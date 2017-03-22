One of the “arguments” against amending 18c is that “nobody cares about 18c”.
Maybe true – yet I suspect nobody cares about a whole lot of things that the Parliament legislates.
How many people would care about any law until they find themselves being secretly investigated by a government agency for 14 months?
Hmmmmph. Had that happen to me. Being whipped by a wet lettuce. Plus ended up with apologies and promotion..
Bit that was not like what they did to Bill Leak or the QUT students. But given the nameeof the institute should they have not been doing panel beating or book keeping or something?
I saw a comment on social meeja that pretty much echoed the “who cares?” position. He asked “why is the govt wasting time on this rather than hospital waiting lists, roads, schools and good jobs for all?”
I said “because none of those 4 things have anything to do with the federal govt” but that still didn’t help.
Laws against pedophilia don’t create jobs.
Well said Sinc. It’s interesting to see the reactions of those on the left, they don’t feel as if they would EVER be affected.
Such a pity that no-one understands the price of freedom. One day maybe they will. By then they won’t have the currency to pay.
Quite
And MT is doing what?
It doesn’t matter who cares.
If you know about it and you use that as an excuse you really need to take a good hard look at yourself.
By then they won’t have the currency to pay.
True, the stuff of nightmares.
And yet Troggsy and the Southpossumarse are still in their comfy taxpayer funded sinecures, 18c still hasn’t been altered (and I’d wager won’t be) and labor still haven’t been pilloried mercilessly by the government and the media for foisting this abomination on the Australian public in the first place.
Absolutely frigging shameful.
Thwaites should sue both of the criminal imbeciles mentioned above and bankrupt them.
In a just world, both of them would be languishing in gaol.
The left crap on that repealing 18C won’t create any jobs. But then they claim permitting same sex marriage will. Must be like all those Green jobs (electricity to power 24,000 homes – allegedly – yet only 5 full-time jobs).
I tell you what nobody cares about — gay marriage.
Until thd left feels the heat of s18c, no change will occur.
Whenever anyone on the left makes a disparaging remark about “white privelege” or something similar, hit them with a complaint.
The HRC wil, of course, dismiss such complaints, but the threat of a court action as taken by the “Bolt nine” can also be deployed.
There is even a QC who might offer to lead the plaintiff side in a class action.
Global warming reliably comes at the bottom of every survey when they ask a random group of people what they care about… and that’s after whipping the horse for about 20 years straight (starting pretty much right after the global cooling scare).
I posted this email to Senator Jacque Lambie today.
Senator,
I heard you in the media today state that no one in Tasmania has approached you regarding concerns about Section 18c of the Racial Discrimination Act. I am a 66 year old, 6th generation Tasmanian and I take this opportunity to advise you that I have serious concerns about the totally inappropriate wording of S18c of the RDA.
As a retired 20 year RAN Warrant Officer Clearance Diver with qualifying service in RAN Clearance Diving Team 3 in Vietnam and a very strong affinity with personal freedoms of our citizens, I am very concerned that S18c prevents me from expressing my genuinely held and honest views or asking relevant questions regarding many topics without fear of litigation.
I, for instance, never set out to make a deliberate statement with the intent to offend anyone. In fact, I believe I always endeavour to make thought out, reasoned and logical statements about trivial or nationally important matters. Because of the limiting factors inherent in the wording of S18c many avenues of that discourse have been stymied because someone, indeed anyone, can simply take offence at what I have said or written and initiate litigation against me. Litigation that may well be provided free to the litigator by the taxpayer funded Human Rights Commission but my potentially substantial costs must be covered by myself, for simply making a statement.
Offence is hardly ever deliberately given during discourse, rather it is only taken by an aggrieved person for their own reasons. The initiating statement and response are reflections of the state of mind of those concerned and neither should ever be the subject of unnecessary and badly worded National Legislation in the first instance. The only winners in this legislation are those involved in the legal system, who seem to deliberately drive the cases, no matter how trivial, to the extreme for their own benefit.
The current wording in S18c is simply too subjective and provides the platform for clogging up the courts with possibly frivolous charges when two way mature discussion should be the starting point in any discourse. Discourse that is framed around one person making a statement and another taking offence and then initiating litigation is more Marxist doctrine than what I expect from one of the supposed most democratic nations on earth.
I believe mature, un-stifled discourse in our society is an essential aspect of our “free” democracy. By not being able to freely discuss either trivial or more serious aspects of any topic in our society, including racially sensitive topics, S18c is, by design, limiting input and weakening our democracy.
