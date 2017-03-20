“We’re not spending money on that anymore”

Posted on 11:29 am, March 20, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. Big_Nambas
    #2331484, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

    How will Flannery and his mates make their millions now? I can see it coming, global cooling caused by un-funding of Climate Change.

  3. H B Bear
    #2331487, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:39 am

    If only there was a political party committed to small government and lower taxes in Australia that would call out this bullshit too.

  4. Cradock's Choice
    #2331489, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Oh, the wailing and squealing that is going to cause.

    It’s delicious.

    Comrade Malcolm, Commissar of Wentworth, take note.

  5. John Comnenus
    #2331491, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    LOL

    TRUMP IS KING, let his wisdom be received by all.

  6. .
    #2331493, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The fact that this is “radical” is a cause for concern.

    Of course the government ought to spend money in a manner which avoids duplication, mission creep and on programmes that have a positive ROI.

  7. Chistery
    #2331503, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    But how can we destroy capitalism and re-engineer the economy to Neo-Marxist Feminist Therapy if you take away our climate change Trojan horse?

  8. stackja
    #2331504, posted on March 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Al Gore got his share!

  9. duncanm
    #2331512, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    where do we find a politician like this?

    Question
    Straight answer
    ‘next’

    No umming, ahhing, or trying to defend against the reporter’s questions. Just actions and the policies which triggered them.

  10. Snoopy
    #2331513, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Am I alone in thinking that this has received very little coverage in the media? It’s almost as if they don’t want the proles to think, “Great idea! Why doesn’t our government do that?”

    Meanwhile Four Corners tonight is running a climate scare story courtesy of Obama era Pentagon drones.

  11. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2331515, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Credit where credit is due. Obama healed the world! He caused the oceans to cool. So how about some more nobel prizes to such a noble person?

  12. Roger
    #2331516, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    where do we find a politician like this?

    Peter Dutton is the closest.

  13. Linden
    #2331517, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Yep if only our pollies were to be so direct!

  14. .
    #2331519, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Snoopy
    #2331513, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm
    Am I alone in thinking that this has received very little coverage in the media? It’s almost as if they don’t want the proles to think, “Great idea! Why doesn’t our government do that?”

    Meanwhile Four Corners tonight is running a climate scare story courtesy of Obama era Pentagon drones.

    I reckon this is correct the same way I correctly predicted the media would virtually ignore/blacklist the ALA.

  15. DM OF WA
    #2331520, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    So many on this list dismiss Trump for a perceived lack of ideological purity. Yet he is already doing things in America of which conservatives in Australia can only dream. Slash funding for the ABC, the arts qangos, global warming: dream on. Trump is only getting started!

  16. egg_
    #2331528, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Slash funding for the ABC, the arts qangos, global warming:

    Yup, drain the swamp trough!

  17. Speedbox
    #2331534, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    “I reckon this is correct the same way I correctly predicted the media would virtually ignore/blacklist the ALA”.

    Yes, the media’s treatment of the ALA was a disgrace.

  18. duncanm
    #2331548, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    It really is worth watching the whole press conference.

  19. mh
    #2331551, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Note the FNN ‘breaking news’ headline: Fierce Backlash to Trump’s New Budget Blueprint

    hahaha

  20. Noodles Romanoff
    #2331561, posted on March 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Trump you magnificent bastard!

  21. Faye
    #2331604, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    What will happen to all those bloodsuckers who will no longer have the beast to suck upon?

  22. JohnA
    #2331619, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Dot #2331493, posted on March 20, 2017, at 11:43 am

    The fact that this is “radical” is a cause for concern.

    Of course the government ought to spend money in a manner which avoids duplication, mission creep and on programmes that have a positive ROI.

    No, the government ought not to spend money on ANYTHING beyond law and order (in all its various forms: corporate as well as personal, criminal & civil, police, courts, and then sherrifs to enforce judgements) and civil and military defence (including border control, immigration).

  23. .
    #2331620, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Well, that is the implication, pilgrim!

  24. Mark M
    #2331623, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    This is great, watching the liberal sacred cow get slaughtered and turned into big macs.

  25. .
    #2331627, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    JohnA

    What about real property registration of title or interests? Personally I think that can be taken out of the ambit of the LPI and it can be shut down as well.

