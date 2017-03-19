RIP Chuck Berry

Posted on 9:16 pm, March 19, 2017 by Rafe Champion

At last, some serious news from the states.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2331123, posted on March 19, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Saw him on stage in the Seventies. Vale Chuck Berry.

  3. Philippa Martyr
    #2331125, posted on March 19, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Oh, that classic SNL sketch with the psychics, reporting that the Voyager probe – with the record attached, including ‘Johnny B Goode’ – had been intercepted by aliens.

    So far, only one message had been received from the aliens: SEND MORE CHUCK BERRY.

  4. Jeff
    #2331126, posted on March 19, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    The old folks wish you well

  5. RobK
    #2331142, posted on March 19, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    His music is a universal language. A wonderfully talented man.
    R.I.P.

  6. [email protected]
    #2331148, posted on March 19, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Sweet Little Sixteen (1958)
    Thank you

