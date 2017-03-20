Liberty Quote
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- C.L. on Nationalise Super?
- . on Nationalise Super?
- Nick on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- memoryvault on Nationalise Super?
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Nationalise Super?
- Suburban Boy on Nationalise Super?
- . on David Leyonhjelm on President Trump
- . on David Leyonhjelm on President Trump
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- val majkus on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Elizabeth (Libby) Zee on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Harald on Nationalise Super?
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- . on Nationalise Super?
- rickw on Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Muddy on David Leyonhjelm on President Trump
-
Recent Posts
- Nationalise Super?
- “We’re not spending money on that anymore”
- Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Economists have a hive mind?
- The Party of Preservation
- David Leyonhjelm on President Trump
- RIP Chuck Berry
- If it’s not value adding it does not add to growth
- Guest post Jimmy Littlestone: Dr Andrew Keith Leigh
- Understanding why it happened and what it means
- The age of intolerance
- Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- An unjust law?
- A modern case study on the evils of socialism
- Energy Policy – Oz Style
- Roundup March 17
- Regime uncertainty and the cost of power
- Thursday Forum: March 16, 2017
- For example …
- Trade is good (with very few exceptions)
- Because obeying the law is for the little people …
- Guest post on the Alt-Right from Driftforge
- Grasping at straws in the march to energy disaster
- Donald Trump, conservatism and free trade
- Despair
- DD+DR+M vs R+T
- It’s still not too late for the Feds
- Mr Shorten – perhaps rotate this guy to a different portfolio
- Tuesday Forum: March 14, 2017
- The Art of the Impossible
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Accidentally first?
twoth ?
God bless this thread and all who sail on her
Good morning JC, good morning TonyN and good morning Victoria.
Amen.
Top ten, woo Hoo
Who’s Victoria, Dot. Is she hot?
occho
If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law.
Winston Churchill
And no respect for the law inevitably leads to more regulations.
Only if you like sock wearing keyboard warriors.
Muddy? Doh! Do-ddy.
Ha! cricket team?
Struth, while you are about. Did you ever meet a bloke named George in Alice Springs? Drove a red combie van and had a huge white beard.
Ragu
#2331448, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:18 am
Was also looking after the RSL when I met him
WND EXCLUSIVE
MERKEL’S SECRET MIGRANT DEAL WITH TURKEY
German leader agreed to take up to 250,000 Syrians each year
Published: 1 day ago
When German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders of European Union countries reached a deal with Turkey in March 2016 to try to manage the migrant crisis, they conceded far more than a down payment of 3 billion euros, it turns out.
Merkel, along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, secretly agreed to accept 150,000 to 250,000 Syrian migrants directly from Turkey into Europe each year, according to the German newspaper Die Welt. Merkel, Rutte and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu reached an understanding on the number through a “gentleman’s agreement,” Die Welt reported, and they did not reveal this number to their fellow European leaders or the public.
Leo Hohmann, a veteran WND journalist and news editor, believes Merkel and Rutte kept the agreement secret primarily for political reasons: Both leaders knew they faced elections in their respective countries in 2017.
In Rutte’s case, the secrecy appears to have paid off, as his VVD party maintained its majority in the Dutch parliament in Wednesday’s elections, allowing Rutte to retain his position as prime minister.
However, the nationalist Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders surged all the way to second place. In the process, Wilders had forced Rutte to move further towards the nationalist-populist right to win Party for Freedom voters.
Germany, meanwhile, will hold elections in September, and …
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/merkels-secret-migrant-deal-with-turkey/#fwBuJVXoSztVr2XE.99
So Truffles is rising? I wonder when he will proof himself and cook?
Meanwhile, improvements in the national identity Do I read this right? Now whities are allowed to be multiculti?
Social Justice vs Freedom of Speech | BillC16 Debate:
Jordan Peterson vs Bruce Pardy
‘NAB sells gender equality bond’….WTF are gender equality bonds?
Democrats Love Socialism
Ami Horowitz
15 Mar 2017
Democrats love socialism. Ami goes to Venezuela to find out how well Socialism is working out for people there.
Helen.
There is something more behind this I think. The anniversary of the ’67 referendum is coming up, and what better way for Mal to get his name into the history books than a parliamentary vote on constitutional vandalism and by foisting a ‘treaty’ upon us? This is a ‘softening-up’ process before the real ‘shock and fock!’
Giggle.
Signing up to the ‘fair-go’ will keep Australia safe, government tells migrants
I can’t remember the surah which mentions “a fair go”.
This thoughtbubble will disappear without trace in about a week.
Meanwhile the PC Brigade storm the Kokoda Trail
PC assault takes aim at Kokoda ‘mateship’
Apparently those ignorant PNG wontoks do not understand or have a word for ‘mate’ so new signage used ‘frienship’.
Also mate is not – according to ivory tower committee – gender neutral.
Well I’ve got news for you, mate! It is gender neutral and has many many meanings, depending on the inflexion and the circumstance. In it’s purest forms it can be the greatest insult and also the highest testament. It invokes courage, loyalty, sacrifice.
The PC Brigade would know none of these things, what they are or what they mean.
I wonder how Bill would have drawn it. Such a feast. Maybe the ragged bloody heros storming a hill line to be stopped by the gimp for some gender neutral lecture?
And has a goatee?
Great. Now NAB is going to lend to women preferably over men.
How is this not akin to apartheid?
What if I identify as a gender void silver grey foxkin?
‘NAB sells gender equality bond’….WTF are gender equality bonds?
I think the Dutch had something similar a few hundred years ago – they were called tulips.
21st?
🙂
WTF are gender equality bonds?
Unisex underwear?
🙁
Ahh Muddy, you are right. There will be more behind it. And I keep forgetting about the sinister picture behind recognition for the people that were here when Cook got here beyond what is already in the constitution – thanks for reminding me.
My arts degree is worth something, it really is!
We are defined not by race, religion or culture, but by shared values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and equality of opportunity—a ‘fair go’,
Ahistorical liberal tosh.
Those shared values derive from the Christian culture/religion and its J e wi sh antecedent.
Do not expect them to be so easily “shared” by those from other religio-cultural backgrounds.
Fortunately the gender bonds are not hypothecated to lend to wymminz so there is no lending apartheid yet.
They are hypothecated to lend to CORPORATES that practice employment apartheid.
(Also, these are not tulips. They are priced exactly where the bank issues Green bonds, gender fluid bonds and Dirty Coal bonds. At 5bp wider than the major bank credit curve.
Thanks for the explanation.
What a hypocrite. Pays lip service to free speech but the AHRC and 18C are still not abolished.
Listen, turnbull you inauthentic human and spineless moron posing as a “leader”, 18C and freedom of speech CANNOT coexist. QED.
