A modern case study on the evils of socialism

Venezuela is the most important case study on the evils of socialism in the world today which is why you hear so little about it. But this did come up today: Venezuela has a bread shortage. The government has decided bakers are the problem.
Facing a bread shortage that is spawning massive lines and souring the national mood [!!! – this reporter really is beyond pathetic], the Venezuelan government is responding this week by detaining bakers and seizing establishments.
In a press release, the National Superintendent for the Defense of Socioeconomic Rights said it had charged four people and temporarily seized two bakeries as the socialist administration accused bakers of being part of a broad “economic war” aimed at destabilizing the country. . . .
Two bakeries were also seized for 90 days for breaking a number of rules, including selling overpriced bread.
However, there is a response from someone frustrated by all of this who has a simple and perhaps obvious solution.
Juan Crespo, the president of the Industrial Flour Union called Sintra-Harina, which represents 9,000 bakeries nationwide, said the government’s heavy hand isn’t going to solve the problem.
“The government isn’t importing enough wheat,” he said. “If you don’t have wheat, you don’t have flour, and if you don’t have flour, you don’t have bread.”
He said the country needs four, 30-ton boats of wheat every month to cover basic demand.
Yes, that’s it. Import more wheat. Why hadn’t they thought of it themselves? Given the state of the media today, it is amazing to see this reported at all even though the reporter is naturally clueless about the cause and effect. You will look high and low for an explanation of what has caused this wheat/flour/bread shortage, and if bread is in short supply, you may be certain everything else is as well. The report goes on in its own inane way.
The notion that bread could become an issue in Venezuela is one more indictment of an economic system gone bust. The country boasts the world’s largest oil reserves but it has to import just about everything else. Facing a cash crunch, the government has dramatically cut back imports, sparking shortages, massive lines and fueling triple-digit inflation.
Come on, what’s the problem? Explain the situation. Provide some kind of analytical depth. Tell us why is this happening???? Alas, this is all you get instead. Socialism can never be criticised even if people are starving.
Earlier this week, President Nicolás Maduro launched “Plan 700” against what he called a “bread war,” ordering officials to do spot checks of bakeries nationwide. In the plan, the government said it would not allow people to stand in line for bread but it’s unclear how it might enforce the order.
“The government is doing everything in its power to end the bread lines,” Crespo said, “but they’re looking at the whole thing backwards.”
Crespo said he’d been in touch with several union members in Caracas and that most said they’d passed the inspection by simply opening their pantries.
But there is an upside of sorts: Venezuela Discovers The Perfect Weight Loss Diet.
In a new sign that Venezuela’s financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food.
The extreme poor said they dropped even more weight than that.
The 2016 Living Conditions Survey (Encovi, for its name in Spanish), conducted among 6,500 families, also found that as many as 32.5 percent eat only once or twice a day — the figure was 11.3 just a year ago.
This is a story that should be known to everyone everywhere. Instead it is known to virtually no one and even where it is, no one is given the slightest clue why any of it is happening at all.
Soon they will be picking on the potato speculators.
Let them eat cake.
The vast majority of economists believe the real problem in Venezuela is deficit aggregate demand. You go around and ask them, I can guarantee only a minority will venture that fixing prices below the cost of production and expropriating businesses are the main problems.
Either the usual suspects are just plain dumb in a Victor Borge sense, or, being a tad cynical, perhaps the goal is to reduce population numbers by other means than using lead missiles or polluted atmosphere.
Isn’t the policy reducing Earth’s human population to around 1 billion?
Which was/is worse that the Irish potato famine type of the WA potato marketing board type?
Reading this story you could substitute the word electricity for wheat and change the location from South America to South Australia
I remember reading a book, I forget the title.
It was about inflation in France, after the john laws debacle.
Same response. Imprison people found to be selling food not at the fixed price.
Amazing how it keeps happening, over and over again.
Great to see South Africa about to have a jolly good go at land confiscation. Let’s see if a miracle can occur this time!
Shades of the same where the South Australian government blames the gas generator operators for a lack of power and aims to nationalise generation. Couldn’t be anything to do with the fact that they first destroyed cheap power. No.
Yes, the inability of the Venezuelan government to identify and fix the problem due to ideological blinkers reminds me very much of our politicians’ blindness on energy policy.
This is WA in ad 2017.
Basis on which the Potato Marketing Corporation of Western Australia is constituted.
The functions of the Corporation are defined in Section 17A of the Marketing of Potatoes Act 1946 as:
• Regulate the production of ware potatoes so as to ensure the supply of quantities, kinds and qualities preferred by consumers in the state.
• Take delivery of, and otherwise deal with, potatoes in accordance with this Act and market potatoes in the state and elsewhere.
• Register persons who are to be authorised to carry on business as a commercial producer of potatoes, and license the areas of land to be used in any such business.
• Encourage and promote the use of potatoes and provide for the monitoring and, if thought fit, regulation of the production of potatoes for propagation or for any other prescribed kind of use.
• Foster methods of production and adopt methods of marketing that will enable potatoes grown in the state to compete in price and quality against potatoes from alternative sources of supply.
• Promote, encourage, fund and arrange for the conduct of research into matters relating to the production and marketing of potatoes, and undertake market development.
• Seek and apply knowledge of new and improved techniques and materials that will assist it to perform its functions.
They have about 15 permanent staff, and a budget of $5m pa, their annual report shows they met all KPIs in 2015. Only one of the staff has an Irish surname.