And Social Justice For All

Speaking at the ASIC annual forum, the Chairman of Australia’s corporate, credit and markets regulator ASIC, Greg Medcraft said:

It’s not necessarily just complying with the law, it’s about what is the right thing,”

And ACTU Secretary Sally McManus does not see a problem with workers breaking laws when the laws are unjust.

So in addition to having among the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world, possibly the second most complex tax regimes in the developed world and possibly the highest minimum wages in the developed world, if you run a business in Australia, compliance with the law is not sufficient. But union compliance with the law is optional.

Howz that jobsey-growthy stuff going then?