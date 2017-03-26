Nonfunctional Broken Network

What happens when someone who writes with great charm about the funny stuff in life instead gets really angry about something that is not funny at all. Here we find out. Danny Katz has just been hooked up to the NBN and it is definitely no joke. He titles his column The NBN is coming! but it’s actually about what happened after the NBN arrived. For me, the waste and incompetence associated with government services like this are just one of life’s impractical jokes. This is part of the joint efforts of the Liberal-Labor Coalition to turn Australia into another Venezuela. Read the column through, but this will help you see what’s there at the link.
I sat down and stared at the green lights, waiting for them to stop flashing, waiting for my better life, thinking “NBN (Nearly, Be-patient, Not-long)”. The NBN connection box flashed for another 20 minutes, then another 20 minutes, then another hour and a hour, and I thought, “N… B… N (Nope… Bugger… Nothing).”
I was reminded of the wise ancient proverb, “A watched NBN™ Connection Box will never connect to a high-speed network (via a hybrid fibre coaxial lead-in cable)”.
So I got up and had a little snack in the kitchen: NBN (Nachos, Bowl, Noshing). When I came back the lights were still flashing. Getting a bit stressed now, a bit anxious, NBN (Nails Bitten Nervously).
The NBN instruction booklet told me to contact my internet service provider if there was any trouble, so I rang up Technical Support and was put on hold for another 40 minutes, an occasional recorded voice saying, “Did you know that you can resolve many of your technical problems online?” and I thought, “Well I would, if I could get online, you NBN (Numbskull Boofhead Neanderthal!)”
This is the full flowering of the Kevin-Julia-Malcolm alliance, peak political and economic stupidity at its highest intensity.
I love the creative use of language. This is what we need to do, what we CAN do, as individuals. Our ideological enemies have spent decades appropriating and redefining words and phrases (racist, misogynist, equality, extremist etc.) because we permitted them to do so, thinking “What’s a few words?” We can do the same. We can’t reverse the damage that has already been done, but we can take control of (parts) of our language again. It may seem small and insignificant, but that is exactly how it started against us.
I suppose Steve it’s unrealistic to expect anything in which the national green laboral career liars ,and thier crony capitalist drones are involved to work .it s a bit much to expect anything but lies. Deceit ,obfuscation and outright bullshit from these incompetent selfserving greedy power hungry articles . They make an excellent case for abolishing career politics the party aparats ,and federal departments . If in a fit of financial stupidity any commercial company embarked on this information control ,they would surely be finished long ago or heads would roll. Krud ,Conman Giliard and malcolm ruddbull,should all have their assets stripped from them and spend the rest of their miserable existences in an Ultra Strict Regime Gulag .
Pour encourager les autres .
Clearly, there are insufficent support staff available.
No excuses please. Get more support staff and fix the problem.
It might sound like rocket science but its not if you have the right.staff with the right experience.
Steve,
Haven’t read the article as yet but it’s pretty obvious the problem, NBN (No Bloody Nuclear energy).
This is not stupidity, you let them off too easy.
This is a blatant arrogant disrespect for the tax payers of Australia.
It is corruption, pure and simple.
The fact that established infrastructure is crumbling, and they decided to go with this socialist bullshit, completely able to be supplied faster and cheaper by the private sector is a disgrace.
I had the same problem the other day – the tech help lady suggested to push the re-set (after everything else was checked and found ok).
It’s a little hole on the side beside the on-off switch (Telstra).
My drawing pencil (Pentel) fitted nicely – held the re-set button down for 20 seconds and then left it for 5 mins or so and the green lights all came on and the NBN worked.
I think Stephen Conroy deserves a mention in the closing credits.
This little gem of advice fixes 95% of all IT problems. For the other 5% you either need real expertise or to buy a new product.
The NBN behaves like a govt company which it is.
I heard one story where a complex had some plumbers working in unit 7. The plumbers cut through the NBN cables to 7,8,9 & 10 by mistake. To get the cables repaired each unit had to ring up their providers and they had to come out 4 times to fix the cut cables. It was impossible to come out once and fix all 4 cables at the same time which is what private enterprise would have done.
Not Bloody Needed
Kev won in 07. The ALP voters are the problem.
Fair point stackja but the ‘small government lower tax free enterprise’ team didn’t articulate an alternative.
It’s all very amusing until it starts to get serious. My 83 year old mother, who still lives on her own in a country town, has been without her landline for about 10 days now, thanks to the wondrous power of the NBN. All attempts – by her, by me, by other family members – to have the fault rectified have come to nought. During her most recent conversation with the ‘service’ staff she was told that she needed a computer to fix the problem. On replying that she didn’t have a computer, she was told by the charming ‘service’ officer to stop ringing until she’d got hold of one.
Understandably, this has all left her quite distressed. And it’s happening all over her town to others as well. If Turnbull turned up in this town, which is in the heart of a blue-ribbon Liberal seat, I think he’d be lynched by the seething crowd.
I suppose you have tried powering off – then turn on again. My experience with fibre to my office is that after 4mins or so of no orange light – best to turn off 230V for a few secs then power on again.
