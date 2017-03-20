Vera Lynn 20 March 1917 –

9 Responses to Vera Lynn 20 March 1917 –

  2. Mike of Marion
    #2332146, posted on March 20, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Remarkable life indeed.

  3. ar
    #2332168, posted on March 20, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Glad to hear she is still kicking along.

    Now I want a Vera Lynn and Philharmonic.

  4. 132andBush
    #2332196, posted on March 20, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    My youngest shares a birthday 😃

  5. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2332216, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    This was possibly he most loved song of WW2. This version from Dame Vera Lynn.

    A different world back then, but just as today, under threat from the dark forces of barbarians.

    Lili Marlene

  6. MsDolittle
    #2332219, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    What a cracker! Coincidentally just finished watching Distant Voices Still Lives.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2332234, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Thanks for that, Pedro.

  9. stackja
    #2332306, posted on March 21, 2017 at 3:11 am

    We’ll Meet Again, don’t know where, don’t know when. But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day…

