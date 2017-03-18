Understanding why it happened and what it means

So the Australian uses a former speechwriter for Tony Blair to criticise Donald Trump. And his vehicle is another one of these low grade intellects, P.J. O’Rourke who was in the baggage hold for Hillary from start to end. Here is the extent of the argument contra Trump:
O’Rourke excuses his lack of narrative development by saying the reality lacked all shape. So it did, too, as Trump tore up the usual rules of a presidential campaign, getting away with everything. Yet shape is exactly what an analyst has to impose on events. The story might be chaos, but we need to know why it happened and what it means.
As it happens, there is somewhere you can find out why it happened and what it means. This is the reader book plug at Instapundit which Glenn Reynolds kindly provided:
MARCH 16, 2017
READER BOOK PLUG: From Steven Kates, The Art of the Impossible: A Blog History of the Election of Donald J. Trump as President.
I also liked the comments of which there were only
two three, especially the first:
Jesse Hand Conroy •
Brilliant idea for a book
Jquip •
“The Art of the Impossible”
I just found my favorite way to refer to the mission of the National Endowment for the Arts.
kennycan •
WTF? HE WON?
It is possible that Trump’s virtues are invisible to you, but if they are, the problems we are now trying to deal with are almost certainly also invisible to you. A speechwriter for a British Labour Prime Minister is not the place from whom enlightenment should be sought.
Trump keeps winning.
I notice Amazon already has 7 used copies available at a discount…..I’m unsure what that means, if anything. B-)
O’Rourke’s shtick as a fake conservative was only ever a party trick to pick up chicks at liberal parties. “What The Hell Just Happened?” he asks. I’ll tell you what: half of America just sent an outsider to Washington — and you’ve never met one of them, you elitist cocksucker.
PS: A thesis presented as a question is an admission the idiot asking it hasn’t a clue. Snowflake universities are full of them.
What a phoney.
Just read the review of the book you skewer. P.J. O’Rourke has been the palatable voice of American conservatism for decades and writes with acute observation & abundant humour. Admirably, your fetish for the ludicrous Trump has remained solid while the rest of the thinking class realise populists are, after all, just grievance mongers; voters are waking up too. Hanson, Wilders, Farage and their ilk are turning into historical footnotes before they made history.
Trump keeps winning.
Judge Watson, Hawaii?
Donald Trump may turn out to be the worst president in US history; however, at the moment, he appears to be the first politician in history that’s actually trying to keep his word and do what he promised.
So far, I haven’t seen any failures, but what is evident is that every element of the US Democratic machine and their supporters are doing their utmost to disrupt and undermine his presidency.
If Trump fails, it’s because the US has been taken over by the Left. We may yet see a second US civil war.
That’s an outrageous slur against one of the funniest and most intelligent writers of our time. PJ O’Rourke has considerably more intellect and is far more accomplished than Steve Kates. PJ O’Rourke is one of my heroes.
The next time PJ O’Rourke speaks out about the Left’s assault on free speech, I hope you’ll damn him for it.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/us-political-satirist-pj-orourke-says-freedoms-core-is-the-right-to-offend-anyone/news-story/fa65c94549b8082ea027db9debe8d230
Yes, he’s a former speechwriter for the Labour Party, but he has no time for Lefty fools and believes in the basic freedoms.
I believe he even owns one of Catallaxy’s own Liberty Quotes: “If you think healthcare is expensive now, wait’ll you see what it costs when it’s free…”
He despised Barack Obama, and has no time for Malcolm Turnbull’s wishy-washying when it comes to 18C.
He agrees with Steve Kates on almost every issue under the sun – except Donald Trump. Therefore, according to Steve Kates, he is to be anathema.
This is not the mentality of a rational person. This is the behaviour of a brainwashed cult member.
Cue the outraged Trumpbots telling me to kill myself, even though I would’ve voted for the guy and have been very impressed since he took office.
PS: putting together your blog posts into a book is neither original nor exciting. It’s lazy.
alexnoaholdmate is spot on. Kates is behaving like a cult member.
Oh my God – you even have me agreeing with Malcolm. The doyen of Hi-Alanism, who’s been telling us every week for the last three months that Trump will be impeached by the weekend for… well, I don’t know what exactly, but Malcolm does.
Just ask him.
And if you want a hagiography about Donald Trump better to buy the Art of the Deal than some derivative product like the Art of the Impossible by S. Kates.
Really I can’t get over Kates going on about PJ O’Rourke. He really has lost the plot.
By the way – these claims by Trump that Obama wiretapped him are false. So who is the fake news man – it’s Donald Trump.
Malcolm
#2330238, posted on March 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm
Just a matter of curiosity Mal, which member of your family did S Kates has done in?
Your hatred of the man is pathological.
Two requests were made by the Obama administration – though perhaps not Obama personally – to install surveillance in Trump tower.
One of these requests was approved. That is a matter of fact and record.
This surveillance operation found no evidence of note that Trump was engaging in a criminal act – yet continued past the date allowed by court.
That is also a matter of fact and record.
Yet because Joe Friday didn’t personally tap into the hard landline there – 1960’s style – Trump wasn’t actually ‘wiretapped’, and it’s all a lie.
Sheesh.
Fuck, I can’t believe I’m on the same side as Malcolm.
You know what, Kates? You’re right. PJ O’Rourke IS the devil, despite everything he’s done for our cause.
You’ve won me over, because Fuck Malcolm.
No, I’m serious.
I don’t hate Steve Kates, in fact I have long admired him. It’s just that he has lost the plot with his blind love of Trump. He seems to have changed from a small government libertarian free trade type into a protectionist, large government conspiracy theory type.
Don’t forget that I get criticised because I don’t like Trump.
Well maybe I’m wrong – he may turn out to be ok. But my prediction is that he will fail. Not because of some conspiracy against him by the media, but because of his character. I don’t think the man is fit to be president.
That doesn’t mean that some of his policies – such as appointing a ‘denier’ as head of the EPA aren’t good. I’m pleased to see the climate change lobby on the back foot.
But his other policies are generally mad – spending billions more on the military which is already the largest by far? While withdrawing from foreign conflicts? That’s just a way to increase the cost of the military with no extra capacity.
Being anti-free trade – protectionist – that for me is a straight out no no.
Malcolm
#2330255, posted on March 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm
Being anti-free trade – protectionist – that for me is a straight out no no.
You either missed Steve’s earlier post about free trade or I missed your comments on that thread.
Free trade at any price and conditions is not free trade and is not desirable.
Go back and read it.
Trump an outsider? giggles.
Mark A – you probably missed Sinc’s erudite concern about Steve’s comments. I have read Steve’s posts and it is clear that he has abandoned free trade.
Malcolm
#2330262, posted on March 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm
OK I think the points made were good.
Luckily economics is not an exact science.
Give me a one armed/handed economist.