For those confused about gender, perhaps this will help (pinched from Takimag)
[People] with menstruating uteruses may identify on any number of points along the multidimensional gender spectrum. There are agender menstruators, genderqueer menstruators (like me!), other non-binary menstruators, and yes trans menstruators who are men or boys. We simply seek to be inclusive of all menstruators, no matter how you identify.
The Adventures of Toni the Tampon: A Period Coloring Book
Dont blame me I voted SMOD/Cthulhu…
They are hypothecated to lend to CORPORATES that practice employment apartheid.
No, no; it’s “positive discrimination”, Andrew.
The weaker sex needs a boost.
not going there mole!
All hail Cthulhu.
Here is a review of a book that “customers also viewed”.
Wow. Just wow.
I approve so long as the bonds get 100 basis points over normal paper.
That would be about right for the risk of backlash from righties quietly taking their business elsewhere.
When will Oz companies learn that playing the SJW game wins them no friends and loses them lots of customers?
From the Paywallian (no link):
The War on Drugs is lost … former cops say it’s time to withdraw from the field:
Former top cops want ‘white market’ in illicit drugs, decriminalisation.
Cat boffins: all my video playbacks in Windows 10 are suddenly giving me a super close-up of the images in the frame. Has anyone else encountered this? Does anyone know a way to get video images back to normal size? Thanks.
I expect the builder had his reasons for doing what they did; he seems pretty capable. Possibly to do with the tradies they use etc. and the walls were rough, but not majorly out of alignment. They’ve put in a new plasterboard ceiling; I’ve just chosen the cornices. Personally, I think I’d prefer not to have too much wall tiling on plasterboard, it’s better on cement. They are using plasterboard and tiles around the island bath. I’ve seen bathrooms where tiles on plasterboard fall off after a few years. It amuses Hairy that I’m getting so involved with it all. Let dem get on wit’ it, is his view.
He won’t do a final payment till it’s all done and he’s happy with the job and he has a guarantee; but he doesn’t micromanage.
——
Victoria still in the news on this thread? We should not continue giving her airtime. I suspect Victoria may be ‘P’. P clearly hasn’t been smote, as she commented here after Grigs and B Shaw disappeared. It’s an old-fashioned name for a ‘dear concerned old lady’ too, isn’t it? She’s possibly an early Grigs iteration, as previously discussed, and she is currently displaying all of Grig’s obsession with my travels and identity. Ms D would understand. And Dot, Grigs may not be as stupid as SfB (although at times that would be debatable) but he is far more malign and creepy. ‘Sadist’ (see Notafan’s link on the previous OT) would be absolutely true there.
😆
And the BBC comment was also posted here at the cat, long before you got around to giving it your approval for discussion.
But, whatever, who cares, so long as anonymous names can continue bitching about anonymous names and keeping attention away from the big issues that are solvable with just a little attention, all’s good, right … 🙄
I don’t like arguments from authority, but that lends huge credibility.
Yes. It happened to mine too. I opened and closed all the doors and turned off the engine and it went away. In other words, I rebooted. But I guess you’ve already tried that. You could do a ‘recover’ to a few days back, tho’ WIN10 doesn’t give you much choice re dates.
From the Paywallian (no link):
Test…
hmmm… seems an article in the Paywallian I am trying to post is offending the Cat’s spamminatore so much, it won’t even post it as “awaiting moderation”…
I’d like it if they used the Portuguese method. Off to the reformatory you go, user.
From the Paywallian (no link):
Let’s see if the spamminator likes this version…
Wells said, srr.
It’s so good you don’t do this.
Thanks, Lizzie. Rebooting has made no difference.
“… keeping attention away from the big issues …”
Activist judges appointed by the left is a big issue. But even a GWB appointee sailed off course as part of the three judge panel that’s now copped a caning from a five judge panel.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/03/19/five-9th-circuit-judges-eviscerate-the-fundamental-errors-in-ruling-against-trumps-muslim-ban/
From the Paywallian (no link):
LDP wants drugs camps for the gullible? With fences?
well… f*cked if I know which word has the spamminator’s knickers in a twist…
You’ll all have to wait for Sinc to (belatedly) release the post(s) from moderation to see what the article said about Bill Leak…
(unfortunately by the time Sinc DOES release it from ‘spamminator purgatory’, the thread will have moved on 2 or 3 pages and no-one will actually see it….)
Slayer, any chance you can post the title of the article?
Looks like The Michael Trumble Multiculturalism Policy is shaping up to be Team Australia redux – with light bladder leakage.
Hope he gets the “tone” right, or he will have Tiny Tim and the Usual Suspects all over him.
ABC: Australia chasing a draw in Test.
“Chasing” a draw?
Gab
No link because… Paywallian
A quick Googling says resetting your browser’s zoom may fix it if it’s a flash player issue.
Alternatively, and for those who want to brave Facebook, here is a link to Jacinta Price’s page where the article is reproduced in full…
See if this works …
Truth for all beats sensitivity of a few
Chris Mitchell
How have all the pious race protesters squealing in the wake of Bill Leak’s death missed the seachange in discussion of Aboriginal affairs these past three decades towards a balance between rights and responsibilities and away from victimhood?
One answer might be that they are too young to have seen the debate morph under the inspiration of the nation’s most senior traditional elder, Galarrwuy Yunupingu, its greatest Aboriginal intellect Noel Pearson and its most popular political and media advocate Warren Mundine.
After all, last Monday’s stand-in Q&A host, Tom Ballard, born in 1989, was not alive when Yunupingu kicked off the debate about welfare dependency in speeches he made in 1978, when he was named Australian of the Year. Ballard was too young for kindy when Galarrwuy started labelling the problem “sit-down money”.
All the outraged moral posturers on Twitter calling racism on Bill Leak’s cartoon in the wake of the Four Corners’ Don Dale detention centre program last August seem to have missed the point entirely. Twitter is a world in which the feelings of self-identifying urban Aboriginal university students and their friends trump the rights of outback Aboriginal children to grow up safely under the care of their parents, including their fathers.
And remember the boy in the spit hood and restraint chair, Dylan Voller: his mum and siblings were deserted by his father when he was three in Adelaide, scene of last Monday’s Q&A artsy love-in.
Ballard opened discussion of Leak with an admission he had signed a letter to the editors of The Australian complaining about the cartoon in which an Aboriginal policeman accompanying an Aboriginal boy is asked by the boy’s father: “What’s his name then?”
Warren Mundine said last Tuesday that the protesters who interrupted the program to defame Leak as a racist were “idiotic morons” who should “grow up and confront the real issues in our community”. Exactly.
