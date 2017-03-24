An average Catallaxy reader is better informed than the average viewer of ABC news

There was this in the comments on the previous thread that quite caught my eye:
George Wallace
#2335836, posted on March 24, 2017 at 7:17 pm (Edit)
One of the biggest stories on earth right now – the illegal surveillance of a president-elect by a sitting president in the USA – is being totally ignored by the ABC. No mention at all. Quite incredible.
And you know what, he’s right. One of the genuinely astonishing parts about discussing politics with most people is that the only things they know about are what they find on the news or in the papers, which means everything that might in any way contradict their leftwards worldview is kept from them by every means possible. This is what their ABC does. They either do not report, or distort what they do report or misstate the significance of what they report or just outright lie. But as an example of the way in which the community is mis-informed, just as Mr Wallace said, it really is incredible that no one who depends on the ABC is aware of this: OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE: Obama INVOLVED in “Wiretapping”. They might be told that Trump has said as much, but they would never ever have an inkling that any of it might be true, or that these are issues they might wish to weigh up for themselves. Instead, the story, even where it is reported, is bundled up for their viewers so that not only are they told what the right view on each and every issue is, but the proper response is provided as well.
For us over here, we get an almost lethal dose of the ABC and friends’ pre-digested news, since how could we not, even if we tried. But for ABC types, they are kept in their safety zones to prevent their ever having to come across news that might disturb their peace of mind, even if that peace of mind requires an almost complete ignorance of what is going on in the world.
Yet you do have to wonder how this will be kept from going through the roof. From Drudge, right now:
NSA To Provide ‘Smoking Gun’ Proof Obama Spied on Trump…
Gathered, disseminated secret electronic communications prior to inauguration….
So we shall see if it is still news come Monday, whether the don’t-want-to-know crowd will get their wish and end up not knowing.
UPDATE: I just don’t think it comes across exactly what we are dealing with. Let me take you to the words of that last story linked above. This is from the story:
Nunes said he was alarmed by what he saw in several dozen intelligence reports that include transcripts of communications, including communications directly from Trump. The reports were based on a foreign electronic spying operation between November and January. They were revealed by an intelligence community insider who alerted Nunes.
Nunes said on CNN that after reading the reports he was confident the Obama White House and numerous agencies “had a pretty good idea of what President-elect Trump was up to and what his transition team was up to and who they were meeting with.” . . .
The intelligence reports, which number in the dozens, suggest that the names of Trump and his advisers were not properly “minimized” in the foreign intelligence reports, as required under intelligence rules protecting the privacy rights of Americans.
“We don’t have the full scope of all the intelligence reports that were produced, or who ordered the unmasking of additional names, and we’re hoping to get that,” Nunes said.
The transcripts appeared to be the result of legal intelligence collection against a foreign target. The problem, Nunes said, was that someone in government ordered the names of the Americans to be unmasked and the reports to be distributed to government agencies. . . .
The explosive reports uncovered by Nunes contradict public testimony Monday by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers.
Comey and Rogers stated during an intelligence committee hearing that they had no information to support Trump’s claims in a series of tweets that he had been placed under electronic surveillance by President Obama. . . .
Asked if he could rule out that Obama was personally involved in the surveillance, Nunes said “No, I cannot.”
Dunno if I’m shouting down a well, but I’ve started using the ABC and ACMA complaints systems (and the ABC’s code of practice) to lodge complaints when the sceptical side of coral bleaching stories isn’t shown – which is always.
The first one was dismissed with straw-man arguments and appeals to authority by the ABC – but it has been accepted by ACMA and is under consideration.
The second one is still with the ABC. Tellingly, they’ve had the second one longer than the first one already but have not yet dismissed it.
I also started a change.org petition to lobby the Queensland Environment Minister to put the brakes on alarmist scientists who want to pump cold water onto a warm Reef to prevent bleaching -https://www.change.org/p/steven-miles-save-the-great-barrier-reef-from-industrial-scale-experiments – gotta do something…
Idiots…
Really? That’s the overwhelming evidence? This conspiracy nonsense is bringing this otherwise fine site down.
The only reason to ever watch ABC News is if you want your news viewed from a Green-Left perspective, heavy on fake news, activism and social justice warrior militancy, which is why low informations love it.
The average comic book reader is better-informed than the average ABC viewer.
News has almost completely been supplanted by propaganda.
Just look at some news transcripts or video from the 1960s to see how far the ABC’ standards have fallen. Same for The Age or almost any big media organisation now. Partly because of the internet and partly because of their own response to the internet by doubling down on misinformation and propaganda. I doubt they even know the difference themselves.
The CCC™ were discussing this tonight. The ALPBC “reports” what it wants to “report” (or otherwise fabricates – see numerous 4 corners broadcast over the last few years) and blatantly ignores what it doesn’t.
As for the tapping of Fatty Trump, there is simply too much conflicting media noise to ascertain what actually happened. Add in massive dollops of plausible deniability and predefined narrative spouting courtesy of a cast of thousands of irrelevant, roped in drones and the entire scoop is rendered mush.
This is what Fatty T and the rest of us are up against. The truth is out there, somewhere.
The chances of it ever seeing the light of day are slim.
Same as the ABC and The West Australian newspaper currently running dead on Ralph Blewitt being charged with 32 counts of detriment to Theiss Contracting.
No curiosity that this might ensnare TLS into the mix.
Wilful deception and fake news writ large.
Sunday Times website covered it briefly….
But Rabz, he’s gunna be impeached! That they said so the moment it became clear that he won the election. Not politically motivated, nosiree!!!
Maybe they’re investigating because they think he’s a security risk.
It makes as much sense in reverse.
Maybe they think he’s a security risk because they’re investigating him
No shit Sherlock, it is quite galling when you call out a warmist on Facebook and they go Murdoch 666 on you. Quite good fun pointing out that the ALPBC Greenfilth actually has a bigger influence than the 8% of people who purchase a Newscorp paper. Then throw in Fauxfax and The Guardian Left online and the Soros puppets at Getup and you can watch their heads explode when they realise they are full of shit about how influential Rupert is, especially when you ask them what is it like having Rupert live rent free in their head.
The lefty edumacation system rots minds so they no longer know how to think critically or digest and analyse real news. It has to be drip fed (pun intended) in doses no larger than 140 characters; it has to be read only on spacechook; it must only ever tell one side of any story and no correspondence will be entered into. The absolute drivel I’ve heard today just on the footy is mindbending. This country is totally fucked and just waiting for takeover.
Maybe they’re investigating him so we think he’s a security risk?
The reporting makes it sound to complicated , they never had to tap Trumps team , just tap every foreigner that they knew the transition team would have to talk to.