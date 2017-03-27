Monday Forum: March 27, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, March 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

485 Responses to Monday Forum: March 27, 2017

1 2
  1. jupes
    #2338310, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Australia 4 down.

    Not any more.

  2. Roger
    #2338311, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Cannot see how they can forecast 155kmh as Cat 3 should be Cat 2.

    Not arguing with you, Joe.

    Questioning the BOM

    GIGO?

    We’ll know tomorrow.

  3. pete m
    #2338312, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    f**k me Aussies!

    Get some effort going!

  4. Huck
    #2338313, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    My level of disdain for the Marshes and Warner has worked its way up to hatred.

  5. ev425128
    #2338314, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Baldrick
    #2337062, posted on March 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Child bride stuff.

    Probably too late to be seen, I used Twitter to ask 4 Corners, KK, SH-Y, Julian Burnside, The Project and others whether this was worth investigating. Responses pending. If you’re on twatter, replace 8 with B to find the feed.

  6. Roger
    #2338315, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Isn’t the cost of washing/dry cleaning employer mandated uniforms tax deductible?

    If they have a company logo, I think.

    Thus enabling a lot of middling wage earners a rare tax deduction.

  7. srr
    #2338316, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    jumpnmcar
    #2338250, posted on March 27, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    When did pessimism become a valuable trait ?
    It’s spread from the left to become viral with Conservatives!

    When Optimism started Winning in the US and elsewhere, and the faux conservatives started shitting themselves that we to would snap out of the, ‘you can’t beat ’em, so you better bloody join ’em.‘ lie.

    Farage, 25 years he fought for the impossible, and won.

    Tommy Robinson, over a decade of telling the truth of Islam, and survived being gaoled with those sent to murder him, and now beloved around the world.

    Cernovich, takes on 60 Minutes in a 60 Minutes stitch up of him and all True News, and Wins, Bigly.

    Jordan B. Peterson, stands up to Alphabet people Language Nazis at Unis, and keeps his job, and expands it around the world, coz the world can’t get enough of what he has to teach.

    Le Pen

    Orban

    Wilders

    Trump …

    … yeah, the UN & EU Flag Fliers are shitting, big time; why they only see a shit stained toilet, and keep trying to break the typing fingers of those who don’t hold back on pressing the full flush 🙂

  8. Senile Old Guy
    #2338317, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Australia 4 down.

    Not any more.

    FFS! Hardly enough time to post before another one is gone!

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2338318, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I don’t care about the score. Can someone tell me what hair product they are using and any back ground celeb stuff..

  10. Joe
    #2338319, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Creal Reef (and Hardy Reef) are not near the eye

    Good point. It appears to be very slowly moving towards Hamilton Is. Currently Wind 82 Gusting to 104 kmh at Hamilton.

  11. Des Deskperson
    #2338322, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    “I suspect Abdel-Magied’s understanding of Islam is on a par with the average Catholic SJW’s understanding of Catholicism”

    If her book is any indication, she’s an airhead, but in the Facebook exchange with the H U T fellow, she certainly seemed to be seeking his wider wisdom and counsel, like an acolyte to a guru.

    Would the ABC be happy with an employee who maintained personal contacts, however slight, with a member of a right-wing group that advocated political or religious violence? If Abdel-Magied is a supporter of or sympathetic to H U T, then she is at least arguably in breach of section (e) of the definition of misconduct in the ABC Enterprise Agreement, engaging in conduct which brings, or is likely to bring, the ABC into disrepute;

  12. egg_
    #2338323, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I’m really sorry I looked that up.

    Ditto.
    More like the nuts and bolts of a TV camera viewing itself in a monitor – cascading PIP (picture in picture).

  13. Snoopy
    #2338324, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    This is no Marcia – because it is slow moving and probably will be near a Cat 4, this one will cause a LOT of damage,

    Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2338326, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Banning smokes does away with jailhouse currency.

    No it doesn’t.

    Prisoners Explain Why A Pack Of Mackerel Is The Gold Standard Of Currencies In America’s Prisons

    In 2004, the U.S. banned cigarettes in all federal prisons and it was pretty much the best thing that could have happened to the packaged mackerel industry (yes, you read that correctly…the packaged fish).

    So how did a smelly package of fish become the gold standard of America’s federal prisons? Well, for a variety of reasons (we’ll let your imagination run wild) prisoners are not allowed to possess actual currency. Up until 2004, they used cigarettes as their currency of choice to purchase anything from illicit goods such as stolen food and home-brewed “prison hooch,” as well as services, such as shoeshines and cell cleanings. But once cigarettes were banned, prisoners needed a replacement currency and the ‘mack’ was deemed to be the best choice because it was worth roughly $1 at the commissary and pretty much no one wanted to eat it.

    You know how they say you can’t eat money? 😀

  15. Elizabeth (Libby) Zee
    #2338327, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    It’s good that the Government has found a reason to extend the tenure of Rod Sims for another year or so. He’s been an embarrassment for quite a while, desperately begging to be allowed to stay in his nice little sinecure at the ACCC.

  16. pete m
    #2338328, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Glen Maxwell should smash 100 in the 3rd session and just say #$%$% it, if these [email protected]$#% can’t survive 10 overs I’m gonna smash 100 in 10 overs and give us a show.

    Go for it Maxxie!!!

  17. Roger
    #2338329, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Still, it was good to see Yassmin seeking advice from men on how to present Islam as a feminist religion…

    I’m just surprised she’d seek advice from anyone.

    This is a woman who wrote her memoir at age 24, so urgently did the world need to know her story!

    I’d like to see a journalist pin her down on Islam…Bolt should have her on.

  18. Atoms for Peace
    #2338330, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Muslim women gather on Westminster Bridge to condemn ‘abhorrent’ attack

    More likely to subtly rub everyone’s face in it.

    Who cares; they can’t drive.

  19. pete m
    #2338331, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Why is that good fake lizzie?

  20. Leo G
    #2338332, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Debbie just barely Cat 1.

    According to the 7pm JTWC report the cyclone has intensified to 90 knot (1-minute sustained windspeeds) and the environmental conditions are ‘favourable’ for further intensification. The BoM classification for a Cat 3 uses 10-minute sustained windspeeds of 64-85 knot, suggesting the cyclone is presently a midrange Cat 3.
    The BoM predicts landfall in the vicinity of Bowen while JTWC predicts landfall between Townsville and Ayr. Predicted time of landfall between 7am and 7pm Tuesday (local time).

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2338333, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    After this Test I no longer have to refrain from speaking my mind about Marsh S.

  22. Baldrick
    #2338334, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Thanks ev425128, I saw that.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #2338335, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Does Shaun Marsh put sunscreen on before he goes out to bat.
    If so, why?

  24. Roger
    #2338336, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Would the ABC be happy with an employee who maintained personal contacts, however slight, with a member of a right-wing group that advocated political or religious violence?

    I suspect the answer depends on the gender, skin colour and, most crucially, the religion of said employee.

  25. jupes
    #2338337, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    This next session will define the series.

  26. srr
    #2338339, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago

    “He [Trump] is the biggest, most bullish thing this market has ever seen and can well offset any rate increase…”
    ..
    I think the fact the Fed sees the need to raise interest rates to keep the Trump economy from overheating is a bullish sign.
    ..
    The Fed raised interest rates once in Obama’s 8 years, twice in Trump’s first few months with many more to come. Whose economy is better?
    ..

    Art Laffer: Trump’s the Most Bullish Thing the Market Has Ever Seen

    Former Reagan Economic Policy Advisor Art Laffer is very optimistic about the U.S. economy, after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate …

    http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2017/03/15/art-laffer-trumps-most-bullish-thing-market-has-ever-seen.html

  27. Zyconoclast
    #2338340, posted on March 27, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    And the absurdity is yet to peak.

    Japan is building 45 new high energy low emission power plants.

    They will burn our coal.

    And sell ‘their’ gas back to use.
    The circle of life.

  28. Entropy
    #2338341, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    The bureau have doubled down on STC Marcia being a cat 5 because they hate Morahassey. Having dealt with STCs Larry, Yasi and Marcia I can tell you Marcia was piss weak compared with the other two. And I doubt they were 5s once they hit the coast.

    This one is slow moving, it’s spring tides, there is a lot of water being pushed up to the south(g Mackay). It could be real bad.
    The only caveat is that most models aren’t saying cat 4, more high cat 2 to mid cat 3. The bureau is high end in that respect. At last in this area there are a lot of observation points to test the BoM models for once.

  29. Roger
    #2338342, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    …suggesting the cyclone is presently a midrange Cat 3.

    Who needs the BOM…ABC QLD just pronounced it already a cat 4.

  30. Makka
    #2338343, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    The BoM predicts landfall in the vicinity of Bowen while JTWC predicts landfall between Townsville and Ayr.

    Big difference in population in those landfalls.

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2338344, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I am just hoping that the scarifying vision tonight on Four Corners might just prompt the Prime Minister to call a Royal Commission with the same alacrity with which he called for a Royal Commission into the Don Dale Detention Centre which was by that time already closed while will be shown tonight happens every single night somewhere in Australia – this is what worries me into anaemia — eternal vigilance but for mortality.

  32. Boambee John
    #2338345, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Lots of comments on this thread about Australia being a toilet.

    Nothing wrong with toilets, a properly functioning toilet is probably better for health than many medications. To a plumber, a thing of beauty and a joy forever.

    The real problem for Australia is the number of unflushable turds blocking the efficient operation of the S bend. MT, BS, Bananaby, Weatherdill, Dan the CFMEU man, Mike Baird, Palacechook, Triggs, Southpossumarse, Flummery, need I go on?

    A good dose of Drano is essential.

  33. egg_
    #2338346, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Useless lard arses who handball their work around endlessly are by far the worst and they reside in the large mining co’s in droves. These drones cost them million but they still manage to survive even after a ferocious cull.

    The size of admin at large sites like Mount Arthur is gobsmacking.

  34. Tel
    #2338347, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Farage, 25 years he fought for the impossible, and won.

    Not yet he hasn’t, May is as wobbly as a very wobbly jelly carried by a frightened man through an earthquake zone.

  35. Nick
    #2338348, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    This is a woman who wrote her memoir at age 24

    I saw the Age gushing about a similar tome written by much hyped fizzer, Collingwoods’ AWFL player, Moana Hope.

  36. .
    #2338349, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Think of a reeking drop toilet installed by moonbeams at a beautiful tourist attraction.

    A poignant illustration of what is going on.

  37. Makka
    #2338352, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The size of admin at large sites like Mount Arthur is gobsmacking

    BHP’s sites are reknowned for oxygen thieves. The waste is appalling.

  38. Arnost
    #2338353, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.

    Crap it was. Yasi was a Cat 4 at landfall , Tracy was a Cat 4 at landfall, Larry was a Cat 4 at landfall. Look up the damage… and then look up the dude who went surfing 50km from where Marcia as a “Cat 5” made landfall.

    Oh yeah – then look up JCU cyclone final assessment unit’s Marcia damage assessment… can’t find it? Coz there was little or no damage. As the preliminary indicated.

  39. Leo G
    #2338356, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Big difference in population in those landfalls.

    There is considerable uncertainty in the projected path. BOM are sensibly assuming that landfall will be at the worst place as far as human effects are concerned.

  40. 2dogs
    #2338357, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    BHP’s sites are reknowned for oxygen thieves. The waste is appalling.

    The worst are the IT Project people in head offices. They are typically on contract, and deliberately sabotage their projects to create delays, just so their contracts get lengthened. BHP in WA burnt through over $25 million on a production accounting project before pulling the pin last year.

  41. Gab
    #2338358, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Marcia, Marcia, Marcia …

    (Somebody had to say it). 😀

  42. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2338359, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Egg:

    a neurotic, safety obsessed AI.

    Marvin?

    Marvin was an AI of a different colour.
    Must admit that he provided a lot of plot amusement with his naivety – particularly when he started to deactivate the minefield at Venus.

  43. Snoopy
    #2338360, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.
    Crap it was.

    Denier!

    Wikipedia:

    Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia was a Category 5 severe tropical cyclone that made landfall at its peak strength over central Queensland,

    ABC:

    Communities in central Queensland have been battered by category five Cyclone Marcia, with winds gusting close to 300 kilometres per hour

    .

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #2338361, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    5/99 with besties Maxwell and Wade batting.
    Unbackable favourite?
    A run out.

  45. srr
    #2338363, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    WIN: Cernovich Puts Mainstream Media on Defense in 60 Minutes Appearance
    BY ETHAN RALPH · PUBLISHED MARCH 26, 2017

    I just got through watching the 60 Minutes segment on “fake news,” which featured friend of the site Mike Cernovich. Many people expected him to get decimated in this piece since it was obviously designed to be a hit job from the get-go. The thing is, despite the biased framing by CBS and Scott Pelley, Mike came out looking very well. I’d have to say it was an overall victory, in fact.

    Idiots like failed political operative Rick Wilson had predicted this would be the “death of kek,” which is as insane as it sounds. Over here on the reality-based plane, Cerno did an admirable job of turning the tables on Pelley, particularly when he got him to admit the mainstream media routinely took Hillary’s campaign at their word…

    [Video]
    http://theralphretort.com/win-cernovich-puts-mainstream-media-on-defense-in-60-minutes-appearance-3026017/

    This was a stunning admission, as even Matt Pearce, national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, noted..

    [Tweets also at above link]

    His last bit was particularly strong as well (full video here; at the link above)…

    Cernovich, for his part, claimed to be the victim of selective editing. Prior to the broadcast, Cernovich posted an excerpt of the interview to Danger & Play — some of which was aired, some of which was not. (The italicized portions below were not heard on the CBS broadcast.)

    Cernovich: Do I really think that you guys are gonna tell the story that I would like to have told? No. Your story’s going to be here’s a guy, spreads fake news, uses social media, these social media people better … I know the story you guys are doing before you do it.

    Pelley: What’s wrong with that story?

    Cernovich: Because it is an agenda. The agenda is … The truth is you’ve talked to a person who sincerely believes true, you must also admit that there have been many stories reported by major outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Rolling Stone, that were false…

    People get it wrong, so why then come guns blazing at me, and not guns blazing at everybody?Why isn’t this segment going to say, how did the New York Times get conned? How did the Washington Post believe that Russia had hacked the power grid? We all together, collectively need to discover what the truth is, and converse with one another what the truth is, that’s a different story.

    Another story is, here is a person that is able to bypass traditional media outlets, reach people directly to tell a story. Maybe he’s a good guy, maybe he’s not. People decide.

    This is another story, ’cause I know the story you guys are going to tell. Hillary Clinton’s perfectly healthy. This guy Cernovich that said she’s not, he has no reason to say that. Facebook and Twitter need to crackdown on this kind of stuff.

    Pelley: What’s wrong with that story?