And yet David Marr had a point in The Guardian on Wednesday when he said campaigners for free speech and the rewriting of section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act could not really complain when Leak’s opponents exercised their own rights to free speech. Marr accepts 18C needs changing, and would likely concede Leak himself would have been robust in his response had he been alive to hear the program.
The Aboriginal cartoon issue raises many questions about the modern Left.
Why do progressives who insist white fathers need to play a bigger role in the raising of their children not agree the same applies to black fathers? It has been clear since this paper’s Rosemary Neill won a Walkley Award for a piece in 1994 detailing at length how crime rates against Aboriginal women and children were almost all due to Aboriginal fathers that this is a serious issue.
Can we, 25 years later, really place the feelings of offended Aboriginals from good homes ahead of the wellbeing and physical safety of Aboriginal women and children in danger?
Of course there are many good Aboriginal dads and Leak knew plenty. Yet that does not diminish Bill’s point, as Mundine argued cogently in this paper on Friday.
The Australian has dominated coverage of Aboriginal affairs for three decades, something acknowledged widely by Aboriginal leaders. If you doubt it, read my piece published last August 15 in defence of Leak’s cartoon for a potted history of the awards this paper has received for stories broken in Aboriginal affairs. It is also a paper that made Eddie Mabo its Australian of the Year at a time many feared Mabo would destroy regional Australia.
For the past 30 years the paper has been largely alone among the media in this reporting. Why?
It goes to the racist culture of low expectations that dominates left-wing thinking about Aboriginal life, even in journalism. Noel Pearson was greeted with outrage when he spoke about this culture within the ABC at the launch of Troy Bramston’s book, Paul Keating: The Big-Picture Leader, late last year.
Noel was right and the Leak cartoon is at the heart of why. People who think the cartoon is racist — like those on the Q&A panel and its youthful host — are implying black fathers should not be held to the same standards as white fathers. In my book Making Headlines, released last October, I write at length of this culture of low expectations and the unchallenged racism behind it.
As an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation and a close friend of its founders, Andrew and Michelle Penfold, I cannot tell you how often I have confronted wealthy, left-wing parents who sent their own children to prestigious GPS schools but think there is something wrong with scholarships to such schools for bright Aboriginal kids. They see it as destroying Aboriginal communities and families rather than lifting those communities and families.
This is the Left’s unconscious but real racism. The racism that says Aboriginal people should not aspire to the same things white people do. They should be happy with their collectivist, primitivist conditions, as if their lives were part of some academic experiment by French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau about the noble savage.
People who have read the Northern Territory’s “Little Children are Sacred” report, the one that prompted John Howard’s 2007 NT intervention, understand there is not a lot of nobility for many in these traditional communities, racked as they are by poverty, homelessness, drugs, alcohol, pornography and child abuse.
Into this feeds the new Left’s post-materialist abandonment of economic empowerment in favour of the identity politics that now dominates tertiary education in the US and Australia. Paul Kelly wrote a brilliant piece last Wednesday linking this to the Leak matter and 18C.
Aboriginal thought leaders have for decades understood the perverse racism in the Left’s elevation of feelings over material wellbeing. I first published Pearson on the perils of what he called “ethnic essentialism” in The Courier-Mail in the late 1990s.
So where does this culture of offence — typified by the reaction to Leak’s death — take our society?
As Media Watch pointed out last Monday week, it has already generated self-censorship in the progressive media. Host Paul Barry outed Fairfax and the ABC for failing to report stories about the radicalisation of Islamic school students in Sydney. This is journalism surrendering truth in the name of not offending racial minorities.
Anecdotal it may be, but ask any senior teacher about classroom discussion in secondary schools today and he or she will tell you the dialogue with modern year 11 and 12 students is dominated by what cannot be said.
“You can’t say that sir. It’s offensive. You can’t ask that miss. It’s racist.”
Who is standing up for the role of truth in education, the media and public discussion?
This is where the rubber hits the road for modern Western democracies. Voters will not cop laws and governments that elevate this politically correct offence culture.
Voters will react with the sort of blowback we saw in favour of Donald Trump, Brexit and Pauline Hanson. The Left cannot fool all of the people all of the time, even if it is fooling many politicians and the deluded business leaders at the forefront of some of the most stultifyingly PC campaigns in modern Australia that seem to have zero to do with their fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders.
Here’s the thing. So what if Bill Leak occasionally drew things some people found offensive. Some Aboriginal dads do have disproportionate numbers of interactions with the criminal justice system for offences against their families. Islamic terrorism is real. The radicalisation of young Muslims in the West does need to be confronted honestly. Leak risked his life to do so.
And portraying a young Muslim woman in full covering asking “Does my bomb look big in this?’’ is surely an amusing way to handle a serious point.
Did Bill desperately want legal changes so he could be more offensive? Of course not.
Bill was the sweetest man I knew. But he understood the damage being done to Western civilisation by the amalgam of postmodern Marxist thought and the politics of identity. In the Middle Ages and later, academics used to risk death at the stake to speak the truth. Now many seek to suppress it in the mad assumption the feelings of a section of society are more important than truths for the whole society.
If they could effectively blockade* us to the point our Navy couldn’t defend shipping or be deployed against them to stop them how would we stop them from simply torching our strategic reserve?
Not saying we shouldn’t have one but it would certainly make a bit of a display if it went up!
*And apparently make it not worthwhile for regional powers who rely on our coal etc for their own industries and power generation, China, SKorea, Japan etc to casually stomp them with an ‘anti-piracy action’
That’s another thing that annoys me.
Why is it called “menstruation” for f☆cks sake?
It’s got nothing to do with us and I want no part of it.
Bloody women.
???
That’s not what happens. That isn’t decriminalisation either. All users are not addicts. Nor is the Portuguese policy perfect or entirely unobjectionable .
You need to be accurate when describing how things like this work, it is too easy to argue over stuff that is off base.
Also in Takimag:
Mother and son become father and daughter as they see a TV program and are hit with the interesting idea that they both ‘need’ to transition:
Thanks, Egg. Can you explain in English what you’d like me to do?
So why did that work for Gab, and not me?
Great piece, except this silly sentence
“truth’
You sure about that?
No idea, Slayer. It’s happened to a few of us over time.
Try standing on one leg, while scratching your arse and simultaneously rebooting* the PC.
* During a full moon.
Os Peter Dutton being mean again
Sad news. What is it about bikies and islam?
Re: Video.
It’s Windows. Not even Microsoft developers can predict what it will do each time you start it.
It is not consistent in its behaviour.
Try something else.
Tom, are you using Chrome?
