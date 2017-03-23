Liberty Quote
The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.— Mark Twain
Thursday Forum: March 23, 2017
Me! Me! Me!
Yarp
Podium?
Podium
Gah beat me to it. No pun intended
Well, why not?
Just scrambled in.
8th Battalion A.I.F
“But since 2012 it seems to me that this pursuit of independence may actually create a failed state in Timor-Leste [East Timor],” she said.
In response, Hansard records the chair of the committee telling Dr Strating “tremendous … most enlightening. ‘The architect of their own demise’ is my favourite statement of the day.”
http://www.smh.com.au/world/outrageous-jose-ramos-horta-lashes-out-at-australian-academic-over-east-timor-failed-state-fears-20170321-gv2t2o.html
11th woo Hoo
What do you call the target audience and/or reaction for a typical Test Pattern joke/attempt at parody?
Traditional Groaner.
13th
Sneaky.
Changing start times makes lurking and loitering more difficult.
Whoo
Sounds a bit like what Sharene Hassam et al are trying on with Ayaan Hirsi Ali
piece on ex muslim Sarah Haider
I saw what you did on the old fred, Bern.
Too topical and locally important to bury back in the old thread –
If The Traitorous They succeed in gaoling Blair Cottrell, will he be as lucky as Tommy Robinson and come out alive?
This video has 965,711 Views, which for an Australian Facebook post is not insignificant (especially considering how hard Facebook makes it for Non-facebookers to view anything), but it really does need to go much further, before it’s too late …
I re-wrote history Tom.
Stefan: What Pisses Me Off About The London Terrorist Attack
Abandoned on the old Fred, lonely and loveless.
Possibly the most mush brained poster campaign being “twattered” for the London attacks.
https://twitter.com/Fangiirl_22/status/844597487688142850/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fuk-news%2F2017%2Fmar%2F23%2Fwearenotafraid-londoners-send-out-message-after-terror-attack
The whole Guardian article is like a baby seal inching its way across the ice floe into Canadian territory just as the Canuk Hockey team pull up in the tour bus 3 days into a meth and coke bender looking to let off a bit of steam.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/23/wearenotafraid-londoners-send-out-message-after-terror-attack
I re-wrote history Tom.
You know what I find most amusing about history?
It is literally almost always written on White paper.
Why is that?
23rd!
bon. hmmm just 214,337 ppl out of 743,000 registered to vote did so. 28% compared to 81% in 2007 and 78% in 2012. Looks like Democracy is really growing deep roots.
Oops, RINOcare has faceplanted, at least temporarily (until sufficient lubrication is applied).
ObamaCare replacement bill in jeopardy after conservatives, moderates fail to reach deal
Maybe you guys should just repeal Pelosi’s brainfart and then see what happens?
This link is so good (h/t/ Blair).
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/260539/
incoherent rambler
That would be a lot funnier if it wasnt true.
Fine! Leave me on the other thread talking to myself. Just for that, I’m reposting my gems here. So there.
I’ve long ago given up reading the word salad he throws at the page and life is far more pleasant as a result. He makes no sense and is worse than SRR.
Devious little fuckers.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/parrots-flying-high-drugs-annoying-10073428
From Molie’s Guardian Twitter mosaic:
Here is one of those indomitable London Gen-Yers having a meltdown because she thought Brexit would mean the end of Nando’s
That’ll learn them Tear-wrists.
Many of the rich middle eastern countries agree with Farage.
Sorry but I can’t buy into this. We don’t know if she was “nonchalant” at all; we don’t’ know why or what she was looking at on her iPhone (a text from her mother asking if she was okay, perhaps? or texting someone she knows asking if they were okay?); we don’t know if she was in shock etc. People behave in different ways when this short of massacre happens. I’m reluctant to judge her based on just one picture of a moment frozen in time.
It is literally almost always written with Black ink.
Joy Oh Joy ! Slugs and grubs are stuffed class action by morrie blackballs to get back funds invested by greedy bastards . Confirms my long opinion of the law trade one Rat gets hurt ,the other Rats turn on it . Hopefully all the money will have gone to the Caymans and the investors will get burned serves them right who with any moral value would invest in those maggots . There is a God and he is on Donald Trumps side.we live in very interesting times ,wonder if jooliar and swanky were doing the books?
Rapper Newt Gingrich sends a warning to Malcolm. If you proceed migrants will breed it’s guaranteed WA will secede at full speed and blacks will get Native Title deed..
‘..part of that requires that we defeat this left-wing mythology that you can be multicultural and still be a single country.’
https://mediamatters.org/video/2017/03/22/newt-gingrich-we-must-defeat-left-wing-mythology-you-can-be-multicultural-and-still-be-single/215786
From the What’s wrong with this photograph link previously about the headscarf wearing woman on the bridge:
Because really, she is the victim.