  26. Rob MW
    #2331628, posted on March 20, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Slightly O/T but I can’t help it when the best news I’ve heard all year happens:

    Sod Off, Swampy!

    Hoping to shut down “open outcry” trading, where deals are shouted across the pit, the Greenpeaceniks ran onto the trading floor, according to the London Times, “blowing whistles and sounding fog horns, encountering little resistance from security guards. Rape alarms were tied to helium balloons to float to the ceiling and create noise out of reach.”

    But London traders, just after lunch, are more likely to be powered by two or three pints of strong ale than the milk of human kindness.

    The trespassers were set upon by traders, most of whom were under the age of 25. “They were kicking and punching men and women,” said a photographer, according to The Times of London. “It was really ugly. … They followed the [Greenpeace] guys into the lobby and kept kicking and punching them there. They literally kicked them on to the pavement.”

  27. .
    #2331632, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Sounds like a charming story about the preservation of private property rights.

    Did the security guards get fired?

  28. Bill
    #2331638, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    It is great, great stuff. Apart from the protectionist instincts, I love all his policies.

    But he does control both houses and the Presidency.

  29. Zatara
    #2331644, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Alas, beautiful as it was, the massacre of greenies at the London Petroleum Exchange happened in 2005.

    They haven’t assembled the requisite balls to ask for a re-match.

  30. Amused
    #2331659, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Well, if you keep claiming the science is settled, I guess there’s no need to throw money at the science anymore. 😀

  31. H B Bear
    #2331660, posted on March 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    90% of Leftism could be eliminated overnight by turning off the taxpayer funding tap.

  32. Jessie
    #2331677, posted on March 20, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Following the comment on science and national health, Mulvaney then states on climate change

    “we consider this a waste of your money, so we’re not going to fund it anymore”

    Brilliant
    The savings will be astronomical.

  33. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2331685, posted on March 20, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    90% of Leftism could be eliminated overnight by turning off the taxpayer funding tap.

    Tax Strike. Now!

  34. Baldrick
    #2331690, posted on March 20, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Bwhahahaha, Trump is God!

  35. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2331700, posted on March 20, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    H B Bear this is an example of the Dr Fred Mantra ,socialism cannot exist without other peoples money . Taxpayers in other countries will be asking ,if the USA is doing well without the climate scam ,why do we have it ? This could destroy political careers ,and they haven’t got slugs and grubs to fall back on!
    When are the receivers moving in ? Suppose the money has vanished into the Cayman Islands money pit ,that’s a favourite of the crooks .

  36. BoyfromTottenham
    #2331708, posted on March 20, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I note Mulvaney’s key word: ‘a waste of YOUR (i.e. the taxpayer’s) money’! We could really do with this becoming standard language here – but I almost always hear our pollies say ‘THEIR money’ as if had not been taken off us taxpayers first.

  37. Driftforge
    #2331722, posted on March 20, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    As I noted in the Open thread the other day, Mulvaney is incredibly effective. Reminds me somewhat of Scott Morrison when he was on form as Immigration Minister; pity about what has happened since there.

  38. Gab
    #2331746, posted on March 20, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I couldn’t get the video to play (my PC is having issues), so is it an announcement by Malcolm Turnbull that he’s not going to waste any more taxpayer money on the climate scam? Sinclair?

  39. Baa Humbug
    #2331758, posted on March 20, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Not spending money on the UN Climate Scam is only step number one.
    The next step will be to spend money on counter research of the climate to end this scam once and for all, otherwise it will be resurrected, it is a long game after all.

  40. egg_
    #2331827, posted on March 20, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    This is great, watching the liberal sacred cow get slaughtered and turned into big macs.

    Starving the ManBearPig beast.

  41. Up The Workers!
    #2331832, posted on March 20, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Having taken that first step, he now needs to put all the gerbil worming carpet-baggers on notice that every last cent of the taxpayers’ embezzled cash, needs to be repaid.

    WITH INTEREST.

    SOONEST!

    That’ll make the shysters, frauds, professional bankrupts, con-artists, Clintons, carpet-baggers and Humpty-Dumpty scientists sit up and fart in church!

