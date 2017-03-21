Getting there in the end

“Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”

Changing the law would be celebrated by conservative free-speech advocates like newspaper commentator Andrew Bolt and Institute of Public Affairs head John Roskam. Former Treasury secretary and Nationals senator John Stone believes it would “heal the split within his party” and therefore enhance Mr Turnbull’s political authority.