Further thoughts on this krudd shambles ,very soon 5g qwill render this innovstive and agile monstrosity totally irrelevant ,a bit like its enablers ,complete waste of tax money . However if you want a real doozy hiw abpoout giliards obamacare Ndis will dwarf NBN ,no doubt bu career pollies compkete spendthrifts wih other peoples money ,never of course their own ill gotten money .
Cui bono, if the NBN was never commissioned more people would have faster internet by now. The alternative was simply for the government to do nothing. The NBN is an internet tax.
I’ve just sent my brother-in-law a message suggesting that he go over to Mum’s place and try the powering off trick.
Yes. This is pretty close to the way it was when Telstra (PMG’s department, as it was) was government owned and a monopoly.
It’s a great pity Abbott/Turnbull did not have the courage to cancel the whole NBN project and let the ISPs lay their own cable/offer wireless or whatever. I’m pretty sure both wanted to do that and lacked only courage.
Quite aside from the practical mess, it’s going to be interesting how the government descrambles the finances. At the moment NBN company expenditure is not in the budget, on the fiction that it will be sold. If it was a real company, auditors would be demanding a write down of the assets on NBN company and the value, in the government books, of the money loaned to NBN company.
I don’t know what it’s worth but certainly way below the cost so far.
The support staff here are the ISP’s; the retailer. NBN doesn’t dirty its hands with retail customer complaints. If your ISP’s service is NBN (near balefully negligible) think about another ISP. I have an early FTTP connection, which means two boxes on the wall, placed at the installer’s convenience–the main bedroom at the front of the house. At the premises over the road–a rental property–the fibre cable was brought out of the pit on the footpath, and run on top of the ground along the fence, thence under the house. That has only just been corrected by NBN after complaints to Testra.
Apart from that, we have a good ISP (Skymesh) and a usually reliable service, although when the battery gives up the ghost next time, we will disconnect and not replace it, leaving a largely empty wall wart.
I do have faster internet than was possible at my previous location with ADSL2+: 25 down, 5 up vs 1.3 down, 1 up. The increased upload speed is particularly handy for video uploads and for sharing large files with, e.g., Google Drive.
Occasionally it stops, but getting it back online has been a matter of disconnecting and reconnecting various cables as I was instructed by the ISP the first time it happened.
None of this speaks to the financial or administrative wisdom of the scheme in the first place.
P.S. I do pay a premium for my extra internet speed.
Somewhere, there should be a public register of dopey/incompetently executed government projects as a lesson to the next generations. Yes, Steve, you can probably say “everything governments touch” but some illustrations, in full stupid detail, would be good:
Multi function polis (look it up)
Desalination plants (Sydney’s storage is 95.5% full. I am told that the desal plant will be obsolete before it is ever likely to be needed)
Sydney Olympics
over to you…
I gather that much of the problem is that NBN don’t ever actually do the switcheroo the day they’re supposed to, and if you turn the modem on without the old landline service already disconnected you get into all sorts of strife.
I was warned this by the Optus guy in the shop. He said whatever you do ‘DON’T TURN ON THE MODEM UNTIL THE OLD SERVICE ENDS’ or words to that effect. I’m most grateful. NBN did the switchover a couple days after it was booked to happen, my broadband stopped working and my phone went dead. Turned on the new modem and all went perfectly.
A rubbish article. You don’t ring NBN. Your ring your ISP. And he didn’t sign up with Telstra because (1) the Telstra technician won’t leave until a connection is confirmed and (2) The Telstra Frontier Gateway has a 4G SIM that works automatically if the main connection is out.
And, if there is a blackout, the NBN phone service fails.
Thank goodness we live in a country that doesn’t experience blackouts because of government incompetence.
Oh, wait …
It just pours out from the NBN (No Biotic Neurons).
It just keeps on coming. I feel like I have my finger the dyke.
Could be worse- for instance if an NBN service failure to an electricity generator necessarily caused a blackout.
Comrades, I am disappointed that so many believe the NBN was for the peoples. That is clearly the bourgeois traitors talking. I can assure you that comrades KRuddski, Conroyavich, Gillardnitschn and Turnbullshittin have always kept the interests of the party as numba wan.
And the principal of governament ownership, no, government control is imperative. As we know comrades, wikileaks have exposed our grand plan of Televisions for the spying on the peoples, let it be known that we will never return the internet to the peoples, we the comrades control it and the NBN.
What Abbott gets a pass?
Conservatives are all about gov run telecommunications.
Abbott said he was “no tech-head”. So he left those decisions to his agile and innovative Communications Minister.
There is a conspiracy theory that eventually non of us will be able to get on line so none of us will be able to be corrupted by fake news and the only programmes we will be able to watch will be on the totally honest, Government run ABC.. mission accomplished.
Walter Plinge: “The Telstra Frontier Gateway has a 4G SIM that works automatically if the main connection is out.”
Perhaps, if you have mobile coverage. Not at my place only 40k north, as the crow flies, from Sydney.
I need a satphone for emergency contact.
But I admit, this is not the fault of NBN but of the privately owned mobile providers.