Find the ‘zoom’ setting in your browser and set it to 100%. This is on the Menu for Opera, so look for a setting on the menu. Alternatively, in most browsers, holding CONTROL down and scrolling the mouse wheel will change the zoom. I have no idea if that will fix your problem.
Tom:
https://forums.adobe.com/thread/572588
You’ll have to Google for your browser’s zoom reset instructions.
Thanks, Egg. That post is for those who have accidently changed the browser zoom (in my case IE). My browser zoom is 100%. The problem is only with video playback.
Using mouse scroll wheel while pressing Ctrl key can give zoom adjustment change.
1) – Don’t watch your videos in the Windows supplied viewer.
2) – Download and install VLC player. (It’s free and open source).
3) – Set all media files to play in VLC by default.
That should fix your problems.
SOG you beat me!
Agree with MV. Use VLC and give Windows Media Player the boot.
memory vault I agree on vlc.
CTRL-0 and make sure it’s default 100% (the system may have altered it).
I stopped reading Takimag because I was shocked at the Jewelhate written there.
Yes!!!!!
We are coming for you Normies!
Sesame Street debuts autistic character.
And Muttley love donuts. Who knew?
From the Oz. Funny how Bill Leak’s death has them all scurrying for cover…
Adobe Security Bulletin
Security Bulletins and Advisories
Thanks, Egg. Browser text size is not the problem. It is just that video playback has magnified images so much it’s impossible to make out what’s in the image inside the video frame (youtube, etc).
Tim Southmouth can try to lie all he wants but he actively sought people out by encouraging them to complain about Bill Leak. His tweets live on as proof.
Tom,
Go to bottom left hans corner (MS Window) – Open.
Select “Settings” – Open.
Select “Systems – Open
Select “Default Apps” – Open
For “Videos” – Open and select an appropriate player other than MS player.
( Mine is “VLC” as highlighted by others above.
Interesting
At the start it seems the father is eager to see his children but then
The father has chosen to spend only eight supervised hours at a contact centre with his children in 2014, only two hours in 2015, and has not seen them since May that year.
not so much.
Seems like a great Aussie citizen though
Parental rights denied
It’s not working, Lieutenant General Brewster.
At 2:05 pm, AEDT, 20 March 2017, MS Windows became self aware and crashed.
It won’t show as a choice unless he downloads and installs it first, Mike.
I think they prefer the term “neurotypical” or “NTs.”
memoryvault
#2331618, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm
Correct
I also have GOM as another player up my sleeve!1
Rewarding Disobedience
https://www.media.mit.edu/posts/disobedience-award/
On July 21, 2016 we announced the creation of a $250K cash prize award for responsible disobedience. This idea came after a realization that there’s a widespread frustration from people trying to figure out how can we effectively harness responsible, ethical disobedience aimed at challenging our norms, rules, or laws to benefit society.
…
And so we begin the process of searching for the first MIT Media Lab Disobedience Award recipient. The award will go to a living person or group engaged in what we believe is extraordinary disobedience for the benefit of society. Specifically, we’d like to call out action that seeks to change society in positive ways and is consistent with a set of key principles. These principles include non-violence, creativity, courage, and taking responsibility for one’s actions. We’re seeking both expected and unexpected nominees. This could include–but isn’t limited to–those engaged in scientific research, civil rights, freedom of speech, human rights, and the freedom to innovate.
___________________
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 11m11 minutes ago
I’ve been nominated twice for the MIT Media Lab Disobedience Award:
🙂
What a loathsome scumbag he is.
I think they prefer the term “neurotypical” or “NTs.”
I don’t speak for Normies.
I speak for myself as the sole founder and member of the Aut Right.
From the Oz.
Why do progressives who insist white fathers need to play a bigger role in the raising of their children not agree the same applies to black fathers? It has been clear since this paper’s Rosemary Neill won a Walkley Award for a piece in 1994 detailing at length how crime rates against Aboriginal women and children were almost all due to Aboriginal fathers that this is a serious issue.
Because they don’t know their arse from their elbow.
These same “progressives” are quite happy for a white boy to have two “Dads”.
Both of them lesbians…
Thanks, Mike. It gives me dozens of options, but not VLC.
Thoughts?
Are they bankrupt yet? Surely they’d be ruined by now?
Thoughts?
Download VLC and Media Player Classic from videolan.org and mpc-hc.org.
Then install.
VLC is a better option IMHO.
You have to download and install it first.
The link is included in my post at 1.09pm.
DON’T download it from anywhere else!
Labor has brought a swag of impoverished hard working Australians into The Gallery today. Trixie is going to lose squillions as is Troy because of the FWC’s decision to cut penalty rates. Or so the first two questions from Shortfilth and The Hag suggest.
Many thanks, Mike and MV. I’ve downloaded VLC and the problem is fixed.
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
Caolan Robertson @CaolanRob 5h5 hours ago
This is what happens when you criticise Islam in the UK.
@TheRebelTV @TRobinsonNewEra
https://twitter.com/CaolanRob/status/843588816074170368
Full video here – http://goo.gl/TWyKWa
Apologies if posted before:
Australian-funded projects have removed “mateship” from the lexicon used in Papua New Guinea to describe the heroism of Diggers fighting the Japanese on the Kokoda Track, in what a prominent critic describes as politically correct revisionism to “demilitarise” the battleground’s history in the lead up to its 75th anniversary.
According to former Australian Army major, Vietnam War veteran and NSW Liberal state MP Charlie Lynn, who for the past 25 years has run treks on the Kokoda Track, $65 million of Australian taxpayers’ money has been directed through “a conga line of consultants” to green-leaning and leftist development projects promoting Australian liberal values such as gender equity on the track.
At the same time, he claims, bridges and toilets on the track have fallen into disrepair and Australian-sponsored aid projects such as schools have no desks and clinics no medicines.
The reinterpretation of the World War II campaign, during which Australian troops started to turn the tide against Japanese forces, has been carried out under the Department of the Environment and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
“They are anti the military heritage of the trail,” Mr Lynn told The Australian, adding that he believed Australia’s Kokoda Track effort should have been under the charge of Veterans Affairs.
“Now, they are starting to subtly rewrite the history of the track.”
Mr Lynn pointed to a departure from the four words traditionally used to sum up the Australian war effort on the track, a campaign waged with the assistance of PNG communities: Courage, Endurance, Mateship, Sacrifice.
Each of the four words is engraved on one of the four marble pillars in the war memorial established by the Howard government at Isurava, the site of a major battle in August 1942.
“The power of that memorial is in the simplicity of the memorial and those four words,” Mr Lynn said.
By contrast, he observed, a set of new interpretative panels erected at Owers Corner at the entrance to the track drops the word “mateship”, and instead refers to “friendship”, which Mr Lynn said reflected a preference for gender neutrality.
