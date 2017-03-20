Q&A Forum: March 20, 2017

    15 please but just for Zed.

    Q & A –

    Q & A –

Wadah Khanfar – former director general of Al Jazeera Network, Claire Wardle – First Draft News, Mark Day, Journalist The Australian, Zed Seselja Assistant Minister for Social Service and something else proly multiculti, and the Lipsticked Drain aka Terri "i'm a layer" Butler, all round big mouth and Labor hacked — really really big shew tonight Ladies and Ladies

    Evening Troops

    The bidding is open

    I’m in for 52

    Forty five, if you please, Carpe.

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe Jugulum 52
    Stackja 15

    Konbanwa Carpe San – 23 please

    May I have 32 ,please Carpe?
    Didn’t the Butler woman make an idiot of herself
    on this show not so long ago?

    Didn’t the Butler woman make an idiot of herself
    on this show not so long ago?

    She did, indeed, regarding the legal dogfight over QUT and THAT computer room.

    Vic in Prossy
    #2331998, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:05 pm
    May I have 32 ,please Carpe?
    Didn’t the Butler woman make an idiot of herself
    on this show not so long ago?

    Butler’s past is ‘forgotten’.

    51 please Carpe.

    Will Butler get sued again?

    Evening all.

    Apparently tonight’s Snowcone Variety Hour is about Fake News and Alternative Facts and this on the ABC.
    Oh the ironing.

    May I have 37 Carpe, a good prime number.

    A Labor MP has been accused of smearing the reputation of a group of QUT students who were the subject of a failed Human Rights Commission complaint by suggesting any mention of them should be accompanied by reference to an unproven allegation they referred to others using “the n word”.

    Queensland MP Terri Butler was slammed on the ABC’s Q & A program on Monday night during a discussion about the controversial Racial Discrimination Act’s section 18C. Ms Butler clashed with The Australian’s foreign editor Greg Sheridan over her characterisation of the students, who were cleared of wrongdoing when a Federal Circuit Court judge dismissed their racial hatred case earlier this month.

    From the Oz. I’m surprised they would have her back as a guest.

    Baldrick
    #2332006, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:11 pm
    Apparently tonight’s Snowcone Variety Hour is about Fake News and Alternative Facts and this on the ABC.
    Oh the ironing.

    ABC has its reputation to uphold.

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2332010, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:12 pm
    A Labor MP has been accused of smearing the reputation of a group of QUT students who were the subject of a failed Human Rights Commission complaint by suggesting any mention of them should be accompanied by reference to an unproven allegation they referred to others using “the n word”.

    Queensland MP Terri Butler was slammed on the ABC’s Q & A program on Monday night during a discussion about the controversial Racial Discrimination Act’s section 18C. Ms Butler clashed with The Australian’s foreign editor Greg Sheridan over her characterisation of the students, who were cleared of wrongdoing when a Federal Circuit Court judge dismissed their racial hatred case earlier this month.

    From the Oz. I’m surprised they would have her back as a guest.

    ABC likes Butler.

    Apparently this book is tonight’s handout for the Q&A audience from TheirABC.

    Good evening Carpe, finally synchronised my body clock with the south, and am here to enjoy the fun properly!

    May I please have a coming-of-age 21 tonight.

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2332017, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm
    This will be the TrumpHitlerSatan666 hour.

    Don’t forget Abbott666 – anything not directly attributable to Hitler, Trump or Satan himself has to be Abbott’s fault.

    Evening Cats.

    35 please Jugulum.

    33 please Carpe.

    42 interruptions please Carpe.

    This is about Four Corners (not Q&A). I couldn’t watch it after 3 minutes so I looked up its message on the ABC site.

    “The Age of Consequences
    By PBS International, Jared P Scott
    Updated March 20, 2017 20:24:00

    The Pentagon insiders with a climate change warning for the world.

    “We are not your traditional environmentalists.” Gen. Gordon Sullivan (Retd), Fmr. Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

    Four Corners brings you the views of distinguished former members of the US military and senior policy makers who warn that climate change is not only real, it’s a threat to global security.

    “I’m here today not only representing my views on security implications of climate change, but on the collective wisdom of 16 admirals and generals.” Rear Admiral David Titley (Retd), U.S. Navy

    They say climate change is impacting on vital resources, migration patterns and conflict zones.

