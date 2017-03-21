Incentives matter

Today is “Harmony Day” and also the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
So an excellent day to reflect on how the Australian government’s efforts are proceeding.
Here is Chris Kenny making the obvious point:
The Australian are pursuing him hard:
There must be something in the air at the Human Rights Commission that makes it difficult to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.
Consider the plight of Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane. The poor man has clearly forgotten what he said just a few months ago when drumming up complaints about Bill Leak’s famous cartoon highlighting the plight of children in dysfunctional Aboriginal families.
In a statement issued yesterday, Soutphommasane had the hide to say this: “I reject any suggestion that I have ‘urged’ or ‘encouraged’ complaints.”
In the wake of Leak’s death — and growing disgust with the way he was treated by the commission — selective memory loss is understandable. Pathetic, but understandable.
The commission imposed immense strain on Leak and it is now trying to rewrite history to portray itself in a more favourable light. It won’t work.
Just doing his job apparently; dare I say, just following orders? Certainly responding to incentives.
We clearly need a commissioner for public lies.
Pursuing him hard, in my view, involves use of the word ‘liar’. But I guess the Australian has to tread a finer line.
Tim S ‘fantastic’!
This man is a disgrace who would be more at home as Kommissar for Truth in North Korea. He is clearly not telling the truth, but I guess he is just following the example of his boss, Ms Triggs.
Both should be sacked immediately as should silent Santow. In fact why not just wind up the whole Stalinist organisation.
Being a sensitive soul, I imagine he will be reading this. So, in your comments, remember to give him a personal message. Send a cheerio to Ms Trigger, too.
[Gentlepeople – I’d be grateful if you didn’t give him too personal a message. I don’t want to be having to clean up the thread. By all means criticise the position, the incentives, and/or his actions but personal criticism may well be unlawful. Sinc]
The photo above actually sums up what a shifty little pimp he is.
I thought that was a photo of the leader of North Korea, Kim Bees Arefull.
He must be related.
Being a “liar” appears to be the overiding qualification for an HRC commissar .. At 300K per annum I’m happy to tell lies 24/7, Gilly…..!
The ‘offended’ industry self regenerating. Lionel Murphy’s legacy!
Commissar Southpossuminsane was interviewed on TheirABC (AM) this morning.
His mealy-mouthed dissembling about the inherent racism in our society came across as a person desperately protecting his cushy sinecure.
What a despicable individual.
Sure, and yes and yes and yes, but where the hey are the LNP on shutting this most obvious diversion of public resources? Hiding? Like they are on the ABC and SBS, and the NBN, the CCA etc etc…
According to the Harmony Day website:
“Orange is the official Harmony Day colour and many people wear orange clothes or ribbons.”
Surely this is offensive – in-your-face offensive – to the very many Australians of Irish Catholic heritage!
yes – he does bang on about this.
Apparently us whities have it ingrained — we’re just waiting for our opportunity to go bird dogging and get the plantations up and running again.
worse! Its cultural appropriation! The Dutch will be outraged.
Come on guys, we ought to be more sympathetic to him because incidences of failing memory like this, must surely be a symptom of this – in which case, the poor man should, for the sake of his health, immediately step down from his public position in order to spend more time with his family – who I am sure, misses him terribly. 😉
Liar, liar HRC on fire.
Des – Orange yes! How about black and tan?
Tim Possumarse: hounding him to death would seem to be appropriate?
Where is the racism?
No really, where is it Tim?
Australians are the least racist people in the world.
By far.
I have proof of this.
You prove otherwise or fuck off.
Try taking people from all around the world on tours around Australia, you’ll soon see blatent racism that they don’t deny, openly admit to and don’t give a rats.
And much of it is national bigotry, not pertaining to race as such.
Chinese hate Japs, French hate everyone, Dutch hate Germans, Germans pity everyone else for not being German, while Yanks are loathed by the envious, and all ready to admit it, while the Aussies cower in fear at the thought of being told that they don’t treat all as brothers.
Only the lowest gutter crawling piece of shit, a talentless parasite, could invent racism in this country to parasitically steal vast sums of taxpayers money , fully understanding you are talking shit and bringing down your country in the process.
The only racism in this country is found in government departments.
Practiced for the growth of government departments.
If government didn’t separate by race as they have done with aboriginal Australians, those aboriginals would be living amongst us, in the twenty first century as our rightful fellow travellers.
You , the government, keep them in an Apartheid state, a state of complete separation in communities of socialist welfare degradation and then call those critical of it, racists, from your plush tax payer funded offices in Canberra.
You, Tim, are the complete racist.
You are a race baiter.
You are a contemptible piece of parasitical, lying, left wing racist shit.
This man is a creep, a race pimp, nothing more. Whilst Triggs is a lying disgrace, she has become and looks like, of late, a caricature like WitchiePoo from HR Pufstuff. She is a complete and utter joke with absolutely zero credibility, not that she has ever had any to begin with. However, it is this Stalinist race pimp who disturbs me more and is more dangerous because he will hang around this brothel called the HRC for a long time, or at least until he is offered another role as an creepy apparatchik working for some left wing ALP or Greens piece of vermin. Just look at him and listen to him. He belongs in Moscow or Berlin in 1938.
His mealy-mouthed dissembling about the inherent racism in our society
Odd that we’re such a racist society yet people from all around the world want to come here and make a new life for themselves.
A cornerstone for bipolar disorder. A positive right to race equality that is addressed by race discrimination and a negative right- not to be discriminated by race.
No wonder HR lawyers are so often crazed.
