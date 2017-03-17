Roundup March 17

The Media Watchdog. Renewed late on Friday afternoon. The Australian Spectator. The British Spectator.

When the far Left was a global force, the mainstream liberal Left had to draw dividing lines and defend itself from its attacks. Now that the far Left threatens no one, the borders have gone. The media would hound from public life any conservative who shared platforms with members of a neo-Nazi group. But respectable leftists can now associate with those who would once have been regarded as poisonous extremists — and no one notices. Nick Cohen

Industrial relations. Time to recycle Hutt’s critique of the myths that are supposed to justify trade union thuggery and sabotage.

Dan Mitchell. Comments on the forthcoming Trump budget; the glass is 1/10th full? The second law of government and the problem with repealing Obamacare. 50 day report card on the POTUS.

The problems of science. The Great DDT Scare with some commentary on the state of the scientific nation.

The chemical compound that has saved more human lives than any other in history, DDT, was banned by order of one man, the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Public pressure was generated by one popular book and sustained by faulty or fraudulent research. Widely believed claims of carcinogenicity, toxicity to birds, anti-androgenic properties, and prolonged environmental persistence are false or grossly exaggerated. The worldwide effect of the U.S. ban has been millions of preventable deaths.

Peak oil? Massive oil strike in Alaska. Get an oil tanker off ebay to go with it.

Equal opportunity gone mad. A Canadian university removes the scale from a gym to avoid giving offence to students about their weight. Berkeley University has to delete 20,000 on-line video resources because some of them are not accessible to deaf people.

Within the next week, UC Berkeley will be forced to remove over 20,000 lectures, videos, and other digital documents from its free online library. While the prestigious school has been generous in making its electronic resources available to the public, a violation of the Americans with Disability Act has left the University with no other choice but to remove the online archive in its entirety. Imagine an alternative reality where instead of pursuing legal action against UC Berkley, those who felt passionately about this matter joined together as a community and raised awareness and funds in order to provide the funding needed to have the 543 videos reformatted. If they had “criticized by creating,” instead of by litigating, not only would the problem have been solved in a more productive manner than it actually was, but all parties would actually benefited in the end.

Berkeley wouldn’t have to spend several months taking down its content, those who wanted the content adapted for those with hearing impairments would have not only gotten what they wanted, but they would have also raised awareness and possible donors to their own school. Additionally, the entire world would have also continued to benefit from the use of Berkeley’s material.

Green waste. Britain has spent hundreds of millions of renewable white elephant projects in the Third World while Brits suffer at home.

The single payer British government healthcare system is so bad in places, Médecins du Monde, which normally offers free medical services in third world war zones and the like has opened clinics in Britain, to treat people who are not receiving proper care from government health outlets.

Waste and poor treatment of British war veterans is an ongoing scandal.

Pensioners and poor people shiver away in policy created fuel poverty, starving themselves to save enough money to pay exorbitant green energy inflated heating bills.

The end of the social justice department of the US EPA? Alarming advice to the Pope.

It’s quite mind-boggling – for example, by 2030, we have to phase out the combustion engine. And we have to completely phase out the use of coal for producing power. By 2040 we will probably have to replace concrete and steel for construction by wood, clay and stone.

Dilbert on the arguments that alarmists need to answer to convince skeptics.

Questions you were afraid to ask. Why did the bison cross the land bridge to North America? Answer: it didn’t, it was the buffalo.