Abandoned on the old Fred, lonely and loveless.
The whole Guardian article is like a baby seal inching its way across the ice floe into Canadian territory just as the Canuk Hockey team pull up in the tour bus 3 days into a meth and coke bender looking to let off a bit of steam.
I’m loving it. 🤣
Bravo, Gab. Very well said. I would add that no-one seems to have commented on the “nonchalance” of the fellow in the same photo, near the wall, just walking past/looking on with his hands in his pockets. And, as others have mentioned, there are photos of non-muzzies walking past the wounded being attended to, but without critical comment being made.
I don’t much care about the personal views of the hijabi more that it is a symbolic picture of muslim indifference towards their coreligionists attacking the west, though a lot react with undisguised glee.
And of course the usual suspects (looking at you Mariam Veiszadeh) have immediately posted up stories about the dozens of alleged ‘civilian refugees’ attending an alleged ‘religious lesson’ in an alleged school in islamic state held territory and said why don’t you racists care about that (story brought to you by the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights no doubt via the ‘White Helmets’) .
The entire story stinks but it makes a great look squirrel.
Refugees running to Islamic State is totally believable, for starters.
Calm down luv. No description of the perpetrator has been released by Scotland yard.
‘Comparisons between Trump(ism) and Fascism have become frequent, and with good reason. These comparisons are strongest between Trump and Mussolini’
http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/165404
Dressing as a Westerner for a couple of days, not an option?
So a camera mugging Yankee bird who was once Premier of NSW is upset by Comrade Latham?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4337580/Sky-News-Kristina-Keneally-complains-Mark-Latham.html
She and her weak as pizz “partner in crime” van Onselen have turned SKY News into pantomime with each trying to outdo the other in the humour and funny faces departments.
Obviously Kristina’s whingeing whining voice is actually part of her makeup so if she can’t stand the heat vacate the kitchen (and take van O with her)
Today I avoided public transport because I knew I’d be judged like this woman
More like, she planned to have the day off to celebrate.
No bull.
Shock and Gore: Mexican Matador Gets Bull’s Horn 11 Inches Up His Rear End
Bummer. Maybe a wall would help.
What a great dude.
Top Gear needs a new segment – ‘Muzzo in a reasonably priced car’?
(People instead of witches hats?)
WTF!
Living beside a railway line takes on new meaning.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/20/incredible-train-disappears-block-flats-chinas-mountain-city/
No matter what was going through Headscarf Woman’s mind, or on her phone, or her emotional state, tomorrow she will be a pin-up girl for the Depravity of The West.
And the first victim of Backlash.
egg, that wins the interwebs today.
Mariam Veiszadeh and her ilk are getting quite aggressive in their trolling these days. I can’t imagine they actually believe the crap they are spouting and nor are they unaware of how it will be perceived.
What, as indifferent to the suffering in London? Has she distanced herself from her evil Brother in Religion? Probably a good idea before playing victim.
Whinger and Toddler Man throw the toys out of the cot?
In the game of Cat-and-Mouse between Shia La Boeuf and the Internet kekistan sleuths, Shia’s He Will Not Divide Us flag has been located again.
Going to be much harder to pinch it this time…
Much about head scarf. What about terrorist?
egg, that wins the interwebs today.
Close, but TFM gets it for the post at 5:06.
Seriously it is vomit inducing. They look like they are about to shag each other on air. The hair-flicking, the head tilting and eye-lash batting is sickening. And Kennealy isn’t much better.
You don’t have to by into it Gab. It’s the face of moderate Islam.
by ➡ buy
feelthebern
#2334763, posted on March 23, 2017 at 5:53 pm
(Clarkson probably quietly agrees).
Does anyone mind… I noticed the Aryan Princess posted a comment so dishonest, so devoid of reason that I’m forced to respond.
Which has been my point all along. EVs have a decent shot of making it in commuting zones. I don’t know this could be thought of as a lie unless the person brain damaged. It implies they aren’t for everyone.
If the retard considers leasing to be a form of communism I don’t really know why she’s here because the mentally impaired drunk doesn’t understand what leasing is nor does she understand how communism operates, even at the most basic level.
Subscription leasing is a form of flexible leasing, meaning that you would be offered a choice of cars to use at certain times.
This a moron who hasn’t lived in mega cities and can’t even grasp what it’s like to live in one. Lets take Manhattan. It costs you up to 1000 bucks a month to park a car in an commercial garage. It’s not planners
making it difficult, it’s the lack of space. Flexible leasing also allows you choices of cars you may desire at times. Heading to a beach of a sunny day – a convertible sports car. Going out to the burbs on a weekend – a town car. Heading out of town in the winter – an SUV.
This is what the portly dolt considers to be communism. FMD
Good. If a decent model comes out I’ll take a looksee.
You’re a former tax hoover. “Our” dime means something else entirely than what you think.
