$190 carbon tax needed to meet Paris Agreement

The Finkel inquiry into the energy future got off to a bad start with its preliminary report erroneously claiming all this wind and solar we are seeing is being driven by technology and consumer demand when it is clearly a function of government regulations requiring consumers to buy exotic renewable energy at three to four times the cost of the coal fuelled supply it is replacing.
There are now scores of submissions to the inquiry that with few exceptions including that from the Australian Environment Foundation advocate even more subsidies while often claiming, as they have for thirty years, that renewables will soon be cheaper than fossil fuels. None of these advocates put their money where their mouths are and call for a dismantling of the subsidies that constitute the on-going foundation of their business viability.
The subsidy-seekers’ mouthpiece, Reneweconomy, constantly searches for Alice in Wonderland stories about how their clients are prevailing and finding new converts for the cause. The latest is the former head of Hazelwood who now says that batteries and solar are cheaper, but again not calling for the elimination of the ‘now unnecessary’ subsidies. And, of course, the aforementioned former head of Hazelwood now speaks for a renewable business he heads.
Some new insights into the costs of all this are offered by a new study undertaken by the renewable urgers at the International Energy Agency. While promoting its favoured renewable solution the IEA tells us that to meet the Paris Agreement on greenhouse gas emission reductions the carbon price that the developed world will have to impose is US$190 per tonne. In addition the IEA goals require regulatory measures, which it describes as, “broader and deeper global efforts on technology collaboration to facilitate low-carbon technology development and deployment”. The IEA says this “may” increase economic growth, presumably by reducing living standards to fund the higher capital requirements.
Fantasies aside, the IEA blueprint means 3-6 fold increase in the wholesale electricity cost as well as all those reliability problems that Elon Musk and other regulatory tax gatherers can’t seem to fix.
Australia has committed to the Paris Agreement in spite of Trump torpedoing it and we are persisting with the increase in renewable requirements that are driving up our prices and driving down reliability. We may have to see a catastrophe before we see genuine reform. This is especially the case as the propaganda has convinced so many people of the merits of renewable energy. Indeed this week’s Essential Report has a claim that the majority of respondents seemingly supporting the South Australian government approaches.
If the government was serious about renewables they would be pushing for a more decentralised energy grid and encouraging people and towns to produce as much of their own energy instead. If every house had solar on the roof it would make a lot more sense than massive solar farms destroying good agricultural land. The reason the government is against decentralisation is that it encourages self sufficiency and does not require big infrastructure projects that line the pockets of politician’s friends.
Green jobs will all be something like boom-gate operators at National Parks or Green Police coming around to your place to do a spot audit on how you run the home, what energy sources you use, how you dispose of garbage, and what colours of water you recycle. That list could go on ad infinitum.
Under the Paris Agreement the Chinese don’t even start to reign in CO2 emissions until 2030, by which time they’ll be about triple today. And about six times bigger than any other country.
Why are we doing this self harm to ourselves for no benefit whatsoever, even if you believe in dangerous global warming?
A 240 volt single phase East Australian electricity grid- what a novel idea.
Most places run 3-phase down the street and simply run single-phase out to the houses A B, C, A, B, C, etc.
The actual GRID(s), however run at somewhat higher voltages; 11,000 V and upwards, depending on where you are in the “food-chain”.
The wooden poles outside my house carry 11KV on the top three cables. Transmission is done in ‘Delta’ configuration in these three wires.. At various locations around the suburbs, local transformers step this down to “415V”, Three Phase, in “Star’ configuration. These are three of the lower four wires on your pole. The fourth wire is the “Neutral” / “return”. This is what is wired into domestic premises in sequence, (“A”+ Neutral, “B” + Neutral, etc.), i.e., a single-phase feed to each house, and distributed, in sequence down the street, as A. B, C etc.
Solar panel farms on domestic premises roofs are a potential nightmare for several reasons:
1. Maintenance. Despite what the spivs tell you, the panels MUST be kept clean and must be monitored for corrosion of the panel frames AND the supporting “works.
2. A reasonable array may well be pushing 900V DC off the roof into your inverter system. You neither want a fire or a flood to affect your house. in the event of a fire, if the blokes in the big red trucks cannot shut-down the panel output, they will be less than keen to be holding a big, wet hose whilst using it to spray water on your roof. SOME crews carry big tarps for this, bur being craned over a burning house to try to drop a big, wet tarp over a bunch of solar panels might be a big ask. If your house catches fire after dark, no problem.
3. In a flood situation, like the one that inundated a big chunk of the Locker Valley a while ago, a few hundred volts DC off the (un-flooded) roof into water that has submerged your charger, battery banks and inverter will do nasty things to your nice, steel-framed shed; electrolytic erosion.
There are ways around SOME of these issues, all of which require actual thought, as opposed to marketing hype from the solar suppliers AND political show-boating from the government. Ain’t gonna happen.
Indeed this week’s Essential Report has a claim that the majority of respondents seemingly supporting the South Australian government approaches.
Poll them again after next summer.
I support SA 100% — as long as they’re disconnected from the other states.
We need an example set. They’ll be our Venezuela.
Love that essential (push) poll. There’s a ‘too close to Corporates’ question, but not a ‘too close to Unions’ one.
duncanm,
I can’t wait until all coal fired power stations are shut down.
Great stats from Jo Nova on the power produced at Hazelwood compared with all the wind farms in the nation.