    Cernovich: I just told you, because that is an agenda. You could tell a more whole picture. You could tell a full story, but that’s one narrow thing. ’Cause I know by the questions you’re asking, the story you’re going to tell.

    I don’t see how this could be described as anything other than a win. Even though some of the above was left on the cutting room floor (for obvious reasons), much of it was intact and shown at the conclusion of the segment. That leaves the audience with Cernovich yet again getting the better of Pelley and 60 Minutes.

    Overall, Cernovich landed far more blows than he took. The risk of going on the program in the first place seems to have paid off in spades. Now he’s able to rightly point out that he went into the lion’s den and landed some key blows. You’re never going to come off perfectly when going into hostile territory like this, and he had to know that going in. But I do think his performance ended up being a real victory for Mike and alternative media as a whole.

    [Comments also at the link above]

  46. rickw
    #2338364, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The worst are the IT Project people in head offices. They are typically on contract, and deliberately sabotage their projects to create delays, just so their contracts get lengthened. BHP in WA burnt through over $25 million on a production accounting project before pulling the pin last year.

    IT projects are manned and managed like nothing else on the planet, absolutely terrible.

  47. Delta A
    #2338365, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Marcia, Marcia, Marcia …

    John! Oh John… aah, John.

  48. Snoopy
    #2338366, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.
    Crap it was.

    Denier!

    BoM:

    Based on all the evidence collected and detailed reanalysis of satellite imagery, severe tropical cyclone Marcia crossed the coast at Shoalwater Bay (north northwest of Yeppoon) as a category 5 system at around 8am AEST on February 20th.

  49. egg_
    #2338367, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    A heretic, at the Spectator.

    Excellent article.

  50. Makka
    #2338368, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    The worst are the IT Project people in head offices.

    Typically, BHP employ 2.5 people to do the work of 1 good contractor on site.

  51. srr
    #2338369, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 6m

    Headline you will never see from the Crooked BBC:

    “FTSE up whopping +20% since Brexit, all the economic experts were wrong”

    😂😂😂
    💰👌🇬🇧

  53. Motelier
    #2338371, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Marcia, Marcia, Marcia

    Sorry Gab, I said that when I got backup on-line after STC Marcia had her little temper tantrum over Yeppoon and Rockvegas.

    I am with Arnost on this.

    Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.

    Crap it was. Yasi was a Cat 4 at landfall , Tracy was a Cat 4 at landfall, Larry was a Cat 4 at landfall. Look up the damage… and then look up the dude who went surfing 50km from where Marcia as a “Cat 5” made landfall.

    MrsM and I drove through Innisfail 3 months after STC Larry.

    Larry had testicles where Marcia dis not.

  54. Infidel Tiger
    #2338372, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Dodgy umpiring. Bad leave.

  55. Arnost
    #2338373, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Communities in central Queensland have been battered by category five Cyclone Marcia, with winds gusting close to 300 kilometres per hour

    If you can find a “community” that got hit by 300km/hr winds from Marcia, I’ll pay for all the damage.

  56. rickw
    #2338374, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    You’re never going to come off perfectly when going into hostile territory like this, and he had to know that going in. But I do think his performance ended up being a real victory for Mike and alternative media as a whole.

    Gutsy effort, more people need to realise that the truth is up against a bunch of lying retards born and bred in a safe space, that means that with a modicum of preparation, pretty much anyone can rip them a new one.

  57. egg_
    #2338375, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The worst are the IT Project people in head offices.

    Anywhere – incredible bloat.

  58. pete m
    #2338376, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    ok I’ll settle for Cummins going a slap dash 50

    oh dear indeed

  59. Snoopy
    #2338377, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    If you can find a “community” that got hit by 300km/hr winds from Marcia, I’ll pay for all the damage.

    That’s the standard of reporting that $1.1 billion per year buys. Surely it’s reliable?

  60. egg_
    #2338378, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Typically, BHP employ 2.5 people to do the work of 1 good contractor on site.

    Peabody seem much leaner – outsourcing Operations to e.g. Downer.

  62. Andrew M.
    #2338380, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Republicans behaving badly. Full page advertisement in the New York Times.
    http://i.imgur.com/axrNJ1F.jpg
    The text of the FCC ruling being repealed.
    https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-12-02/pdf/2016-28006.pdf

    Waiting for SRR to spin this into some sort of grandmaster-level strategy in which Trump comes out looking good.

  63. Rockdoctor
    #2338381, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Something on Marcia of the weather chatrooms I frequent. Arnost has a point. She was a micro-cyclone, apparently bit like Tracy, the core apparently not much bigger than 10km from the eye. So the destructive winds were very concentrated. Also Rockhamptons topography and average antiquated building age apparently played as factors. A lot of storm chasers were careful with their language not to openly contradict the BOM but they mostly thought high end Cat 3/low end Cat 4 by the time it was over Rockhampton.

    As for Debbie I am in the clear and after Yasi gone well south thankfully.

  64. Makka
    #2338382, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Anywhere – incredible bloat.

    What I like about IT folk is their timing. You will be up to your nuts in crocodiles, gear broken down all across the site with half your crew off on gastro , holidays and “the dog died”, Production giving you multiple pineapples each shift and some cheery IT dude will email you and insist you do a serial # audit on your telephones and mobile sets by COB today. “Have a nice day :)”

    Fk off.

  65. Arnost
    #2338383, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Sorry Snoopy. Slow on the uptake.

  66. egg_
    #2338384, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Must admit that he provided a lot of plot amusement

    It’s been a while, but he detested friendly elevators?

  67. .
    #2338385, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    What was the internet bill really about? I notice Rand Paul was absent, anyway.

  68. Snoopy
    #2338386, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    I predict that Debbie will be classified by BoM as a category 5 for at least 5 minutes.

  69. Snoopy
    #2338387, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Arnost
    #2338383, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    Sorry Snoopy. Slow on the uptake.

    We are, as they say, in furious agreement. 🙂

  70. egg_
    #2338390, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    some cheery IT dude will email you and insist you do a serial # audit on your telephones and mobile sets by COB today. “Have a nice day :)”

    Hehe.
    B-Ark material.

  71. john constantine
    #2338391, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    The right to tax users of the port of melbourne was recently sold by caliph andrews.

    April 17 will see the first 800% increase in one small user fee, to be handed straight down the line to bulk grain exporters.

    High volume low price exporters will get hit hardest by the new tax regime, but their andrews government has an upfront cash payment to spend buying the next election. Cash that is simply future taxation liabilities on bulk exporters, bought forward to be squandered today.

  72. The Beer Whisperer
    #2338392, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I wear hi viz on my motor bike at night.

    Sounds like a bad 80’s song.

  73. feelthebern
    #2338393, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I must have misheard.
    Surely I didn’t hear Turnbull saying “excessive profit margins” on TV.
    If so, what’s an excessive profit margin & who decides ?

  74. .
    #2338394, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Heh.

    You know the key to getting IT twats to do their job, at least in a large firm?

    Hang up on them.

    They will shit their pants.

  75. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2338396, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Cary;

    Struth your arguments are rubbish. All cars are required to have lights. The lights at night they all have help not hinder traffic accidents.

    It is 4pm.
    Travelling East West along a country road, you have your lights on.
    The vehicle travelling West East also has its lights on.
    Guess which one can’t be seen because it is in front of the setting sun?

  76. Helen
    #2338397, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Lucky the people in Qld still have normal internet to post stuff. If they were on NBN it would be well off.

  77. Tel
    #2338398, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Hang up on them.

    They will shit their pants.

    Love your work… will keep in mind.

