Trade is good (with very few exceptions)

The more I think about Steve’s post on Trump and trade the more alarmed I get.*
First things first – I do know who Wilhelm Röpke was; but no, he was not as important as Hayek.
I don’t think of Ricardian trade theory as being a theory of international trade so much as being a theory of trade in general. It explains the benefits of specialisation and exchange without individuals being in different countries. It is generally thought of as a theory of international trade because that was the context of its introduction.
If specialisation and trade makes two individuals better off it doesn’t matter much if those individuals are family, employer-employees, businesses-consumers, strangers, or foreigners. Specialisation and trade benefits both parties to the transaction.
Most people tend to agree with the logic of that proposition until you mention the word “foreigners”. Somehow the mutual benefits of exchange are annulled when foreigners are involved in a transaction. See the slight of hand in Steve’s post:
It is not a tenet of free market economics that losing one’s productive assets is beneficial for the nation, however much it may benefit a particular corporation.
(That is not Steve’s statement, but he did bold it.)
Now that isn’t a tenet of free market economics – because free market economics makes no such statement, or indeed, contra-statement. That sentence is actually incomprehensible.
Let’s break it down: “one’s productive assets” – whose productive assets? The “nation” does not own productive assets. In any event, what is meant by “productive” assets? In a free market “productive” assets are never lost. They either remain in their current usage or they are transferred to some or other usage. Unproductive assets are very often lost, or abandoned, or acquired by entrepreneurs who turn them into productive assets.
Then “beneficial to for nation”. Again it is unclear what this means. We are being invited to imagine that trade between foreigners creates some sort of negative externality that isn’t created when solely trading in the domestic economy. But how? and why? How do we even measure this “benefit to the nation”? Why should a free-market economist ever imagine that a useful unit of analysis is the “nation”? I understand that neoclassical economists think like this (and many of the extensions of the Ricardian theory work along these lines) but it isn’t clear to me why anybody sensible would think like this. The unit of analysis in free-market economics must be the individual (or the actual transaction between individuals).
So a completely incomprehensible statement leads to this loophole to sound logic:
Armed with this distinction we are liberated to adjust policy (within limits) without losing our economic integrity to free markets.
Well, yes. That must be trivially true – but not for the reason stated. But I like those limits to be very, very limited. So, for example, free trade in nuclear weapons is probably not a good idea. Slavery should be banned.
Now I also understand that the real world deviates from what might be described as being a free market. Governments control and regulate trade and do not allow unilateral free trade. Many trade agreements introduce various distortions. If all Trump was arguing was that any US trade deal would have to benefit the US and not just foreigners then it is hard to argue against his position. (In fact, he would find that US trade deals do benefit the US a great deal). Yet, my understanding is that Trump dislikes international trade per se. Mind you, he does (did?) own resorts and assets outside of the US – so he isn’t opposed to all trade with foreigners.
The notion that transactions between consenting adults, including foreigners, may or may not benefit the nation on the say-so (actually tweet) of an elected politician may well be conservative thought (I wouldn’t think so, but who am I to say) but it is certainly not libertarian thought and cannot be free market economics.
*During the election I expressed my disquiet on Trump’s trade views to several Trumpkins only to be told, “No, don’t worry, he is just saying that”. As if that made it all okay. Well, it seems he was serious.
Economists love telling us there are no value judgements in ecomomics. What they forget is that the rest of the world doesn’t operate that way.
Value judgments are not a big deal. Ask someone’s answer on any policy through the veil of ignorance over repeated, random lives. That’s how you apply empirical measurement to values.
Once again we see the dragonfly of academic understanding getting hit by the truck of reality.
If economics is all about revealed preferences, why does it have so much trouble recognising the revealed preferences of people who share the same values, traditions and beliefs?
‘All politics is local’ – because people are more inclined to trust those who share their values and local area. It’s why wars are fought after homelands, after all.
I don’t know why this is not sinking in with open borders enthusiasts. Perhaps it is a lack of experience with the results.
No doubt informed by reading Australian media instead of listening to Trump himself.
Trade is good and fair trade is better. Unfortunately, we live in a world which is very unfair.
See my comment on Steve’s post:
All that is happening, if you take the David Autor evidence, is that the US is better off overall: some are worse off, others are better off by more than necessary to hypothetically compensate the losers, but the ‘compensation’ (structural adjustment assistance, education, welfare or whatever – a very complicated issue) is not actually taking place.
For normal disruptions from moderate trade-opening measures, that might not matter much – a rising tide ultimately lifts all boats to some degree. But for the scale and composition of the China trade disruption, it happens to matter a lot because of skill, educational and regional concentrations of the US losers. Trump understands that, whatever else he may fail to understand.
I really do commend the David Autor/Russ Roberts discussion:
You don’t understand what revealed preferences are, do you?
Having a whinge and asking for money (and a job for life with a sense of entitlement) is a stated preference. Stumping up the cash to make changes yourself is a revealed preference.
It’s incredibly strange that supporters of open borders are not incorporating the systemic shocks of Brexit and Trump into their models. If a mere 1 million Muslim migrants in a year is enough to break up the largest trade bloc and elect an anti-free trade President in the US, imagine what effect 10 million would have.
But no, they assume that all humans are perfectly rational/neutral actors who will not change their behaviour at all, despite the presence of 10 million hostile aliens, and everything carries on as before. Which leads them to claim that open borders will lead to a boom in GDP, whereas the more likely result is a collapse in security and trade.
This is another reason why economics does not enhance our understanding of the world in any way, and should be abandoned entirely.
I believe that a large part of illegal immigration has been detrimental to the US particularly the numbers that work in the California farm belt. It’s actually retarded US economic development towards becoming advanced economy.
The US protects its fruit and market garden industry from potentially very efficient production in Columbia. Meanwhile, California growers are much less efficient.
Protection plus illegal inflow has been detrimental both to the US and various South American countries.
I’ll talk about this later.