Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
‘Allo ‘Allo ‘Allo.
Wot’s this then?
Cheeky!
Turd!!!
Dad was the least racist person you could meet
written by his son, Johannes Leak.
The cartoon that led to Dad being hauled before the Human Rights Commission was not racist. Rather, it drew attention to an unpalatable truth about Aboriginal disadvantage, a truth that some people would prefer was not exposed or discussed.
For this, Dad was subjected to a vicious campaign of online venom, outright libel by some media outlets and state-sanctioned harassment by the AHRC. He overstepped the PC line, a line that should never even exist in a free society.
Section 18C and the AHRC gave many people licence to accuse my Dad of the abhorrent crime of racism. Anybody who knew my Dad knows that he was the least racist person you could meet.
At his memorial on Friday were some people whom he had often lampooned in cartoons, but even these people knew that my Dad never once drew a cartoon out of malice — he only ever wanted to amuse, inform and possibly enlighten.
If the supporters of section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, such as Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek, want to know what real vilification looks like, they need only look at what happened to my Dad and our family. It was genuinely offensive and placed him under enormous stress.
Other cartoonists, journalists and commentators will have seen what happened to him and thought there were some risks not worth taking. The process was the punishment, and many people heeded the warning.
The changes announced by Malcolm Turnbull will weaken the grip of the AHRC on free speech, but it is difficult for the family to see any bright side to Dad’s death at this time.
Dad knew politics works at a glacial pace, but this change took way too long.
He will be seen as a martyr to the cause.
Dad wanted to see the abolition of 18C and the AHRC. The AHRC is not only incompetent, it is sinister in the way it pursues its biased agenda.
It is still not off the hook.
Criminal law places reasonable restrictions on what can be published regarding incitement and criticism. Dad had no problem with any of that. His only objection was against the laws that restricted him from exposing the truth, and the thought police who enforced them.
Those laws, and those thought police, represent the slippery slope towards totalitarianism.
Apparently, the ACL bomber is no longer in Concord Repat. My contact encountered a brick wall trying to find out anything about the individual concerned, as well. Typical.
Under 10’s!
For Lizzie
Several days ago you were talking about visiting Kununurra and wondering about things to do. While researching my trip and helicopter flights over the Bungle Bungles, I noticed a 5 hour trip from Kununurra to the BB by HeliSpirit with a picnic lunch for $1999 per person.
When an 18 minute flight costs $289, that’s a positive bargain, though you only get 3 hours flight time.
Today in the USA (21 March) is National Rosie the Riveter Day.
Occho
Thanks for the post Gab:
Exactly and the current sell-out by the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals with tweaking the wording and the process is like putting a band-aid over a boil, instead of lancing the whole pustulous infection.
It is clear that those who matter in our society (as opposed to the rest of us plebs) want this incident to drop into the forgettery. I reckon that whoever was responsible for the bombing has links to either Labor or the Greens. Staffer maybe. More likely a son of someone influential enough to bury this incident.
Dragged it over from the tail-end of the earlier blog .. Sometimes I luv growing old! Especially when it involves waking up to the news another of life’s scum has left us … Martin McGuiness .. long overdue departure! .. such a pity it wasn’t an extremely painful end .. start shovelin’, “Marty”, mustn’t let the fires get low………..!
but added an excellent piece from Breitbart .. McGuiness
Also noted someone mentioned Cancer .. not aware of that but he had had from a serious heart ailment for several years
Woohoo! Top 15
Some snippets from today’s Oz, which is heavily pushing the fraud of the Waffler’s heroic efforts to liberate speech in this country:
2 more days until 25oMW of power leaves the grid due to the Hazelwood shutdown. I hope all Cats in Victoria have been breeding their glowworms.
Bloody hell…..
You sneaky pricks…
Thanks for the heads up.
A bloke could get a real complex around here.
“Several days ago you were talking about visiting Kununurra and wondering about things to do. While researching my trip and helicopter flights over the Bungle Bungles, I noticed a 5 hour trip from Kununurra to the BB by HeliSpirit with a picnic lunch for $1999 per person.
When an 18 minute flight costs $289, that’s a positive bargain, though you only get 3 hours flight time.”
