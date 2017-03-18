Open Forum: March 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, March 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

506 Responses to Open Forum: March 18, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Tel
    #2330438, posted on March 18, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Red Chinese see Australia as safe haven for their elite. Sydney has many attempts at Chinese buys.

    Anyone believing that the Australian government will protect them and their property against a powerful nation with a big cheque book is in for a surprise.

  2. jupes
    #2330439, posted on March 18, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Lillee never had to play in India so his average of course is inflated like his ego.

    True. Though he did play in Pakistan , with Pakistani pitches and Pakistani umpires.

    I have no problem with Lillee’s ego. As the greatest bowler of all time he deserves it.

  3. calli
    #2330441, posted on March 18, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Rabz put this on the other thread, but it deserves a place on the OT.

    What will they all do now?

  4. Gab
    #2330443, posted on March 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Thanks, Calli. I hadn’t seen it. Bill was magnificent.

  5. egg_
    #2330447, posted on March 18, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    The problem: 20+ y/0 grandson gaming 24/7 with an ancient bar heater in the room cranked up to flat out.

    And it got a bit hot so he was in his Reg Grundies.

  6. cohenite
    #2330450, posted on March 18, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Erdogan: muslims should outbreed Europeans. What the muslims are doing is as plain as a shitpie in the schnoz yet our politicians either apologise for it or pretend it isn’t happening.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *