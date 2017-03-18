Open Forum: March 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Open Forum: March 18, 2017

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2329715, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

    I claim this thread in the name of my mob, who came from County Tipperary, and followed the gold to Australia.

  8. JC
    #2329718, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:10 am

    We went out this evening and had corned beef at friends’ place. It’s really delicious. It’s possibly the only decent meal to come out of norther Europe.

  10. Fisky
    #2329720, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Lol!

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump

    North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been “playing” the United States for years. China has done little to help!

  13. JC
    #2329725, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Tell you what, the US really dodged a fucking bullet electing the Kenyan and avoiding McCain.

    Here’s McCain on the senate floor accusing Rand Paul of working for Putin because Paul wants to avoid Montenegro joining NATO.

    Artiste sometimes chides me for supporting the Kenyan in 08….. against Crazy McCain. Still think I made the better decision..

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2329726, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Principals at several Muslim schools in Sydney have rejected overtures to introduce a NSW government-backed deradicalisation program, raising further doubts about the effectiveness of the multi-million-dollar initiative.

    Revelations that Punchbowl Boys High School had resisted the School Communities Working Together program, along with fresh claims that students as young as 10 at Punchbowl Public School were showing signs of ­extremist ideology, have highlighted the importance of the program, which the state govern­ment has admitted is in need of review.

    Jan Ali, a University of Sydney terrorism expert and member of the Premier’s expert advisory council on countering violent extremism, said he knew of two principals in Sydney Islamic schools who were “totally against its introduction”.

    “The program assumes that there is a problem within the school, often without any empirical evidence,” Dr Ali said.

    “I don’t think that any ­research went into what principals or teachers think about this sort of program in schools and whether it’s worthwhile or not.

    “There is a perception in the Muslim community that this is a program that has been developed in the absence of co-operation or extensive consultation with the schools, particularly Muslim schools.

    The program was part of a $47 million counter-terrorism initiative unveiled by former premier Mike Baird in November 2015, largely in response the Parramatta terrorist attack in which police worker Curtis Cheng was shot and killed by a radicalised teenager.

    So far 19 schools have taken up the program, which provides resources and training for schools, teachers and parents to help them identify young people at risk of radicalisation and help them access support services.

    The Education Department has declined to identify the schools already involved, but a spokesman said a collaborative ­approach had been taken designing the program, with ­involvement from schools, government agencies, parent representative bodies, academics and community groups.

    From the Oz. TOO STUPID TO SURVIVE!

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2329727, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I’m calling BS on the North Korean threat.
    They might have some crappy weapons but they are no threat to the USA.

    They might do some damage to South Korea. This is bad because it will kill lots of Christians and girl K-Pop bands.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2329733, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    The Kenyan is an honourable man compared to McCain.

    We should bomb the Vietnamese for giving him back.

  18. memoryvault
    #2329735, posted on March 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

    This is bad because it will kill lots of Christians and girl K-Pop bands.

    Endanger the K-Pop bands and North Korea will find out just how quickly Japan can change from a solely defensive military capacity, to all out war.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2329757, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Five Don Dale juvenile detainees allegedly had a “sex romp” in a pool during a Christmas riot in 2011 after another detainee used a cigarette lighter to repeatedly set off fire alarms, triggering a series of evacuations that allowed three girls and two boys to sneak off.

    Royal commissioners Margaret White and Mick Gooda have also asked police to investigate threats allegedly made by the mother of former detainee Dylan Voller against a youth justice ­officer who gave evidence this week.

    Ms White, a former judge who jointly heads the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory, warned on Wednesday that anyone caught interfering with the inquiry’s ­process could face serious legal consequences.

    A document tendered to the commission yesterday reveals that on December 25-26, 2011, ­detainees successfully used the cigarette lighter trick to force fire services to attend Don Dale Juvenile Detention Centre in Darwin three times.

    “On each occasion, both the ­female and male detainees were unlocked and evacuated,” the document states.

    “On the third evacuation, some of the detainees rioted, throwing missiles and causing damage … some of the ­detainees proceeded to jump into the pool.”

    The morning-after pill had to be administered to the girls, and all five of those involved received tests for sexually transmitted ­infections.

    One of the female ­detainees was on a child protection order at the time. A male ­detainee, 17, was referred to police because the girls allegedly involved were then under 16.

    From the Oz. Dale Dye sounds like a real hell hole, doesn’t it..

  21. BorisG
    #2329761, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:24 am

    White House admits they lied.

    The US has agreed not to repeat claims the UK’s communications intelligence agency wiretapped Donald Trump during the presidential election campaign.

  23. twostix
    #2329772, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Boris you Cheka!

    Stalin didn’t lie about your uncles did he? Still animated by their Bolshevik spirits though aren’t you?

  24. twostix
    #2329773, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Principals at several Muslim schools in Sydney have rejected overtures to introduce a NSW government-backed deradicalisation program, raising further doubts about the effectiveness of the multi-million-dollar initiative.

    To their credit Muslims have more backbone when it comes to the government than every “christian” school in this country combined times ten thousand.

  25. OneWorldGovernment
    #2329774, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:48 am

    As I previously said.

    Lets bomb Arizona.

    Repeatedly.

  26. twostix
    #2329775, posted on March 18, 2017 at 2:07 am

    Imagine the pressure on the muslim “principal” to obey the government at this time.

    Yet he refuses.

    On the other hand the government offer the government funded “christian” school principle a feather tickle instead of a BJ if he doesn’t comply…and he runs out of the office naked hysterically ordering everyone to know that they will comply with all and everything the Minister orders them to do to the christian children, the lesser alternative to a full BJ is simply too much to bear, Roman style persecution!!!111!!.

  27. twostix
    #2329776, posted on March 18, 2017 at 2:13 am

    We toured a bunch of “christian” schools back when we were putting our oldest boys in school.

    They literally couldn’t wait to tell us that they completely and totally taught every bit of the state mandated curriculum and associated gayness.

    Seriously, it was the first thing they’d say: “we are an excited and loyal arm of the state!….but we have Trumpet lessons too”.

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2329777, posted on March 18, 2017 at 2:15 am

    BorisG

    Give over.

    Kindly provide the link.

    And what, after months of MSM assertions of Russia/Trump connections Trump comes out and basically says there was intrusions but it was Obama.

    Oh No no no says the MSM.

  29. OneWorldGovernment
    #2329778, posted on March 18, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Get fked BorisG

  30. OneWorldGovernment
    #2329793, posted on March 18, 2017 at 3:08 am

    So what has THEIR PM, Mad Mal, not done today?

