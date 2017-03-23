Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan

Posted on 8:35 am, March 23, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Make Electricity While You Exercise

8 Responses to Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2334215, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Just in from morning treadly. Maybe I should get a big battery on wheels to tow behind my bike, so that when the power goes off I’ll have a backup!

  2. Wozzup
    #2334229, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I saw an ad today for home battery systems to store electricity. While I have of course known about these for a while it suddenly struck me that these mother fuckers – like Weatherill – have in effect turned the clock back one century in Australia. We are now effectively where we were in 1917 when many houses in Australia were not connected to an electricity network and each home had to have its own means of producing it. When even those who were connected to a network found it almost ruinously expensive so only the well to do could afford it and the rest relied on wood stoves, kerosene lamps and candles.

    When I was a kid growing up in rural SA in the 1960s it was even then still common to see small wind powered generator towers besides farm buildings even ones close to country towns.

    This is what we have come to after a century and while the technology has changed, even so we have electricity (when we do actually have it) that is so expensive and so unreliable we must each generate and store our own.

    Fuck them, fuck them fuck them fuck them.

  3. Bear Necessities
    #2334230, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Someone would have to volunteer to pick up my quota. Any fit Cats available?

  4. Sparkx
    #2334266, posted on March 23, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I am sure that a lot of gyms will soon be grid connected, supplying more renewballs power to the masses. A nice little earner.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2334279, posted on March 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    This bloody idiot is proof positive that career politics should be destroyed without trace and the political gangs that encourage them . To think these maggots all have younyversidy “degrees” speaks volumes for the quality of the “ejykayshin ” ( as jooliar used to say ) system . Either the system is Rooned ,or they give them the degree to get rid of the useless bastards , probably the only sensible thing comrade Mr Wong ever did was giving this rabbit the flick as a bedmate. Tosser s !

  6. Titch
    #2334301, posted on March 23, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Not an original idea. However, I understand no student has ever had the energy spare from their facebook and smart phone time to make the bike go. Nothing like the innovation of academe is there?

    Monday, 21 Apr 2014

    Charles Sturt University (CSU) staff and students will be able to recharge their mobile phones and devices like iPads, iPods and laptops while they exercise when the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Vann, launches ‘Ride and Recharge’ at the CSU Library Learning Commons in Bathurst on Wednesday 30 April. Ms Kate Hadley, acting Manager Business Services in the University’s Division of Library Services said the stationary exercise bike connects to a generator creating battery power which then connects to an inverter. The ‘cyclist’ can recharge their mobile phone or device by plugging it into the inverter. The energy output data is displayed on a screen in front of the ‘cyclist’. “This fun and interactive sustainability initiative by the Division of Library Services will engage students and staff, and instil an energy conservation message,” Ms Hadley said. “The ‘Ride and Recharge’ initiative will provide an alternative reliable, clean, green source of power in the University Bathurst Learning Commons. By simply riding the bike, users can produce sufficient human-generated power to charge low power consumption items while increasing fitness and reducing energy costs and their carbon footprint.” The ‘Ride and Recharge’ initiative was funded through CSU Green’s Sustainability Grant program and developed with the assistance of many stakeholders.

  8. Up The Workers!
    #2334311, posted on March 23, 2017 at 10:34 am

    If “Jurassic Park’s” A.L.P. Premier Humpty Dumpty Weatherdill was able to supply all Jurassic Park households with power inverters, maybe he could persuade all of the A.L.P./A.C.T.U. QWERTYLGBTQI crowd to plug in their battery-operated vibrators and dildos to “save the planet”, “bring land-rights to gay whales” and “light up the primitive State of South Australia”? ( A ‘dildo’-led recovery?)

    No wonder it is going to take them until at least 2067 to build Australia’s $50 billion worth of rattle-trap joke submarines, if they have to do it powered by second-hand Eveready “AA”s and lit courtesy of donated Bryant & Mays’ matches. Maybe he proposes that the subs be glued together using “Clag” or “Tarzans’ Grip”, rather than ARC-Welding them?

    If they are built anything like the last comical lot were over there, they stand every chance of deafening the sonar-operators of foreign submarines, two whole oceans away.

    A.L.P. – Always “Finking!”

