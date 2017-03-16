Liberty Quote
The most dreadful butchers were the most sincere. They believed in the perfect society reached through the guillotine and the firing squad. Nobody questioned their right to murder since they were murdering for an altruistic purpose.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- Henry2 on Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- JC on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- max on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Andrew Deakin on Energy Policy – Oz Style
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Rabz on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Jimf on An unjust law?
- Infidel Tiger on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Fisky on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Zyconoclast on A modern case study on the evils of socialism
- Mitch M. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- gowest on An unjust law?
- OneWorldGovernment on Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- An unjust law?
- A modern case study on the evils of socialism
- Energy Policy – Oz Style
- Roundup March 17
- Regime uncertainty and the cost of power
- Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- For example …
- Trade is good (with very few exceptions)
- Because obeying the law is for the little people …
- Guest post on the Alt-Right from Driftforge
- Grasping at straws in the march to energy disaster
- Donald Trump, conservatism and free trade
- Despair
- DD+DR+M vs R+T
- It’s still not too late for the Feds
- Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- The Art of the Impossible
- A new book on Patrick White
- Greedy politician comes undone
- Q&A Forum: March 13, 2017
- And this man is Treasurer – his ‘dramatic intervention’
- Monday Forum: March 13, 2017
- The Paris Agreement, Trump, Turnbull and Tesla
- Mark Steyn calls out the American press
- Where was the PM? he asks
- An Orgy of Innovation
- Roundup March 11
- WA election 2017 forum
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,030 Responses to Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
FFS, Pol, does it matter? Just enjoy da serenity.
Grog free! Never thought I’d rejoice in that!
Let’s see
The libtard judiciary in the States are going full SJW retard…
Rabz
#2329652, posted on March 17, 2017 at 10:25 pm
Snap!
In that tale, I forgot to mention that I couldn’t get the back door of the Cortina open properly as it was stiff and creaky, so Hairy had to come round and do that and I took over helping Billie to hold the TV up on the other side of the car with one end already on the seat.
On that Irish show, there was a pub owner, a rotund man speaking twice as fast as anyone else had, telling the tale of his pub. He particularly mentioned an American tourist lady, who had complained to him that there was no lock on the door of the toilet.
I told her, he said, dat my grandfather started dis pub in 1913, dat my father took it over in 194o and dat I took it over from him in da sixties, and in all dat time dere has never been a lock on da toilet door. And da ya know what else I told her? he added. I told her dat no-one in all dat time has ever complained dat someone has stolen a shit.
Apparently she accepted his explanation. 🙂
I can guarantee you, there is nothing at all. He wasn’t even effective enough to inspire genuine hatred. He was a big zero.
I fear so, or perhaps come back in its own terrible shape. If we can be sure we really know what that is.*
*cue spooky music
In recognition of St Patrick’s Day and Oirish peoples in general, I’m getting roight royally pissed, to be sure, I tells ya.
Time for the tale of the Orallay Men.
+1000
It’s like the existence of God, Dot. No-one really knows.
People believe, have faith, look for signs, use reason, seek gnosis etc.
You explain abortion. As if a graph is evidence. As if that convinces me that he knows what he is talking about. As a scientist Bruce knows that “publication” relates specifically to the subject matter not a website. I understand he does not wish to reveal his identity. He should understand that anonymous sources are not authoritative. You can’t understand that. Forceps during childbirth?
There’s a history show on now about the television in the sixties and seventies.
Two decades of some of the most awful American TV comedy and sitcom shows ever.
In twenty years we’ll be looking at our reality cooking era in the same light.
Culturally unifying though, the pundits are all concluding as it end.
Tailgunner et al
Here’s one for the tragics.
Kinda cute!
I hate how this keyboard misses keystrokes. Ends.
Writing on the sofa doesn’t help, I expect.
A good and worthy aim Squire. I may well do the same, in memory of the girl that looked after the geese on the village green in County Tipperary, and who married a wagoner, and they ” followed the gold” to Australia.
He figured that, if you dug holes in the ground looking for gold, you may, or may not find it, but if you charged the local storekeepers to haul flour, tea, tobacco and picks and shovels from the rail-head to the goldfields, you would make money. He died a wealthy man, indeed.
Their daughter was born in the year of Custer’s last stand, was a little girl when Ned Kelly was hanged, and lived to watch the Americans walk on the moon.
Rain, rain, rain, and more rain.
Poor St. Patrick, his day ruined.
No parade in Sydney Sunday because rules, nothing to do with the weather.
Party in city park instead, likely to be drowned. Shame.
Since others mention TV I venture to join in.
Not a TV watcher as a rule but my fav. daughter and wife wanted to watch Bewitched on the tube with Nicole K starring.
I’m so sorry but couldn’t watch it, she is no actress. Easy on the eye true, but no actress.
Steptoe & Son should be compulsory viewing to enter a University.
Oh no. Another Moslem terror attack in Paris –
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/03/paris-muslim-screaming-allahu-akbar-slits-throats-of-father-and-son-cops-search-for-motive
You were only going to be away for the weekend, and you rang three friends, packed two changes of clothes, a can of spam, a thermomix, a mouldy dildo and five slabs of beer.
Grigory was leaving at oh five hundred for the rest. Of. His. Life.
And he had packed nothing, rang no one, and all his Aldi crackers were neatly packed in his foot locker next to his sock puppets.
Can you explain that, Colonel Jessup?
Well can you?
I think I deserve the truth!
Lots of St Patrick’s Day festivities in France at the moment.
Throats been slit and schools shot up, as is traditional.
But how many cars were burnt?
My ancestors didn’t leave, owing yours money, did they?
A touching tale indeed, Squire. Which of Custer’s last Stands was it?
The one that resonates the most was his innovative tactical and strategic leadership during the thirty five year long siege of Machu Picchu from 1506, which resulted in the vanquishing of the Vogons during the latter’s ill fated attempts to conquer the Delta Centauri star system belt between 1403 to 1687.
Mighty stuff. A tale for the ages.
Trigger warning please. Brings back some unpleasant memories.
I see elective caesarian rates are hitting 40% in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs.
Perfectly understandable. Wish I’d lived here then.
Re Steptoe and Sons, I’ve seen some re-runs. Of an era, but funny.
The show we were watching dealt only with American TV.
Rabz, sadly your link to Oreilly Men cuts out early. Doesnmatter.
We both know it by heart anyway. 🙂
I was thinking more of the one where he led the Zulu impis at Waterloo.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2329701, posted on March 17, 2017 at 11:39 pm
where probably related!
Mother’s side.
My ancestors didn’t leave, owing yours money, did they?
You leave yourself wide open there and got it the wrong way about.
You should state in unmistakable terms that their family owes money to yours and demand immediate payment with compound interest.
LOL Lizzie (Irish pub story)
I wonder what the Americans are doing with this thing.
http://www.space.com/36101-x-37b-military-space-plane-nears-record.html
They really find it hard to keep a secret.
LOL.
I haven’t been there but others in my mob have.
Apparently there is still land ownership.
Would you believe, most came here to Sth Australia because it was the only non convict settlement in Australia. They soon left though. Equivalent of $10 pound poms.
My maternal Grandmother used to tell me of the place in Victoria where she grew up. Upotipotpon. I used to ask anyone that had a ‘sniff’ of Irish where it was.
Long story short but I finally found it when on a contract.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Upotipotpon,_Victoria
Ned Kelly’s youngest sister, the whole 9 yards.