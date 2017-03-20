Nationalise Super?

Alan Kohler has cashed in the franchise with a piece in the Australian today advocating that Super be nationalised.
Superannuation is the only product where choice and competition are not only completely pointless, they are counter-productive.
That’s because choice and competition just set up inequality: different people end up with vastly different retirement outcomes through no fault of their own, as a result of making an uninformed, barely conscious choice 40 years ago.
…
That’s why there should be one national fund, providing whole of life savings. That is, not simply coughing up a cash lump sum at retirement, to be taken off to a financial adviser and skimmed and invested until it’s all gone.
Mandatory super savings should be collected into a single national fund that saves to retirement and then pays a pension until death. It should be a continuum.
Competition should be confined to the fund managers competing to manage the money by providing the best returns and lowest fees.
I’ve got a better idea – why not simply let the politicians spend our Super on nation building exercises and then pay us a pension out of future tax revenue? What could possibly go wrong?
That the suggestion is remotely plausible indicates how rotten the existing super arrangements – the industry funds’ governance, the fee-gouging, inconsistent tax concessions, non-collection of contributions and all – are.
Time to vest the lot and start again with a product neutral retirement savings policy.
Holy crap. Kohler has been drinking deeply from the water fountain at ABC HQ.
I note that Alan is multi-millionaire who made his fortune swindling Rupert during one of his divorce periods and has no need of a retirement fund.
What.
The.
Fuck.
I can just imagine the asset allocation that would occur with these funds. Would there be a compulsory “Sustainability” class?
Letting the bludgers who have given us NBN, RET, NDIS and Fairwork Australia decide on a framework for our retirement funds would be the final straw for Australia.
Kohler get stupider as he gets older. Time for News to write off the purchase and send him off.
Oh goodie, say pollies.
Another future fund to raid.
Isn’t this what happened in the 40s or thereabouts with an increase in income tax to cover future pensions?
Everyone knows there’s only only account the Government uses, they call it Consolidated Revenue.
How long ’til the Government decides that they would use it better than you would, then expropriates it all via taxation (or for a few magic beans).
FMD. Kohler finally confesses he loathes capitalism. And wants the government to nationalise super — which would double the cost of providing it.
My theory is that, ever since he induced Ruperdink Mudrock to pay overs for his Fairfaxian business commentary site (no substance required), he has decided to become the resident Stalinist at News Corp, with a series ever-more hysterical neo-communist rantings.
And the more he comes out, the more he is a liability at News Corp.
Of course, Boris Whittaker’s secret strategy may well be to steal even more of the clueless big business readership from the dying Fairfax anti-business daily with a sort of Venezuela Today daily feature.
Who could have foreseen any of this?
I’m so f’n glad SMSF’s exist.
It makes it that much harder for the government to steal (more of) our money.
Harder .. but not impossible.
Astounding – does Kohler do any research before he writes? Has he checked (for example) the state of Italy’s national super scheme?
Im with Pickles.
Anyone under the age of 40 who thinks there will be “super” in any recognizable form available in retirement isnt paying attention.
Yeah, we could call payments in as the Compulsory Contributions Scheme (CCS), and payments out as a “pension”. You reckon they have a nice ring to them, Doomlord? I know, CCS payments could be taken out with PAYG income tax installments. That would be innovative, eh Sinc?
Sounds good, Doomlord. We could call it the National Welfare Fund (NWF). What do you reckon, Sinc?
Maybe you should get your “top PhD graduate” onto it, before it all “disappears into the mists of history”, as a certain well-known economist once speculated here.
.
No, I’m not going to put a /sarc tag on it.
1946 here we come.
Again.
MV provided the narrative some time back and here they come!
Whatever happened to Kohler, be is now owned by “them”.
Nationalised super – I can almost hear the toot toot of the VFT whizzing along the tracks, and see all those trenches being dug up again to lay a non-“fraudband” NBN – this is the wet dream to end all wet dreams of the rentseekers.
Simply phasing out the scope for double-dipping would be a somewhat simpler and more practical change, and will probably be unavoidable eventually, anyway.
Watch Turnbull jump on this idea faster than you can put your hand on your wallet.
MV
The industry funds won’t be delighted by the idea and would have to paid off somehow.
I thought the same, George, but for a statanist the Italian experience would be evidence in support of.
Meanwhile, the latest in ALPBC idiocy, example eleventy gazillion and twenty three:
And no, I’m not linking to it.
Ian Verrender is Australia’s most clueless commentator.
Nothing like having the chosen ones in charge of your retirement nest egg.
We can be sure that the Labor/union old-boys will manage it as if it were their own…?
Who could fail to be confident of the outcome with the likes of Combet, Weaven, Bracks, Brumby and in the not too distant future maybe bruvver O’Connor?