Malodious seems to moisten airhead bints – gotta be the power & baritone voice, ain’t much masculinity about him.
Had a fun morning in Brunswick today, not sure if it was the anti Trump clothes ‘made in Melbourne’ or the white, middle class, head tilters asking me if I’d support refugees. A cold ‘no thank you’ was as polite as I could muster.
Anyone have a link to the muzzo woman walking by
A MAGA hat would do well there.
From the old thread:
feelthebern
#2334677, posted on March 23, 2017 at 4:38 pm
This thread is stale.
Time for a new one I say.
Doomlord sees, listens and provides. And the plebs don’t even say ‘thank you’.
Give this dog a big meaty shin bone and a side serve of Schmackos.
The 19-year-old man allegedly hit the dog on the head and tried to drown it in Darebin Creek early on Thursday after it chased him there in a police pursuit.
“The dog bit the Broadford man before the canine handler pulled the dog from the water and the man escaped,” police say, adding the man was later arrested when he turned up at hospital seeking help for severe bites. The Oz.
Thank you, Doomlord.
Ohh yes JC.
WikiLeaksVerified account @wikileaks 23h23 hours ago
Five Congressional staffers, including technical advisor to Debbie Wasserman Schultz, under criminal investigation
Expect the carnage to continue until certain of the worst believe they’ve secured their escape from justice … or until enough of them are forced to ‘negotiate’ their lesser’s freedoms away, for their own.
Sean HannityVerified account @seanhannity 2h2 hours ago
Prediction: these same Libs and “never trumpers” will be proven wrong again, and people will go to jail. HIGH LEVEL OBAMA SUPPORTERS IN Govt
CNN Lies & Is Hitler @NolteNC 8h8 hours ago
Nunes went around THE MACHINE, around the CORRUPT MEDIA, to make sure we got the truth.
How it’s done, bitchez.
Or the truth is killed.
Spacechook on – scroll alert.
The rarely used landline is getting bombarded with calls from some boiler room in, I think, Manila for ‘Secret Shopper’.
Clearly it is a scam. The internet suggests they try to gull patsies in to passing dud cheques via Western Union and picking up the tab.
What is incredible is they do no culling on their autodialler list no matter how many times they ring and fail to sell the pitch. I am slamming the phone down now and still it goes on.
Anyone else getting assailed by these fools ?
Don’t get sucked in by Feelthebern, Delta. (He shared his fake wisdom about the need for a new fred eight minutes after it was created.)
Thanks, Tom. I thought for a minute there he had a stairway to above. Turns out he’s just a lucky little opportunist.
Article at the Australian (sorry, can’t care enough to break the paywall) about ‘Hey, kids, cars as Weapons are a Thing’.
Took the opportunity myself to slag the media for creating copycats and being willing force-multipliers for Terrs.
But thebest were other commenters pointing out that Israelis have been suffering this for ages and aren’t their dead good enough to count as terrorist victims?
Iraqis and Syrians probably have suffered these too, but never make any papers.
Just a prankster, Delta.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 7h7 hours ago
University To Students: Interject ‘Ouch’ Whenever Your Feelings Are Hurt
https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/844705001209516034
Stefan MolyneuxVerified account @StefanMolyneux Mar 5
Muslim Support for Suicide Bombing: Pew Research 2007
France: 35%
Spain: 25%
Great Britain: 24%
Germany: 13%
United States: 13%
And those number have gone UP since then.
Georgina Downer on Teh Dumb for an injection of commonsense.
Them/Us
Q’ld MAY get its first tropical cyclone in two years from a depression now forming in the Coral Sea. What’s the bet, that this significant dearth of TC’s will be put down to global warming.
Stefan MolyneuxVerified account @StefanMolyneux 4h4 hours ago
European Union Terrorist Related Arrests in 2015
1. France: 424
2. Spain: 187
3. United Kingdom: 134
4. Belgium: 61
5. Austria: 49
No ‘towel heads’ today, curiously.
Got this in my inbox this afternoon:
It must be true, despite the horrible formatting. I wonder how much untold wealth has mysteriously appeared in my ever-so-deserving but hitherto unknown account?
This much?
No ‘towel heads’ today, curiously.
ABC bloke in glasses making up for it.
Eric Campbell running Muzzo interference on Teh Dumb.
Handsome fellow; his friend looks well juiced. Glad you could find it. What a tragedy the swine took so many with him. I really hope at the point of an agonising death he looked into a void of nothing.
He’s hoping the crocodile eats him last.
Denying radical Muzzo terrorism – being shouted down by the panel!
Another lone pig attack. Leave the wolves out of it..
Campbell professes to know the radical Muzzo terrorist mind.