Bloody hell! No wonder people holiday O/S .. 2013 I took a 3 hour helicopter flight plus lunch and an hour on the ground lunch from LV up the Grand Canyon & if memory serves me it was around $US400 .. best memory of Vegas I have …!
No, he’s not ‘protecting free speech’. He’s admitting we need some limits on free speech because somebody could get hurty feelings.
Read that Pauline Hanson wants the AHRC and 18C abolished. Has David Leyonhjelm said the same recently?
(the Waffler) has vowed to ‘defend our freedom’ by amending racial-hatred laws to protect free speech.
Defund the HRC & pull the teeth from the useless organization … pity “mal-odious” , nor anyone else in the “Lettuce Nonces Party” can grow a pair big enough to do it!
MSM call RDA ‘race hate’ laws. I believe Bill Leak persecution laws would be a more appropriate description.
Rosie the Riveter lasted two weeks as a riveter yet feminists hold her up as a role model, almost as if they value the appearance over the substance.
Ralph Blewitt’s Court appearance today in Perth is on the front page of Michael Smith News, The Pickering Post and Kangaroo Court of Australia. For how long can the MSM pay scant attention to such an important matter?
… from the OT …
There are times when you wish all the lying dogs were right, and you were wrong … and then you simply accept; we were forewarned, and He can’t lie –
AHRC
Authoritarians Harrassing Right wing Conservatives.
To add to the horror, Gab, the fauxboriginal activists and Greens need Aborigines to be in such a degraded state so they can push an agenda.
Relieve Aborigines of this privation and distinction and they will be useless to them.
The activists literally dress themselves and arm themselves with the misery, knowing full well that it is only effective because the rest of Australia is not racist, but profoundly compassionate.
Bear Necessities
#2333428, posted on March 22, 2017 at 8:40 am
2 more days until 25oMW of power leaves the grid due to the Hazelwood shutdown. I hope all Cats in Victoria have been breeding their glowworms.
250MW I wouldn’t worry about, alas, it’s 2500MW!
Bobby Gottliebsen running hard on the treasonous idiocy that is sending us back to the dark ages:
Bob, let’s not mince words here, pal. What those stupid destructive dirtbags have been engaging in is treason, pure and simple.
Hang ’em high.
Yep, there closing 250 MW a day from 24 March until 29 March. This will take about 1500 MW of constant power generation out of the grid in a week.
Ralph Blewitt’s Court appearance today in Perth is on the front page of Michael Smith News, The Pickering Post and Kangaroo Court of Australia. For how long can the MSM pay scant attention to such an important matter?
As long as they feel like it .. I noticed last week on Channel 9 News that they never mentioned the death of Bill Leak until the funeral coverage & even then they concentrated on “mal-odious” performance rather than the event ….. so ignoring a court-case in WA won’t be a problem .. besides other than RB being convicted nothing will come of it … the cover-up has already been applied .. hence the “Big Blue” announcement to pre-empt the case!
The bomber was a gay terrorist who targeted the ACL because of its stance on homosexual ‘marriage.’
As I’ve said before, the idea that a suicidal man made an elaborate vehicular bomb and randomly parked in front of that building at that time to end his life is a lie. Police decided to cover up the motivation probably after deciding the truth might lead to a “backlash”.
C’mon Struth,
How about this one then?
And Vic Libs did nothing to oppose this decision.
1995 Federal Criminal Code under Section 137.1 in Chapter 7 there is a section entitled ‘Good administration of government’.
So how do I go about getting the Federal government arrested for fucking this country up?
Hazelwood makes up 25% of brown coal generation in Victoria. It’s like the 1 second delay between getting kicked in the nuts and waiting for the pain to hit. You know it’s going to hurt but you are not sure how much and for how long.
Trump reinstates NASA’s core mission … after loonball Barack Obama charged it with promoting Islam:
The U.S. would never ask the Brits to do wiretapping for them, FiveEyes doesn’t do that, it’s plain unethical..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Gun
Speak Struth to power! (hehe, see what I did there? 😀 )
Re the ACL bomber, another option is that it is someone who was let out on bail or given a suspended sentence despite a long history of violence and non compliance with court orders.
