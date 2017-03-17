An unjust law?

Sally McManus tells us that she is a unionist first, second and third. She also advises
where the law’s fair, where the law’s right, but when it’s unjust I don’t think there’s a problem with breaking it
So what about a law that a former Prime Minister and a former Treasurer advised as being unjust? In fact the former Prime Minister said the law was fundamentally unjust. Should people not pay GST?
Here is a reminder of their statements:
On 29 June 1999, during the second reading debate for the GST bills, the Member for Lilley, Wayne Swan MP said:
This is a tax we do not have to have and it is a tax that we cannot afford. It is the most fundamental and biggest tax hike on Australian families in Australian history. I cannot work out who is more out of touch—whether it is the Prime Minister, whether it is Meg Lees or whether it is Peter Costello. The Democrats went to the last election saying that they would keep the bastards honest and all they have produced is a bastard tax, a tax which is going to be a fundamental attack on the security and living standards of Australian families.
On 30 June 1999, the Member for Griffith, Kevin Rudd MP said:
When the history of this Parliament, this nation and this century is written, 30 June 1999 will be recorded as a day of fundamental injustice – an injustice which is real, an injustice which is not simply conjured up by the fleeting rhetoric of politicians. It will be recorded as the day when the social compact that has governed this nation for the last 100 years was torn up.
What about 18C? I guess that we now have a free hand to ignore that unjust law?
A very foolish woman in a job she’s not competent for, is my opinion, to say something so completely stupid.
Bill Shorten is probably working out how the ACTU can dispense with her. Being a lady, it’s going to be hard for him to, but if Labor has hopes of attaining government, individuals like her simply must be booted out.
What is the point of this post? AFAIK neither Rudd nor Swan ever incited GST registrants to not remit GST.
Progressive income tax is unjust, we should all refuse to pay it.
What’s the point? It is simply to show the implications of McManus’ ridiculous statement that one can ignore a law that is unjust. Clearly some people think the GST is unjust – et voila, ignore it.
To be clear, I think one should obey the laws. If you don’t like a law, campaign for it to be changed. As we are for 18c.
Ivan Milat considered the law of murder unjust.
So by introducing a VAT, we’ve more than undone a century of social reforms.
Except that all the socialist paradises with the world’s largest wealth transfers have one. Does mOron write Kevni’s speeches?
Got it. I agree in principle, to a point, but the American Republic exists because righteous men said enough is enough. I’m OK with a tax strike by the funders of the state, but not the strike threat by a protected club of a thugs.
It isn’t all black and white.
An old mate of mine from University, Rodney Croome, marched into a Tasmanian police station in 1986 and confessed to abominations against the order of nature.
The police refused to charge him unless there was a witness. The witness came forward who was the abominee; another old friend of mine from uni.
The Tasmanian Director of Public Prosecutions then exercised his absolute discretion not to prosecute because it was against the public interest.
The Tasmanian criminal code was gender neutral about abominations against the order of nature.
She has tried to crab-walk away from this by talking about IR laws being oppressive – forgetting that they were framed by comrade Gillard, and the IR hierarchy staffed – hand picked – by her and comrade Shorten.
Since when has the CFMEU bothered about any laws?
Pretty sure the French socialists were the first to impose it. They needed efficiency, government is greedy.
Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus #2329486, posted on March 17, 2017, at 6:19 pm
As the Imperious Ford said it isn’t all black & white.
There is a long history of the moral imperative of civil disobedience, with the important caveat that one who disobeys a bad law is still required to accept the consequences, the purpose of which is to highlight how mad or bad the law is.
There are two ways to deal with a bad law: either do not enforce it, or do enforce it – vigorously.
They then considered it just to use the GST to steal the West Australian mining/gas royalties to pork barrel the eastern state voters and ruin the WA economy.
What do they do with all that mining / gas money – they run out power, increase costs and get floods/fires because they are too dumb to build dams and put in fire breaks.
What does McGowan do with one of the WA senators who voted for this theft – she gets promoted to regional development – talk about reward for job destruction – god help WA regions, that’s where all the money comes from to drive the Oz economy.
ALP/unions change their ‘ideals’ as required.
Swan and Rudd were exactly right.
The GST is an evil tax that punishes success and turns small businesses into tax collectors.
Swan and Rudd, now there is a duo of hopeless incompetence mixed with giant egos. No wonder the Labor Party and its Union mates are on the nose. Those people have a real problem in differentiating their arses from their elbows.
Or break it if you want.
However be prepared for the punishment. Do the crime – do the time.
Yes. Pick your battles wisely and play to win.
Of course the laws the CMFEU are breaking puts it in a slightly different category than Rosa Parks.
If I recall correctly, around 2008, Australia was a sea of labor red federally and in every state. The highest liberal office holder in the country was the lord mayor of Brisbane, one Campbell Newman.
If Krudd and the goose had been genuine men of principles, they would have taken advantage of this rare alignment and used the numbers to get rid of the GST and impose their own socialist utopian tax regime. They didn’t, because labor principles is an oxymoron.
In addition to these two clowns, after years of bleating about how socially unjust the GST was, there was barely a whimper from the rest of the labor movement at the very moment in history they could have recast this in their own image.
They stand for nothing and that’s probably why the Turncoat wanted to be one of them.
“but when it’s unjust I don’t think there’s a problem with breaking it …”
I watched in amazement as she uttered those words, wondering why she wasn’t wearing an eye patch and parrot on her shoulder.