One of the panels speaks of how “Australians, Papuans, and New Guineans served side-by-side in atrocious conditions”.
“The Track has become a shrine to their courage, endurance and sacrifice,” the panel says. “It is an enduring reminder of the unity and friendship shared by the people of Papua New Guinea and Australia.”
Another section quotes a PNG man as having said “Friend … I’ll walk with you” with regard to the help he provided to Australian soldiers. Mr Lynn claims the line was selected to mimic the fake social media campaign “I’ll ride with you” to combat supposed anti-Muslim sentiments after Sydney’s Lindt cafe siege.
A spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the signs at Owers Conner were part of a project managed by the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, funded by the Australian Environment Department.
“The Foreign Minister had no role in the approval of the language used in the signs,” the spokeswoman said. “The word ‘friendship’ has been chosen as this is understood by Papua New Guineans. ‘Mateship’ is a uniquely Australian term and we will request both words are used as part of the new signage.”
The spokeswoman said the “I’ll walk with you” line was simply a referral to the iconic image of the Kokoda campaign in which a blinded Australian soldier is being led by a Papua New Guinean, and had nothing to do with the “I’ll ride with you” campaign.
Mr Lynn said Australian authorities had employed Australian consultants at a cost of millions of dollars to undertake leftist social engineering projects such as a gender equity study of PNG women on the track, where more than 600 Australian fighting men were killed and 1680 wounded during the campaign.
Entitled A Gender Snapshot of the Kokoda Initiative, the 2014 study laments that “indigenous women and children, more than half the population are neither visible nor heard in most existing literature on Kokoda war history”.
“Most accounts of the war on Kokoda are Australian and male, thus bringing a specific lens … Women are hardly mentioned.”
Mr Lynn said rather than get PNG villagers to do the work on the track, Australians were being flown in. Ms Bishop’s spokeswoman said this project “twinned” PNG rangers with the Australians.
Mr Lynn claimed bureaucrats and consultants missed the point of what attracted Australians to Kokoda. “They don’t go up there to have a bloody environmental levitation, they are going there to walk in the footstep of the Diggers,” he said.
The result had been a decline of more than 50 per cent in the number of trekkers over the nine years since the Department of Environment took charge of the Kokoda project.
Ms Bishop’s spokeswoman did not directly respond to Mr Lynn’s claims of a deterioration of facilities on the track, but said: “The Australian government is working with the Kokoda Track Authority to improve safety, including by upgrading roads, installing a weather station, improving the Kokoda airstrip and updating the VHF radio network along the track to improve communications.”
From the Oz
We should just swamp the AHRC with complaints when we see any disparaging commentary about anglo saxons.
For those who pay lipservice to our Christian heritage.
Looking forward to Australia being Swedezuela .
The empty, unheated, unlit, room.
Why islam has it all over Christianity
VLC is a better option IMHO.
Tom needs both in case he wants to watch anime fansubs.
😆
The last stand of the First Feminist Fusileers, or the crucial counter attack, spearheaded by Wnnynses in Tanks, continues to be overlooked, I see.
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸Verified account @Cernovich 4h4 hours ago
I just published
“Twitter — Either Go Private and be a Super PAC
or Tell Shareholders the Truth about Shadow Bans”
https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/843600620879826945
https:[email protected][email protected]s-the-truth-about-shadow-bans-5283ed3c79f2#.xqt38crmi
thanks herodutos, if anyone is wondering this judgment does not effect the Hawaiian and Marylands restraining orders against the current Trump EO. What it does do is explained in this comment which I’ve cut and pasted:
What it does do is indicate how the appeal court is looking at the issues
The definitive movie of Western women in wartime, has already been made.
NAB sells gender equality bond’….WTF are gender equality bonds?
Could be an abbreviation for bondage.
It’s the only way they could get it through their anti-virus programs.
more detail here (written by an attorney)
🙂 … Gotta love Farage 🙂
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec 2h2 hours ago
Good night, sweet prince
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/843633046821703680
Bugger me drunk. They really really hate us.
you can get the opinion at that link it’s here
VLC allows addition of subtitles.
by postal vote.
Can’t we just log on like we did with the census & click a button?
I was listening to the wireless this morning and they had a report on the word “mateship” being banned by DFAT.
Next story was that Sesame Street was introducing an autistic puppet that has trouble acknowledging Big Bird when he says hello.
Switched over to Racing Radio for some normalcy.
Millenials won’t be able to find the post office box.
How did 5 judges of the 9th Circus come to such a radically different decision than 3 other judges of the 9th Circus?
Not doubting you, IT, but do you have a source for that news?
I’m interested to see if they intend it to be a voluntary postal vote.
Ask who selected them. Clinton/Obama?
Extraordinary; the ‘Judgment’ defending the 9th Circuit rejection of the EO is:
That says it all; these ‘judges’ rejecting the EO of Trump are not Judges but activists who have made no attempt to justify their position within the law. It is as plain an example of noble cause corruption as you would find.
I have no doubt Trump will appeal this egregious decision when his appointee takes his place in the SC.
Bert Newton could be next on the block.
Funny that….
I’ve made made mention here before the touring exhibition at the Brunswick Library that recognised the Centenary of the Gallipoli landing. Women, Turks, all lavishly mMost accounts of the war on Kokoda are Australian and male, thus bringing a specific lens … Women are hardly mentioned. mentioned, except those who actually fought, white males.
Aboriginal artist supports Bill Leak, Fairfax journalist “shocked” at the black woman’s temerity.
I saw a poster with his missus warbling about gambling debts. Maybe he’ll be on “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” next year?
Daily Telegraph.
Sad news. What is it about bikies and islam?
Motor bikes are the modern camel?
With Jordan retweeting Rita … shit just got serious 😉 …
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 1m
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted Rita Panahi
Only 125 million mutilated women. Comment, feminists? Post modernists? Marxists?
Oh, you’re busy worrying about Western patriarchy…
Five judges conveniently ignored the oath they once took, said be damned with rule of law and instead followed orders from the OiC, as dictated by CAIR.
and its J e wi sh antecedent.
Please point me to where in the j ewish antecedent you find those values? And where in the Torah and Talmud you find them today?
Only women in PNG were nurses. Front line men only.
cohenite the way I’m reading it is the majority judges are these BYBEE, Circuit Judge, with whom KOZINSKI, CALLAHAN, BEA, and IKUTA, Circuit Judges who say
REINHARDT, J. is a dissenting judge who does not join in the majority opinion which is so critical of the original ruling
there’s a list of the 9th circuit judges here http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/content/view_seniority_list.php?pk_id=0000000035
Top Ender at 1425
“The spokeswoman said the “I’ll walk with you” line was simply a referral to the iconic image of the Kokoda campaign in which a blinded Australian soldier is being led by a Papua New Guinean, and ha…”
As I am sure you know, that photo of Private GC Whittington,was taken at Buna on Christmas Day 1942.