The ACT judiciary is notoriously gullible (at best) and you just about have to rape the Chief Minister’s spouse/partner on national television to get a heavy jail sentence. The convicted parties all tell the same tale – bad childhood, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health “issues” – and sometimes they throw in a recent bereavement (my granny died) or unproven childhood sexual abuse to spice up the pot. But, they are always “turning their lives around,” as demonstrated by having a shave and a haircut and wearing a suit to court.
As usual, the Canberra Times and the ABC’s local bureau are either incurious or have accepted instructions about shutting up.
If you have the misfortune of being sued for not baking a cake for a gay wedding, here’s how you can get the money back…walk into a lefty bar wearing a MAGA hat!
Trump supporter sues bar for not serving him
It’ll be very interesting how this goes, since the Christians were financially ruined for not baking cakes or providing flowers. Will these people get the same treatment?
I hope all fking coal fired power is shut down so people will know and go and shoot the fkhead politicians.
splatter pattern
just make sure that your little brown boys carry guns.
I don’t bye the bye and I have no concern.
OWG it might be an idea to tone down your rhetoric a tad; keeping in mind and respecting Sinclair’s blog.
Also, perhaps you need some sleep.
Xylophone will be tumescent with excitement. A few days of me, me, me before he lines up and votes with the Greens as usual.
Mr garrison gender change
South Park Clip Transpecies
I think I just got moderated .. is that how it works .. you press enter and “Zap, Zowie nuttin’ ‘appens” other than your in the same place as before you entered? .. strange considering it was only a cut & paste job!
All true, but likely has activist links to the Greens/Labor too – because the swiftness and scale of the cover up points to associations with those who can make unfortunate and inconvenient events immediately vanish from public memory.
History has many an interesting byway. In the frantic attempt to build the atom bomb, separate projects were undertaken in great secrecy at several locations. One in the Tennessee Valley where there was an abundant supply of power (hydro-not wind) to charge up the gigantic magnets, which were deemed integral to the quest of trying to separate the two Uranium isotopes. Because of the war, the massive amount of copper for the windings could not be found. Consequently, silver was appropriated from the US Treasury “on loan” and the magnets wound in precious metal. After the experiment, it was returned to Treasury.
How is giving the HRC the power to terminate silly complaints such a big deal? They can do that right now, just choose not to. They’ll do the same under the new legislation. They get to define what is trivial, silly, unmeritorious, or whatever.
Talk about the pea and thimble trick.
I see in The Daily Telegraph that a Wallaby has blamed his going to drugs, alcohol, divorces, crime and so on being abused as a youngster by a Marist brother. It involved “fondling”.
‘You were talking about visiting Kununurra ‘
Which is run by this man and his family, which explains the prices. They tried to stop my partner and I accessing our (former) mining lease at el questro, which they owned
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/revealed-selfstyled-happiness-guru-james-gino-salerno-facing-child-sex-charges/news-story/05d55d9d56e5eb65a0e2428fccc7809d
Malcolm Turnbull will reportedly confirm the entire 12,000 visas pledged to Syrian refugees in 2015 have been issued during a migrations awards speech at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday night.
Given that where I live (Fairfield, NSW) has been slated for 10 000 of the 12 000 from this lot .. how does it work? It must be over a fair length of time as even “mal-odious” will grasp the logic of dumping 10 000 bodies into one area can’t all happen at once … then again, this is the “Lettuce Nonces Party” ………. duuuuuuuuh!
Time for popcorn if throwing a “christian” majority into Fairfield is considered a clever idea! .. methinx “majority” christians is just wool pulling fodder fer the vote-herd to masticate on!
Robert S at 0848
Death by silence, which has both German and Japanese words to specify it (as discussed a couple of days ago).
The MSM will continue that policy until it becomes unsustainable, then say words to the effect that “As has been well known for some time …”
From johanna at 9:16 am:
Precisely Johanna, that’s part of the top man’s role, making sure the Commission is on track, doing its job … applying objective standards.
I saw the Australian headline trumpeting Lord Wentworth’s determined march towards Potential Greatness ™ on the back of a new found enthusiasm for free speech, thrice rinsed through focus group review, and ignored it. Fiddling with the statute at the margin and minor alteration to regulations can be undone in the first session of the Labor government. Statutory change has to run the gamut of the House and the Senate, so he is blowing bubbles into his milkshake from the outset.