Stefan Molyneux Retweeted
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 7h7 hours ago
Dear #NotAllMuslims crowd –
please explain why ordinary Muslims were celebrating the attack on London today?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZgG0p6eBBY …
Because their Western Allies (Pro-UN, Open Border, free *Slave* Trade {spit} Scum), in Destroying The West, need lots and lots of cover noise.
The same as a Green-Left radical extremist?
“What is populism?” asks the Drum.
I can tell them: Populism is democracy…good and hard!
Strange how the “intelligence community” can ratfuck Trump, but can’t tell when pommie government buildings will be attacked.
Wasn’t the whacko known to the authorities, just like the Melbourne case?
If one succeeds in blowing up Parliament, there’ll be a clamp down (behind the scenes).
Does anyone mind
Yes I mind.
You know you are meant to be manning Stimpy’s Muslim Bullying Support Inshallah Hotline today.
My shifts not until tomorrow.
I mean it JC.
I am trying to make this a viable business.
I can’t do it alone.
I’ve lost my Ads removal plug in thingy from laptop. Could someone please remind me the best ad removal tool and from where it should be downloaded?
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 7h7 hours ago
EXACTLY AS I SAID – House Intel Chair:
We Cannot Rule Out Sr. Obama Officials Were Involved in Trump Surveillance
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 9h9 hours ago
Trump always ends up being right. It’s almost a little freaky.
Fox NewsVerified account @FoxNews 12m12 minutes ago
BREAKING: British police say 7 arrests made in #Londonattack investigation, attacker acted alone
Fox NewsVerified account @FoxNews 21m21 minutes ago
#Londonattack: British police reportedly make arrests in raid on home
http://fxn.ws/2mTba9l via @RyanGaydos
The hair-flicking, the head tilting and eye-lash batting is sickening
Malodious seems to moisten airhead bints – gotta be the power & baritone voice, ain’t much masculinity about him.
Having something like $100M+ doesn’t hurt either.
Where is the logic in arresting people for the LONE action of an attacker?
Been think about that also. How can the intelligence community watch a man and then get a bit confused and then put seven bullets into Jean Charles de menezes?
There is nothing proactive going on
adblock plus, Gab.
Gutless ABC Steve Cannane ain’t on the spot.
Here you go, Gab.
Adblock Plus from the correct website.
Gab:
Adblock Plus for Firefox
Adblock Plus for Chrome
Probably helps to baste the old boilers.
1. The death of all imams;
2. the destruction of all mosques;
3. Christians living in Bethlehem;
4. j ews living in and controlling medina; and
5. All muslims out of Jerusalem.
I think you actually want 8 things:
6. Nuke mecca.
7. Nuke medina.
8. Nuke rhiyad.
Thank you one and all 🙂
#londonattackwaslonewolfwithmentalillnessnoseriouslyitwas
You heard it here first folks.
Sigh.
Where is the logic in arresting people for the LONE action of an attacker?
Suggests they came across a pack of lone wolves.
Bit hard on all the Filipino maids.
No, these should be the responses to the next three terror attacks anywhere in the non-Muslim world.
Is this woman really indifferent to the tragic scene unfolding next to her or is she simply walking past quietly like hundreds of others did?
Fucking Fake News. Hundreds of others didn’t walk by quietly, they helped, or they gasped at what they saw and quietly mourned for the people injured if not for Britain itself.
This fucking bitch on the other hand….
Bit hard on all the Filipino maids.
Agree! That’s why you advertise it after getting the necessary travel bans in place!
I reckon many people walked past not because they didn’t want to help nor because they felt nothing.
I’m beginning to understand some people here have not been involved in trauma situations and have no idea how people respond when in shock.
Baldrick, I’d be a tad nervous about downloading software from Softonic.
Just sayin.
Why?
Top Gear needs a new segment – ‘Muzzo in a reasonably priced car’?
(People instead of witches hats?)
No, it explodes at some random point around the circuit. “Can you believe how much air he got James?! I really though he was going to make it!”
Alternative is to have them drive towards a check point manned by twitchy 18 & 19 y/0 grunts from various nations of the Anglosphere.
‘Georgina downer on teh dumb’
Fled lowy for ipa after being exposed as an airhead and ridiculed in a pre election debate
Went to a doctor’s surgery today, waited and read magazines. Lo and behold, article on Tim Flannery and his early years as a kid. Magazine was from 2008. Picture of him as a kid on his uncle Don’s farm in my little-known home town (captioned in the photo) in northern Victoria. Doctor calls me in and we do our business. As I leave I tell him about reading this article and how it is a co-incidence and how we sold our short horned bull to Don Flannery (now known as Tim’s uncle). I quickly mention I’m not a climate change believer. Quick as a flash my Indian/Australian doctor retorts, “So your family sold him a bull and now he sells you bull back”. Made my day, my week. Hell I’m still laughing!
