Who will monitor the monitors?

Saw the video this morning when it was put up by SRR on the open thread. And we can now find this on Drudge: Exclusive: Google and social media companies could be prosecuted if they show extremist videos, extremist as in the kinds of things put up by Paul Joseph Watson. So this is where we are:
Google, Facebook and other internet companies could be prosecuted if they do not stop extremist videos from being seen on their websites by people in Britain, The Daily Telegraph can disclose.
Ministers are considering a new law which would mean Google – which owns YouTube – and other social media sites like Facebook and Twitter can be prosecuted if they allow such videos to be disseminated.
Theresa May, the Prime Minister, made clear her displeasure at internet companies that publish extremist content on Friday, saying “the ball is in their court” over taking action.
Letting Google decide what is extremist will no doubt weed out everything vile and inappropriate while leaving only what is wholesome and suitable for children. We can get Soupstain and Triggs to monitor our local content.
Google kowtowed to China, they will do what they are told this time as well.
Mind you, no shortage of alternatives if you want to host a video.
Yet ISIS videos will be streamed regardless. How antiquated to think that terrorists need google or Facebook, there’s email for a start. And when Teresa May realises that then all our emails will be monitored. Then it will be some other platform and the cycle will start again.
What every Western government refuses to do to keep their people safe is the most obvious – profiling.
Isn’t this the sort of thing that the Left accuses President Trump of wanting to do?
Surely this is a role for our pre-schoolers? Wouldn’t it be a practical, ‘hands-on’ way of hypnotising, I mean training them, for future taxpayer-funded employment? By the middle of primary school they should be brainwashed, I mean, knowledgeable enough, to form their own local sub-units of the HRC and therefore channel the information regarding dissenters, I mean, non-compliable parents and friends, upwards? There are so many employment opportunities here, I can’t see what could possibly go wrong?
Quora is the same. “Be respectful” except you can launch any kind of abuse at T666, including blatantly racial stuff. And if you point it out, you are reported and collapsed / blocked.
So giving away control of the internet was a good idea Mr. Obama?
A PC gag for the great unwashed?
Isn’t this what was predicted but ignored when Obama handed over control of the internet last year.
What the Left can’t ague against, they attempt to silence.
Why are you aurprised, LGS. If you want to find out what the left are up to, listen to what they accuse others of doing.
The media are making big play of the Westminster murderer using WhatsApp, as if they’ve only just heard of it.
What is it that she wants to achieve here?
Is she ONLY trying to ban propaganda or recruiting videos which preach to the murderous amateur terrorist and are seen by their intended audience as an attractive thing; or is she trying to ban videos of machine-gunning, or beheading innocent victims or throwing bound homosexuals off roofs of tall buildings, or drowning dozens of innocent civilians by cramming them into a cage and then lifting that cage by crane and submerging it in a deep swimming pool where their dying gasps for breath are filmed by a cameraman equipped with an underwater camera; or other such repulsive scenes of barbarity, which are sickening to decent people and reveal the perpetrators for what they really are?
Is she fighting the propaganda, or is she fighting the truth?
I know which of the two “Soupstain” and the “Trog” would like to hide.