As one of my representatives in the National Parliament, I request that you take my concerns into consideration when next discussing in the media or in Parliament any topics relating to the implications on our society of S18c of the RDA.
I can assure you that as a student of democracy and a fierce defender of our democratic freedoms I regard freedom of speech and freedom of expression as the very foundations of our society. Any downgrading of those freedoms for any person in our society is an affront of the highest magnitude to me.
Regards
Well done, Digger.
If “no one cares about 18c” then how can you claim that repealing it will unleash a wave of racism in the streets? Either no one cares about it, in which case repealing or amending it will make no difference to anything, or a great many people care about it in which case the government has an obligation to act.
Apparently, people on Twitter are sharing their experiences of racism (all of which appear to be quite recent). The fact that this abuse has been given while 18c has been in place seems to have escaped the commentariat, along with the implication that as a practical shield against actualy, bona fide racism, it’s basically useless.
Gillian Triggs may have exercised influence in her official capacity, intending dishonestly to cause a detriment to Calum Thwaites.
But no hint of an AFP investigation.
Perhaps it really is true that the AFP motto is “See not, hear not, speak not, do not”. Otherwise it is the Australian Criminal Code that is the cynical joke.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the government agency HRC but there’s too many commissioners in it, paid too much, and not enough work for them.
There’s some issues of racism probably affecting the more poorly educated in unskilled jobs, probably women, who are trapped, intimidated. Still happens. Situations like that. So the HRC is great for looking out for those people who need support.
But I reckon one commissioner and a part time admin staff should be enough, in a modest office with very little overseas travel.
So the HRC is great for looking out for those people who need support.
Candy, is there any evidence that it has ever actually done that?
“Poorly educated women who are trapped in unskilled jobs” are more likely to be helped by a campaign against closet Sharia than by anything the HRC has ever done.
Digger she will need someone to explain your email to her.
Speaking of nobody caring, why are SJW’s never concerned about name culture bigotry (i.e the Eurocentric presumption that people have a name consisting of a given name and surname)? This is an actual problem for people from other cultures, as it causes them frustration and having to endure a lot of mindless bureaucracy in merely trying to identify themselves in order to authorise a transaction. So much is their neglect of this problem that even SJW inclined organisations themselves do it, see here: https://www.humanrights.gov.au/complaints/make-complaint/complaint-form – I would love to see somebody complain about that form on that form! Is it because they are (a) idiots, who realise that complaining about this means they have to come up with answers to some of its harder questions (e.g. sorting multicultural names), and are too dumb to do that, or (b) there is little political mileage to be gained by tackling this issue, so suck eggs you brown people, suffer all that paperwork, we are busy with all the mindless chanting we have to do?
Bravo Marcus – the same thoughts occurred to me. But you will never convince a member of the virtue signalling brigade with logic or reason. It’s about being a member of a morally superior club.
Well it’s obviously true that no one really cares. 18C has been there since 1994 and no one complained until a couple of years ago. Again why didn’t Howard repeal it? Why didn’t Sinclair argue for its repeal in 2004? Why didn’t the IPA and Bolt make a fuss when Howard was PM?
So yes it’s a second order issue. Getting the economy on track is more important. Good on Turnbull for doing something about 18C but Abbott did nothing except talk. It won’t change anyway. The only way to repeal 18C is to get in a time machine and persuade the Howard government to act.
Don’t have a link just yet, but Labor has a cunning plan to extend 18C to include gender, disability and age!
From the Oz. The next time, I’m spat on by an Aborigine, and called “an limpy, old white count” can I 18C said individual?
Don’t have a link just yet, but Labor has a cunning plan to extend 18C to include gender, disability and age!
I have a cunning plan.
Yep. No one cares, it’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye.
Or, life.
You’d need to check a human right lawyer to get a complete legal opinion, Rones. But in my humble opinion possibly not, as he may be simply acting like say a lot of people here feel in that you’re fucking dickhead with few redeeming qualities. Having said that though, I’d probably say you could get him for assault. Just because you’re unpopular tool and people don’t like you even at first sight, you shouldn’t be spat on. But 18C? Naaa Don’t think so.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2334025, posted on March 23, 2017 at 12:11 am
Fuck me swinging, shags…
How is it not one fucking Liberal is screaming blue murder about this shit. Makes me mad. I can’t wait to get into parliament and start stirring the pot…