  78. Baldrick
    #2338399, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Sounds like a bad 80’s song.

    Hahahaha Beery, I’m glad I wasn’t holding ma tea.

  79. Infidel Tiger
    #2338400, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    If so, what’s an excessive profit margin & who decides ?

    An excessive profit margin is what he and the other insider dealers on OzEmail made.

  80. Andrew M.
    #2338401, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    >> What was the internet bill really about?
    Is the link to the FCC ruling not enough for you? When the FCC rules that ISPs have to gain affirmative consent from you before selling your personal information to others, what good can come from repealing such a rule?

    If you are totally free-market fundamentalist, you might object to this portion of the rule: [Telcos must] “not condition provision of service on the surrender of privacy rights”. You could say that if people don’t like the privacy implications of a telco’s service they don’t have to use the service. In practice there may not be enough competition to ensure better terms of service are available at other telcos in the same region.

    >> I notice Rand Paul was absent, anyway.
    Oh! Sorry kid, better luck next time!
    https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/34/cosponsors
    He was an original co-sponsor of the bill on 7 March.

  81. Bushkid
    #2338402, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    “Oh yeah – then look up JCU cyclone final assessment unit’s Marcia damage assessment… can’t find it? Coz there was little or no damage. As the preliminary indicated.”

    Sorry Arnost, there was wind damage, even as far down as here where I live west of Gladstone. There are people not 30km from here who still haven’t been able to rebuild, same around Rockhampton. If you want to add the water damage from what was dumped on the range (30 inches in one hit in places) then there was a whole lot more damage. I agree it didn’t measure up to my experience of NT cyclones, nor to what the BOM was claiming for it (and I tracked it all night and that day) but it still did enough damage.

  82. jupes
    #2338403, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    This is great test cricket.

    This pair have batted for over 12 overs for 14 runs.

    Riveting stuff.

  83. Infidel Tiger
    #2338404, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    If we are batting for the draw then we have our work cut out.

  84. C.L.
    #2338405, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    This is great test cricket.

    This pair have batted for over 12 overs for 14 runs.

    Riveting stuff.

    Is there a missing sarc tag?

  85. jupes
    #2338406, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Is there a missing sarc tag?

    No. I’m fair dinkum.

    They are facing the top two bowlers in the world on a pitch that favours the bowlers.

  86. The Beer Whisperer
    #2338410, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Guess which one can’t be seen because it is in front of the setting sun?

    Winston, the whole point of getting cars to have their headlights on in day time is so you can’t distinguish civvy cars from cop cars. Fact.

  87. Ubique
    #2338411, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    The BoM maintains records of cyclones, as you would expect; and has a page devoted to cyclone trends on its website. The blindingly obvious trend for fewer and less intense cyclones mean that this is the BoM’s least discussed webpage. The BoM is obviously so disappointed and shamefaced that the global warming certainty of more extreme weather hasn’t shown up in the cyclone record that they have failed to update their cyclone frequency/intensity graph since 2011.

  88. Makka
    #2338412, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    This is great test cricket.

    This pair have batted for over 12 overs for 14 runs.

    Riveting stuff.

    jupes,
    You must watch every riveting over. Not long ago you sang the praises of these heroes, “something special” you called this team. We must have a report on their specialness. It’s only proper.

  89. C.L.
    #2338413, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Coolest job description ..

    PHOTO: Grant Cowie, the pre-war motorcar engineer who cloned and installed the new engine block.

    That’s World War ONE, folks.
    Great story. And he’s not wearing hi-viz!

  90. The Beer Whisperer
    #2338416, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Hey, a Marsh brother scored a run. What gives?

  91. Notafan
    #2338417, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Btw the author of the article at the spectator was wrong about the rejection of Galileo’s theory of heliocentrism, it was not a science versus Truth thing, it was because it couldnt be advanced beyond a theory according to the standards of the day.

    It’s a science thing

  92. Delta
    #2338418, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Here’s a worthwhile exercise that came my way today:

    The author of “The Story of Mohammed” has organised a petition to reclassify Islam as a political movement. He writes:
    “As you may know, I have proposed a petition to have Islam reclassified as a political entity rather than a religious one. This petition has now been published on the House of Representatives website.
    In 28 days, it will be read out to the Federal Parliament. I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to get as many signatures as possible on this petition.
    Whenever we request the Government look into Islamic violence they tell us that their hands are tied by section 116 of the constitution. This section prevents the Government from making laws which restrict religion.”

    Click on the “Sign the Petition” link to have Islam reclassified as a political movement.
    http://thestoryofmohammed.blogspot.com.au/p/re.html

  93. jupes
    #2338419, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    We must have a report on their specialness. It’s only proper.

    We are witnessing the birth of a great Australian team led by the second best Australian batsman of all time.

    They haven’t lost this test yet.

  94. .
    #2338420, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Is the link to the FCC ruling not enough for you? When the FCC rules that ISPs have to gain affirmative consent from you before selling your personal information to others, what good can come from repealing such a rule?

    I think you’re lying. I think this is about “net neutrality”.

    Otherwise, let people sign away their rights as they see fit.

    “No, I will sign anything, but I want the government to indemnify me”

    Which is pretty laughable given the privacy issue regarding social media and government surveillance such as Echelon, Carnivore or Sonic Screwdriver.

  95. stackja
    #2338421, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology
    Queensland
    Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre
    Media: Transmitters serving the coastal and adjacent inland areas between Bowen and Sarina, including the Whitsunday Islands, are requested to USE the Standard Emergency Warning Signal before broadcasting the following warning
    TOP PRIORITY FOR IMMEDIATE BROADCAST
    TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVICE NUMBER 27
    Issued at 7:59 pm EST on Monday 27 March 2017

    Is this still the Standard Emergency Warning Signal this is noisy noisy

  96. Leo G
    #2338423, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Surely I didn’t hear Turnbull saying “excessive profit margins” on TV.
    If so, what’s an excessive profit margin & who decides ?

    As a former corporate doctor who could net $25 million from sludging a coral lagoon, I reckon we should regard the PM as well-informed on the afore-mentioned.

  97. .
    #2338424, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Andrew M.
    #2338401, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:54 pm
    >> What was the internet bill really about?
    Is the link to the FCC ruling not enough for you?

    Not really, it is 73 pages long.

    You have not read the whole thing, so please don’t tell us what it is about.

    Likely, most of the Senators who voted on it for or against, had NFI either.

  98. stackja
    #2338425, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Liberty Quote
    The government is committed to fiscal responsibility and has committed to offset all new spending as part of the budget process. We will be returning the budget to surplus in 2012-13.

    — Penny Wong

  99. egg_
    #2338426, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    The worst are the IT Project people in head offices.

    Anywhere – incredible bloat.

    Entropy’s ‘tick & flick’ brigade – the underlings are slave labour, subsidising this Army – and there’s scams bringing in underpaid subcontinentals.

  100. Atoms for Peace
    #2338427, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Jupes. I have some excellent buffalo turf that requires watching.
    I’ll even through in some stumps to make it more exciting.

  101. Makka
    #2338429, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Click on the “Sign the Petition” link to have Islam reclassified as a political movement.

    Done.

  102. DrBeauGan
    #2338431, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Would section 116 of the Constitution allow me to start a religion which conducted human sacrifices? In particular, would it then be OK to rip the hearts out of politicians in public ceremonies?

    Asking for a friend.

  103. Infidel Tiger
    #2338432, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Tailenders blocking is ridiculous.

    Have a go ya mugs. It’s game over already.