I wonder if the amateur orthopaedic surgeons from Bogside gave a twenty-one Black & Decker salute.
Sargon of Akkad @Sargon_of_Akkad 5h
They will not engage in a battle of ideas with @jordanbpeterson because they stand to gain nothing.
The Social Justice War against Jordan Peterson
Sargon of Akkad
21 Mar 2017
A speech by Professor Jordan Peterson of the University of Toronto was disrupted and shut down by far left activists. Their handlers released a statement to explain why, and it’s worth exploring.
People correctly make the point that even if the law is abolished,the AHRC will find ways to sensor and control non Marxist speech.
We are quickly now, very quickly sliding into irreversible socialism and Marxism.
As we all know, with the march through the institutions and the spineless liberals now a socialist mess, the circling sharks of the left smell blood in the water.
If a saviour, by that I mean someone like a Trump is out there, they are unknown to us.
There is no Trump amongst the ranks of those within Australian Politics.
If the AHRC is abolished, as it should be, what then?
It will be a battle won, but for the whole war playing out on Australian soil?
Leftism has birth in our schools.
It now is at a point of being able to produce insane , screaming left wing banshees.
It’s army of insanity.
There is no reasoning.
There is no arguing the point.
This is total war against the west, as socialism always was.
My point is this.
We cannot wait to be told if we are allowed to say certain things by the left.
It has gone way passed that.
It many ways it is up to us.
The left can’t legally shut the common people up, if the commoners don’t allow it.
They can and do go at Bolt, Hanson etc, but herein lies their weakness, that we must exploit.
They are of the firm belief in Top down government.
They are “followers”, who follow the thoughts of others.
They believe everyone is like this.
They believe everyone is like them.
They hate Bolt , not because he was saying what others thought.
They hate Bolt because they think he gains followers to his ideas.
It’s a mind set we must understand.
Therein lies a vastly distinguishable difference.
I probably am not saying this well, but the secret to our success lies in our belief in the individual and their independence of thought.
Our success lies purely amongst the little people and while we wait for a Trump, we act like lefties, to a degree.
Lefties call you names and blah blah, when you seem to have no influence on others, but the second they perceive you to be influencing others, they go bat shit crazy, AHRC or not.
I am secure in the fact that I am not a racist.
I can prove they are.
I would love my day in court , if it came to it.
I believe the truth is a very powerful weapon.
Fuckwits like Tim Sullenpuss only have power if you recognise it.
Fuck ’em.
Say what you like, without inciting violence, you owe it to those that died for your right to do it.
We can’t wait for a Trump.
Trump was born out of a billionaire hearing the voices of the common man, and agreeing with them.
Trump was born out of the free speech of the United States, which enshrines it.
If no one hears our voices, it will never happen.
The left can’t survive without other people’s money, but it also is a failing of the mind and independent thought.
It will persecute and silence what it feels are leaders of it’s enemies.
It then thinks it has killed off the ideology.
Big mistake.
Speak up.
Your right to free speech has been paid for in blood.
Every war always ends up being fought by the common man.
Sticks and stones may break my bones,
but names will never hurt me.
Unless your name is Xylophone.
Relax. I’m sure ASIO’s Man Monis branch dotted all the Is and crossed all the Ts.
Shorten on his hind trotters, affirming the filth support for 18C . Gagged. Radios in Western Sydney immediately switch from Canberra to Al Jazera, as the champion of free speech is forced to sit down.
Will Quasimodo be ringing the bells?
Sorry this is late, Winston (circumstances beyond etc). Today in the Leak retrospective. Magnificent.
Well said. I wear my Trump is great t-shirt everywhere. I might just pop in to a nearby uni and engage in discourse with the young minds.
It’s a long, slow process, dismantling the Obummer and fellow travellers’ control of the State, Lego brick by Lego brick. It’s going to take a long time, too.
But, every step is one less brick in the wall. Good to see that Trump has some people on his team who know how to do this stuff, which is unglamorous hard graft.
Fair enough Gab.
I saw that Sinclair put up a post re “Judge Dredd”. I have the movie starring Sylvester Stallone and not the comic books that Sinclair referred to but as I said on that particular thread I prefer the movie called “Dredd”, which I also have, starring Karl Urban.
