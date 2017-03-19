If it’s not value adding it does not add to growth

Let me go back to something I have managed to avoid for a while, the absence of penetration in modern economic theory. Governments waste spectacular amounts of our productive resources on projects that will never turn a dime and are then surprised when the economy goes nowhere. This is from yesterday’s Oz: After the boom, pay packets are on a flatline for all. And this is what it said:
Our wage growth, the third weakest in the developed world, is fuelling simmering political discontent about everything from house prices to inequality and energy prices. This will have profound political consequences.
The living conditions of Australians are rising at the slowest pace in more than a generation. Wage growth fell off a cliff in 2012 as the resources boom petered out, and it hasn’t recovered. The torrent of foreign cash washing over the economy has receded, leaving a high-wage, heavily regulated economy struggling to compete. . . .
Australian private sector wages rose only 1.8 per cent last year, not much above consumer prices, which edged up 1.5 per cent. That’s the slowest pace since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started tracking hourly wages in 1997. Average weekly earnings, which don’t factor in changes in the number of hours worked, rose 2.2 per cent for full-time workers to $1533, the slowest pace since World War II.
According to the OECD, a Paris-based club of rich countries, Australians’ average real wages, which adjust for inflation, shrank by 1.1 per cent in 2015, more than any of the other 33 countries bar Portugal and Mexico.
Real wages can only rise if we are producing the goods and services wage earners wish to buy, or can trade what we do produce with others for these kinds of things instead. The NBN is merely an example of the kinds of government unproductivity that leads to what you see.
It is confounding that the Pollies and policy makers hamstring the economy with the likes of RET, NBN, ever increasing water, vegetation, wetlands and exploration restrictions and still expect growth because they’ve Pissed some money against the wall promoting tourism. That’ll save us.
Desalination plants. And the inverse, prohibition on CSG exploration and extraction.
Yet Public sector wage growth continues. Hopeless Libs continue to feed the tiger.
The best thing the government could do for tourism is to facilitate a vibrant economy. The place would practically sell itself.
If the taxes are a bit hard to get rid of in the first place, then start with the regulatory impediments but do it in a way that looks like you mean it.
The answer obviously has to be an expansion of government to solve this. Not like this has been tried before.
Course increased competition for jobs via immigration and 457 visas, might also have an impact.
Everyone knows that the PS and career pollies know what is best for them,sorry us ,governments are good at running economies look at the late Soviet onion ,North Korea Cuba ,Venezuela this is a proven fact ,u,n,communists are good at poverty for the people ,except the nomenklaturaa,well they work so hard destroying capitalism they deserve a little extra
ALP/BS don’t want growth.
Real wages can only rise if we are producing the goods and services wage earners wish to buy,
I don’t understand that. There’s plenty of stuff plenty of people would like to buy, but can’t because real wages are not enough. A wish does not translate to action if you don’t earn enough.
The answer is clear:
The government needs to stimulate the economy.
[sarc off]
It was all spelled out in Agenda 21 years ago, that they were going to bring the richer countries down and the poorer ones up because equality. It’s being done on purpose.
You can either string the bastards up or prepare for serfdom.
The resources boom hasn’t petered out..its gone from construction to exporting. Coal , Iron and Gas are being exported at greater tonnes than ever before. Agri. products , are being exported at huge tonnes and numbers and some at record prices. Even education is earning export dollars, something not seen 20 years ago. Tech. companies like Cochlear and ship builders like Austal have grown . Yes car companies , battery companies have left or are leaving but the biggest brake on Aust. is the 3 levels of Govt. Wanting more Govt. spending or Govt. support is our downfall.
Candy – so lets give everyone $900 cheques. That works.