This was almost two months after the recapture of Kokoda.
Either (most probably) the DFAT spokesperson is totally ignorant of the matter or there is a lot of squirming going on.
Or perhaps both.
Thanks, IT.
Unfortunately I can’t seem to be able to get around the subscriber wall.
Yeah right. You’re a farmer King Koala (who dropped his lot when an article by the NFF pronounced the benefits of a policy you’re opposed to and you reckon “no” farmers supported), an ex-J e w who hates Judaism and much prefers Christianity (but you’re an atheist) and also are a white ethnic nationalist.
Suuure…
at pages 23-24 in the majority opinion they say:
Top Ender,
The Kokoda “mateship” issue was red hot on 2GB this morning (please note I have not sought approval for this post so it may trigger you know who).
Lots of outraged calls after Charlie Lynn explained the scenario. Chris Smith was on the rampage and in my view a bit over the top. Seemed to think Ministers preparing for Question Time should drop everything to answer his questions immeadiately and was beating it up and suggesting people should not vote Coalition because of it. Please note I totally disagree with use of the word friendship instead of mateship in context of Kokoda.
What was interesting is that the issue was not under Veterans Affairs area but the Environment which probably explains the stuff up.
Frydenburg came on and said as far as he was aware no Minister was involved in the decision. The issue apparently was there is no word in NG language that equates to mateship so they used the word friendship instead. Word will now be changed to Mateship.
Seems Vet Affairs Minister will be on Fordham show soon also discussing this.
(with apologies to the Traditional Owner of this blog JC the Omnipotent who is allergic to all references to news obtained by radio – or perhaps just my posts !).
PS Radio now mentioning possibility of voluntary postal vote on SSM.
Fake history on Kokoda. Fitzy?
val, do you by any chance know if there’s been any complaints or rumblings against a Vic Supreme Court Judge who told a new crop of Vic Lawyers to go out and be Activist Lawyers?
It was his big message to them at the official admissions do, a couple or few years ago.
CONSERVATIVE Turnbull Government ministers are pushing to hold a national plebiscite on same sex marriage by postal vote.
The Daily Telegraph understands conservative Liberal MPs have held recent discussions with their cabinet colleagues about the feasibility of holding a plebiscite by postal vote.
Under this model, the Australian Electoral Commission would send out postal ballots and it would be voluntary for Australians to partake in the vote on same sex marriage.
MPs told The Daily Telegraph this option does not require legislation change and would get around the decision by Labor and the Greens to kill-off the plebiscite.
The Australian Electoral Commission’s chief legal officer Paul Pirani has confirmed to the parliament that a plebiscite could be held without the Parliament passing enabling legislation, using a “voluntary postal vote methodology.”
But moderate MPs have expressed reservations that this model would create public anger that the party was bypassing the parliament.
It would also be a non-compulsory ballot, so could undermine the outcome if there is a low voter-turnout.
There are also concerns a plebiscite of any nature would also dominate the political agenda for the months leading up to it.
Infidel Tiger
#2331671, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm
Switched over to Racing Radio for some normalcy.
Hope you didn’t catch the female race analyst/expert?
Listening to Vet Affairs Minister and he was not aware of wording used and confirming word will be changed to mateship.
Fordham just asked him about postal vote on SSM and his position is there should be a vote by the public as taken to election. Did not specifically mention if that could be by post.
No, don’t know, sorry. Doesn’t sound like the level of impartiality required of judges does it?
in case you’re a Federer fan:
Bingo; the activist Judges who this group are opposing have subverted the separation of powers and cloaked themselves in Executive powers because they don’t allegedly like what Trump has done. But even this is wrong because Trump is doing no more than what Obama did in 2015. So, in actual fact, the activist judges are sabotaging the electoral will of the people; they are subverting democracy because they don’t like Trump.
agree cohenite! tell me, does an en banc hearing comprise all judges of the 9th circuit; if so there should be other opinions filed in future days
No, it doesn’t, not at all.
Bwahahahahaha!
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Step Down in April
You’d think these people would be bright enough to realise that even though some people are not loud excitable protestors they might still have strong views about stuff such as PC crap. And that going the full SJW might put them off buying your product. Mr Schultz has just been painfully served that lesson.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 13h13 hours ago
WINNING! In First 2 Months in Office:
Trump Reduced Debt by $100 Billion –
Obama Increased Debt by $400 Billion
an ex-J e w who hates Judaism and much prefers Christianity
What exactly is the problem with this Dot?
Christianity is way cooler, and way more popular, and rightly so.
Beards and religion should never mix.
Every goy knows this.
Santa is the only one who gets a pass.
@ Bruce of Newcastle
‘MR. PRESIDENT’&‘THE FIRST LADY’
WASHINGTON, DC BALD EAGLE NEST CAM
Welcome to the DC Eagle Cam
In 2014, a pair of mated Bald Eagles chose the most idyllic of nest sites within the United States’ National Capital (Washington, DC), nestled high in a Tulip Poplar tree amongst the Azalea Collection at the U.S. National Arboretum, which is operated by the United States Department of Agriculture. This is the first Bald Eagle pair to nest in this location since 1947. The two Eagles have been iconically named ‘Mr. President’ and ‘The First Lady.’ Join the American Eagle Foundation and the USDA in viewing this most patriotic nest cam 24/7, in HD quality, and now…with sound!
Watch live. Enjoy!
Dot. Re reformatory. Just joking. Although many could do with a visit.
Tom. I think Da Hairy Ape may have thrown my laptop around as apes do to fix it. He admits to fiddling with the hated Win10 on it. So it wasn’t just my rebooting that did the repair. He just nodded when I mentioned your problem. He mentioned flash drives but I am no wiser.
Jordan B Peterson Retweeted
Nature is Scary @NatureisScary Mar 17
Worm taken prisoner
https://twitter.com/NatureisScary/status/842920313562320896
Nature is Scary @NatureisScary Mar 9
That’s a big snake
https://twitter.com/NatureisScary/status/840036292054376448
Nature is Scary @NatureisScary Jan 1
The goblin shark
https://twitter.com/NatureisScary/status/815756256761810948
The Marcus Review
You Are Going to Push What(?!) Up a Hill?
Funny stuff.
Gail from Westpac. Have you heard the news about the Starbucks’ CEO? SJW concerns negative for sales. Hostages at Coopers you can come out now. You’re free again.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2331651, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm
VLC is a better option IMHO.
Tom needs both in case he wants to watch anime fansubs.
