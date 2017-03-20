And Social Justice For All

Posted on 7:59 pm, March 20, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Speaking at the ASIC annual forum, the Chairman of Australia’s corporate, credit and markets regulator ASIC, Greg Medcraft said:

It’s not necessarily just complying with the law, it’s about what is the right thing,”

And ACTU Secretary Sally McManus does not see a problem with workers breaking laws when the laws are unjust.

So in addition to having among the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world, possibly the second most complex tax regimes in the developed world and possibly the highest minimum wages in the developed world, if you run a business in Australia, compliance with the law is not sufficient.  But union compliance with the law is optional.

Howz that jobsey-growthy stuff going then?

  1. BrettW
    Regarding Sally I guess the ACTU and Unions in general are proud to now have a leader whose CV includes setting up a group called “Destroy the Joint”. Now that is a true mission statement for lefty Union members.

  2. Lem
    Sally’s only talking about ignoring the law if your a union organiser. She hasn’t got the balls for general breakdown in law and order.

  3. Atoms for Peace
    The liberal left has been smashing social mores for years, but want us to do what is right. Said definition would be good until some SJW takes offense.

  4. Snoopy
    How can you be so sure, Lem?

  5. stackja
    Left wants things their way as always.

  6. Atoms for Peace
    Let’s see a company do right by traditional families based on a judeo Christian ethos.

  7. Lem
    To be sure Snoopy, since you have taken me literally, she might like to talk the talk, but I doubt she has the swagger to match the rhetoric (it’s a visual thing, to continue your theme).

    Anyway, witness how quickly, with the merest of bitch slaps in the media from various blogs she crab walked away from her original words.

    Not only that, but the makeup department took her from white shirt and mannish grey suit to something more indefinable in the matter of two photoshoots.

    It’s a subtle makeover. Pretty soon they’ll be putting red lipstick on her, and getting her knitting.

  8. Shy Ted
    Fancy having a son and naming him Sally. Shame on you Mr and Mrs McManus.

  9. Rogie
    #2332019, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    ‘if you run a business in Australia, compliance with the law is not sufficient’ be prepared to be treated by regulators & goverment like a criminal or an ATM.

  10. Boambee John
    Shy Ted

    “A Boy Named Sue”?

    “My name is Sue how do you do.”

  11. Andrew M.
    Indeed. The same principle finds all sorts of applications. Take the Energy Social Justice urged in the ABC earlier today, beginning with the astonishing headline:

    How the free market failed Australia and priced us out of our own gas supply

    For years, electricity and gas operated independently. But the two have become intertwined as the shift towards a cleaner environment and lower emissions has thrust gas firmly into the box seat as the transition fuel to generate electricity.

    Really, so then the climate fever to blacklist coal plants and the promotion of the RET, which have both led to greater reliance on non-coal backups for unreliables, have actually been the cause of higher artificial domestic demand for natural gas.

    This is a public policy fail of epic proportions.

    But you just said it was a market failure!

    And it’s worth getting a handle on how it all came about and the shenanigans employed by the gas majors that have deliberately created this crisis and the supposed shortage which is a total con.

    But you just told us the political climate change policies started it all!

    … First, however, consider this: the gas we are exporting does not belong to the energy giants. It belongs to us. Companies like Woodside, Origin and Santos and their foreign partners merely have bought the right to exploit those gas reserves, which was supposed to lead to massive benefits for ordinary Australians.

    Ownership: something only the State can do!

    Prepare now to be outraged. Global prices have more than halved to $10 and under. Domestic prices, meanwhile, have soared, to well above $10 because of the domestic shortage.

    Cheaper energy for the world? What an outrage! You see what happens when you let the market forces reign! Now if only we had a more short sighted, self-serving, xenophobic energy policy that could ensure energy justice for rich inner city latte sippers instead of Korean and Chinese people.

    By putting the domestic market under pressure, they deliberately pushed local prices higher.

    It was the RET and the carbon pricing regulations!

    When oh when can we get energy social justice for Australians instead of letting the free market use cheap energy to reduce inequality between rich and poor countries… oh err hang on…

  12. H B Bear
    ASIC has a pretty ordinary track record of litigating black letter law. No wonder they would much rather deal with the vibe of the thing.

  13. Leo G
    Howz that jobsey-growthy stuff going then?

    Trussed and effixed.

