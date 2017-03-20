“We’re not spending money on that anymore”

Liberty Quote
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.— Edmund Burke
-
-
How will Flannery and his mates make their millions now? I can see it coming, global cooling caused by un-funding of Climate Change.
Hallelujah !
If only there was a political party committed to small government and lower taxes in Australia that would call out this bullshit too.
Oh, the wailing and squealing that is going to cause.
It’s delicious.
Comrade Malcolm, Commissar of Wentworth, take note.
LOL
TRUMP IS KING, let his wisdom be received by all.
The fact that this is “radical” is a cause for concern.
Of course the government ought to spend money in a manner which avoids duplication, mission creep and on programmes that have a positive ROI.
But how can we destroy capitalism and re-engineer the economy to Neo-Marxist Feminist Therapy if you take away our climate change Trojan horse?
Al Gore got his share!
where do we find a politician like this?
Question
Straight answer
‘next’
No umming, ahhing, or trying to defend against the reporter’s questions. Just actions and the policies which triggered them.
Am I alone in thinking that this has received very little coverage in the media? It’s almost as if they don’t want the proles to think, “Great idea! Why doesn’t our government do that?”
Meanwhile Four Corners tonight is running a climate scare story courtesy of Obama era Pentagon drones.
Credit where credit is due. Obama healed the world! He caused the oceans to cool. So how about some more nobel prizes to such a noble person?
where do we find a politician like this?
Peter Dutton is the closest.
Yep if only our pollies were to be so direct!
I reckon this is correct the same way I correctly predicted the media would virtually ignore/blacklist the ALA.
So many on this list dismiss Trump for a perceived lack of ideological purity. Yet he is already doing things in America of which conservatives in Australia can only dream. Slash funding for the ABC, the arts qangos, global warming: dream on. Trump is only getting started!
Yup, drain the
swamptrough!
“I reckon this is correct the same way I correctly predicted the media would virtually ignore/blacklist the ALA”.
Yes, the media’s treatment of the ALA was a disgrace.
It really is worth watching the whole press conference.
Note the FNN ‘breaking news’ headline: Fierce Backlash to Trump’s New Budget Blueprint
hahaha
Trump you magnificent bastard!
What will happen to all those bloodsuckers who will no longer have the beast to suck upon?
Dot #2331493, posted on March 20, 2017, at 11:43 am
No, the government ought not to spend money on ANYTHING beyond law and order (in all its various forms: corporate as well as personal, criminal & civil, police, courts, and then sherrifs to enforce judgements) and civil and military defence (including border control, immigration).
Well, that is the implication, pilgrim!
This is great, watching the liberal sacred cow get slaughtered and turned into big macs.
JohnA
What about real property registration of title or interests? Personally I think that can be taken out of the ambit of the LPI and it can be shut down as well.
Slightly O/T but I can’t help it when the best news I’ve heard all year happens:
Sod Off, Swampy!
Hoping to shut down “open outcry” trading, where deals are shouted across the pit, the Greenpeaceniks ran onto the trading floor, according to the London Times, “blowing whistles and sounding fog horns, encountering little resistance from security guards. Rape alarms were tied to helium balloons to float to the ceiling and create noise out of reach.”
But London traders, just after lunch, are more likely to be powered by two or three pints of strong ale than the milk of human kindness.
The trespassers were set upon by traders, most of whom were under the age of 25. “They were kicking and punching men and women,” said a photographer, according to The Times of London. “It was really ugly. … They followed the [Greenpeace] guys into the lobby and kept kicking and punching them there. They literally kicked them on to the pavement.”
Sounds like a charming story about the preservation of private property rights.
Did the security guards get fired?
It is great, great stuff. Apart from the protectionist instincts, I love all his policies.
But he does control both houses and the Presidency.
Alas, beautiful as it was, the massacre of greenies at the London Petroleum Exchange happened in 2005.
They haven’t assembled the requisite balls to ask for a re-match.
Well, if you keep claiming the science is settled, I guess there’s no need to throw money at the science anymore. 😀
90% of Leftism could be eliminated overnight by turning off the taxpayer funding tap.
Following the comment on science and national health, Mulvaney then states on climate change
“we consider this a waste of your money, so we’re not going to fund it anymore”
Brilliant
The savings will be astronomical.
Tax Strike. Now!
Bwhahahaha, Trump is God!
H B Bear this is an example of the Dr Fred Mantra ,socialism cannot exist without other peoples money . Taxpayers in other countries will be asking ,if the USA is doing well without the climate scam ,why do we have it ? This could destroy political careers ,and they haven’t got slugs and grubs to fall back on!
When are the receivers moving in ? Suppose the money has vanished into the Cayman Islands money pit ,that’s a favourite of the crooks .
I note Mulvaney’s key word: ‘a waste of YOUR (i.e. the taxpayer’s) money’! We could really do with this becoming standard language here – but I almost always hear our pollies say ‘THEIR money’ as if had not been taken off us taxpayers first.
As I noted in the Open thread the other day, Mulvaney is incredibly effective. Reminds me somewhat of Scott Morrison when he was on form as Immigration Minister; pity about what has happened since there.
I couldn’t get the video to play (my PC is having issues), so is it an announcement by Malcolm Turnbull that he’s not going to waste any more taxpayer money on the climate scam? Sinclair?
Not spending money on the UN Climate Scam is only step number one.
The next step will be to spend money on counter research of the climate to end this scam once and for all, otherwise it will be resurrected, it is a long game after all.
Starving the ManBearPig beast.
Having taken that first step, he now needs to put all the gerbil worming carpet-baggers on notice that every last cent of the taxpayers’ embezzled cash, needs to be repaid.
WITH INTEREST.
SOONEST!
That’ll make the shysters, frauds, professional bankrupts, con-artists, Clintons, carpet-baggers and Humpty-Dumpty scientists sit up and fart in church!