    “Climate change is one of the variables that must be considered when thinking about instability in the world.” Gen. Gordon Sullivan (Retd), Fmr. Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

    Rear Admiral David Titley spent 32 years in the US military. He was the US Navy’s chief oceanographer and led the Navy’s Task Force on Climate Change. He argues climate change must be acknowledged.

    “Our collective bottom line judgement is that climate change is an accelerating risk to our nation’s future.” Rear Admiral David Titley (Retd), U.S. Navy

    The film analyses the conflict in Syria, the social unrest of the Arab Spring, and the rise of groups like ISIS and how these experts believe climate change is already acting as a catalyst for conflict.

    “This is the heart of the problem in many ways. Climate change arrives in a world that has already been destabilised.” Dr Christian Parenti

    Director Jared P Scott explores how water and food shortages, drought, extreme weather and rising sea-levels can act as accelerants of instability.

    “We realised that climate change would be a threat multiplier for instability as people become desperate, because they have extreme weather and the seas are rising, and there are floods in one area and droughts in another, fragile states become more unpredictable.” Sherri Goodman, Fmr. Dept Undersecretary of Defense

    These Pentagon insiders say a failure to tackle climate change, conducting ‘business as usual’, would lead to profound consequences.

    “It’s a very dangerous thing to decide that there is one and only one line of events heading into the future and one and only one best response for dealing with that.” Leon Fuerth, Fmr. National Security Adviser, White House ’93-’01

    The Age of Consequences, from PBS International, directed by Jared P Scott and presented by Sarah Ferguson, goes to air on Monday 20th March at 8.30pm EDT. It is replayed on Tuesday 21st March at 10.00am and Wednesday 22nd at 11pm. It can also be seen on ABC News 24 on Saturday at 8.00pm AEST, and at ABC iview.

    Ok Troops, it’s that time of the evening, so put on your nekomimi, slip into something uncomfortable in leather and;

    llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeeee

    1st question – fake news

    and on cue the fat party says a lot of incoherent babble.

    with more hand gestures than an Italian Grandfather.

    Another one battle wonder left wing activist invited on the show to lecture us all.

    Bloke in blues description of fake news is fake.

    Troll factories?

    Sounds like the Socialist Ultimo Workshop.

    Is Wardle a man?

    I’m going to love to hear about Fake news from Terri Bulter, after her ‘n’ word comment last year on this very show.

    nekomimi ?

    Em wannem kain samting, Carpe??

    Wadah – “people have lost the trust of main stream media”

    Understatement of the night.

    Too late for 37? if so make it 38.
    Thank you.

    Snowcone – “the influemnce of Russia on the US election”

    LOL fake news douchenozzle.

    Snowcone’s missus should be on the show to talk about her contribution to fake news.

    Turtle,

    I’m still not sure about Wardle.

    Bwhahahaha the guy in blue thinks Facebook is a ‘trusted network’. Bwhahahaha

    Here we go … Get Trump!

    Q1. Fake News.
    Q2. Trump.

    Who would have guessed?

    Fashionably late. I’ll take 16 interruptions.

    Neither is she, Custard.

    Terri ‘i’m a lawyer’ Butler has microphone trouble.

    Schaedenboner time.

    Amazingly the Islamist thinks Trump is a joke.

    The over-scripting is out of control on this show.

    Has Terri spent a bit of time in the Parliamentary dinning room since last appearance ?

    The over-scripting is out of control on this show.

    What!, you mean qanda is not spontaneous.

    I’m shocked.

    Just stop telling outright porkies, ya leftie eejits! That’s why people don’t trust you any more

    These lefties have not read breitbart.

    “Has Terri spent a bit of time in the Parliamentary dinning room since last appearance ?”

    Been in a good paddock over Christmas….

    Test all over – a draw.
    And Ashwin looks like he straightens his arm.

    Has Terri spent a bit of time in the Parliamentary dinning room since last appearance ?

    She did a Monty on the donuts in the green room.

    No Carpe you were right Harlequin beat me to it.
    Harlequin Decline 37

    I’m happy with 38 thanks Champ

    No mention of media bias

    These are the kind of people that you would pretend you are dead to make them leave your house.

    Washington Post and New York Times subscriptions gone through the roof according to Snowcone.

    Which of course has nothing to do with them giving away 6 months free.

    They have completely sidestepped the proper definition of fake news.

    Fancy that!

    You’d swear Wardle was a bloke doing a drag act.

  74. Bushkid
    #2332113, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I surrender, had to stop watching/listening. It’s not even bad entertainment tonight. I’ll just keep on comment watching, thanks to you brave souls who possess stronger stomachs than I.

    Mark A
    #2332099, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    No Carpe you were right Harlequin beat me to it.
    Harlequin Decline 37

    I’m happy with 38 thanks Champ

    38 is gone too.

    Quelle surprise. The Islamist from Al Jazeera is anti-democratic.

    From the Oz. I’m surprised they would have her back as a guest.

    /sarcasm?

    Snowcone adds some fake news of his own: that Trump banned Muslims.

    What a knob.

    What’s the count so far?
    may as well cheat LOL make it 39 I see it’s still available

    What’s going on here? Some of the tweets actually make sense.

    This is apparently the best panel their Q and A could come up with to discuss these topics.

    The ABC is already beyond redemption.

    We must burn it.

    The shorter guy in blue:
    Memes are only good if they are Democratic Party approved.

    I’m confused, did Trump win because of Russia or Memes?

    Memes – funny cat photos

    yeah , memes from getup,CMFEU,and ALP are ok , but Breitbart is an echo chamber !!

    Long haired man in blue waffles something with hand waving.

    Oh wait, that isn’t a dude.

    I might go watch porn … at least I know it’s fake news .

    I’m confused, did Trump win because of Russia or Memes?

    Russian memes, and cat photos.

    Long haired man in blue waffles something with hand waving.

    Oh wait, that isn’t a dude.

    I don’t wish to be unkind but does she/it/he remind anyone else of a breed of dog? With a speech impediment.

    The Islamist Al Jazeera guy talks about echo chambers. Cue their coverage of anything Israel.

    Best question tonight from the IPA guy.

    I don’t wish to be unkind but does she/it/he remind anyone else of a breed of dog? With a speech impediment.

    What no gwavy?

    (S)he is pictured far right according to caption.

    Wow, (s)he is a large bald man.

    Oh great the ‘hate speech’ anti muslim’ question.

    Sod.Off.you.Addle.Pated.Buffoon.

    BTW I’m offshore trying to watch this on NordVPN which, to put it politely is [email protected] awful for access to Oz. Any better suggestions?

    Anti-muslim question, which means there’s no question of SSM tonight.

    “Another Cronulla” is an excuse for attacking free speech.

    Express VPN is very good.

    BTW I’m offshore trying to watch this on NordVPN which, to put it politely is [email protected] awful for access to Oz. Any better suggestions?

    periscope, iview or tunein

    Thanks Baldrick. Might ditch this POS ( the VPN that is) and give it a try.

    What was the good question?

    Thanks Carpe, will look at those as well.

    Not as cheap as some but they’ve got 2 Sydney and 1 Melbourne servers Harlequin.

    Zed apologised for Cronulla.

    Idiot.

    An echo chamber like the network where everyone agrees with everyone?

    What was the good question?

    Pineapple – good on Pizza or a crime against nature

    The answer is fantastic, a pizza without pineapple is a travesty.

    As Carpe said earlier about Zed :

    On cue the token conservative rolls over to have his tummy tickled by the folks who hate him.
    Softcock.

    The answer is fantastic, a pizza without pineapple is a travesty.

    Get behind thee Satan

    I’m quite sure those at TheirABC thought that went well tonight, without one thought of self-awareness and echo chambers.

    Ok Troops, interruptions came in at 8

    Y’all shit out of luck this week

    Stackja was closest with 15, i was out in the cheap seats with 52.

    Jackpot to next week.

    Thanks Carpe san. Oyasumi Nasai

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai nakama

    Thanks Carpe.

    Well done Carpe.

    Good night all.

    Looks like I was too late again. I was going to say 0.5673967547.

    I was thinking going lower, but thought the token Liberal would be interrupted more. Not much of a liberal.

    CJ, heathen. Shame I can’t enjoy them any more.

    Say what you like about Terri Butler but she has a beautiful ‘bedroom voice’….ohhhhhh babiiiiiii

    Still watching Q&A in QLD.

    Apparently only right wing loons spread memes.

    WTF.

    99.9% of my Facebook feed is left of centre memes from Get Up, PETA, anti-Palm oil, WWF. Etc.

    I would see a right wing meme once a week.

    The thing is to spread your reading across as many forums as possible. I listen to the ABC. Subscribe to The Australian. Read the Cat. Listen to independent media. Read the Wall Street Journal. Read some Science journals.

    I fell asleep. Silver spoon again!