  104. Mark A
    #2338435, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2338410, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm
    Winston, the whole point of getting cars to have their headlights on in day time is so you can’t distinguish civvy cars from cop cars. Fact.

    Don’t know if that’s so but I drive a lot in Europe and they have some differing and strange rules.

    Like a forinstance, outside of a major city, not all but some, you have to have your lights on within 200 meters of the city boundary, but not in the city.
    Why? Don’t they want you to be seen in the city?
    Other places you have to have your lights on permanently.

    Where do you think the coppers sit in wait? At the 200M mark.
    Been caught twice last year.

  105. Notafan
    #2338437, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Possibly a non pc site. They say they regularly get booted from Facebook but you could see why an ex muslim would be concerned about what Uthy Baby had to say.


    At altconews. Ex muslim who has an interesting list of rules for Australian muslims

  106. Mike of Marion
    #2338438, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Warner must be miffed.

    Perhaps Boof anointed Warner “New Boof”

  107. Mark A
    #2338439, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    “you have to have your lights on within 200 meters of the city boundar”

    as you leave the city, should I add.

  108. Notafan
    #2338440, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Is Delta the same person as Delta A?

  109. cohenite
    #2338442, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Ubique

    #2338411, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    The BoM maintains records of cyclones, as you would expect; and has a page devoted to cyclone trends on its website. The blindingly obvious trend for fewer and less intense cyclones mean that this is the BoM’s least discussed webpage. The BoM is obviously so disappointed and shamefaced that the global warming certainty of more extreme weather hasn’t shown up in the cyclone record that they have failed to update their cyclone frequency/intensity graph since 2011.

    Correct and that trend is going down like a stone. Ryan Maue runs a great site on cyclone trends and it confirms storms are decreasing. Alarmists are lying so badly now its as though words are coming directly out of their arses.

  110. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2338443, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    More hi-vis stupidity.

    I recently went on site in the Pilbara to pick up a generator I had purchased, wearing full company mandated hi-vis clobber.

    Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.

  111. stackja
    #2338444, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    You have successfully signed petition reference number EN0155

  112. Snoopy
    #2338445, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Click on the “Sign the Petition” link to have Islam reclassified as a political movement.
    http://thestoryofmohammed.blogspot.com.au/p/re.html

    Surely it’s not up to the Australian Bureau of Statistics to determine what is and what isn’t a religion? The ABS would likely classify the Mickey Mouse Club as a religion.

  113. Infidel Tiger
    #2338446, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Considering Warner, Renshaw and M Marsh all had woeful series and we lost Starc we have gone okay, but not that well.

  114. Atoms for Peace
    #2338449, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Snoopy. Cher did it better.

  115. Makka
    #2338450, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.

    V for victory, Pedro.

  116. C.L.
    #2338454, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Btw the author of the article at the spectator was wrong about the rejection of Galileo’s theory of heliocentrism, it was not a science versus Truth thing, it was because it couldnt be advanced beyond a theory according to the standards of the day.

    I can’t tell you how many times over the years I’ve sought to enlighten various hapless nongs and malicious imbeciles about what the Galileo controversy was really all about. It had very little to do with heliocentrism per se (though it’s more fun for anti-Churchers to caricature it that way). For one thing, heliocentrism was not a new notion; for another, Galileo dishonestly attacked his greatest supporter, the pope. For one more, his theory was, in places, flat-out baloney (for example, tides). You don’t see it as often nowadays but I remember many thread debates wherein my interlocutors insisted Galileo was tortured.

  117. srr
    #2338455, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 46m46 minutes ago

    Here’s my last interview with @scrowder happy to be back on his show tonight https://www.youtube.com/embed/S8cSXzJw_UQ

  118. Mark A
    #2338458, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Snoopy
    #2338445, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Sorry snoops my FF browser is not excepted on that site I could fill in but the capcha didn’t show.

  119. C.L.
    #2338459, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Could we have a separate wicket for the cricket bores?
    Preferably one with plenty of dangerous bounce.

  120. Mark A
    #2338460, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    bugga this tablet accepted not excepted

  121. Snoopy
    #2338463, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Snoopy. Cher did it better.

    That one zoomed past me, Atom.

  122. DrBeauGan
    #2338464, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Galileo wasn’t tortured. He was just shown the instruments of torture to persuade him to toe the party line.

  123. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338465, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Attorney-General George Brandis insists the federal government is not cutting funding to community legal centres.

    His denial comes with firebrand senator Jacqui Lambie launching another passionate spray, claiming the government is “sledging welfare recipients with a hammer”.

    Senator Lambie, who last week delivered an emotional and deeply personal speech against welfare cuts, joined a cross-party push on Monday for the government to abandon slashing community legal centre funding by 30 per cent from July 1.

    Labor, the Greens, Derryn Hinch and Senator Lambie say the $34.8 million funding cut is a small amount in the federal budget but will have a devastating impact on vulnerable and disadvantaged Australians.

    “Leave those people that are on welfare alone. Stop sledging them with a hammer. It’s enough,” Senator Lambie told reporters in Canberra.

    “Let them have the justice and the right to prove their cases in a court of law if that’s what it takes, for free of charge, so they can sort their business matters out.”

    The Tasmanian independent senator said all Australians deserved access to justice and legal representation.

    From the Oz. Senator Lambie, Social Justice Warrior, strikes again.

  124. Huck
    #2338466, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    IT, as much as you dislike Wade, if that mong Warner showed half his guts and application we’d be in a far better position.

  125. .
    #2338469, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    What a lot of people think about tides, is nonsense.

    PBS Spacetime: What Physics Teachers Get Wrong About Tides!

    (Well, the given theory is hypothetically correct, but not actually what happens)

    (Also note the assumptions he makes (a long list of simplifying assumptions – braindead criticism of economics can now apply to physics and so on)).

  126. cohenite
    #2338470, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Notafan

    #2338437, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Possibly a non pc site. They say they regularly get booted from Facebook but you could see why an ex muslim would be concerned about what Uthy Baby had to say.

    At altconews. Ex muslim who has an interesting list of rules for Australian muslims

    This is a good beginning for dealing with islam which as Pauline says is a disease much to the confusion of Bolt:

    1.Revoke Citizenship of Convicted Terrorists.
    2.Charge anyone who incites violence in any shape or form.
    3.Monitor Mosques (with both audio and video surveillance)
    4.Ban the Burqua and Niqab in public places.
    5.NO praying in streets UNDER any circumstances.
    6.NO call for any Islamic prayers outside of mosques (bells, alarms, sirens etc)
    7.Muslim men who father many children to many women SHOULD be punished.
    8.Scrutinize ALL charities and Child Care Centres founded by Muslims and the government to audit these yearly.
    9.NO concessions or special treatments such as days off for any Islamic festivals (such as Ramadan etc)
    10.Monitor Muslims with criminal records as they have higher rates of turning to terrorism.
    11.Segregate jailed terrorists as jail to them is a breeding ground.
    12.Monitor converts to Islam.
    13.STOP the public funding for Islamic schools nation wide.
    14.STOP, minimize and eradicate ALL sorts of foreign funding for any Islamic institutions in Australia and monitor all existing institutions.

  127. Arnost
    #2338471, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Snoopy
    #2338386, posted on March 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm
    I predict that Debbie will be classified by BoM as a category 5 for at least 5 minutes.

    It’s now a Cat 4. I think you are right. But regardless- this one is dangerous…

  128. Mark A
    #2338472, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    OK signed, now it worked magic this computer business it all goes into the wall!

    See MV’s link re wall.

  129. Rev. Archibald
    #2338473, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.

    ..
    Was it then he offered to show you the golden rivet?

  130. Infidel Tiger
    #2338474, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    IT, as much as you dislike Wade, if that mong Warner showed half his guts and application we’d be in a far better position.

    Wade has had a stellar series. 8/10.

  131. DrBeauGan
    #2338476, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    And he was sentenced to permanent house arrest to teach him not to poke fun at the Pope. If the present one had those powers, there’d be a few cats and kittehs in trouble.

  132. Makka
    #2338477, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    You don’t see it as often nowadays but I remember many thread debates wherein my interlocutors insisted Galileo was tortured.

    Galileo was never incarcerated in a prison.

  133. Mark A
    #2338478, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    cohenite
    #2338470, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm
    This is a good beginning for dealing with islam which as Pauline says is a disease much to the confusion of Bolt:

    Bolt is losing it or never had it or they are getting to him.

  134. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2338480, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Egg;

    Must admit that he provided a lot of plot amusement

    It’s been a while, but he detested friendly elevators?

    Ah.
    I see the problem – Your Marvins a ten million year old robot with a major depressive illness.
    My Marvin – not the one in my novel called Arky – is from a Space Opera series of novels that resulted from an incomplete download by a superior species. From BV Larson “Space Force” Series.
    Light entertainment at its best.

  135. Notafan
    #2338483, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Exactly C L.

    Whether Galileo was shown torture instruments or not the altercation was not science versus faith.

  136. cohenite
    #2338487, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Australia all out 137, 105 ahead. FMD.

  137. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338489, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.

    That is awesome.
    I would literally wear that to a rave if I still had my glowsticks and whistle.

  138. srr
    #2338490, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1h1 hour ago

    If you advocate criticism of religion, and mock Christianity and Jesus
    but steer away from Islam & Mohammed you’re a coward @rickygervais
    ..
    Ricky Gervais‏Verified account @rickygervais 48m48 minutes ago

    @TRobinsonNewEra I believe ALL gods are made up nonsense.
    ALL religions ridiculous. Hope that helps.
    ..
    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 42m42 minutes ago

    So can you point me to the video of you mocking Mohammed?
    You know like the videos of you mocking Jesus @rickygervais

  139. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2338491, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    This is a good beginning for dealing with islam which as Pauline says is a disease much to the confusion of Bolt:

    Cheaper and easier to just deport the lot.

  140. Infidel Tiger
    #2338492, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Torturong scientists must be reintroduced.

  141. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2338493, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    His denial comes with firebrand senator Jacqui Lambie launching another passionate spray, claiming the government is “sledging welfare recipients with a hammer”.

    The correct response is: yeah and?

  142. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338494, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Torturong scientists must be reintroduced.

    Why do we need more ethnic scientists?
    What’s wrong with Australian scientists?
    Where is Torturong anyway?

  143. Infidel Tiger
    #2338496, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Western Force are going to be axed.

    Get rid of the Rebels too and the Brumbies.

  144. .
    #2338498, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Get rid of the Rebels and leave the other Australian teams alone.

  145. Makka
    #2338499, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    15. All Islamic media under Australian jurisdiction to be published in English.
    16. All speeches , tirades, public utterances from imams, sheikhs or what not MUST have pre-clearence and delivered in English.
    17. Halt all further moslem immigration.
    18. All moslems already here on visas to be subjected to extreme vetting- if they fail , visas revoked and deported. Mothers, kids, teens , grandads all of them.

  146. C.L.
    #2338500, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Would that we could show warmists instruments of torture.
    —————-
    Mr Flannery, this device takes hold of the testicles and slowly crushes them; now – is it true that Perth must be abandoned because it will never rain again?

  147. Infidel Tiger
    #2338502, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    No sport should be allowed to be played in Canberra unless it involves kicking public servants in the face until their toes bleed.

  148. Snoopy
    #2338503, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Where is Torturong anyway?

    Wherever it is, it has grandmas. Apparently.

    Watch free torturong grandma videos at……

  149. egg_
    #2338504, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.

    Is the gay shirt mandatory?

  150. Notafan
    #2338506, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I don’t think any of us have accepted papal sponsorship money.

    Incidentally house arrest didn’t mean he was confined to four walls either, I’m sure I remember he was allowed to travel short distances, though of course by that time he was an old man.

    Being a jerk

  151. Roger
    #2338509, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Brisbane Lions AFWL want their own stadium.

    Naturally, the taxpayer must foot the bill.

    It’s the end of the Roman empire, redux.

  152. C.L.
    #2338510, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?

    Where is the Human Rights Commission?

  153. Nick
    #2338511, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    IT, as much as you dislike Wade, if that mong Warner showed half his guts and application we’d be in a far better position.

    Wade has had a stellar series. 8/10.

    Warner is a mong and Wade has a cross eyed look that only the truly stupid possess.

  154. srr
    #2338515, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Makka
    #2338477, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    You don’t see it as often nowadays but I remember many thread debates wherein my interlocutors insisted Galileo was tortured.

    Galileo was never incarcerated in a prison.

    Yeah but Pauline Hanson was, and Tommy Robinson was.

  155. Infidel Tiger
    #2338518, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Yeah but Pauline Hanson was, and Tommy Robinson was.

    Are they scientists?

  156. .
    #2338520, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    If I call Pope Frank a simpleton, should I be under house arrest?

    I know it was a different time and he was a jerk, but it is still indefensible.

  157. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2338521, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Pedro;
    The jackets OK, but that shirt should have been given to St Vinnies in 1974

  158. Roger
    #2338523, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?

    Patience, C.L..

    It’s been referred to the Australian Federal Police.

    They’ll be right on to it once they close the Australian Christian Lobby bombing case.

  159. rickw
    #2338525, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Coolest job description ..

    Nice work! Don’t know why they didn’t just print the block as an ABS as a shell and do the casting as a lost pattern, dirt cheap way of doing one offs, if slightly noxious!

  160. Dr Faustus
    #2338530, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Get rid of the Rebels and leave the other Australian teams alone.

    Get rid of the Rebels and see the ARU’s remaining funds pour into lawyers pockets as Andrew Cox sues the living shit out of them.

  161. Infidel Tiger
    #2338532, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    We really should get rid of the Wallabies first.

  162. egg_
    #2338534, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Where is Torturong anyway?

    Bavaria?

  163. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2338535, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    *Sob*

    My shirts are the epitome of country class, and you barbarians take the piss.

    I am shattered.

  164. Gab
    #2338537, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    All that was missing was a clown nose, Pedro 😀

  165. Tiny Dancer
    #2338544, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The ARU will control where the Force players will go to stop them going to NSW and QLD. They’ll all end up in NSW.

  166. Harlequin Decline
    #2338545, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    When I started in the Space Industry one of the first things I was told was that ‘Galileo died in vain, we only use earth centric coordinate systems’.

    It was true, the sun,moon and satellite ephemerides were all earth centred.

  167. memoryvault
    #2338547, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    It’s now a Cat 4. I think you are right. But regardless- this one is dangerous…

    Sorry, but I’m mightily confused about Cyclone Armageddon about to descend on QLD’s NE coast.
    The BoM cyclone tracking page has it as a cat 4, currently bearing down on Bowen.
    The ABC are reporting it is likely to wipe out all life between Townsville and Mackay.
    But the BoM severe weather warning page cancelled all warnings for the area at 6.30pm.
    Does anybody know what’s actually going on?

