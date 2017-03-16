Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
Recent Comments
- harrys on the boat on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Fisky on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- calli on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- NewChum on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- srr on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- . on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Huck on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Nick on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Gavin R Putland on Roundup March 17
- . on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- . on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Nick on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- . on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- . on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Nick on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Baldrick on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Eyrie on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Diogenes on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- cohenite on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Adam on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Roundup March 17
- Regime uncertainty and the cost of power
- Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- For example …
- Trade is good (with very few exceptions)
- Because obeying the law is for the little people …
- Guest post on the Alt-Right from Driftforge
- Grasping at straws in the march to energy disaster
- Donald Trump, conservatism and free trade
- Despair
- DD+DR+M vs R+T
- It’s still not too late for the Feds
- Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- The Art of the Impossible
- A new book on Patrick White
- Greedy politician comes undone
- Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017
- And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’
- Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- The Paris Agreement, Trump, Turnbull and Tesla
- Mark Steyn calls out the American press
- Where was the PM? he asks
- An Orgy of Innovation
- Roundup March 11
- WA election 2017 forum
- Honouring Bill Leak: some great political cartoons.
- How fortunate we are to have The Australian
- Open Forum: March 11, 2017
- Cross Post: Marcus WA Labor to Put Perth Mod Children Into High Rise CBD Towers
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
777 Responses to Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
back at you
Sounds about right BoN. About the same as Idso’s natural experiments a long time ago.
Mitch, you warmunist dick, fuck off. Some of us do have qualifications in relevant scientific fields.
Leftards hate everything:
Barry Humphries said he generally doesn’t like memorials, but he’d happily go to one for the HRC and it’s miserable followers.
His speech appeared a bit rambling, but he got stuck right up the lefties. He said “the arts were under threat” from the likes of the HRC (ouch … the left love to think they own the yartz) and basically equated them with the prim, colourless, censorious, three-piece suit wearing puritans from the 1940’s to the 1970’s.
Yes.
What is the timeline on that?
I thought it was April.
Fact check required.
Mal is proposing a $45 billion project that uses electric winches to lift Ayers Rock above the ground so that it can be released to generate electricity when needed.
Leigh, hes not bad for a bloke in his near mid eighties
Val: Trump might be temporarily stymied by Judicial activism in the area of importing muslims but he is gangbusters elsewhere:
White House: Climate funding is ‘a waste of your money’
The religion was started by Arabs and Chews and taken on by Greeks and Africans. Arguably some Italians/Latins were in on the act early.
The Franks elevated the Western Church and never controlled Spain, England, the Nordic States, Poland or Hungary. Furthermore, they obviously never united with Russia, Greece and the Byzantines.
The Romans united southern and western continental Europe before the church existed.
That twitter account cannot be serious. Really?
White culture?
It’s mostly green really.
Continents are a false notion…? Um?!
Yes.
And I loved his angle.
Rather than going down the freedom of speech path, he accused them of censoring the arts.
Re Balders link, fuck me, white people with the effrontery to celebrate their own historical figures. Wait till these wombats find out St Pat was captured as a slave, they will accuse him of appropriating black culture or some such rubbish.
Ease up on Mitch. He didn’t tell us the sky was falling, just that there was some feedback. Favouring nuke over solar is a good start.
Jesus was black.
St Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, so the Gaia raping vandal didn’t give a shit about species extinction either.
How dare he!
Therein lies the problem Cohenite. If said troll was competent, there’s no way that they could be an alarmist and if you’re an alarmist, you can’t be competent.
Is Rev. Jesse Jackson appropriating white culture by virtue of his vocation? Or was Jesus black?
Getting green goop injections for my old cats (one hyperthyroid, the other kidney failure) is why I now run a bird café. It’s much easier on the psyche.
Black or not, he was born in Palestine so, unless Jesse is Palestinian, he’s guilty of cultural appropriation.
Victim poker can get complicated, can’t it?
The RebelVerified account @TheRebelTV 17h17 hours ago
Liberal memo reveals: Carbon taxes are “about controlling your life” @ezralevant —
http://www.therebel.media/liberal_memo_reveals_carbon_taxes_are_really_about_controlling_your_life … | #cdnpoli #tcot #climatechange
Whack ! There goes a rake.
How does one get partial protection for free speech? Can your 18c damages get a U.S. Free speech law discount?
Asking for a friend because he got sued for making a joke about an indigenous computer lab on a U.S. site called Facebook.com
That @endstpats Twitter account has all the bases covered. The comments are priceless.
This is absolute garbage from start to finish. Catholicism has never cared about “race” at all. “Whiteness” is an Enlightenment-era import from the colonial frontier.
There is a sudden rush for popcorn as Mitch M takes on BoN.
Even if you put Mitch M up, BoN, it’s good entertainment.
BHP Billiton are a joke of a company, highlighted by the necessity to create South 32.
They have just had a cry over SA’s inability to maintain power for its Olympic Dam mine, but now issue a statement that the company will be participating in Earth Hour and be switching off all the lights. What a clusterfuck.
BHP Billiton are a text book example of Sullivan’s Law.