A question for politicians

Gary Johns is one of the more sensible people you’ll ever meet. He is also a former ALP federal cabinet minister. These days he writes magnificent books and a must-read column in The Australian. Today (as on many previous days) he is putting the boot into s18c. Then there is this snippet (that I knew but know he has confessed).
I have to confess that I was a member of the federal parliamentary Labor Party caucus that voted for 18C. I opposed it in caucus and supported it in the parliament.
So many politicians (and former politicians too) seem to think that opposing something in the party room but voting for it in the parliament is okay. Or speaking against some or other legislation but then voting for it is okay.
It isn’t.
If a law is bad enough to oppose in the party room or speak against on the floor of the parliament, don’t vote for it.
Now I understand that Gary was a member of the ALP and they never vote against the party line in the parliament (one reason why I can never support ALP MPs even when I’m assured by people I trust that they are closet libertarians/Hayekians etc.) and was bound by party rules – but there are Liberal MPs that I know who do the same thing.
To reiterate – Gary has been a vocal and vehement critic of 18c and it may be somewhat unfair to single him out, but it is very frustrating to see sensible people voting for rubbish legislation in the parliament when you know full well they know it is rubbish.
Why do it? How you vote is more important than what you say.
Yes. A crucial flaw in the collective.
That party has many flaws, and belonging to it for an extended period is not a recommendation. It’s always good to see, however, that a few of them can and do speak more sensibly in their post-political period. One must be thankful for small mercies.
By contrast you have Conroy, who last night was typically outrageous on Bolt’s show.
Gary Johns is one of the more sensible people you’ll ever meet. He is also a former ALP federal cabinet minister.
The second sentence disproves the first.
Listen up, snowflakes!
Actions speak louder than words.
“Why do it? How you vote is more important than what you say.”
Why do they do it? Try self interest for a starter. Putting your principles away to protect your Party endorsement, and therefore your continuation as an elected MP, is more important. Some might label such people as cowards, liars or worthless individuals. They’d be right.
Did he consider and decide based on the views of the people of his electorate?
Did he consider and decide based on what would be best for Australia?
No. He ran with the party room consensus.
The party is far more important than the people.
Pot, this is kettle, over.
If only because it is now so difficult to repeal a contentious law, even a dysfunctional law like 18C.
Another self-serving politician, colour me surprised. Not.
He’s on a rather generous Parliamentary Pension too, isn’t he?got his snout nicely in the trough.
Wouldn’t trust him out of site on a dark night. Of course he can pretend to be whatever he chooses now.
Yet Prof. Sinclair writes him a hagiography.
Can’t figure that one out.
labor politicians are compelled to vote as an unwavering bloc in parliament, so I don’t see what the issue is here – it’s completely unsurprising. I can’t imagine the changes to the RDA that gave us 18c were presented to allow a “conscience vote”.
Rabz
#2333502, posted on March 22, 2017 at 9:39 am
I agree. If someone goes to an election on a platform of “I’m an endorsed ALP candidate” they are effectively campaigning as “I’m a jellyfish who will vote whatever way the bruvvers tell me to do”, and if the voters elect them they aren’t doing anything wrong by conforming to their election platform.
Same applies to the Coalition., or any other party which has a conventional party room system.
‘It may be somewhat unfair to single him out’
Aw shucks I’ll do it then.
Johns is murdochs pet dalek.
He can’t go around screaming ‘exterminate exterminate’ so he screams ‘Ass-im-il-ate you-will-be-ass-im-il-a-ted’
then take back the money for votes legislation and let us destroy the 2 party vote system
If Johns was a Cabinet Minister at the time of the introduction of Section 18C, whether he spoke for or against it in the Party Room, he was bound by the collective responsibility tradition (Cabinet Solidarity) that applies to governments of all persuasions, and had to vote for it in the House. Clearly, he didn’t feel strongly enough about it to either resign from Cabinet and or the Ministry, or to cross the floor.
As Neal Blewett wrote of him: … “a laid-back MP with a laid-back program” … “Gary was interested only in photo opportunities”.
ALP demands party line.
A man that’ll go to the grave knowing he did more harm than good.
He can write all he likes, (which he is not doing for free), it doesn’t excuse him.
Voting against freedom, which cannot survive without freedom of speech, will be his legacy to the world.
I had a bit to do with Gary Johns in the last year of the second Keating Ministry. He was a former geography teacher who backed Keating in December 1991 and was rewarded with minor portfolio – I don’t think he was ever in Cabinet.
I discerned neither intelligence, articulateness or depth of knowledge in Johns when managing his portfolio and I have always been surprised – well, gobsmacked – at the lucidity and logic with which he writes now, even if I don’t agree with all of it I guess my judgement must have been poor.
Another ALP politician who has his road to Damascus moment only once he leaves his union paymasters.
Give me a break.
The Left have always been very comfortable with hypocrisy. In fact it is a daily tool of trade.
Serious question for any Legal Eagles.
Does talking about, reading a book about, or carrying symbols of The Resurrection. Breach 18C?
I guess the fact that I even have to ask the question is instructive.
Sad but true, Tim. Which is why attempting to change the system from within the system, is a pointless exercise. People can join their local branch of Whichever Party and know from the outset that their efforts will make SFA difference.
The unions decide how Labor votes, and the crony capitalists (Textor, Photios et al) decide for the Liberals. In both cases the actual nuts and bolts of implementation are decided by the Canberra Mandarins running the public service.
I have to disagree here regardless of the merits of this particular law. What is the point of being in a party if everyone just goes and votes how they want on every issue. It’s bad enough negotiating with the cross benchers. Imagine having to do it with every single member of your own party. If you lose the argument in caucus then bad luck. Thats life.
Obama’s ghostwriter must have a second job.
Isn’t it a crime to compel a MP or senator to vote?
Sadly, Political Parties are not mentioned anywhere in the Australian Constitution, but they are the driving forces of our dysfunctional government. Maybe they should be brought to heel by judicious application of the laws governing the interference with MP’s and Senators.