For those who missed it, the Pommy told O’Reilly that this a, “WAR, Not Law and Order …”, “reaping the whirlwind … of mass immigration”, and that in the last 3 years “No Less than 13” Attacks have thwarted.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/03/23/london-attack-british-police-reportedly-make-arrests-in-raid-on-home.html
Yep folks, listen to the whole thing – no more, ‘lone wolf, radicalised, nothing to do with Islam‘, spin, but the admission of Britain and Europe Being At WAR.
I reckon many people walked past not because they didn’t want to help nor because they felt nothing.
Does reflect the footage I saw.
Oops, Doesn’t!!
Never had a problem downloading anything from Softonic MV.
Yes, but only one did so, wearing a political statement on her head.
It may be so, when help was required. The parliament was also in lock down for a while, so people who left after may not have been needed. She could have been one of them. Who knows
The point is that the pic tells us nothing about this.
One more thing… the person who took the pic was also not helping. Why not, if assistance was required.
Probably due to a lack of ‘mongrel’ to be a Pollie.
Suggests they came across a pack of lone wolves.
I’ll roger that*
*not the horizontal folk dancing definition.
Rickw, you have no idea what is going on in their head from a bit of footage.
You do realise that some people can’t actually help when others are already helping the wounded. They’d be a hindrance.
Look, you want to believe that people who walked past had no interest, no compassion, no feelings for those attacked, then fine. Obviously I’m not going to change your mind nor even cause a bit of doubt.
Yep folks, listen to the whole thing – no more, ‘lone wolf, radicalised, nothing to do with Islam‘, spin, but the admission of Britain and Europe Being At WAR.
Lone Wolf was always BS, it was never going to last for long. What’s next? “Completely isolated cell”?
It is quite common, sadly:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bystander_effect#Notable_examples
From the old thread.
JC you have never helped anyone in your life. If I were you you I would keep a wise silence.
A quick google on ‘softonic safe’ suggests the answer is no, not safe.
True Gab, the police might have told them to clear out as well.
Far out, JC. Just how many battereds do you have?!
Well I’m paying attention to who’s trying to make this most recent act of War against the West by Muslims, another, “They were mean about my scarf!“, distraction.
They raided 6 more houses connected with that attack!
Gee, I wonder how many scarves and Muslim Mini Mouse Jihadi Bitches belonged to those houses who did NOT get arrested!
Softonic is simply a home for downloadable files, including software. Softonic themselves make no guarantee regarding third party software downloaded from there. One of the favourite ploys of internet nasty people is to get a copy of popular, free software – like Adblock Plus, incorporate their malware into the executable file, and then upload it to archive sites like Softonic. When people download and install the program they get a lot more than they bargained for.
Software, particularly popular, free software, should only be downloaded from its home website.
If in doubt, ask someone.
Yes, but only one did so, wearing a political statement on her head.
Or as I like to call them, potential lifesaving bandage head accessory.
I love them, Gab. I cherish each and everyone of them. The grief they share at then JC GriefShare Group is a sight to behold. Some of them attend by Skype.
Yes. Good advice.
Can you believe how much air he got James?!
The British Bobies need to release a photo of the deceased murderer in a coffin snuggled up with a pig carcass, and provide video footage of the casket being dumped off a fishing trawler at an undisclosed location (ala Bin Laden).
Furthermore, deport every single last one of his known acquaintances. If he’s been regularly attending a local mosque or prayer hall, shut it down. Immediately. No mucking about. And explain explicitly that the next time an “incident” occurs, the punishment will be deportation of community leaders/members – 100 per victim. Next time 200 per victim. Next time 2000 per victim.
The Poms used to have this all sorted centuries ago. Body parts sent to the far flung parts of the “Empire” and such. I’m not entirely heartless, so I’m not advocating for that (at this stage).
I’m for a “gently gently” approach to see if they get the message. I just want to see if the “Collective Responsibility” hotline lights up a bit.
If most Muslims are truely “moderate”, they will be happy to see these arsehats gone. If not, they can travel the same dusty bombed out road, but in Syria, Pakistan or Afghanistan, not London.
The communities know who these people are. They all know.
Of course people stuck to their devices walked on by – they are oblivious, esp with earphones in situ – and they die for that, both as pedestrians and especially drivers.
Cheap, easy First Aid courses should be held every weeekend at the pub, we could teach how to stem major blood flow from limbs, and CPR, to everyone, young and old, and advice on placement of injured persons until trained help comes.
All mobiles should easily show your placement co-ordinates to give to (eqivalent) ooo services.
Rowan Dean on Bolt – excellent segment on the UN, perhaps someone can link : named countries and their population of Gews 50 years ago – where are they now : Egypt, you used to have 175,000 Gews, where are they now, Syria xx Gews – how many now – etc
It is This Simple.