  168. Andrew M.
    #2338550, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Dot says:
    >> I think you’re lying.

    From the FCC PDF linked earlier:

    [p87278]
    36. While some customers can switch BIAS providers, others do not have the benefit of robust competition, particularly in the fixed broadband market. Moreover, we have previously observed that ‘‘[b]roadband providers have the ability to act as gatekeepers even in the absence of ‘the sort of market concentration that would enable them to impose substantial price increases on end users.’ ’’ Their position is strengthened by the high switching costs customers face when seeking a new service, which could deter
    customers from changing BIAS providers if they are unsatisfied the providers’ privacy policies. Moreover, even if a customer was willing to switch to a new broadband provider, the record shows consumers often have limited options.
    We note, as stated in the 2016 Broadband Progress Report, approximately 51 percent of Americans still have only one option for a provider of fixed broadband at speeds of 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload. Given all of these factors, we conclude that, contrary to assertions in the record, BIAS providers hold a unique position in the Internet ecosystem, and disagree with commenters that assert that rules to protect the privacy of broadband customers are unnecessary.

    …[p87296]
    167. We therefore adopt rules that require express informed consent (opt-in approval) from the customer for the use and sharing of sensitive customer PI. As described in greater detail below, our rules treat the following information as sensitive: Precise geo-location, health, financial, and children’s information; Social Security numbers; content; and web browsing and application usage histories and their functional equivalents.

    >> I think this is about “net neutrality”.

    The word neutrality does not appear in the document. The word “neutral” is used only to describe technology-neutral rules and required tone of language in customer notices. The word “traffic” is used to describe only traffic statistics and the presence of encryption. The word “speed” is only used as part of general traffic statistics. The words “priority” and “prioritised” do not appear anywhere in the document, let alone in the context of discriminatory traffic prioritisation aka “net neutrality”. You couldn’t be more wrong.

    >> You have not read the whole thing

    Unless you’re the world’s first telepath, you’ve just said something which you did not know to be true.
    So who is lying?

  169. Some History
    #2338556, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Welcome to the Hotel Mohammed: You can’t check out any time you want…. you can never leave.

    Days after the carnage in London, this is the moment we catch a firebrand Islamist leader on camera saying all former Muslims should be put to DEATH… in Sydney on Saturday night

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4350328/Hizb-Ut-Tahrir-leader-Ex-Muslims-death.html#ixzz4cWDO4IVR

  170. Roger
    #2338558, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    When I started in the Space Industry one of the first things I was told was that ‘Galileo died in vain, we only use earth centric coordinate systems’. It was true, the sun,moon and satellite ephemerides were all earth centred.

    Because there’s no absolutely still point of observation in an expanding universe.

    Everything is relative.

  171. .
    #2338559, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Err, no.

    We note, as stated in the 2016 Broadband Progress Report, approximately 51 percent of Americans still have only one option for a provider of fixed broadband at speeds of 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload.

    You reckon this has got nothing to do with “net neutrality”?

    You should pay more attention when you read.

    Now tell me why Congress ought to not overturn the FCC preventing people from freely entering contracts?

  172. Roger
    #2338561, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Does anybody know what’s actually going on?

    I think not.

  173. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338563, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?
    Where is the Human Rights Commission?

    Why aren’t all those Conservative libertarian thinktank groups on his case?
    It’s like they are f*cking useless cowardly wastes of space or something?
    Weird.

  174. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338565, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Godfrey Elfwick‏
    @GodfreyElfwick
    11:56 am – 23 Mar 2017
    Mark my words, the amount of candles I’m gonna burn tonight is going to make ISIS think long and hard before doing any more terrorism.

  175. C.L.
    #2338567, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    ‘… earth centric coordinate systems’.

    Served me well on many a journey home early in the early morning.

  176. egg_
    #2338568, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Harlequin Decline
    #2338545, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    NORAD TLEs?

  177. .
    #2338569, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338563, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm
    Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?
    Where is the Human Rights Commission?

    Why aren’t all those Conservative libertarian thinktank groups on his case?
    It’s like they are f*cking useless cowardly wastes of space or something?
    Weird.

    Well, of you go…

  179. Infidel Tiger
    #2338573, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    So the women Cyclone Debbie killed, I take it this woman has a genetic and debilitating fear of weather forecasts and just dropped dead? Because she sure as shit weren’t killed by weather.

  180. Sydney Boy
    #2338574, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Does anybody know what’s actually going on?

    It’s a bit windy in Townsville. Friends in Bowen and Mackay report it is very windy and raining heavily sideways.

  183. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338579, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Well, of you go…

    I am not Libertarian or Conservative and I am not into groups.
    But you are, aren’t you Dot?

  184. Makka
    #2338580, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    We have a new category of cyclone;

    “Grim warning as Debbie bears down: ‘This is a monster cyclone’

  185. .
    #2338582, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    …and I don’t think I should start issuing arrest warrants like some insane dude walking around with urine soaked dungarees.

  186. Entropy
    #2338584, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    I find it best not to watch TVs news coverage of weather events.
    That said, this little beast is sooooo slow moving the winds will be at any one spot for hours. This did not happen in Larry and Yasi, which were moving five times as fast west. This is more like Winifred. Also, Bowen hasn’t had a cyclone for about fifty years. Most house are old and will be flattened. This is real whereas Marcia was not.

  187. Leigh Lowe
    #2338589, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    We really should get rid of the Wallabies first.

    We should really only keep rugger as a means for immature gay public schoolboys to initiate homosexual contact with each other in the scrum.
    No-one over 16 should be permitted to play it.

  188. Tel
    #2338591, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    So the women Cyclone Debbie killed, I take it this woman has a genetic and debilitating fear of weather forecasts and just dropped dead? Because she sure as shit weren’t killed by weather.

    I order you to evacuate your colon, and wait around to be saved by big government!

  189. Leo G
    #2338592, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    It’s now a Cat 4. I think you are right. But regardless- this one is dangerous…

    It’s predicted to be a Cat 4 at landfall. More likely there will be some Cat 3 winds at sea in the southeast of the cyclone when it lands.
    The windytv view of Debbie uses NEMS and GFS models to give indicative windspeeds based on the latest data.

  190. Leigh Lowe
    #2338593, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    So the women Cyclone Debbie killed, I take it this woman has a genetic and debilitating fear of weather forecasts and just dropped dead? Because she sure as shit weren’t killed by weather.

    Was that the car accident?
    I looked up the weather obs.
    Wind 30 kmh, gusting 45 ish.
    No rain for 2.5 hours beforehand.

  191. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2338601, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    …and I don’t think I should start issuing arrest warrants like some insane dude walking around with urine soaked dungarees.

    I don’t own dungarees.
    And it was the medication Goddammit!

  192. Harlequin Decline
    #2338602, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Egg,

    We used a similar set to the second line of the NORAD TLE. Usually epoch, semi major axis, eccentricity, argument of perigee, inclination, right ascension of ascending node and mean anomaly. For the most part drag wasn’t a factor and we updated the orbit through regular range data so other effects came out in the wash.

  193. memoryvault
    #2338603, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    It’s predicted to be a Cat 4 at landfall. More likely there will be some Cat 3 winds at sea in the southeast of the cyclone when it lands.

    I repeat: BoM CANCELLED the severe weather warning, including damaging winds, at 6.30pm.
    So what gives?

  194. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338604, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Lambie and Xenephon, on the 7.30 report, demonstrating they would be out of their depth in a puddle in the car park. Somebody voted for these clowns.

  195. srr
    #2338605, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    The Side of Islam in Britain the Left Won’t See
    The Thinkery [= Sargon of Akkad]

    25 Mar 2017
    They’re probably lining up to give the shahada as we speak.

  196. Snoopy
    #2338606, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Mammaryfelt, read the cancelled warning again. You must give up those lessons on reading comprehension from JC. Really.

