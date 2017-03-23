Doing the left’s work for them

This is the question Powerline’s John Hinderaker asks: SO, WERE TRUMP’S TWEETS RIGHT AFTER ALL?. This is what he quotes:
Members of the intelligence community collected “incidental” communications of the Trump transition team during legal surveillance operations of foreign targets, a top Republican lawmaker said Wednesday afternoon.
House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said this produced “dozens” of reports which eventually unmasked several individuals’ identities and were “widely disseminated.”
He said none of the reports he had read mentioned Russia or Russians and he was unsure whether the surveillance occurred at Trump Tower — as President Trump has suggested. Nunes also was unsure if then President-elect Trump was captured by the surveillance, which occurred in November, December and January.
That the intelligence agencies of the American government under a Democrat administration should be undertaking surveillance in any respect of the Republican nominee for President is a scandal of the most extraordinary kind. This is the work of a police state, not an open and democratic society. The issue of the moment is to make it clear that IF this happened, then that is an INDICTABLE OFFENCE that should cause individual to END UP IN JAIL. Since we know that as far back as January, before Trump was inaugurated, exactly this kind of surveillance was being reported in the New York Times, there should be no doubting that something absolutely unacceptable was going on. This is from the NYT of January 19:
American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, current and former senior American officials said.
The continuing counterintelligence investigation means that Mr. Trump will take the oath of office on Friday with his associates under investigation and after the intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian government had worked to help elect him. As president, Mr. Trump will oversee those agencies and have the authority to redirect or stop at least some of these efforts.
How did the NYT know? Who authorised such leaks? Why is there no one being prosecuted? What was the role of the previous administration – the administration of the then-president – in any and all of this? That is what we would like to know. Instead, this is what we find at Powerline, and so many others who are on the conservative side of politics:
Closer to the heart of the matter may be Nunes’s observation that the identities of Trump associates subject to such incidental surveillance were “widely disseminated.” This “unmasking” is a federal crime, as House members discussed with Comey and Rogers on Monday. So, while President Trump may have been wrong in believing that the Obama administration directed surveillance at him or his associates–the jury is still out on that question–he was certainly right to be angry about the fact that information reflecting badly on his associates, collected through apparently legal surveillance, was leaked to the press in an effort to damage his campaign or his administration.
Weak, weak, weak! Every conjecture might be wrong, but that is taken for granted. Here the issue is what did happen and who did it and for what reason? Because it certainly looks like something very wrong, very illegal and very ominous really did take place.
Trump is a genius. He repeatedly puts out the most outlandish tweets that journalists and opponents think will provide the silver bullet to kill the Trump Monster. The media and the Democrats then go out and make a lot of noise about how idiotic Trump is. Editorials and pundits agree Trump is stupid, Democrats start talking impeachment and then, on each occasion, more information emerges showing that the tweet is right in essence.
This effort will be his greatest achievement yet, it might bring to a close the massive surveillance state and reintroduce a degree of political freedom.
I suspect that the sharks are circling, there is blood in the water and someone senior is going to end up in jail for this. There is a lesson here, Trump is cunning and these ‘irresponsible’ or ‘inflammatory’ tweets always have a purpose. Trump is much smarter than the media.
A police state would be right up Obama’s alley. Leaving aside his Muslim/communist/community organizer (aka union agitator) background, wasn’t he the one who said that they needed a domestic force just as strong and well armed as the army itself? What is that if not the foundation for a police state?
You should visit the various forums in Australia; the only place many idiots get their news from are the likes of The Age, the ABC, the Guardian, CNN etc, which maintain the Leftist rage. They genuinely believe that these news sources offer nothing but truthful reporting.
And in the mean time, Trump plays them all for the saps that they are.
Why is this even a story? Of course the US counter-intelligence community was investigating Trump and his associates. They would and should investigate every high-profile American who has business links in the middle east and in Russia and in China etc. THAT IS THEIR JOB.
Furthermore I would expect that Trump himself would have been vetted by the US security establishment when he became a serious candidate for the presidency. THAT IS THEIR JOB.
We already know that the US government spies on its own citizens and everyone else too. Why should Trump have been singled out as an exception?
That they were spying on and investigating Trump is hardy newsworthy. That is exactly what they are supposed to be doing. It is their job to the paranoid and to investigate everyone and everything that could ever constitute a risk to the US.
Of course Obama would have been notified – that would be standard procedure.
Now if information from the vetting process (dare I say extreme vetting) was leaked to the Clinton campaign then it would be a scandal. But there is no evidence that occurred.
Last point – the fact that the various US government security agencies were spying on, and investigating, Trump and no adverse information came to light puts the lie to all the other media claims about golden showers and hacked elections etc. etc. etc.
