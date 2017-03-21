Incentives matter

Today is “Harmony Day” and also the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

So an excellent day to reflect on how the Australian government’s efforts are proceeding.

Here is Chris Kenny making the obvious point:

The Australian are pursuing him hard:

There must be something in the air at the Human Rights Commission that makes it difficult to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.

Consider the plight of Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane. The poor man has clearly forgotten what he said just a few months ago when drumming up complaints about Bill Leak’s famous cartoon highlighting the plight of children in dysfunctional Aboriginal families. In a statement issued yesterday, Soutphommasane had the hide to say this: “I reject any suggestion that I have ‘urged’ or ‘encouraged’ complaints.” In the wake of Leak’s death — and growing disgust with the way he was treated by the commission — selective memory loss is understandable. Pathetic, but understandable. The commission imposed immense strain on Leak and it is now trying to rewrite history to portray itself in a more favourable light. It won’t work.

Just doing his job apparently; dare I say, just following orders? Certainly responding to incentives.