He said she said media edition

The me in the title is Scott Adams, Dilbert’s Scott Adams: Some Fake News About Me from Bloomberg. A true exposure (via Instapundit and Small Dead Animals) of the cretinous actions of the media. This is how the article begins:
Last autumn, before the election, a writer for Bloomberg asked to spend a day with me to interview me for a feature piece about my blogging on Trump, and my life in general. I could tell from the initial conversation that it was going to be a hostile article. The reporter was open about being deeply frightened of Trump, believing him to be a racist, sexist, homophobic monster. So you can imagine how she felt about me for writing flattering blog posts about his persuasion talents.
I quickly determined that agreeing to the interview would be foolhardy. Obviously it was going to be a hit piece. The writer weakly tried to conceal that fact, but failed miserably.
If I agreed to the interview, I knew I would be making myself the target of ridicule and shame, baring my flaws to the world – both the real ones and the fake news ones. No rational person would agree to such an interview. It was a suicide mission.
So I agreed to the interview.
Regular readers know I don’t experience embarrassment like normal people. I just thought it would be funny to have them write about how wrong I was… just as the election was about to prove how right I was.
The day I agreed to the interview, I told my girlfriend Kristina that I was going to be the subject of a “hit piece” in Bloomberg. When the writer asked to speak to my brother, for background, I told him it was a hit piece, but I invited him to do it anyway, just for fun. Obviously, no sane person would agree to be interviewed for hit piece on his own family.
So my brother agreed to the interview.
We’ll have a good laugh about it later today. He got framed as a gullible idiot for “believing” something my mom told us when we were kids.
Check the article here and see if you can spot the fake news and the places where context has been tweaked to make things look both true and misleading at the same time. I’ll tell you what you missed, if anything, after you read it. Compare your impressions to my Fake News Report Card below.
Here’s the Bloomberg article by Caroline Winter.
OK, now read the Bloomberg article and then go back to the original link at the top to read what he says about what she says. And I will confess that I could not get through the Carol Winter article, neither before I read what Adams wrote nor after. But you will get the point nonetheless.
Being new to this site I diligently read the post and links but got perfectly lost and couldn’t decide who was “me”. I suppose that is the aim of fake news. To confuse to the point where truth and half truth merge and you give up and just believe what your side says.
I don’t have the patience. I assume MSM lies again.
Its funny, he predicted it would be a hit piece based only on the fact he was a Trump supporter and was 100% right.
One of the biggest stories on earth right now – the illegal surveillance of a president-elect by a sitting president in the USA – is being totally ignored by the ABC. No mention at all. Quite incredible.
This calling out the press has to be weaponised – and Trump has shown the way.
The use of social media the MSM doesn’t control is a good vector, but not enough. Other people who have heard Adams’ response need to make sure it’s content is publicised in conversation. Then others might read it.
Most of Trump’s tweets would have been read only by people who thought them worth reading. Your average dhimmicrat wouldn’t read them even if tgey knew how. They only had interest when the MSM cried exultantly they they finally had the quote to bring him undone.
It is a bit slower, but pointing people to the amiable response of Adams with far more information than the Bloomberg article will work its way too.
I loved Scott Adams’ brother’s eloquent reaction.
For those Cats who are unaware that Marina woman interviewed favourably by the writer is the woman who does ‘Spirit Cooking’ for Podesta and co according to the leaked emails.
Me too Tinta. I started laughing along with him. Seemed appropriate for the ridiculousness of the hit piece. Master Wizard indeed.
Spirit cooking, by the way, involves semen, feces, and blood. Hillary Clinton’s right hand man literally dines on bodily fluids…
Bloomberg only offers the cesspits of Facebook and Twitter for comment, so I was unable to express my contempt for their publication directly. But that’s the last click they ever get from me.
That said, his brother (see video) does appear to be a lunatic.
I sit in front of a Bloomberg all day. The newswires they publish are the equivalent of receiving unvarnished propaganda straight from DNC and/or Soros Inc headquarters. Try reading NYT or WaPo all day long. It does your head in…
The gratuitous reference to Adam’s alleged squeeze’s boozie size was a nice touch.