Getting there in the end

Malcolm Turnbull has been making things hard for himself. As I indicated six months ago:
Other Liberals, like RMIT economist and right-wing blogger Sinclair Davidson, are also eager for Turnbull to take up the cause championed by Senator Cory Bernardi and end the legal prohibition on racially or religiously abusive language.
“Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”
Changing the law would be celebrated by conservative free-speech advocates like newspaper commentator Andrew Bolt and Institute of Public Affairs head John Roskam. Former Treasury secretary and Nationals senator John Stone believes it would “heal the split within his party” and therefore enhance Mr Turnbull’s political authority.
In the meantime six months have been lost.
Why do journalists set the bar so low for admission to the ‘right wing blogger’ club?
We’re assuming this has been set up to succeed?
MT should have reformed 18c in his first two months as PM. Might have gone a long way in uniting the party.
In the spirit of Mick Dundee we need a full repeal of S18C, not some faffing about at the edges.
The ABC will be cringing and hiding when Malcolm’s pick for Chairman arrives. No, not really. Justin Milne is MYOB CEO and I suspect has similar views to those of the current ABC collective. Being one of those Business Luminaries who tried to brow-beat Turnbull into capitulating on SSM is hardly a recommendation as someone to combat or reform the daily meme-athon that is their ABC.
No mention of the millions of right wing people throughout Australia, and how they’d feel.
Or that it is essential to democracy and freedom, which cannot exist without it.
Sinclair knows what I just said is true, but that’s not where his head space is.
Focussing too much on his elitist pals, he misses an attempt to focus on what the issue is really all about.
The fact remains that Malcom was a leftist before he came to office and yet Sinclair supported him.
Thank god I haven’t been dumbed down in a university.
So you knew in advance Turnbull wouldn’t do it?
Great, you could have told us about Abbott too.
Does MT really want to change 18C? His electorate houses a large J lobby.
It is a damning criticism that Turnbull is only moving on such things because if he doesn’t he will destroy his own party. Conservatives are willing to walk, and increasingly have been doing so. That’s the problem – his beliefs are lefty, on stupid stuff like SSM, the RDA and climate crap. The RET has hit the fan and has now caught him with his pants around his ankles. Unwillingly like the cat being dragged to the bath he’s doing stuff he hates only because he hates the alternative even more.
Time for a new Liberal leader who actually believes what he says. Voters can tell.
What we need is a full repeal of the whole bloody act. #18C is faffing about at the edges.
Why has our “Dear Leader” disabled his Parliamentary Contact form? Messages cannot be submitted without an address but that operation has been deleted? I smell fear
Wrong again Sinclair, it is way too late for the waffler to have a come to jesus moment, he blew it comprehensively and will not be accepted by conservatives as a possible leader, throw in the fact that the leftist who love him will all vote green, the next election will be a disaster for the party if the waffler isn’t knifed ASAP.
You may not remember all those conservatives who “have nowhere else to go”, we remember.
Right-wing shock blogger?
Yes, clueless blundering buffoons have a habit of doing that.
18c
The spineless Liberal party, pulled kicking and screaming from their socialist garden party to pay lip service to those pesky Textorites.
Only the bare minimum will be done to save professional face when smoozing the U.N. for their next international position.
A complete breakdown of the party won’t look good on Malcom’s CV.
However, losing the election is a prerequisite for entry into stasi headquarters.
You better get this right MT. It could be your last chance!
How courageous:
The Liberal Party is filled with snivelling cowards and socialists. They should all be tarred and feathered.
18C is not and never has been the problem.
The QUT students, or some of them at any rate, went to court and won. In other words, they were never in breach of the Racial Discrimination Act, 18C or any other clause for that matter. Yet that did not stop an activist Human Rights Commission from abusing its power.
Indeed, Section 26 of the Racial Discrimination Act states clearly that breaching 18C or any other provision of the act is not illegal.
The real problem is the power of the Human Rights Commission, particularly the authority granted under Sections 46PI to 46PN which gives the Human Rights Commissioner extraordinary power to compel respondents to produce documents, give evidence and to attend conferences. All of which imposes a cost on the respondent in terms of both time and legal representation. Indeed, providing false or misleading information to the Human Rights Commission is punishable by up to 6 months in prison.
I am not against amending 18C, but unless we severely clip the wings of the activists at the Human Rights Commission, then nothing will be gained.