Politicians, academics, the media: You are either with us, or against us. IT REALLY IS THIS SIMPLE. Choose. Stand now and be aware that your choice is forever. It cannot be changed. If you choose to fight against us, however passively, know this: We are the strongest civilisation that has ever existed. We will endure. We HAVE endured. When our enemies who you have chosen to support, inevitably turn on you when you outlive your usefulness, no-one, NO-ONE, will save you. Not we who you chose to spit on when you chose cowardice. You will live or die by the choice you make NOW. Choose. We will be watching. The Legions of the Quiet will be watching. You have been noticed. You have been noted. There will be consequences for the choice you make. You WILL.BE.JUDGED.
Another brilliant rant, Muddy.
“Dibber Dobbers” get permanent recidency if proved correct. Police, security services and judges get immediately sacked if proven wrong. Providing false information is an immediate deportation.
See, I have a heart. It’s a black one, but so is the one that threatens us harm.
Yep rickw, we know that, but what nearly floored me was how hard the Pom went to stress that this was An Act of War, and not to some ‘Populist’ YouTuber, but to Bill O’Reilly on FOX in the US.
It’s weird to me that Islam has Declared War against the West since long before 9/11, but the West kept up the, ‘Oh, the real Muslims don’t really mean it.‘, BS, and now it’s just, ‘Yeah, Britain, Europe, Islam is at War against us. It’s pretty bloody bloody and dangerous, like all wars are.‘
How are all our Aussie Mussie Apologists going to keep trying to pretend we are not at War, when our Mother Country and Big Cousin are openly discussing it now … besides the few examples still fishing for a way to lull us back into a, ‘Sympathy For The Devils‘, induced state of denial 🙄
I have to back Gab up on the apparent response of bystanders being meaningless as to their willing to help or other emotional reaction. If they are aware whats going on they are also looking for signals as to what they should do. The presence of ambos and cops is a clear sign to passersby that neither help nor bothering are welcome.
The unbelievably helpful Influence: Science and Practice by Robert Cialdini has a lot of excellent stuff on this. Briefly, if you suspect people might need help go ask! Do NOT look at the other passersby who are probably watching everyone else to see what they should be doing.
To play the devil’s advocate with regards to the muslim woman. There have been occasions when passing an accident where you don’t want to loiter at the scene gawking, this is assuming assistance is not required since it is already being provided. Having said that, the image is emblematic regardless of her motivation.
It’s interesting how the residents of ex ISIS areas deal with the dead whack jobs as the rest retreat out of dodge.
They leave the bodies out on the street to be chewed over by dogs and, they have exhumed a few to suffer the same fate. The lone pigs do seem to a have a thing about not desecrating their martyred bodies.
Yep, very true. They want you to stay clear.
On the other hand, I believe that if you are a doctor and drive past an emergency (say a car accident) and don’t stop, you can be charged. Other Cats can probably elaborate on that.
Thank you Delta, however it wasn’t intended as a rant, but a notice, a warning. It is what should be (or some version of it) posted/emailed/spoken to, every person who fits the description; calmly, quietly, and if in-person, with the appropriate eye contact and body language. A polite version of what Axl Rose once sang (whined) “Get in the ring, [email protected]@cker!”
No-one will take us seriously until we take ourselves seriously. The enablers, as I wrote this morning, need to be dealt with first. Saw off the legs of the chair so it cannot be used for its normal purpose. Then when the person who was sitting on the chair, falls to the floor, stomp them into the earth from whence they came. But that cannot be done without removing their support.
Absolutely. Two weeks ago there was a report of Teamviewer downloaded from sites like Softonic that included malware which allowed access to the pc. There are so many attacks now that I certainly don’t trust Windows Defender though the new soon to arrive Windows 10 build apparently has much improved it(very big download, perhaps up 1.5 G!). I use Trend Micro and have never had one successful attack. It does have one annoying trait though: when I back files to the external drive it takes 30% of CPU resources and stays there even after I have removed the drive. I have to do a warm boot to stop it.
BTW, watch your phones, phones are being aggressively targeted and if you use them for any sensitive stuff get protected.
Popped in for five to check the lie of the land, not to enter a new thread. Amazement. Sock puppets everywhere. The Countess (one of Grigory’s from a while back), sock worsted wool (the latest hardly making any effort at disguise), the plagiarist fake (sucking up to Gab and with that particular tone of heady reasonableness when she (?) is a known identity thief playing deliberately unpleasant games. Let’s hope it’s not Johanna (sounds rather like), because I think she is better than that and can make her points without socks; please set the record straight there Jo and I will write it off as B Shaw or Victoria or P modus). Or something new and awful in the same vein, setting out to destroy this blog.
I’ve always loved this blog and hate to see its decline.
Vale, the Catallaxy Open Forum unless Sinc can do something about this. I’ve been here over six years and I think the infestation is worse than Bird’s worst, partly because it is so mindless and trivial. It is also grossly unfair to genuine newbies.