“There is a lesson here, Trump is cunning and these ‘irresponsible’ or ‘inflammatory’ tweets always have a purpose.”
And that is the guts of the matter. Trump is unquestionably a tactician and you disregard his abilities at your peril.
So if Trump was spied on why are so many people denying it ?
Why is this even a story?
Because everyone from Obama down denied it ever happened. If it was as innocent as you say it all was then why did they deny it?
Surely you are not so naive as you appear?
Its obvious that Trump was surveilled well beyond what was prudent for national security and that his very campaign was spied upon down to the minutae and this information provided to Hillary. That is what Obama and his intelligence agency comrades fear being exposed.
Sinclair, I’m not sure about that one. I don’t believe intel has any right to “vet” a presidential candidate if there is no probable cause.
I also hark back to the serious problem of the Kenyan administration using the IRS to go after co0nservative groups. It’s not as though the past administration was above these shenanigans.
Did the intelligence community vetting Obama’s birth credentials?
Therefore Obama was vetted too, including his birth details and academic records. The results were leaked to the press too.
The issue isn’t that the SIGINT was collected, we already know that. The problem is the intel has been politicised by public servants and private corporations. The leaks must be indentified and crimes investigated.
JC – don’t be naive.
Trump hater, Abbott hater; they’re all the same.
Why is this a story?….. says someone.
It’s a story because secret material was leaked to the media including operational matters, subjects and names. This is illegal.
It compromised operations and hindered investigations. The leaks could only come from two sources. The Intelligence community itself or from the Obama administration. No one else had that information to give to the media and the media had very detailed information, though without any context and the stories created from that leaked information were lurid and sinister and completely without true facts. Designed to smear and inhibit Trump’s administration.
I wouldn’t say that nothing was leaked to the Hillary campaign….. As you said, Trump had done nothing wrong so there was nothing on him, thus there was nothing that the Hillary’s campaign could use against him.
Not only is this a story, there is also something rotten in Denmark as far as the permanent bureaucracy is concerned when coupled with the vexatious over reach of the Obama administration….. The DOJ is their creature and Obama also reduced the security classifications of gathered information so that it could be made “persistant” and not shredded as per operational standards…. a lot of impropriety was exhibited.
FFS. Who cares? Obama was either born or he was not.
So here it is:
1. Obama was born in Hawaii – end of story.
2. Obama was born in Kenya – how great is America? An illegitimate kid from Nairobi can become president of the US.
3. Obama was born in Hawaii but told people he was from Kenya. Okay. Maybe. So what?
Dems created fakes. MSM reported fakes.
It’s 3 and therefore makes him the first birther.
BO was born some where. Dems fakes?
Well is there a convention, in any Western democracy that a political candidate needs to be vetted by the intelligence staff of the current administration?
Not maybe. He did say so in the literacy agency brochures from 1991 to 2007.
So what you ask? That a man running for the Senate and the Presidency deliberately, systematically, and consistently lied.
Just the sort of reputation he wanted to take to the voters.
If he was born in Kenya we wouldn’t have given him a surfboard.
I presume you have have already pointed out to your interlocutor that one position is unconstitutional, and the other is illegal
Sinc,
It is against the law to spy on US citizens without a warrant. It is as simple as that. Remind me not to live in a country Sinclair runs where the intelligence commmunity gets to decide who can run for office, not unlike the arrangements in Iran.
It is not up to the State’s secretive covert intelligence agencies to vet political candidates, it is up to the people to do that. You are dangerously naive if you don’t think that the intelligence community would become very activist and politicised if they had a formal role in vetting political candidates.
I like you Sinc, but letting intelligence secretly vet candidates is a seriously bad idea.
Psst, Comnenus
I suspect it may be illegal to kill them in drone strikes too.
You’ve never struck me a being a hysterical bedwetter before. That’s not what I said and that isn’t what happened.
Interesting word choice.
The issue is the leaks. They were intended to erode public confidence in the new administration. Fortunately the thumb-suckers decided to throw all their toys out of the pram and to stage large demos against Trump. The leaks were intended to initiate a wave of buyer’s remorse in those who voted Trump. The thumb-sucker tantrums caused these people to stand by him, otherwise the impact would have been greater. Person(s) unknown in the intell “community” intended to damage Trump. Kates’ conclusions are correct people should be doing the perp walk.
What? A politician lied? No. I won’t hear it.
Sat far a scandal has ebbed and flowed from ‘he met a russian’ to ‘trump uses the same German bank’
I don’t doubt either, but it it really is just tiresome bullshit. Nothing. There is absolutely nothing to join Trump and the Russian government in some sort of grand conspiracy.