Timmy Snouthippopotamarse of the PC petty dictator brigade. So much power, so little time.
The process being the punishment I have no doubt they hounded Bill Leak ultra vireos after the complaints were answered or withdrawn, ergo abusing their own system.
He looks like he is considering launching year zero on people he dosn’t care for in that photo.
Well done to the Oz for punching hard. Punch harder. Triggs and Soupface hounded Leak to death. I want their guts for garters. I want their citizenship revoked and them booted out of the country. Both are malevolent little shits. Nothing more.
You just have to look at sport in Australia to see how inherently racist we are. The NRL for example may as well wear white hoodies: there’s barely one non-Anglo in the whole freakin league! Racist!
I just did a quick and dirty check of the websites of major Commonwealth agencies- Defence, Social Services, Tax, Human Services – and, yes, they’re all observing Harmony Day in one way or another.
According to Human Services, “Harmony Day is a great opportunity to celebrate our cultural diversity” . ATO wishes its staff and clients a “Happy Harmony Day!’ and advising us that “The ATO is celebrating Australia’s diverse communities.”
There will be pep-talks all over the APS – washed down withy taxpayer-funded tea, coffee and cakes – about how well the particular agency is doing in terms of ‘diversity’ and inclusiveness but how it still needs to do better.
BTW, Human Services now includes LGBTI people as a group suffering disadvantage in the workplace – along with the long established categories of Women, people from non-English speaking background and people with disabilities. No evidential basis for this is presented.
Important to remember Dr Soutphommasane’s enablers. A big call out to Nigel Scullion, who hopped instinctively onto the anti-free speech bandwagon:
A pox drop in the ocean of political correctness.
Roger at 1044
A strong argument for ending all Muslim immigration.
We should not inflict our inherent racism on them. //sarc//
“You , the government, keep them in an Apartheid state, a state of complete separation in communities of socialist welfare degradation and then call those critical of it, racists, from your plush tax payer funded offices in Canberra.”
To be fair to my city of residence, Tim’s office is in fact in Sydney but, yes, it is plush.
http://www.175pittstreet.com.au/profile
Des at 1135
Boambee John
#2332522, posted on March 21, 2017 at 11:28 am
Myrddin Seren at 1048
Many years ago I headed a section accumulating personnel statistics.
One day the woman who did the EEO numbers (who was violently against affirmative action) came in chuckling loudly.
We had recruited a woman of non English speaking background with a disability. Ticks in three columns.
Those higher up spruiking our “progress” were not aware that adding all the columns together caused double counting.
From the open thread.
“We had recruited a woman of non English speaking background with a disability. Ticks in three columns.”
If she had been a lesbian as well, she would have gone down – no pun intended – a treat in Human Service
Well our non APS workplace had an excellent harmony day morning tea with food stalls from a variety of countries from Wales to Eritrea. Fortunately the French food stall served champagne 🥂 and French red wine 🍷 with morning tea. God bless our French immigrant employees. Thoroughly civilised – no need for lunch today.
Having said that they should get rid of 18C and the HRC and especially Triggs, Southpossamne and Santow.
Australia just isn’t institutionally racist.
It’s only fair if you live in Canberra, which I believe you do, if I remember correctly.
Can you imagine, because I can’t for the life of me, or work out what fills his day?
How can somebody on 300, ooo a year have the time to worry about a uni student’s facebook comment?
Of course, we can all guess.
The point is we are fucked.
Australia is fucked.
It is too late.
It was too late the second Abbott backed down once leader.
It would have been a hard fight even if he hadn’t, as our entrenched socialist/Marxist government types like Tim would have been hard to drain from our swamp.
If you have never seen socialism’s end result, and you haven’t seen an aboriginal community, just roll up in one.
Don’t worry about a permit, they take forever and there are that many restrictions on where you can go if you are white, you won’t get the full picture.
The misery and violence.
The utter degradation and filth.
The corruption of their representatives, who would rather aboriginal babies die of diseases long since wiped out in the western world, in front of their eyes, than to have their snouts pulled from the trough.
The more babies and children are suffering the better they like it.
Easier to get a pay rise and power.
Parasitic socialism is pure evil.
Recently we saw a video on the crime now in Venezuela.
The police walk past a guy just after he was shot in the street.
Oh the horror!
In many ways, Venezuela has a way to go to get to the ruin in many aboriginal communities.
The corruption. They are not safe with a police presence, as they are not allowed to keep people safe for “cultural reasons”, when in fact the reason is the racism of people like Tim in government.
It’s all too hard now, for our police, strangled by the socialism of their masters.
But they bow to it, and that is inexcusable.
Confronted with what they are confronted with, they turn away.
Just like the Venezuelan cop in the video.
Then this grandstanding parasitical buffoon and low life, part of the system that keeps this going, dares to open his mouth about a cartoon which barely touches upon the gravity of the situation.
He is filth, beyond words.
The racists are in government and scream racist at those exposing them.
If there was hate, true hate in my heart, it really is for these types of fuckers.
Scum.
Re Harmony Day:
Listening to Ray Hadley this morning, he had correspondence from a lady highlighting the local Early Learning Centre had a ‘bring a plate’ event for Harmony Day. One problem – halal food only!
Bolt’s demolition job on Santow was also instructive. I’d forgotten the latter even existed.
Double bonus points if she was a puppeteer. https://youtu.be/0mguSIpL_o8?t=44
Des at 2213
The only categories in that long ago era were wymmynses, ATSI, NESB and disabled.
Still three out of four wasn’t bad!
1213!