I’m a bit of a fan of some dystopian futureistic type stuff.
If you are referring to my throwaway lines about electricity then all I can say is that I cannot wait until all coal fired power stations in Australia have been shut down and politicians have been hung, drawn and quartered.
But if you are referring to my comments toward splatter pattern then I ask you to reconsider as I consider some of his comments as blatant ‘crap’.
I’ll log off now.
‘I am secure in the fact that I am not a racist’
It’s Doug Wells, the native wells denialist! Your status as an Otherer is secure!
A Lurker.
It is clear that those who matter in our society (as opposed to the rest of us plebs) want this incident to drop into the forgettery. I reckon that whoever was responsible for the bombing has links to either Labor or the Greens. Staffer maybe. More likely a son of someone influential enough to bury this incident.
This would explain keeping the public in the dark.
Sad deluded fuck.
I can’t help but note a distinct silence from the cat’s many professors, on the silencing of Jordan B. Perterson.
They must all be the other sort of professors, those safely on the approved side of the Socialist Injustice Stasi … too busy reminding people how crossing Them will get you hounded to death, to actually make a stand for a living man fighting for the right to teach the truth of things, instead of being forced to indoctrinate young people with belief in the SISies lies.
Cattle, horses, when scratching in a dry river bed, to get to water, are well diggers according to ol’ teste’s
“As usual, the Canberra Times and the ABC’s local bureau are either incurious or have accepted instructions about shutting up.”
Johanna, to be fair to the Canberra Times, it has been following this story, the latest report was l;last month:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/investigation-into-australian-christian-lobby-car-fire-stalled-due-to-drivers-medical-condition-20170216-gueiga.html
The Canberra Times is an incurious and sub cerebral publications in many respects, regurgitating the Fairfax line – or simply cutting and pasting from the Age/SMH – on many issues, but it – or some of its journalists – do deserve credit for hammering away at the very dodgy and secretive links between the Barr Government, the unions and developers.
As for the ACT judiciary, well, it’s the same basic problem with any aspect of governance in a tiny jurisdiction that’s been given virtually all the powers and responsibilities of a State. Too many people both inside, and and wanting access to, power know one another, went to school together, play sport together, have family and friendship links, the opportunities for exerting, err, leverage in such an inbred entity are considerably enhanced.
Terrible as it is, SRR, I wouldn’t be surprised if he weren’t even allowed into this country.
Australian Universities are no better, as a fact I would say they are much worse.
Look what happened to Julie Bishop a couple of years ago, and there’s definitely one thing you cannot accuse her of.
Being right wing in any way.
It would be a pleasant change for a single MHR or Senator to start asking questions and persisting until they get clear answers from the relevant authorities.
My understanding is that 8,000 are already here, they began arriving this time last year. The remaining 2000 visas have been issued and those people will all have arrived by the end of this year. Some may be in Fairfield, but others are all over the place – the very first family were Christians settled in Perth.
Dear oh dear, monty is going to be very, very angry. I hope he gets a shower and a meal in before he reads the news.
‘Cattle horses when scratching in a dry river bed to get to water are well diggers’
Fish On!
I cast my lure in the seething mass of hate filled bigotry boiling on the surface. Yes! A Bigmouth Bigotfish swallows my lure! I must be careful to keep my hands away from its mouth – only last year someone was bitten by a Bigmouth Bigotfih and ended up drawing cartoons for Murdoch! A grizzly end. I’m Robson T.Pattern join me for further adventures EXTREMIST FISHING!
Also in the Australian headlines:
I do not for a moment trust President Stumbull’s apparent new determination to defy his backbench bed wetters and establish a referendum on the greatest moral, economic and social challenge of our time – blokes marrying blokes. I say Dutton is running interference under instructions while The Second Great Helmsman is casting about looking for some sort of offset to offer the bogans.
If, like Wayne Swan, he discovered a lazy $40 million in the kitty he’d be on Kochie Mellie Playschool for Adults next Monday announcing a wide screen and Pacific Island cruise stimulus for Stray’n workingk families, and signing a prime ministerial decree for the homosexuals before the week ends.
