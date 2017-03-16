Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017

Posted on 7:30 pm, March 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
777 Responses to Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017

  1. Diogenes
    #2329331, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Don’t do it here Bruce, point to some of your publications on the matter. Then I’ll get back to you.

    back at you

  2. Eyrie
    #2329332, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Sounds about right BoN. About the same as Idso’s natural experiments a long time ago.
    Mitch, you warmunist dick, fuck off. Some of us do have qualifications in relevant scientific fields.

  3. Baldrick
    #2329333, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Leftards hate everything:

    End St.Patrick’s Day @endstpats
    St. Patrick’s day encourages and perpetuates the idea of whiteness and white culture. It otherizes non-whites and promotes nationalism.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2329334, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Is Triggs at the Bill Leak gig?
    Maybe she’s disguised as the safe schools gimp.

    Barry Humphries said he generally doesn’t like memorials, but he’d happily go to one for the HRC and it’s miserable followers.
    His speech appeared a bit rambling, but he got stuck right up the lefties. He said “the arts were under threat” from the likes of the HRC (ouch … the left love to think they own the yartz) and basically equated them with the prim, colourless, censorious, three-piece suit wearing puritans from the 1940’s to the 1970’s.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2329335, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Trump can’t do anything until Gorsuch is sworn in.

    Yes.
    What is the timeline on that?
    I thought it was April.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2329336, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Fact check required.

    Mal is proposing a $45 billion project that uses electric winches to lift Ayers Rock above the ground so that it can be released to generate electricity when needed.

  7. Nick
    #2329337, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Leigh, hes not bad for a bloke in his near mid eighties

  8. cohenite
    #2329338, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Val: Trump might be temporarily stymied by Judicial activism in the area of importing muslims but he is gangbusters elsewhere:

    White House: Climate funding is ‘a waste of your money’

  9. .
    #2329339, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    End St.Patrick’s Day‏ @endstpats
    catholicism, as a force that united “europe”, is central to the myth of whiteness. religion won’t stop our political and social struggle.

    The religion was started by Arabs and Chews and taken on by Greeks and Africans. Arguably some Italians/Latins were in on the act early.

    The Franks elevated the Western Church and never controlled Spain, England, the Nordic States, Poland or Hungary. Furthermore, they obviously never united with Russia, Greece and the Byzantines.

    The Romans united southern and western continental Europe before the church existed.

    That twitter account cannot be serious. Really?

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2329340, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    End St.Patrick’s Day @endstpats
    St. Patrick’s day encourages and perpetuates the idea of whiteness and white culture. It otherizes non-whites and promotes nationalism

    White culture?
    It’s mostly green really.

  11. .
    #2329341, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    End St.Patrick’s Day‏ @endstpats
    St Patrick’s day obviously reinforces false ideas of nation, continent, and race – that’s why white people are so threatened by this account

    Continents are a false notion…? Um?!

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2329342, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Leigh, hes not bad for a bloke in his near mid eighties

    Yes.
    And I loved his angle.
    Rather than going down the freedom of speech path, he accused them of censoring the arts.

  13. Nick
    #2329343, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Re Balders link, fuck me, white people with the effrontery to celebrate their own historical figures. Wait till these wombats find out St Pat was captured as a slave, they will accuse him of appropriating black culture or some such rubbish.

  14. .
    #2329344, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Ease up on Mitch. He didn’t tell us the sky was falling, just that there was some feedback. Favouring nuke over solar is a good start.

  15. .
    #2329345, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Nick
    #2329343, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    Re Balders link, fuck me, white people with the effrontery to celebrate their own historical figures. Wait till these wombats find out St Pat was captured as a slave, they will accuse him of appropriating black culture or some such rubbish.

    Jesus was black.

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2329347, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    St Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, so the Gaia raping vandal didn’t give a shit about species extinction either.

  17. Nick
    #2329348, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Jesus was black.

    How dare he!

  18. Huck
    #2329349, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Alarmism has no defensible science. I do wish the alarmist trolls who come here were competent and not just arrogant little shits.

    Therein lies the problem Cohenite. If said troll was competent, there’s no way that they could be an alarmist and if you’re an alarmist, you can’t be competent.

  19. .
    #2329350, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Is Rev. Jesse Jackson appropriating white culture by virtue of his vocation? Or was Jesus black?

  20. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2329351, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Getting green goop injections for my old cats (one hyperthyroid, the other kidney failure) is why I now run a bird café. It’s much easier on the psyche.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2329352, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Is Rev. Jesse Jackson appropriating white culture by virtue of his vocation? Or was Jesus black?

    Black or not, he was born in Palestine so, unless Jesse is Palestinian, he’s guilty of cultural appropriation.
    Victim poker can get complicated, can’t it?

  22. srr
    #2329353, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    The Rebel‏Verified account @TheRebelTV 17h17 hours ago

    Liberal memo reveals: Carbon taxes are “about controlling your life” @ezralevant —
    http://www.therebel.media/liberal_memo_reveals_carbon_taxes_are_really_about_controlling_your_life … | #cdnpoli #tcot #climatechange

  23. NewChum
    #2329354, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    ARE protected at least in part by the US’s free speech laws, vis a vis the “dot com” designation of this website. That often influences the decision of web site naming.

    Whack ! There goes a rake.

    How does one get partial protection for free speech? Can your 18c damages get a U.S. Free speech law discount?

    Asking for a friend because he got sued for making a joke about an indigenous computer lab on a U.S. site called Facebook.com

  24. calli
    #2329355, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    That @endstpats Twitter account has all the bases covered. The comments are priceless.

  25. Fisky
    #2329356, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    End St.Patrick’s Day‏ @endstpats
    catholicism, as a force that united “europe”, is central to the myth of whiteness. religion won’t stop our political and social struggle.

    This is absolute garbage from start to finish. Catholicism has never cared about “race” at all. “Whiteness” is an Enlightenment-era import from the colonial frontier.

  26. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2329357, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    There is a sudden rush for popcorn as Mitch M takes on BoN.
    Even if you put Mitch M up, BoN, it’s good entertainment.

  27. harrys on the boat
    #2329358, posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    BHP Billiton are a joke of a company, highlighted by the necessity to create South 32.

    They have just had a cry over SA’s inability to maintain power for its Olympic Dam mine, but now issue a statement that the company will be participating in Earth Hour and be switching off all the lights. What a clusterfuck.

    BHP Billiton are a text book example of Sullivan’s Law.

