Liberty Quote
[N]ot all governments are free from tyranny and corruption, and not all people are fully protected against criminal elements, even within their own governments. Without some jurisdictions in the world enforcing reasonable rights of financial privacy, those living in un-free and corrupt jurisdictions would have no place to protect their financial assets from kidnappers, extortionists, blackmailers and assorted government and nongovernment thugs.— Richard Rahn
-
-
Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
progroms not programs – stupid phone !
For those battling the spill chuckers
I do believe that some folks see Malcontent Termite’s proposal for what it really is….
Time out.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 52m52 minutes ago
Now the moderator has also bailed out of tomorrow’s panel at McMaster U:
leaving poor little me all by myself 🙁
https://www.facebook.com/events/1873220702918601/?active_tab=discussion …
I’m going to speak. Are people out there willing to guard the fire alarms?
Because the plan is to pull them, despite the illegality.
________________________________________________
God I love this man.
No struth. Of course the President has those rights. He is still however bound to due process. This is why Trump redrafted the EO order after the first case. Read the brief from the ALCU and you will understand why – the case rested on what we call “legitimate expectations” in Australia. Here it might have only been a common law and administrative law case. The due process required of the administrative law in the US made it a constitutional case.
Non-citizens always have the right to due process, free speech and equal protection. The 1st, 5th and 14th amendments are inviolable.
If you think this means I am saying that people being knocked back at the border is a breach of due process, you’re not following what I’m saying, don’t understand the context or don’t want to. It isn’t what I’m saying at all.
All subsequent cases were on shaky ground and would require several backflips by the USSC. However the notion that applying for a constitutional writ in the US is “traitorous” or “violates the the President’s constitutional rights” reeks of unadulterated statism and also misses the point – the US constitution is largely about negative, not positive rights.
dweezy2176
#2328866, posted on March 17, 2017 at 8:00 am
Is Sally McManus “that chap’ Wong’s twin brother? .. and what part did Tony Abbott play in this?
No.
I posted before with pictures. It is Greg Combet after his sex change operation.
Another thing I’ll add as to why Gulargumbone, Coonamble, Walgett and Lightning Ridge (or even the far better off town of Gilgrandra) need mining and gas & oil is simple – drive through those towns and then drive through Gunnedah.
The differences are glaring.
John64 at 1113,
Depends on how thirsty the voters are.
And it is not necessary to abolish the entire national park, only the bit to be covered by water.
The only hope for this country is to have Trump annex it. Roll on the Anschluss!
I’m surprised it has taken so long.
John
Abolish it entirely, or at least within 20 km of the shoreline.
Our dams are a waste of potential. Generally the water is owned by the state water entity and the shoreline is state forestry or national park.
In America, farms, holiday homes and towns are alongside natural lakes and dams.
Fake news:
The ABC has been misreporting the Dutch election results as a rejection of “right wing extremism” and a victory for “European liberalism”. In fact it was the opposite. Now Bolt has picked it up.
Calm down,dot.
Walgett – The Untold Story. Coming soon!
About 10 years ago Flim Flannery convinced Victorian politicians that the voters were about to get very thirsty.
The pollies responded by building a $23 billion White Elephant desalination plant rather than building a $1 billion dam.
Wow! (Link)
Never go the full Venezuela.
Zuma is a racist coward. He should have had Malema arrested for sedition and incitement to robbery and fraud.
What a shock.
I identify as an overweight gender void Franco-Hispanic vegan grey foxkin, I find this discriminatory and antithetical to social justice, as well as cruelty to animals.
For chrissake keep greenies from Mars.
Are you mad? That’s where we should be sending all of them.
Too late, they are already there.
A sugar tax is the thin end of the (sugarless) pav.
What I wouldn’t give to see the same done to the ABC. I like the ABC when I was younger but it is now terribly biased and also makes crappy stuff that no-one actually wants to watch or listen to. I would save the regional bits.
Shoot ’em with your Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator.
Just make sure you’re on another planet first.
The Memes keep delivering.
Bolt:
Has m0nty been back since he was schooled on solar cells and nuclear reactors?
The real reason most feminists support non-white male violence is because they are weird unattractive white women who wish to be plowed. In a nutshell.
Back in the day, it was part of normal conversation to dismiss weird unattractive white women, with the rejoinder, ‘All she needs is a good root.’ Where have all these handy little aphorisms gone?
I know this may be a difficult concept for an open borders head, but not outside of the borders.
They have no rights whatsoever…outside of the USA’s border.
Arguing that is like saying that every ISIS member in Syria gets to take the US to court for damages inflicted.
It’s good to know you think I’m protected by the US’s free speech laws.
But you see Dot, I am not inside the border, so I don’t.
And you know it.
And so do the judges.
Please stop projecting the rights of those inside the borders, to the rights of non citizens outside the borders.
He hit the rotors, BJ.
A little re-assembly required.
Brubeck And Take Five.
Without Paul Desmond on sax that group was nothing.
I want monty to apologise – do your own sums and it is apparent that using solar to replace total global energy supply is simply impossible – the idea that it would only require a small portion of the earth to be covered in panels is an egregious lie, inaccurate to many, many orders of magnitude. We would need 1000 earths covered entirely in solar panels to finish the job.
The people coming up with these fake news factoids are innumerate and also probably functionally illiterate but also grossly, grossly reckless and irresponsible.
They are also doing massive, massive harm to the public interest. Maybe they’re paid skills for Acciona etc.
In other news the chocolate ration has been increased from 2 oz to 1 oz.
If they just made beer cheaper, and blokes were still allowed to get pissed in pubs, a lot of this problem would go away.
I believe a lack of alcohol causes many problems in the world.
Look at the insanity of Islam.
We should keep the pricks permanently pissed, or hungover.
Problem solved.
I believe it was the final nail in the NERVA coffin.
Where’s monty?
Where’s Grig?
Monty must be elbows deep in a bowl of doughnuts.
Grig is off trying to have adult relations with a grey nurse shark.
Nah, I reckon that;s exactly where the lot of them should be sent and left to fend for themselves.
You ARE protected at least in part by the US’s free speech laws, vis a vis the “dot com” designation of this website. That often influences the decision of web site naming.
Making an analogy to a war on ISIS with the fact that the US is a civilised country and affords due process to all parties joined to a case is unequivocally stupid.
“Please stop…”
Oh dear. The first case actually involved non-citizens promised immunity, and who were often resident within the US for many years.
Pretty decent op in the WSJ on the Dutch elections.