Mark Steyn explaining the inexplicable

The main problem I have with watching or reading Mark Steyn is that everything he says is so entirely sensible and obvious I come away thinking no one could possibly be so idiotic that they could miss the point or see it any other way. Alas, the one thing I actually do know is that being on the left means that you are capable of ignoring all evidence from the past, are completely devoid of common sense and are prepared to see your entire way of life descend into oblivion based on no discernible principle at all. The above is his interview with Tucker Carlson from a few days ago. And then below are some from among his cancelled show which really is a major loss to us all.
Not hilarious, not funny but funny and hilarious in its own way. That was the second and here is the first also worth your time.
There were nine that I’ve so far found. If money cannot be made putting Steyn on TV our side is definitely the losing side.
The opening paragraph just described mUnty to a t.
Can’t believe what I just heard from Julie Bishop’s mouth in her interview following the terror attack this morning in London.
She actually talked about the link with lack of economic opportunity & political alienation! Can she still be thinking in these terms & still not mention islam????
But then she had just come out of a meeting in Washington… PCness still at work?
Maybe misheard her – but don’t think so.