Getting there in the end

Posted on 10:58 am, March 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Malcolm Turnbull has been making things hard for himself. As I indicated six months ago:

Other Liberals, like RMIT economist and right-wing blogger Sinclair Davidson, are also eager for Turnbull to take up the cause championed by Senator Cory Bernardi and end the legal prohibition on racially or religiously abusive language.

 “I think he should pay more attention to his own base,” Mr Davidson said in a survey of 52 influential Australians by The Australian Financial Review.

“Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”

Changing the law would be celebrated by conservative free-speech advocates like newspaper commentator Andrew Bolt and Institute of Public Affairs head John Roskam. Former Treasury secretary and Nationals senator John Stone believes it would “heal the split within his party” and therefore enhance Mr Turnbull’s political authority.

In the meantime six months have been lost.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Getting there in the end

  1. Andore Jr.
    #2332501, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Why do journalists set the bar so low for admission to the ‘right wing blogger’ club?

  2. Muddy
    #2332507, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    We’re assuming this has been set up to succeed?

  3. Cui bono
    #2332509, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:15 am

    MT should have reformed 18c in his first two months as PM. Might have gone a long way in uniting the party.

  4. A Lurker
    #2332517, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:24 am

    In the spirit of Mick Dundee we need a full repeal of S18C, not some faffing about at the edges.

  5. Herodotus
    #2332542, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:44 am

    The ABC will be cringing and hiding when Malcolm’s pick for Chairman arrives. No, not really. Justin Milne is MYOB CEO and I suspect has similar views to those of the current ABC collective. Being one of those Business Luminaries who tried to brow-beat Turnbull into capitulating on SSM is hardly a recommendation as someone to combat or reform the daily meme-athon that is their ABC.

  6. struth
    #2332560, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Changing the law would be celebrated by conservative free-speech advocates like newspaper commentator Andrew Bolt and Institute of Public Affairs head John Roskam. Former Treasury secretary and Nationals senator John Stone believes it would “heal the split within his party” and therefore enhance Mr Turnbull’s political authority.

    No mention of the millions of right wing people throughout Australia, and how they’d feel.
    Or that it is essential to democracy and freedom, which cannot exist without it.
    Sinclair knows what I just said is true, but that’s not where his head space is.
    Focussing too much on his elitist pals, he misses an attempt to focus on what the issue is really all about.
    The fact remains that Malcom was a leftist before he came to office and yet Sinclair supported him.
    Thank god I haven’t been dumbed down in a university.

  7. .
    #2332562, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:55 am

    So you knew in advance Turnbull wouldn’t do it?

    Great, you could have told us about Abbott too.

  8. stackja
    #2332563, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Does MT really want to change 18C? His electorate houses a large J lobby.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2332580, posted on March 21, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    It is a damning criticism that Turnbull is only moving on such things because if he doesn’t he will destroy his own party. Conservatives are willing to walk, and increasingly have been doing so. That’s the problem – his beliefs are lefty, on stupid stuff like SSM, the RDA and climate crap. The RET has hit the fan and has now caught him with his pants around his ankles. Unwillingly like the cat being dragged to the bath he’s doing stuff he hates only because he hates the alternative even more.

    Time for a new Liberal leader who actually believes what he says. Voters can tell.

  10. Driftforge
    #2332586, posted on March 21, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    In the spirit of Mick Dundee we need a full repeal of S18C, not some faffing about at the edges.

    What we need is a full repeal of the whole bloody act. #18C is faffing about at the edges.

  11. Penguinte
    #2332589, posted on March 21, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Why has our “Dear Leader” disabled his Parliamentary Contact form? Messages cannot be submitted without an address but that operation has been deleted? I smell fear

  12. harry buttle
    #2332598, posted on March 21, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Wrong again Sinclair, it is way too late for the waffler to have a come to jesus moment, he blew it comprehensively and will not be accepted by conservatives as a possible leader, throw in the fact that the leftist who love him will all vote green, the next election will be a disaster for the party if the waffler isn’t knifed ASAP.
    You may not remember all those conservatives who “have nowhere else to go”, we remember.

  14. Rabz
    #2332640, posted on March 21, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    has been making things hard for himself

    Yes, clueless blundering buffoons have a habit of doing that.

  15. struth
    #2332663, posted on March 21, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    18c
    The spineless Liberal party, pulled kicking and screaming from their socialist garden party to pay lip service to those pesky Textorites.
    Only the bare minimum will be done to save professional face when smoozing the U.N. for their next international position.
    A complete breakdown of the party won’t look good on Malcom’s CV.
    However, losing the election is a prerequisite for entry into stasi headquarters.

  16. John Bendall
    #2332681, posted on March 21, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    You better get this right MT. It could be your last chance!

  17. Art Vandelay
    #2332683, posted on March 21, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    How courageous:

    Malcolm Turnbull has struck a compromise deal for historic changes to section 18C of the ­Racial Discrimination Act that is expected to retain the offences of humiliate and intimidate on the grounds of race, but abolish ­“insult” and “offend” in favour of a new higher test of “harass”.

    The Liberal Party is filled with snivelling cowards and socialists. They should all be tarred and feathered.

  18. Ray
    #2332698, posted on March 21, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    18C is not and never has been the problem.

    The QUT students, or some of them at any rate, went to court and won. In other words, they were never in breach of the Racial Discrimination Act, 18C or any other clause for that matter. Yet that did not stop an activist Human Rights Commission from abusing its power.

    Indeed, Section 26 of the Racial Discrimination Act states clearly that breaching 18C or any other provision of the act is not illegal.

    The real problem is the power of the Human Rights Commission, particularly the authority granted under Sections 46PI to 46PN which gives the Human Rights Commissioner extraordinary power to compel respondents to produce documents, give evidence and to attend conferences. All of which imposes a cost on the respondent in terms of both time and legal representation. Indeed, providing false or misleading information to the Human Rights Commission is punishable by up to 6 months in prison.

    I am not against amending 18C, but unless we severely clip the wings of the activists at the Human Rights Commission, then nothing will be gained.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *