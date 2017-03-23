Make Electricity While You Exercise
Liberty Quote
There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- val majkus on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Splatacrobat on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- AlanR on A question for politicians
- struth on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Eyrie on A question for politicians
- Up The Workers! on Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Cynic of Ayr on Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- srr on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Titch on Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Mark Steyn explaining the inexplicable
- “Nobody cares about 18c”
- A question for politicians
- That’s interesting
- Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Introduction to Judge Dredd
- $190 carbon tax needed to meet Paris Agreement
- Waste not, want not is not a socialist slogan
- Getting there in the end
- This is where we are
- Incentives matter
- Vera Lynn 20 March 1917 –
- Q&A Forum: March 20, 2017
- And Social Justice For All
- Nationalise Super?
- “We’re not spending money on that anymore”
- Monday Forum: March 20, 2017
- Economists have a hive mind?
- The Party of Preservation
- David Leyonhjelm on President Trump
- RIP Chuck Berry
- If it’s not value adding it does not add to growth
- Guest post Jimmy Littlestone: Dr Andrew Keith Leigh
- Understanding why it happened and what it means
- The age of intolerance
- Open Forum: March 18, 2017
- An unjust law?
- A modern case study on the evils of socialism
- Energy Policy – Oz Style
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Just in from morning treadly. Maybe I should get a big battery on wheels to tow behind my bike, so that when the power goes off I’ll have a backup!
I saw an ad today for home battery systems to store electricity. While I have of course known about these for a while it suddenly struck me that these mother fuckers – like Weatherill – have in effect turned the clock back one century in Australia. We are now effectively where we were in 1917 when many houses in Australia were not connected to an electricity network and each home had to have its own means of producing it. When even those who were connected to a network found it almost ruinously expensive so only the well to do could afford it and the rest relied on wood stoves, kerosene lamps and candles.
When I was a kid growing up in rural SA in the 1960s it was even then still common to see small wind powered generator towers besides farm buildings even ones close to country towns.
This is what we have come to after a century and while the technology has changed, even so we have electricity (when we do actually have it) that is so expensive and so unreliable we must each generate and store our own.
Fuck them, fuck them fuck them fuck them.
Someone would have to volunteer to pick up my quota. Any fit Cats available?
I am sure that a lot of gyms will soon be grid connected, supplying more renewballs power to the masses. A nice little earner.
This bloody idiot is proof positive that career politics should be destroyed without trace and the political gangs that encourage them . To think these maggots all have younyversidy “degrees” speaks volumes for the quality of the “ejykayshin ” ( as jooliar used to say ) system . Either the system is Rooned ,or they give them the degree to get rid of the useless bastards , probably the only sensible thing comrade Mr Wong ever did was giving this rabbit the flick as a bedmate. Tosser s !
Not an original idea. However, I understand no student has ever had the energy spare from their facebook and smart phone time to make the bike go. Nothing like the innovation of academe is there?
Monday, 21 Apr 2014
Charles Sturt University (CSU) staff and students will be able to recharge their mobile phones and devices like iPads, iPods and laptops while they exercise when the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Vann, launches ‘Ride and Recharge’ at the CSU Library Learning Commons in Bathurst on Wednesday 30 April. Ms Kate Hadley, acting Manager Business Services in the University’s Division of Library Services said the stationary exercise bike connects to a generator creating battery power which then connects to an inverter. The ‘cyclist’ can recharge their mobile phone or device by plugging it into the inverter. The energy output data is displayed on a screen in front of the ‘cyclist’. “This fun and interactive sustainability initiative by the Division of Library Services will engage students and staff, and instil an energy conservation message,” Ms Hadley said. “The ‘Ride and Recharge’ initiative will provide an alternative reliable, clean, green source of power in the University Bathurst Learning Commons. By simply riding the bike, users can produce sufficient human-generated power to charge low power consumption items while increasing fitness and reducing energy costs and their carbon footprint.” The ‘Ride and Recharge’ initiative was funded through CSU Green’s Sustainability Grant program and developed with the assistance of many stakeholders.
O, FFS!
If “Jurassic Park’s” A.L.P. Premier Humpty Dumpty Weatherdill was able to supply all Jurassic Park households with power inverters, maybe he could persuade all of the A.L.P./A.C.T.U. QWERTYLGBTQI crowd to plug in their battery-operated vibrators and dildos to “save the planet”, “bring land-rights to gay whales” and “light up the primitive State of South Australia”? ( A ‘dildo’-led recovery?)
No wonder it is going to take them until at least 2067 to build Australia’s $50 billion worth of rattle-trap joke submarines, if they have to do it powered by second-hand Eveready “AA”s and lit courtesy of donated Bryant & Mays’ matches. Maybe he proposes that the subs be glued together using “Clag” or “Tarzans’ Grip”, rather than ARC-Welding them?
If they are built anything like the last comical lot were over there, they stand every chance of deafening the sonar-operators of foreign submarines, two whole oceans away.
A.L.P. – Always “Finking!”