National Front is widely expected to make it to the run-off ballot on May 7.

    If there’s any lesson from the Dutch vote, it’s that Europe’s political class got lucky. But that luck will eventually run out if they don’t soon provide voters with sustained economic growth and genuine security against terrorism and unsafe neighborhoods. Reaching those goals isn’t impossible, but the lesson from Wednesday is that voters won’t wait forever for the status quo politicians to act.