This is the laziest form of trolling I have seen.
Copying and pasting his own previous trolling….
But at least it made me smile.
Ayaan is coming to Australia. A reminder of how good she is.
Gab
In keeping with my viscous behavior I have a mongrel Shih Tzu asleep at my feet. He’s pure bred but I call him a mongrel.
Out the back I have the equivalent of an Australian Terrier. Follow us anywhere the silly thing.
I’m a bit of a fan of some dystopian futureistic type stuff.
Other than the futuristic bit, you must enjoy living in Australia 2017.
Following the Melbourne mall terrorist attack a muslim security guard walked around armed in the Mall plotting the next attack
http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/mystery-gunman-walked-unchecked-in-bourke-street-mall-in-the-wake-of-massacre-20170321-gv2s4l.html
Ayaan will make heads explode. Hopefully, none more spectacular than those of feminists. To lessen their agony, Ayaan will be declared a non-woman well in advance.
Ayaan won’t be lecturing in any Australian Universities, that will be a given.
Geriatric Mayfly
#2333474, posted on March 22, 2017 at 9:15 am
A good doco on the Manhattan Project
I moved out of Australia some time ago.
Close enough to swing in to protect.
Far enough to protect myself.
OWG, care to be a little more specific as to where , generally speaking?
I understand if you don’t want to say of course.
It’s a sad state of affairs that our universities have clamped down on free speech and only allow speech that is leftist-approved.
Thanks egg_. Will definitely watch later. Have millions of freesia nuclei and all their infant isotopes to plant out today and must get cracking, now that it has rained.
Bruce of Newcastle.
An updated version is out and about!!! Hooray!!
http://www.oreillyauto.com/flux-capacitor.html
Fantastic!!!
EB Enterprises – Flux Capacitor
Line: EB | Part # 121G
1.21 Gigawatts
DETAILED DESCRIPTION
Time Travel at your own RISK!!!
Plutonium is required to properly operate Flux Capacitor.
Plutonium is used by the on-board nuclear reactor which then powers the Flux Capacitor to provide the needed 1.21 Gigawatts of Electrical Power.
Plutonium not Available at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Please contact your local supplier.
Flux Capacitor requires the stainless steel body of the 81-83 DeLorean DMC-12, V6 2.9L , to properly function.
Once the time machine travels at 88 mph (142 km/h), light coming from the flux capacitor pulses faster until it becomes a steady stream of light. Then, time travel begins.
Upgrade Kits available: Part # 121GMF
Non-Functional Item Displayed For Entertainment Purposes Only
ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Material Compatibility: Plutonium
Maximum Power: 1.21 Gigawatts
Working Speed (mph): 88 mph
struth,
happy to tell you.
get my email from Sinclair.
He knows where I am.
OneWorldGovt. and SRR.
Could you please refrain from posting imbedded video. Links welcome.
It’s freaking annoying.
struth, your walls of text without spacing are very hard to read. I often give up half way through.
Why? Don’t you have a space bar or function?
Oh, looky!! An incitement to violence But the violent left.
The Friedman conference in Sydney April 28-30 is now officially a target for violent protest.
You heard it here first.
Ummm, last month was three weeks ago.
Hardly hot on the trail.
“by” not But. Spellwrecker strikes again.
Turn it off! I have all writing aids set to passive mode. They warn me, but do not interfere with the text I have written.
Sorry Joe,
I thought it a good idea because then you could see what is gunna happen.
I pass over imbedded video links because it is too slow.
Don’t give up Johanna.
I will try harder next time .
I tend to treat blog comments hap hazardly.
I will say this though, In my defence, I often do put spaces in, but once you get to a certain amount of comment, it tends to squash it all up.
The proof is found when you look at my smaller comments.
I need you to read my comments.
I feel as if you are my strict aunty just looking for me to slip up.
It’s a good thing.
Watched exploding heads on Kingsman last night. Awesome.
Sherene Hassan the Charge.org petitioner campaigning to have Ali cancelled claims to speak for all Australian muslim women but has only 303 supporters.
The petition has been up for 4 weeks so either Hassan is lying about her supporter base or muslim women are being denied access to the internet by their husbands.
Either way haha.
