A modern case study on the evils of socialism

Venezuela is the most important case study on the evils of socialism in the world today which is why you hear so little about it. But this did come up today: Venezuela has a bread shortage. The government has decided bakers are the problem.

Facing a bread shortage that is spawning massive lines and souring the national mood [!!! – this reporter really is beyond pathetic], the Venezuelan government is responding this week by detaining bakers and seizing establishments. In a press release, the National Superintendent for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights said it had charged four people and temporarily seized two bakeries as the socialist administration accused bakers of being part of a broad “economic war” aimed at destabilizing the country. . . . Two bakeries were also seized for 90 days for breaking a number of rules, including selling overpriced bread.

However, there is a response from someone frustrated by all of this who has a simple and perhaps obvious solution.

Juan Crespo, the president of the Industrial Flour Union called Sintra-Harina, which represents 9,000 bakeries nationwide, said the government’s heavy hand isn’t going to solve the problem. “The government isn’t importing enough wheat,” he said. “If you don’t have wheat, you don’t have flour, and if you don’t have flour, you don’t have bread.” He said the country needs four, 30-ton boats of wheat every month to cover basic demand.

Yes, that’s it. Import more wheat. Why hadn’t they thought of it themselves? Given the state of the media today, it is amazing to see this reported at all even though the reporter is naturally clueless about the cause and effect. You will look high and low for an explanation of what has caused this wheat/flour/bread shortage, and if bread is in short supply, you may be certain everything else is as well. The report goes on in its own inane way.

The notion that bread could become an issue in Venezuela is one more indictment of an economic system gone bust. The country boasts the world’s largest oil reserves but it has to import just about everything else. Facing a cash crunch, the government has dramatically cut back imports, sparking shortages, massive lines and fueling triple-digit inflation.

Come on, what’s the problem? Explain the situation. Provide some kind of analytical depth. Tell us why is this happening???? Alas, this is all you get instead. Socialism can never be criticised even if people are starving.

Earlier this week, President Nicolás Maduro launched “Plan 700” against what he called a “bread war,” ordering officials to do spot checks of bakeries nationwide. In the plan, the government said it would not allow people to stand in line for bread but it’s unclear how it might enforce the order. “The government is doing everything in its power to end the bread lines,” Crespo said, “but they’re looking at the whole thing backwards.” Crespo said he’d been in touch with several union members in Caracas and that most said they’d passed the inspection by simply opening their pantries.

But there is an upside of sorts: Venezuela Discovers The Perfect Weight Loss Diet.

In a new sign that Venezuela’s financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food. The extreme poor said they dropped even more weight than that. The 2016 Living Conditions Survey (Encovi, for its name in Spanish), conducted among 6,500 families, also found that as many as 32.5 percent eat only once or twice a day — the figure was 11.3 just a year ago.

This is a story that should be known to everyone everywhere. Instead it is known to virtually no one and even where it is, no one is given the slightest clue why any of it is happening at all.