Spend it while you still can I say!
Strange second name too.
Closely followed by Kohler, A. Superannuation Moron of the highest order.
The “thieving bastard cycle” is about to click over AGAIN.
It has been done before in Australia’s benighted history.
Only the names are changed to protect the guilty.
The old 1930’vintage “Tax Form” was called something like the, “Income tax and pension fund” form.
Gold, non-perishable pharmaceuticals and small arms ammo; about the only “investments” worth a cracker these days, and I have my doubts about gold.
The last hollow log is certainly attracting a lot of attention at the national level.
Fancy having trillions of hard earned dollars just sitting there waiting for an enlightened governmental hand to “help”.
True, Empire. I have no idea exactly how, but I’ll bet there’ll be some innovative and agile EBA agreements negotiated. Especially on all the you beaut “infrastructure projects” that they will be able to finance.
$2.5 trillion in funds earning $170 billion a year, with $130 billion a year in new contributions.
Think of the fund as 500 Wonthaggi desal plants, plus 60 more new ones a year.
That’s a lot of work for the bruvvas at maaates rates.
Rhymes with surrender…
I keep telling my beautiful partner (bless her cotton socks) that her valiant and near obsessive squirreling away into super will end in tears. She believes in returns and compound interest, oblivious to the narrative that is taking hold. BS will be straight in, infrastructure financed through super? You bet! All fucking wind turbines and other worthless shit…
These guys are not floating a new idea.
They’re simply reading to you from a long prepared script.
It was all covered in the Murray Financial Review.
I went through it step by step at the time, complete with links.
Just when you think these bozos can’t get any worse they do. As noted, Kohler is Rupert’s Myspace of business correspondents proving once again that old people just don’t get the Internet.
I reckon allowing first home buyers with proven saving ability should be able to ‘borrow’ the deposit from their Super; provided that when they sell that money goes back into their super fund. That way, the scheme should have no influence on increased prices. Perhaps the initial deposit (when returned to the super fund) should have increased by with the Inflation index. If the house remains theirs until retirement, then the asset has remained with them and should not be taxed.
I’ve said it many times. They will come for your super, it is the biggest honeypot, and Kohler may just be the herald. Anyone who still has super tied up in shares in any sort of institutional fund would do well to consider the benefits at what is likely the top of the market to get out now, start a SMSF with the cash and hang around for the bargains that may be coming. If you have a SMSF they may still figure out ways of extracting value, but at least you will be one step of the game, because when your super is erased through a market correction it will be many many years back through the quagmire to get just to where you started.
A SMSF is akin to throwing up the barricades to these thieves.
Effective ten years ago and not too late.
Offshoring some assets might be wise too.
Fucking Communist!!!! WTF??
The arseholes in Government can’t run anything and someone wants to Nationalise super?! FMD, every spiv on the planet will be knocking on the door!
Didn’t Keating ‘invent’ superannuation to ‘save’ Australia?
If you were paying attention, the law was repealed and you ignored it. It is on the Federal Register of Legislation.
…and no I’m not going to link and do your homework for you (again).
Some may think that it is Turnbull who is likely to jump at nationalising Super.
But .. Just as a gentle reminder, let me quote here Tony Abbott in his book Battlelines (page 108):
I spat my beer in my keyboard at the second word: “cost”.
The instant superannuation “concessions” are thought of as cost to the gov’t, all hope for a reasonable conclusion is lost.
But there you have it:
That is the “right wing” of the Libs, the conservative wing, writing down their ideas on Super.
I agree with one thing Abbott wrote in his book, though: pols do not write enough books. At least you know what you can expect from these duds.
Quite apart from all the other objections already stated about Kohler’s latest brain-fart, there is this one: diseconomies of scale.
The problem that comes from investment funds of massive scale – such as proposed by our Alan – is that every time you try to trade even a small fraction of your portfolio, you move the market against you. But somehow I doubt he’d ever thought of that.
It also won’t be obliged to invest in national infrastructure, or social housing bonds, green bonds, gender equality bonds – or any of the proliferating ‘ethical investment’ funds currently picking winners in the low carbon future.
No Dot, at the time we last had this out, it hadn’t been repealed, which is why the Doomlord’s “top PhD graduate” could only speculate that it had “disappeared into the mists of history”. As it turns out it was repealed – well after all that discussion, in September, 2014.
What you and others posted, with much fervor, were links to the repeal of various pieces of legislation relating to the disbursement of CCS funds, not the collection of them.
But I’m not going to argue about it. You can go on believing
A) – that this never happened before, and
B) – today’s announcement by Kohler comes as a complete surprise, out of the blue.
Not everybody here is so gullible. But you go right ahead.
Wrong. It was repealed. Stop carrying on like it is 1985.
Wow.