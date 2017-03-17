An unjust law?

Sally McManus tells us that she is a unionist first, second and third. She also advises

where the law’s fair, where the law’s right, but when it’s unjust I don’t think there’s a problem with breaking it

So what about a law that a former Prime Minister and a former Treasurer advised as being unjust? In fact the former Prime Minister said the law was fundamentally unjust. Should people not pay GST?

Here is a reminder of their statements:

On 29 June 1999, during the second reading debate for the GST bills, the Member for Lilley, Wayne Swan MP said:

This is a tax we do not have to have and it is a tax that we cannot afford. It is the most fundamental and biggest tax hike on Australian families in Australian history. I cannot work out who is more out of touch—whether it is the Prime Minister, whether it is Meg Lees or whether it is Peter Costello. The Democrats went to the last election saying that they would keep the bastards honest and all they have produced is a bastard tax, a tax which is going to be a fundamental attack on the security and living standards of Australian families.

On 30 June 1999, the Member for Griffith, Kevin Rudd MP said:

When the history of this Parliament, this nation and this century is written, 30 June 1999 will be recorded as a day of fundamental injustice – an injustice which is real, an injustice which is not simply conjured up by the fleeting rhetoric of politicians. It will be recorded as the day when the social compact that has governed this nation for the last 100 years was torn up.