I think that even if he was born overseas, he had an American mother and SCOTUS would most likely confirmed he’s a natural born citizen. This despite the sheer brazen hypocrisy of the Left raising questions about Cruz who was born in Canada I think.
How do you know its a secret vetting? No doubt both the Republicans and the Democrats pay people to dig as much information as they could as they can on all candidates and the government does so too.
Take a silly example – I often get asked to provide information and assessments about individuals seeking government employment. Why should people running for office be any different?
If all of what you say is true, Sinclair, then you know very well what maxim comes into play.
“It’s not the scandal, it’s the cover-up.”
Obama and Comey and others have vigorously denied using spy agencies to get Trump.
You’re saying they’ve lied to Congress and the American public about that.
It is also a risible nonsense that NSA was tapping various Wussians and just happened to overhear several Trump staffers. Wow. What are the chances?
Somebody has to go to jail. Steve is right.
Why are the submitted papers for the PHD of MP’s Leigh and Emerson unavailable to the public?
On that point I believe them. I doubt they were trying to get Trump.
I see all this as standard operating procedure.
Pretty good actually. Confirms my view that the Americans are pretty good at monitoring the Russians.
They are both available to the public at the Harvard University Library and the ANU library respectively.
I believe time will prove Obama’s Attorney General, Loretta Lynch is in this up to her ears… She is one very nasty piece of work.
Sinc
Do you think the Lynch/ Bill Clinton meeting on the tarmac was just old friends meeting up for a cuppa?
In any event, you agree then, Trump is right about the surveillance.
On another matter. It may be right that intel does look into potential government employees in order to ensure the public is not voting for nor hiring potential Manchurian candidates. However it doesn’t look like this sort of surveillance was going on. What looks increasing likely is that the leaders of one political party were using parts of the intel apparatus to get a leg up politically on the other side.
This just out on a trader’s blog.
Nunes went public in the past few days because there was pressure on him to make this disclosure or else he could be in trouble.
The Kenyan administration is up to its neck, if this is true.
Have a gander.
I agree that he was investigated/vetted by the American government. I don’t know that this was for any illegal purpose and I put to you that neither does he know. If a crime has been committed let someone be accused in open court and tried by a jury of his peers. Until then, this is a bullshit non-story.
The thing is Trump is not a professional politician and he probably puts his mouth into gear while he brain is in neutral. So he was probably told that he had been vetted and then went off half-cocked before it was explained to him what was going on.
The thing is this – they always completely underestimated him. Why risk exposure and imprisonment by using administration resources to spy on him and feed that information to the Democratic Party? They thought he was going to blow himself up with his brash, crass comments.
You see this all too often on professional trading desks. Traders doubling down unwilling to admit error. Unwilling to cut losses.
About three lefties in the entire world have realized they had underestimated him. The rest continue to think he’s dumb and stupid and impeachment is only a few weeks away.
Underestimating him?
Sinc, you may be overestimating the Left here 🙂
That Weiner bloke was a professional politician, who vetted him?
Sinc argument so far;
If you’re a politician then you are subject to nothing.
Trump got illegally monitored = good
No he isn’t. Sinc said this which is also pretty plausible too.
Trumpster should have waited. Patience is also a virtue at times.
Was Harry Reid re-vetted after he got beaten up, the second time?
If Trump thought this was serious, he could have played it a little better. He could have quietly and effortlessly handed this shit over to his AG to check into and go after the pricks.
If Sessions broke the news of an investigation, the Trumpster could have looked like a very hurt victim of the Left’s brazen and illegal crapola. He could have donned (no pun) the white robe of innocence.
Quite possibly. But just because I dislike people and reject everything they stand for doesn’t mean I think they are stupid. Now I’m happy to be pleasantly surprised on this score, but I suspect that Obama and the people around him knew full well that illegally spying on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign would be a very, very stupid thing to do.
Why would he be? He thoroughly deserved the beating from the Vegas organized crime boss. Everyone knows that.
Safety in numbers
Does anyone really believe that Obamas lefty comrades would not spy on the opposition ? The ability was at their fingertips ,and they had people willing to break the law for their own advantage . We are talking about political aparatchiks here ,not choir boys . They have a hell of a lot to lose if Donald decides to pursue them wealth ,power ,social position and in many cases their liberty,they had the means and the motive and theyhave no scruples or morals .discussion is pointless they are guilty as charged .
The most damaging leaks occurred after Clinton lost the election. Obama has declared himself the unelected leader of the opposition. The outcome of the election and alleged foreign interference is the distracting meme. The main event is destabilising the new administration.
I don’t see any comfort for Trump team here. The first line indicates that they were surveilling foreign targets and they were caught in the net. If anything it points the finger at Trump team being in communication with suspected targets. If the source was whistleblowing they why describe the intercepts as “legal”?