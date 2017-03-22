That’s interesting

Robert Gottliebsen draws our attention to Section 137.1 of the Federal Criminal Code:
137.1 False or misleading information
(1) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person gives information to another person; and
(b) the person does so knowing that the information:
(i) is false or misleading; or
(ii) omits any matter or thing without which the information is misleading; and
(c) any of the following subparagraphs applies:
(i) the information is given to a Commonwealth entity;
(ii) the information is given to a person who is exercising powers or performing functions under, or in connection with, a law of the Commonwealth;
(iii) the information is given in compliance or purported compliance with a law of the Commonwealth.
Penalty: Imprisonment for 12 months.
(1A) Absolute liability applies to each of the subparagraph (1)(c)(i), (ii) and (iii) elements of the offence.
(2) Subsection (1) does not apply as a result of subparagraph (1)(b)(i) if the information is not false or misleading in a material particular.
I’m thinking that some modelling in the 2010 Budget Papers was false and misleading. Perhaps some statements by ASADA were false and misleading. Climate change modelling produced by Treasury was false and misleading.
I wonder if similar legislation exists at the state government level?
Everything any politician says about anything is invariably misleading.
Rabz remarked:
And that’s before one gets to the unelected politicians who do the real decision-making—a class of persons all too often ignored in these pages.
Would there be anyone left in Treasury?
Triggs and Sourpuss.
Subclause (1) (b) states that a person must “knowingly” give false or misleading information. Trying to prove that would be a labour of Hercules.
Feb 6, 2017: Earlier today, Australia’s chief scientist, Alan Finkel, publicly compared US President Donald Trump to former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
Science, he says “is literally under attack” in America.
A two-minute Google search reveals they were emphatically repudiated 11 days ago by a Trump spokesperson who accused the Associated Press of mischaracterizing his remarks.
In other words, Finkel has been ensnared by fake news.
The chief scientist of Australia didn’t bother to double-check his facts before making an outrageously lurid public accusation.
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2017/02/06/trump-stalin-fake-news/
Media release: Strong response to National Electricity Market Review
“Australia’s Chief Scientist and Chair of the Review Panel, Dr Alan Finkel, acknowledged and thanked the many contributors.
“It is also reflective of the message the Review Panel has received from the outset: a nation like Australia can and must rise to the challenges we face.”
http://www.chiefscientist.gov.au/2017/03/media-release-strong-response-to-national-electricity-market-review/
> Even sportsbet wouldn’t run a market on that review.
Well, Section 10(5) of the Public Service Act 1999 sets out the following:
(5) The APS is apolitical and provides the Government with advice that is frank, honest, timely and based on the best available evidence.
as key ‘Value’ of the APS.
Section 13 of the Act requires APS employees – including agency heads and statutory officers – to uphold this value at all times (s.13 (11)) .
So if advice and statements contained Budget Papers, made by ASADA or in Treasury climate change modelling – all APS agencies – were false and misleading. then it’s a prima facie breach of s 13 (11).
If my clients forecasted like the government they would all be bankrupt.
A large amount of what the ALPBC broadcasts as news falls into the above categories.
Repeal this law immediately !it is a threat to the following important institutions vital to a modern society ,it is a threat to :
Career politicians of the national green laboral party,and the aparat its self .
The informative altruistic self sacrificing media industry.
The poor aboriginals of all colours industry.
The cultimutural u,n,communust industry .
The climate scam and deindustrialisation industry,and dodgy “scientist” industry.
The crony capitalist and renewable scam industry.
The academic and school indoctrination industry.
The gay ,lesbian feminites industry .
The money lenders to government industry .
As you can see strict applocation of this law would do irreparable damage to these elitists ,and rend the fabric of the society they have created for themselves at no cost to them ,the Taxpayer funds the lot .
So in conclusion Repeal this wicked law instantly!it is not a GOOD law like 18c destroy it as Mr Wossername at the Alinskyite Communist Trotskyite Ulyanovists ACTU has proposed for laws THEY dont like .