Just alerting you all. Don’t want to be a serious (or playful) commenter in this mess.
Look, you want to believe that people who walked past had no interest, no compassion, no feelings for those attacked, then fine.
How dare you interrupt my righteous rage at those who I allege follow the same beliefs as the terrorist who carried out this attack with your alleged beliefs about the behaviour of those I am alleging about!
How dare you!
😆
If he was IS inspired then he hasn’t been reading the latest issue of IS mag Rumiyah which advises against using SUVs for such things.
He did it just hours after Erdogan said Europeans wouldn’t be able to walk freely in their own countries.
Bruce Hawker on Bolt: you can’t bag migrants for not being assimilated or rorting welfare or taking it for granted because even the all-Australian Jacquie Lambie thinks our system is cruel.
Test pattern at 1745,
Would that be the Mussolini much admired by Franklin Roosevelt?
So FDR would have admired Trump?
I would have agreed with you, Armadillo, up until a case some years ago on the Sunshine Coast. A middle-aged pedestrian got clipped by a car and then went into cardiac arrest, right outside a doctor’s surgery. People raced in to get assistance, but the doctor wouldn’t come out, on the basis that he wouldn’t be covered by insurance.
There was footage on the local TV station of people arguing with the doctor, who was standing in the doorway of his surgery. It transpired he had broken no law.
Might be different state by state.
Hawker is a fat, slimy bastard.
Let’s hope it’s not Johanna (sounds rather like), because I think she is better than that and can make her points without socks;
Lots of women throwing allegations of sock puppetry around today.
Be nice to see some evidence to back up the drama.
My offer still stands Dr Martyr.
Email Sinc the details or recant.
Also it’s your buy.
😆
Why?
It was about that one Muslim woman, who didn’t shield her eyes from the scene of carnage, but Her Face From The Camera.
No one has to make it about, “how people react to trauma”, but some are way to desperate to Signal Their Great Virtue of being More Understanding of Poor Muslim Women, than of their understanding of how much that rubs salt in the wounds of everyone who’s ever been a victim of Jihad and told that they’re at fault if they don’t break into the, “Not All Muslims!”, hypnotic chant.
Islam is excused by the political class in many ways including attempts of equivalence: that is something else is bad therefore islam is ok; our leaders simply do not understand islam is profoundly different from any other religion: Equivalence and Exceptionalism in islam.
On bystanders hurrying past.
The infamous story of Kitty Genovese (subtitle: ‘I didn’t want to get involved’) wherein New Yorkers wouldn’t help a screaming woman who was actually being murdered outside their doors, is supposedly about heartlessness and closing ears to trouble. Many might not be aware that later investigations indicate that the story was framed for journalistic drama without much reference to actual facts, like CNN even existed in 1968. People did try to help but couldn’t find her and others did call the cops even though the story that went around the world claimed they did not. Very good article on it a few years ago. This came out after Cialdini’s book which included it as an example of bystander effect.
srr, I dont give a flying Philadelphia fuck about your axe grinding over the Muslim woman.
There will be consequences for the choice you make. You WILL.BE.JUDGED.
They won’t. There aren’t enough people who actually give a toss.
Has anyone — anywhere ever — seen a moozley go to the aid of the non-moozley victims of a terror attack by moozleys?
And they have been careful to disarm those that do.
Yes.
I’ve adopted the attitude that while I think religion is old time stuff that is clearly fading away in advanced nations I will let people have their faith so long as they don’t shove it in my face. However when it comes to Islam I’m increasingly of the view that it must be called out for being so stupid and dangerous that I shouldn’t tolerate peoples’ adherence to it and should let them know that.
I suspect too many believe Muddy’s ‘rant’ was merely one man’s rant.
Might be time to think about Dot’s Stasi List, and consider those in his “Approved” column, to be in our, “No You Aren’t Welcome in Our Bunker. Fuck Off and Dig your own foxhole!”, List.
Fk me, another moslem apologist. They aren’t all bad, right Chris?
Not that I recall but then again I didn’t see every bit of footage taken at every terrorist attack. And I wasn’t in London today.
Back in the pioneering days of this New Land, before Federation, people believed that all swans were white because they had never seen a black swan.
If your society has no official religion, then those that seek religion to guide them will turn to the strongest perceived religion to assuage their guilt. Not having an official religion is like not having an immune system.
Absolutism at its finest.
I suspect some have missed the point of my ‘It is This Simple’ post above. If I have to explain it, well…
Chuckle. When the Leahy brothers first went into the PNG highlands, the locals thought they were ghosts. That myth was soon dispelled by the local women.
Watched Turnbull on the news talking about London.
Flat, emotionless, disinterested, seemed to be reading a prepared script.
He is either too unhealthy to carry out his prime ministerial duties, or doesn’t want to admit to the reality that confronts him.
What’s this, curded milk?
