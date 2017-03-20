Nationalise Super?

Alan Kohler has cashed in the franchise with a piece in the Australian today advocating that Super be nationalised.

Superannuation is the only product where choice and competition are not only completely pointless, they are counter-productive.

That’s because choice and competition just set up inequality: different people end up with vastly different retirement outcomes through no fault of their own, as a result of making an uninformed, barely conscious choice 40 years ago.

…

That’s why there should be one national fund, providing whole of life savings. That is, not simply coughing up a cash lump sum at retirement, to be taken off to a financial adviser and skimmed and invested until it’s all gone.

Mandatory super savings should be collected into a single national fund that saves to retirement and then pays a pension until death. It should be a continuum.

Competition should be confined to the fund managers competing to manage the money by providing the best returns and lowest fees.