Australia does some things well, but with internet connections and railways, we lag in speeds behind countries like Romania and Portugal. I’m sympathetic to governments providing such services, but when you put idiots like Conroy and Costa–Labor branch stackers–in charge, you get crap.
I will wager Mr Katz is a fan of Rudd-Gillard-Rudd and Maolcolm Turnbull. He deserves what he paid for and will pay and pay and pay and his children will pay and pay and pay.
AH – I belive ken n understands what I meant. The Coalition lacked the courage to call out the idiocy of KRudd’s ‘youse will all get movies downloaded in one and a half secs, and the guvmin gonna pay for it!’
NBN will be kanga after Telstra trot out the 5G system and big data ranges..
The NBN should have been privatised as soon as the Liberals came to power. Now, all the leftards blame Malcolm for not delivering Rudd’s fibre to the home delusion.
Alas, the Liberals now fully own this cluster duck.
It will cost more than 250 billion AUD and it will never be completed.
I just pull out the power cord and then push it in again after 10 seconds and it does the same job which I had to do twice last night.
#2337207, posted on March 26, 2017 at 1:01 pm
ADSL2+: 25 down, 5 up vs 1.3 down, 1 up.
Unless you made a mistake I can’t believe that.
Download speed of 1.3 and 1 upload?
We are on ADSL2+ and routinely score 20 download if not more.
Unlimited with TPG as I need huge technical files with many pictures and diagrams to download.
Are you very close to the exchange? I had speeds near that once too…
#2337350, posted on March 26, 2017 at 4:25 pm
Are you very close to the exchange? I had speeds near that once too…
Not as close as our last residence but yes, close enough.
Still the worst I would expect from ADSL2+ is about 8-10.
I have an emergency connection with VividWireless and I get 10 download easy.
We are ‘lucky’ to live in a firm lib area so the NBN will come here last.
I agree with Walter Plinge. Danny Katz has a vivid imagination.
As it happens, the providers are in fact all private enterprise organisations. So, what was done* was actually what private enterprise would have done, and indeed did do.
* Assuming the story was real and not also provided by Danny Katz.
That seems extremely unlikely. The Sydney Desalination Plant is the subject of a 50 year infrastructure lease and a 20 year Operation and Maintenance contract. There will not need to be a severe drought for Sydneys dam water storage to fall to 70%, which is the trigger for Sydney Water to tell the operator, Veolia, to bring the plant out of standby and to commence supplying water into the Sydney reticulation system if dam storage falls to 60%.
I preordered, on the day had a booking for 5 days after we were RFS.
Switched off the phone & old modem before I went to work, at lunch time I got the confirmation email, and when I came home swapped out the old modem for the new & everything just worked.
Getting 68.5 down 38up a vast improvement in my 6-12 down and 1 up. No drop outs – no nothing , but Mrs D growls every time she sees the Cat 6 snaking along the skirting board – guess what my next job is 🙂 .
I think Stephen Conroy deserves a mention in the closing credits.
I think Stephen Conroy deserves to have all his assets stripped from him and returned to us mug taxpayers, and spend the rest of his miserable existence in penal servitude working to ameliorate the staggering fiscal disaster that he has wrought upon generations of Australians.
Is it to much to ask ISP’S to increase the numbers of support staff to accommodate the transition?
Solution – Tell the ISP’S to pull their collective
fingers out or else.
I’m sure the pollies would be grateful for not taking the heat.
As it happens, the providers are in fact all private enterprise organisations. So, what was done* was actually what private enterprise would have done, and indeed did do.
Nope if NBN was private enterprise they would have fixed all 4 cut cables at the same time. The plumbers cut the cables to N07, 8,9 &10 when doing some plumbing work in No7. But each unit had to ring up their providers and NBN had to come out 4 times to get the job done. Only a socialist organisation like NBN would do something like that.
Gee those quoted speeds are rubbish.We are in Sarawak and teh internet comes from the main land so its slow.Last speed test I did was 95down and 45 upload.
You would think those 4 private enterprise providers would have demonstrated their efficiency then and co-ordinated the repairs with NBN.
Mark A,
Yes, thank you, it was a mistake. Should have been 13 and 1. We were in the second zone from the exchange.
If you think NBN fibre is bad, you should see skymuster. A few neighbours like me have the same satellite ISP. A few have taken up the skymuster (NBN) option with the ISP because cheaper and bigger quota. Just one slight problem – it just stops, then later restarts. Seems okay for high volume, re-startable downloads if not urgent, while transactional use (eg. banking, etc) is next to impossible. Those I know who remained with the ‘normal’ pre-existing satellite plan don’t have these problems (though more expensive). Confirmed this with a local satellite installer – he wants to get out of skymuster installation and is investigating other options to offer in my district.
Had NBN on for 3 months. Can’t notice any difference in speed but my bills have doubled )provider didn’t cancel ADSL. Anyway, first outage during the week. The problem was between the outside and inside NBN box, about six inches. A mouse had chewed through the cable. Modern technology. Delicious. And we’ve had to decommission that particular room as the NBN box lights are too bright. I can see my going wireless with a dongle soon.
Please stop blaming the Coalition for the NBN. It is entirely a Rudd / Conroy creation.