Don’t know what “anime fansubs” is but you need flash player if you want to watch Sky racing on the TAB website.
It’s a pain but there you are.
Tonight’s Q&A:
Panellists: Wadah Khanfar, Former director-general of the Al Jazeera Network; Claire Wardle, First Draft News; Mark Day, Journalist The Australian; Zed Seselja, Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs; and Terri Butler, Queensland Labor MP.
Not the Butler again?
Lets hope it’s another lawsuit.
Stimps, Santa in my book is a terrible old pagan: Father Christmas in drag.
Beachside – That’s fun! It’s around midnight and Mrs Bald Eagle is asleep in the middle of the nest, so being early Spring I suspect some eaglets will arrive soon.
Café Bruce has a quiet patch at the moment. The rain means the kookas have been in clover, feasting on worms driven to the surface by the wet. Berry season has arrived too, so the currawongs are mostly away to load up on fruit and search out nice places to nest. Even the rainbow lorikeets have disappeared – I haven’t seen any today.
Pumped
hydrosh1te?
Werribee that?
On the Terri Butler thing… Can any lawyer explain how it was that she was sued rather than Their ABC. Do you sign a waiver if you go on their ABC?
I would have thought they were liable rather than a panelist -even though it was good to see that arsehole cop a damages claim.
Why do NSW Supreme Court justices look like Santa Claus?
Did St Nick really wear green before Coke changed it all?
Always loved Coke Xmas ads, makes me really miss American Xmas.
NSA Documents Prove Government Spying
on Trump and Trump Tower
for Years
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/nsa-documents-prove-government-spying-trump-trump-tower-years/
Yes and a majority will see the appeal granted. The analysis you link to says it all in the first line:
Trump knew the stinking msm was his opposition but he didn’t appreciate how entrenched the progressives were in the engine rooms of the US legal structure.
It’s starting – just as I thought.
I like this sort of deal.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 7h7 hours ago
So , on Saturday I attended a uk anti islamophobia march.
Here’s what happened
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YfIAQnzkM_U … PLEASE SHARE
..
Gavin McInnes Retweeted Tommy Robinson
NAZI!
“How am I a Nazi?”
Sorry, I don’t talk to Nazis.
The Lipsticked Drain on Q&A tonight?
Here’s one that Bill prepared earlier.
Greg Cook @ImGregCook 6h6 hours ago
Greg Cook Retweeted Tommy Robinson
Guy at 6.17 “What do you do? Do you do any marching or campaigning?”
He asked @TRobinsonNewEra that.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
thanks to who (or should that be ‘which’) ever Cat posted a link to the 9th circuit court matter; it’s surprising how little MSM attention it’s received, it’s clear to me that the court has copped a lot of criticism over the original panel ruling and that can’t be a bad thing
The Spaminator ate my homework! 😢
I personally think you must be gay (as in man-man, not lesbian) if you’re a woman who wants to become a man.
I mean — why would you ditch your own breasts otherwise ?
While Soros is paying layabouts to start riots, POTUS45 cultivates advocates.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/19/trump-supporters-get-unexpected-surprise-visit-with-president-trump-in-mar-a-lago/#more-130205
LOL
The proponents of SSM are desperate to avoid any possibility of a plebiscite that reflects the true opinion of the Australian people. No doubt they are well aware that any plebiscite relying solely on postal votes will be seriously distorted by a massive number of non-returns. That distortion will be even worse if voting is voluntary and is their next best chance of getting SSM outside a Parliamentary vote. That is what they are relying on.
Some coloured pictures from WWII (scroll please)
You have to go through some tough terrain there snoop. There are the exits on the NJ Turnpike and of course you have to get to exit 70 on the 495 to finally reach the outskirts of the Hamptons. You need a tough car for all that. 🙂
Facebook already saturated domestically, looks overseas for growth. And the consequences?
Great photos, the colourisation process is excellent and really brings the pictures to life.
Potential greatness…???
This is some 1/2 smart legislating (as long as they get it through)
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/mar/20/coalition-plans-to-criminalise-payments-that-induce-unions-to-trade-workers-rights
Making or receiving payments that encourage unions to improperly trade off workers’ rights will be criminalised under a plan unveiled by the federal government.
Malcolm Turnbull and the employment minister, Michaelia Cash, announced the policy on Monday in Canberra, arguing it was necessary to ensure unions put members’ interests first.
Under the proposal payments made with a “corrupting motive or intent” of inducing unionists to act improperly will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up to a $900,000 fine for an individual or $4.5m for a company.
Turnbull said that any payment made from an employer “other than for a clearly legitimate purpose, such as payment of union dues” will be punishable by up to two years in prison, or up to a $90,000 fine for an individual or $450,000 for a company.
Both measures will apply to both employers who make the payments and unions who solicit or receive them.
Legislation to be introduced on Wednesday will also require unions to disclose payments made by employers at the time a workplace deal is put up for vote.
in other circuits the en banc court consists of all active judges, the Ninth Circuit convenes a “limited en banc court” composed of the Chief Judge Kozinski and ten other judges selected at random for each case.
http://michellawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/11/Ninth-Circuit-En-Banc-Procedure-Guide.pdf
Awesome colour work.
Third pic was interesting as I have just read Popski’s Private Army. The jeep configuration was very similar to what the PPA used all the way up the spine of Italy. It’s amazing what such a simple asset can do with the right guys, élan and surprise. I suppose that is why the jihadi kiddies favour “technicals”.
(I’ve also read Virginia Cowles’ marvellous “The Phantom Major” several times.)
2x Social Meeja News staffers, 1x M, 1x F, on Teh Dumb, both resembling couch potatoes – no coincidence?
Tomorrow’s Insiders couch bookends?
BrettW:
Frydenburg came on and said as far as he was aware no Minister was involved in the decision. The issue apparently was there is no word in NG language that equates to mateship so they used the word friendship instead. Word will now be changed to Mateship.
Maybe a case of the department(s) out of control and doing what they like even if does embarrass the Minister.
Sounds like there might be a result on this one….
Or not.
Very funny, but also possibly true.
JC.
Sure, the growth is in the 3rd world, but the money is in the first world. The conservatives are hopping mad that article they share have a “disputed story/source” tag to them. If half the customer base disappears, it will be interesting to watch.
But she is having a daughter anyhow
These people are nuts.
I’m worried having a baby will make climate change worse
Lurv the Thunderbolt.
just like Eric Holthaus who didn’t have a vasectomy and didn’t stop flying either
Yeah?
I’m worried that you having a baby will lower the net IQ of the planet by half a point you dumb bint.
A parasitic attack?
Just reading the article did that.
