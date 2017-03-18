Open Forum: March 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

252 Responses to Open Forum: March 18, 2017

1 2
  1. Adam
    #2330089, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Individual Muslims may show splendid qualities, but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world..

    The left loves the idea of Islam but hates the individuals. The right appreciates individuals but hates Islam.

    Stackja, undoubtedly as it was a pretty good album.

  2. calli
    #2330091, posted on March 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Of course milk is racist, Adam.

    White Privilege.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *