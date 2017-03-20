Liberty Quote
Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women. When it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.— Justice Learned Hand
Q&A Forum: March 20, 2017
15 please but just for Zed.
Evening Troops
The bidding is open
I’m in for 52
Forty five, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe Jugulum 52
Stackja 15
Konbanwa Carpe San – 23 please
May I have 32 ,please Carpe?
Didn’t the Butler woman make an idiot of herself
on this show not so long ago?
She did, indeed, regarding the legal dogfight over QUT and THAT computer room.
Butler’s past is ‘forgotten’.
51 please Carpe.
Will Butler get sued again?
Evening all.
Apparently tonight’s Snowcone Variety Hour is about Fake News and Alternative Facts and this on the ABC.
Oh the ironing.
May I have 37 Carpe, a good prime number.
Konbanwa Barudorikku
From the Oz. I’m surprised they would have her back as a guest.
ABC has its reputation to uphold.
ABC likes Butler.
This will be the TrumpHitlerSatan666 hour.
That only leaves 10% PHON and 9% Conservative.
29 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
38, if I may please, Carpe
Apparently this book is tonight’s handout for the Q&A audience from TheirABC.
Good evening Carpe, finally synchronised my body clock with the south, and am here to enjoy the fun properly!
May I please have a coming-of-age 21 tonight.
Carpe Jugulum
#2332017, posted on March 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm
This will be the TrumpHitlerSatan666 hour.
Don’t forget Abbott666 – anything not directly attributable to Hitler, Trump or Satan himself has to be Abbott’s fault.
Evening Cats.
35 please Jugulum.
33 please Carpe.
42 interruptions please Carpe.
This is about Four Corners (not Q&A). I couldn’t watch it after 3 minutes so I looked up its message on the ABC site.
“The Age of Consequences
By PBS International, Jared P Scott
Updated March 20, 2017 20:24:00
The Pentagon insiders with a climate change warning for the world.
“We are not your traditional environmentalists.” Gen. Gordon Sullivan (Retd), Fmr. Chief of Staff, U.S. Army
Four Corners brings you the views of distinguished former members of the US military and senior policy makers who warn that climate change is not only real, it’s a threat to global security.
“I’m here today not only representing my views on security implications of climate change, but on the collective wisdom of 16 admirals and generals.” Rear Admiral David Titley (Retd), U.S. Navy
They say climate change is impacting on vital resources, migration patterns and conflict zones.
“Climate change is one of the variables that must be considered when thinking about instability in the world.” Gen. Gordon Sullivan (Retd), Fmr. Chief of Staff, U.S. Army
Rear Admiral David Titley spent 32 years in the US military. He was the US Navy’s chief oceanographer and led the Navy’s Task Force on Climate Change. He argues climate change must be acknowledged.
“Our collective bottom line judgement is that climate change is an accelerating risk to our nation’s future.” Rear Admiral David Titley (Retd), U.S. Navy
The film analyses the conflict in Syria, the social unrest of the Arab Spring, and the rise of groups like ISIS and how these experts believe climate change is already acting as a catalyst for conflict.
“This is the heart of the problem in many ways. Climate change arrives in a world that has already been destabilised.” Dr Christian Parenti
Director Jared P Scott explores how water and food shortages, drought, extreme weather and rising sea-levels can act as accelerants of instability.
“We realised that climate change would be a threat multiplier for instability as people become desperate, because they have extreme weather and the seas are rising, and there are floods in one area and droughts in another, fragile states become more unpredictable.” Sherri Goodman, Fmr. Dept Undersecretary of Defense
These Pentagon insiders say a failure to tackle climate change, conducting ‘business as usual’, would lead to profound consequences.
“It’s a very dangerous thing to decide that there is one and only one line of events heading into the future and one and only one best response for dealing with that.” Leon Fuerth, Fmr. National Security Adviser, White House ’93-’01
The Age of Consequences, from PBS International, directed by Jared P Scott and presented by Sarah Ferguson, goes to air on Monday 20th March at 8.30pm EDT. It is replayed on Tuesday 21st March at 10.00am and Wednesday 22nd at 11pm. It can also be seen on ABC News 24 on Saturday at 8.00pm AEST, and at ABC iview.
Ok Troops, it’s that time of the evening, so put on your nekomimi, slip into something uncomfortable in leather and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmbbbllleeeee
1st question – fake news
and on cue the fat party says a lot of incoherent babble.
with more hand gestures than an Italian Grandfather.
Another one battle wonder left wing activist invited on the show to lecture us all.
Bloke in blues description of fake news is fake.
Troll factories?
Sounds like the Socialist Ultimo Workshop.
Is Wardle a man?
I’m going to love to hear about Fake news from Terri Bulter, after her ‘n’ word comment last year on this very show.
nekomimi ?
Em wannem kain samting, Carpe??
Wadah – “people have lost the trust of main stream media”
Understatement of the night.
Too late for 37? if so make it 38.
Thank you.
Snowcone – “the influemnce of Russia on the US election”
LOL fake news douchenozzle.
Snowcone’s missus should be on the show to talk about her contribution to fake news.
Turtle,
I’m still not sure about Wardle.
Bwhahahaha the guy in blue thinks Facebook is a ‘trusted network’. Bwhahahaha
Here we go … Get Trump!
Q1. Fake News.
Q2. Trump.
Who would have guessed?
Fashionably late. I’ll take 16 interruptions.
Neither is she, Custard.
Terri ‘i’m a lawyer’ Butler has microphone trouble.
Schaedenboner time.
Amazingly the Islamist thinks Trump is a joke.
The over-scripting is out of control on this show.
Has Terri spent a bit of time in the Parliamentary dinning room since last appearance ?
What!, you mean qanda is not spontaneous.
I’m shocked.
Just stop telling outright porkies, ya leftie eejits! That’s why people don’t trust you any more
These lefties have not read breitbart.
“Has Terri spent a bit of time in the Parliamentary dinning room since last appearance ?”
Been in a good paddock over Christmas….
Test all over – a draw.
And Ashwin looks like he straightens his arm.
She did a Monty on the donuts in the green room.
No Carpe you were right Harlequin beat me to it.
Harlequin Decline 37
I’m happy with 38 thanks Champ
No mention of media bias
These are the kind of people that you would pretend you are dead to make them leave your house.
Washington Post and New York Times subscriptions gone through the roof according to Snowcone.
Which of course has nothing to do with them giving away 6 months free.
They have completely sidestepped the proper definition of fake news.
Fancy that!
You’d swear Wardle was a bloke doing a drag act.
I surrender, had to stop watching/listening. It’s not even bad entertainment tonight. I’ll just keep on comment watching, thanks to you brave souls who possess stronger stomachs than I.
38 is gone too.
Quelle surprise. The Islamist from Al Jazeera is anti-democratic.
/sarcasm?
On cue the token conservative rolls over to have his tummy tickled by the folks who hate him.
Softcock.
Snowcone adds some fake news of his own: that Trump banned Muslims.
What a knob.
What’s the count so far?
may as well cheat LOL make it 39 I see it’s still available
Mr a ljazeera heads the al sgarq forum
the Al sharq forum is an Erdrogan Shill for political islam
What’s going on here? Some of the tweets actually make sense.
This is apparently the best panel their Q and A could come up with to discuss these topics.
The ABC is already beyond redemption.
We must burn it.
The shorter guy in blue:
Memes are only good if they are Democratic Party approved.
I’m confused, did Trump win because of Russia or Memes?
Memes – funny cat photos
yeah , memes from getup,CMFEU,and ALP are ok , but Breitbart is an echo chamber !!
Long haired man in blue waffles something with hand waving.
Oh wait, that isn’t a dude.
I might go watch porn … at least I know it’s fake news .
Russian memes, and cat photos.
I don’t wish to be unkind but does she/it/he remind anyone else of a breed of dog? With a speech impediment.
The Islamist Al Jazeera guy talks about echo chambers. Cue their coverage of anything Israel.
Best question tonight from the IPA guy.
Great question
What no gwavy?
https://firstdraftnews.com/claire-joins-first-draft/
(S)he is pictured far right according to caption.
Wow, (s)he is a large bald man.
Oh great the ‘hate speech’ anti muslim’ question.
Sod.Off.you.Addle.Pated.Buffoon.
BTW I’m offshore trying to watch this on NordVPN which, to put it politely is [email protected] awful for access to Oz. Any better suggestions?
Anti-muslim question, which means there’s no question of SSM tonight.
“Another Cronulla” is an excuse for attacking free speech.
Express VPN is very good.
periscope, iview or tunein
Thanks Baldrick. Might ditch this POS ( the VPN that is) and give it a try.
What was the good question?
Thanks Carpe, will look at those as well.
Not as cheap as some but they’ve got 2 Sydney and 1 Melbourne servers Harlequin.
Zed apologised for Cronulla.
Idiot.
An echo chamber like the network where everyone agrees with everyone?
Pineapple – good on Pizza or a crime against nature
The answer is fantastic, a pizza without pineapple is a travesty.
As Carpe said earlier about Zed :
Get behind thee Satan
I’m quite sure those at TheirABC thought that went well tonight, without one thought of self-awareness and echo chambers.
Ok Troops, interruptions came in at 8
Y’all shit out of luck this week
Stackja was closest with 15, i was out in the cheap seats with 52.
Jackpot to next week.
Thanks Carpe san. Oyasumi Nasai
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai nakama
Thanks Carpe.
Well done Carpe.
Good night all.
Im with you Hero
Looks like I was too late again. I was going to say 0.5673967547.
I was thinking going lower, but thought the token Liberal would be interrupted more. Not much of a liberal.
CJ, heathen. Shame I can’t enjoy them any more.
Say what you like about Terri Butler but she has a beautiful ‘bedroom voice’….ohhhhhh babiiiiiii
Still watching Q&A in QLD.
Apparently only right wing loons spread memes.
WTF.
99.9% of my Facebook feed is left of centre memes from Get Up, PETA, anti-Palm oil, WWF. Etc.
I would see a right wing meme once a week.
The thing is to spread your reading across as many forums as possible. I listen to the ABC. Subscribe to The Australian. Read the Cat. Listen to independent media. Read the Wall Street Journal. Read some Science journals.
I fell asleep. Silver spoon again!