(not to mention a lot of the comments on the doc are supportive of Ali.
Hassan is the ‘Board Director of Islamic Museum of Victoria and a buddy of someone’s whose wife didn’t sign the petition
Always special and always a victim, (and notice that Cory was sticking his head out in 2010)
Thanks for that OWG, a kind offer.
It’s not that important, I was just slightly curious.
Time out, have a great day.
The electorate of Reid needs to be sanitised the pustulous infection that is its local federal member, for a member he is, we remember what a member he is.
Really Professor Peterson is being silenced?
Jordan Peterson got a warm reception at Western lecture
Thanks, Struth.
I’m glad I’m not the only one.
Then there’s Aunt Philippa . . .
Not forgetting younger but worldly wise sister Calli.
And Tinta, the girl at high school you always wanted to ask out, but were too gutless.
Johanna is right Struth.
I like reading what you write but sometimes your bloody hopeless how you set it out.
Wait until the Reverand Arky gets sooled on to you. LOL.
He’s the worst.
Struth.
I like your comments just as they are. Tell gragantua to fuck off. If she’s not abusing people she’s trying to reorganise things.
Re; Jordan Peterson and Free Speech –
Yes, and that’s just it; nothing came of the Criminal Behaviour from The Silencing Stasi … and if The Super Indestructible Lawyer and Woman behind Every Lib leader, Julie Bishop, was powerless to Serve Justice, well, we get The Message – STFU and Do What You’re Told!
I don’t like that message.
I reject that message.
I reject all those who shove it down our throats, and especially those who cowardly whisper it, in every little thing they say and do, and Don’t say and Don’t do.
Exactly; as long as the HRC exists and as long as Gillian Triggs smiles contemptuously. … ‘When I use a word,’ Gillian Griggs says, in rather a scornful tone, ‘it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.’ ‘The question is,’ said everyone who isn’t a scheming lying charlatan, ‘whether you can make words mean so many different things.’
hat tip to Humpty Dumpty btw
Struth,
I’m only North a bit.
Non Islam country.
And with the pro bono lawyer who lodged the association documents at the WA Consumer Affairs Office in Australia too, how convenient, her new position will be an excellent source of solace too.
🙂
I enjoy your comments, which is why I wish you would take a bit of time to make them more readable. The walls of text are pretty off-putting.
Read that Pauline Hanson wants the AHRC and 18C abolished. Has David Leyonhjelm said the same recently?
Today’s $Oz reports that DL is supporting bill for changes to 18C and to the AHRC.
Australia’s laws should not be filtered through the grievance-mongering sieve of the Australian INhuman Rights Commission. Shut it down, it no longer serves any purpose it has become the Australian Shakedowns and Extortions Cabal.
Just how big a “nothingburger” are the left chewing on with the “Russians stole my elections” story?
Try this for “7 shades of Kevin Bacon”..
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/21/deutsche-bank-that-lent-300m-to-trump-linked-to-russian-money-laundering-scam
The German bank that loaned $300m (£260m) to Donald Trump played a prominent role in a money laundering scandal run by Russian criminals with ties to the Kremlin, the Guardian can reveal.
…
Ties with Russia are a matter of acute sensitivity for Deutsche. In February, it emerged that Deutsche had secretly reviewed multiple loans made to President Trump by its private wealth division to see if there was a connection to Russia. Trump owes Deutsche about $300m.
Deutsche refused to comment on its internal review. Sources say the bank discovered no evidence of any Moscow link. That covers other members of the US president’s family who are also Deutsche clients. They include Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, her husband, Jared Kushner, and Kushner’s mother, Seryl Stadtmauer.
Would that the be the same museum run by his brother that the well paid head of Australia Post gave a couple of tax deductible millions to?
To lessen their agony, Ayaan will be declared a non-woman well in advance.
She’s already been declared a non-Muslim by the sisterhood, meaning not one who has abandoned Islam (which she has) but one who confuses the teachings of the Prophet with MENA culture. Evidently the sisterhood doesn’t grasp the truth that cult gives birth to culture, or at least reforms it in its image.
Yea, I think it’s the same till you was rifling through taking taxpayer money. He got lucky though. He was able take more than you did, but sure, it’s the same one. Hypocrital slug.