Some sounds of civilisation

Posted on 7:30 pm, March 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

9 Responses to Some sounds of civilisation

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2334920, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    And yet more.

  3. David
    #2334924, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Yes, an exquisite reminder of the civilisation of the west. Such beauty, music and art in contrast to the barbarity of an historic society that has survived in its tribal medieval form long enough to cause us grief today. But like hashtags, tealight vigils and posting links to wonderful exemplars of an enlightened western civilisation such as this, it means nothing in the long run other than surrender. The west must fight fire with fire. No more passive responses, please – we are up against evil in an existential fight for survival.

  4. kae
    #2334943, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Confused

    Thanks for that link. Wonderful acapella!

  5. King Koala
    #2334950, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Its a sad future the UK is facing where these women will be forced into burqas and the only music permitted will be grown men wailing.

  6. JC
    #2334952, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thanks Sinc.

    You see this and one thinks, yep the West is really worth preserving and fighting for. The blond violinist is quite the hottie.

  8. Delta A
    #2334965, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Good to see you’re back, David.

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2334966, posted on March 23, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Celtic Woman are a class act.

    They have featured some of the world’s best female singers over the years, and the group’s conductor, David Downes, has made some spectacular arrangements of much loved musical standards.