What a target Mecca and surrounding area would make for a nuclear strike when a million pilgrims were there ? Might be an idea to remind the i man pigs ,tit for tat ,pour encourager les autres ,The oil wells are tempting too ,it would cripple the Musso world With freezing their foreign investments in the west ,watch them become reasonable then. fear works specially with those bastards . No muslims No terrorism .
oh? Well then he must be a moslem.
What do you mean by “official religion”? Australia doesn’t have an official religion, nor do many countries. Those that seek religion do so by geography and culture, the correlations are striking. Your idea is just a thought, it is not backed up by the history of religion. What tends to happens is that nonsense that pervades the Left – New Age crap. It isn’t religion it is a hodge podge of absurdity that is as ridiculous as religion.
Really Lizzie? One of the things that bugged me about you when I first came here, and ever since really, is your dividing people into ‘those that have been here forever’ and ‘newbies’. It is the sole reason I took a dislike to your comments. It comes across way too cliquey. Newbie commentators are likely long time lurkers. And it isn’t a club for gawds sake!
Standard boilerplate Leftoid false equivalence BS.
Awesome return of service!
True. True. If it was it would be called Catallaxy Club.
Watched Turnbull on the news talking about London.
Flat, emotionless, disinterested, seemed to be reading a prepared script.
oh? Well then he must be a moslem.
Not at all. Let’s import more because they are such an adornment to our society.
‘Fdr would have admired trump?’
Hard to say. Fdr turned j refugees away to die.
https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/1/27/14412082/refugees-history-holocaust
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/breaking-news/children-may-have-witnessed-murder-court/news-story/18c40e0055fc8d22e97bab4209ee4015 read this and know that there is evil in this world.
No, no more. Just more Christians, let’s import more of them.
Gab is a one woman hotbed of sanity on the blog.
And when attacked by grigs of unpleasant memory, she treated him with contempt.
Quite right too.
I always wondered who the Copts and other Mid East Christians vote for. Are there any stats, even rough ones for that?
Indeed and as you noted they are open to all sorts of non-sense. You make the mistake of thinking that people think like you. Those that seek a religious aspect to explain life used to be guided into the Christian/Judaeo religions by society. Since you and those like you believe this is utter claptrap and should be suppressed, we have witnessed the proliferation of cults the most notable being naturism in the form of the green movement. As a reaction against that, Islam is taking over our jails as the preferred religion of the in-mates. A society with an official religion could point to that religion or religions if you wish to provide choice for those who wish to to follow it. Also it would allow the banning of non-official religions. You would still be free not to follow a religion, but if you do follow a religion, it would be from the official religions determined to be compatible with Western Civilization.
Forgive me Lizzie, please, for saying this, but you are doing it wrong. The strategy is to play a perfectly straight bat to everyone. Just ignore the warp and weft of the sock and attend to the words. Thus if they are real you have engaged them in a straightforward manner. A conversation may then ensue. If they are not real you’ve just had a lend of them. It works!
Here in the mall in SA they installed bollards at either end not long after the Melbourne ‘car attack’. Problem is there are several entry points along the length of the mall where other small streets meet the mall. A car/truck can still access with ease. And every morning there are delivery trucks and cars in the mall. So the bollards do zip except make the stupified sections of the community falsely think they are safe.
Lee Stranahan Exposes DNC Scandal & Wintrich’s Briefing Room Assault, But Told Not To Cover Briefings?
Assistant Editor Mar 22nd, 2017 4:20 pm 157 Comments
CREDIBILITY LOST FOR THE DNC, CROWDSTRIKE, AND OTHERS
…
The question Mr. Stranahan wished to ask of Spicer is as follows. This a direct quote from the Periscope livestream:
“Sean, one day ago the President asked in a tweet whether the FBI had examined the DNC servers. Well, we know in fact that that did not happen. On January 10th, James Comey testified in front of the senate despite multiple requests at different levels. The FBI was denied access to the DNC servers. So the question is, given the fact that all the information about these servers came from a company hired by the DNC called ‘Crowdstrike’, all of the information, according to James Comey, came from that group. And given the fact that that group is, #1 employed by the DNC, and #2 that they released a report in December that was completely false, trying to tie Russian hacking into the loss of Ukrainian howitzers, an event the Ukrainian Defense Ministry says never happened, Sean how can you tell the American people who are looking for clarity on this how it is justified if this is a national security issue that the FBI did not look at those servers.”
Boyle’s story-squashing behavior does not end there . . .
RTWT –
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/lee-stranahan-exposes-dnc-scandal-wintrichs-briefing-room-assault-told-not-cover-briefings/
Oh Look! Muslim Woman In A Scarf! 🙄
Nah, that can’t be right because Yassmin whatshername said on Q&A that “islam is the most feminist religion”. I’d love to rub her nose into that article and then whack her nose with it.