Proudly Facebook free. If I want likes, I’ll join the Exclusive Bretheren. Any other hold outs out there ?
But she is having a daughter anyhow
These people are nuts.
That is an incredible slur against myself and my mentally ill brethren.
The truth is far simpler.
I apologize for my language, but what a f☆cking stupid b☆tch.
“the pitter-patter of tiny feet is inevitably the pitter-patter of giant carbon footprints”
I am going to go and bite some trees now to calm down.
I made the mistake of reading the comments.
I read that article via the Bolt Hole having reached the end I was appalled she’d gone ahead and had a child — Given what’s in the article I think child protection agencies in the ACT should hasten quickly lest some terrible evil is visited upon this stupid bint’s little daughter. I was hoping that she’d acted on her carbonfootprintophobia and refrained from tainting the gene pool but alas a narcissist is a narcissist is a narcissist. Only in academia
Goddamn hippies trigger me every time.
I devalued, decoupled and defaulted to Facebook Freedom two weeks ago — marvellous. It’s a swamp.
at least she is using LED lights
One of my favourite climateers is Eric Holthaus.
A weatherman breaks down in tears and considers having a vasectomy, vows NEVER to fly again due to grim UN climate report: Eric Holthaus tweeted ‘no children, happy to go extinct’
That didn’t work out apparently…
Lefties are a lot of fun.
Just have the kid in South Australia. As a bonus, you get to pick an appropriate kid’s name like
Solar Intermittent Boondoggle or Blackout Bubba.
There is fun to be had on Facebook
I belong to a couple of very non PC forums inhabited by folks who who are very free with their opinions.
They seem to be at war with Mariam Veishzadeh.
You can see why she had trouble getting in the club. She looks like a bloke.
Snapped by Nota on the other side of the planet. Ouch!
Hmmm, who to believe? A socialist sociopath or the Philippine president.
From Blair’s.
Guardian readers.
The snowflake response to that is “Oops!”.
😃
‘Buried the Bishop’?
Interesting how a private moon mission takes hold. Love to see the logos up there.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/03/19/european-rocket-scientists-pledge-make-first-private-moon-landing/
Bruce of Newcastle’s post (at 5.37pm) brought back a memory of my father, a WW2 veteran of the middle East conflict.
He had a solid gold officer’s cap badge from Popski’s Private Army, allegedly won in a card game in Cairo.
The badge was in the form of an astrolabe, an ancient celestial navigation device. It disappeared after his death in 1976, never to be seen again. It would have been worth a lot of money to a collector.
A genuine “other ranks” white metal PPA astrolabe badge is worth north of $3000 these days.
Good to hear Turnbull fighting back (ie. mentioning Clean Event) and socking it to Shorten when Shorten raised penalty rates in Parliament today.
Cash on radio also socking it to Shorten and Unions over Labor supporting cutting penalty rates to help big Unions but not for small business which still has to pay more on Sundays than workplaces where EBAs agreed by Unions.
Every time Shorten and the Unions open their mouth on this subject the Coalition should just keep emphasising the sheer hypocrisy of their position. Make sure it getting plenty of radio time.
The next wedge is the legislation regarding Unions receiving undisclosed payments from businesses. Going to be fun seeing Shorten etc squirm on this subject.
Many of us would like a statement (to any media) from Bishop on her department’s efforts to locate and repatriate Dr Ken Elliott.
Pyne raising the issue of Thiess, John Holland, Bruce Wilson and the A.W.U. Workplace Reform Association in Question Time, and Shorten was , indeed, squirming.
Depending on which role/method one has assumed in the war on leftism, going dark on social media may be a bare necessity.
For others, doing business and building networks is impossible without it.
Avoiding lefty trigger words in social media posts helps one blend in with the noise. All the usual security tips we get from experts here apply.
“Most accounts of the war on Kokoda are Australian and male, thus bringing a specific lens … Women are hardly mentioned.”
Is there any country on the planet riper for revolution than Australia?
Atoms for Peace
Watched “Grimsby” last night with the missus, slightly juvenile and over the top, but fun.
13 kids, the 2 whos names stuck in my mind were “Skeletor” (the eldest) and “Django unchained” (the youngest)
And somewhat alarmingly the bad guy was a greenie…
Do climate scientists have pets or,when the Gaian koolaid hits, do they get euthansed to save the planet?
He didn’t seem to be squirming to me, not at all. His demeanor didn’t show any discomfort during Turnbull’s references to Cleanevent either.
She’s there for a good time, not a hard time calli.
rickw – Australians don’t like BS! Next election could be very interesting!
Cut the crap Septimus, GrigoryM, 1234, Robbie Mac et al. We all know it’s you.
Another Gargooglery sockpuppet?
and about time!
think before the TURC he adopted the ‘didn’t know’ defence
Lizzie, pay no heed to the troll.
‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.’ – some smartarse.
Yep. Banned spacechook from my life back in mid 2010 (after telling a whole bunch of lefties on it to go and insert the rough end of a pineapple up their fundaments) and haven’t regretted it for a nanosecond.
I’ve had cause to background union corporate governance of late. So far it’s a black hole. You’ve gotta work old school hard for info.
Compared with say – AiGroup, which is relatively an open book.
The whole shebang is a one-sided contest. Organized Slime® is institutionally protected, courtesy of other people’s money.
Pedro – Yes, that’s the description in Bob Yunnie’s book.
Rare critter indeed it would be if you can find it, as so very few people served in that unit.
The postscript from his son was interesting, as Bob obviously had the itch in the worst way. After emigrating to South Africa after WW2, he signed up as a merc in the Congo War in 1960, which was described in Forsyth’s “The Dogs of War”. Yunnie was caught and executed.
Respect to your dad’s memory.
Be the shortest lived of Grogaarly’s sockpuppets – FWIW, didn’t 1234 turn out to be Numbers?
Amen brother. Miraculously, friends don’t disappear, sporting clubs still function and bucks parties still get organised by phone calls and sms.
FACEBOOK LISTENS TO YOUR PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS:
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/facebook-using-people-s-phones-to-listen-in-on-what-they-re-saying-claims-professor-a7057526.html
You just know that one day, that statement will refer to recognising gay and transgender citizens, following similar calls for them to be ‘recognised’.
Elizabeth (Libby) Zee
#2331849, posted on March 20, 2017 at 6:42 pm
Not Lizzie no phone from Tamworth?
The hubris of alarmists is putrid; this person, sophie lewis, actually believes her reproduction decision will determine the fate of the planet; from the lewis website:
Both forcings for natural and human factors are made up and demonstrably wrong. This woman has a PhD in speculation.
BoN
Thanks for the tip about Popski, just borrowed the book from the Open Library.
No, it was Gargoolery.