  197. Eyrie
    #2338607, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    All this talk of hi viz, oppressive and stupid rules reminds me of the old Cold War joke.
    Monthly meeting of the workers soviet at People’s Tractor factory No 23. After haranguing the workers on the virtues of Marxism Leninism and the Dialectic the party representative asks if there are any questions. Bloke up the back stands up and says “I’ve got a question, what happened to the bloke who asked the question last month?”

  198. Roger
    #2338608, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    So what gives?

    The warning cancellation only applies from Cardwell to Lucinda. The cyclone is tracking to the south.

  199. Makka
    #2338609, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    If this track proves correct, the bananas are going to cop it.

    http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDQ65002.shtml

    Possibly Brisbane too.

  200. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338610, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    All this talk of hi viz, oppressive and stupid rules reminds me of the old Cold War joke.

    Question – Would Communism be possible in the Sahara Desert?

    Answer – In theory, yes. In practice, after the first Five Year Plan, there would be a severe shortage of sand.

  201. Leo G
    #2338611, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I repeat: BoM CANCELLED the severe weather warning, including damaging winds, at 6.30pm.
    So what gives?

    At 7pm JTWC issued a warning contradicting the BoM report.
    But near real time graphical reports (like windytv) show the system dramatically weakening near the coast. Similarly for wave heights.

  202. Delta
    #2338612, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Notafan
    #2338440, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Is Delta the same person as Delta A?
    No

  203. JC
    #2338613, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I was channel surfing and caught part of Media Watch, 1o minute propaganda show on the ABC. It had a go at the Australian’s ‘Vironment reporter for not reporting on coral bleaching in the Barrier Reef.

    They actually had a bald clown referred to as a scientist – crying actually crying or pretending about this alleged bleaching.

    Does anyone know how much of this shipping impediment lanes has bleached? They let part of the cat out of the bag when a segment had a reporter saying that new bleaching had impacted hundreds of square meters of the affected area. The fucking reef is 344,000 square kilometers!

    Here’s where I see the problem. Those James Cook bozos are looking for new grants.

  204. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338614, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    All this talk of hi viz, oppressive and stupid rules reminds me of the old Cold War joke.

    Three East Germans sit in jail, telling how they got there:

    “I was an hour late for work, so I was sentenced with sabotage.”

    “I was an hour early for work, so I was sentenced with espionage.”

    “I was on time for work, so I was sentenced with having a Western watch.”

  205. JC
    #2338616, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Just as I thought, the grant hoovers at James Cook don’t actually offer any substantive evidence of the size of the bleaching. Only propaganda in order to get the next grant.

    They don’t give any information of the total accumulated area impacted as a proportion of the reef. None.
    They cover this up by offering percentages of the number of identifiable reefs that have had some bleaching. In other words, the shipping lane impediment is fine.
    Lying cocksuckers.

    https://www.coralcoe.org.au/media-releases/only-7-of-the-great-barrier-reef-has-avoided-coral-bleaching

  206. Leo G
    #2338617, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    The warning cancellation only applies from Cardwell to Lucinda. The cyclone is tracking to the south.

    Someone at the BoM has blundered. Their IDQ20032 chart clearly states “SEVERE WEATHER IS NO LONGER OCCURRING IN QUEENSLAND.”

  207. incoherent rambler
    #2338618, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    CL

    Mr Flannery, this device takes hold of the testicles and slowly crushes them; now – is it true that Perth must be abandoned because it will never rain again?

    Best quote this year. You should be a cartoonist. Great imagery.

    The fact that CAGW scamsters, supported by Malcolm Furball, are not derided, ridiculed and flogged by politicians and media shows the depths to which we have sunk.

    Idiocy is celebrated.

  208. incoherent rambler
    #2338620, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Mal walks into a pub with a frog on his head.

    The barman says: “Where did you get that?”

    The frog says: “Would believe it all started as wart on my arsehole?”

  209. memoryvault
    #2338621, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Mammaryfelt, read the cancelled warning again. You must give up those lessons on reading comprehension from JC. Really.

    and

    The warning cancellation only applies from Cardwell to Lucinda.
    The cyclone is tracking to the south.

    Guys, I appreciate I’m just a doddery old prick. But I’m a doddery old prick with time on my hands. Time to check these things every half an hour or so. The original severe weather warning that has been up for most of the day, wasn’t for “East of the Atherton Tablelands”. The yellow warning area ran from north of Ayr, south to south of Proserpine, and named the towns in between that were likely to be affected. It only morphed into “East of the Atherton Tablelands” at the time of cancellation.

    Something is going on.

  211. incoherent rambler
    #2338623, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    By gum I despise the Oxford comma.

    Why?
    You could append a comma to you moniker and become a dotcomer.

    Boomtish.

  212. .
    #2338624, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Anyway I reckon (and hope) in equity that contractual claim would be struck down. It was taken on as though the parties ought to exclude the last part of the clause.

  213. .
    #2338625, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    IR

    I’m seriously looking at coding as the reality of law grads is bleak. ROSS really hit home – a lot of the shitkickers are under threat. My idea for “non law” services past PQE is a good idea – but you need PLT and PQE first!

    The amount of IT stuff you can learn for free, funded by the industry or benevolent future colleagues is amazing.

    Look at this. Ol’ Gatesy has made universities obsolete:

    https://mva.microsoft.com/

    I actually take it all back about Windows 10 and interaction with SAP.

    It is funny as a mate’s lil’ sis worked for a white shoe firm after getting honours and hated it and now does stuff as a business analyst. I think in our circle of 12 or so close friends, 3 became solicitors and only 1 stuck with it (and he’s fairly good and a lot smarter than we first thought, very quiet and humble).

    There is so much free stuff merely from Microsoft, Codeacademy and Khanacademy.

  214. MsDolittle
    #2338626, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    You could append a comma to you moniker and become a dotcomer.

    Snork!

  215. JC
    #2338627, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    If anyone thinks the Trump program isn’t in trouble, read it what WSJ editorial thinks. It’s in serious trouble because the healthcare reform was not just important but the main hub in getting the other stuff through. I hope the WSJ is wrong though.

    Republicans are consoling themselves that after their health-care failure they can move on to tax reform, and they have little choice. The large complication is that the Freedom Caucus’s ObamaCare preservation act has also made a tax bill much harder politically even as it makes reform more essential to salvaging the Trump Presidency and GOP majorities in 2018.

    President Trump campaigned on breaking Washington gridlock, increasing economic growth and lifting American incomes. The health collapse undermines those pledges. The legislative failure is obvious, but less appreciated is that House Speaker Paul Ryan’s reform included a pro-growth tax cut and major improvements in work incentives. The 3.8-percentage-point cut in taxes on capital income would have been a substantial increase in after-tax return on investment, nearly half of the eight-point cut in the capital-gains tax rate that helped propel growth after 1997.

    Now that’s dead, and so is the replacement for the especially high marginal-tax-rate cliff built into ObamaCare’s subsidies. These steep tax cliffs as subsidies phase out are a major hindrance to work, as University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan has shown. The Ryan bill would have been a significant boost to economic growth and labor participation. The critique that it would not have helped “Trump voters” was willfully false coming from the left and uninformed on the right.

    This lost opportunity now makes tax reform even more important as a growth driver, but the health-reform failure also hurt tax reform in another major way. The Ryan bill would have reduced the budget baseline for tax reform by some $1 trillion over 10 years. This means that suddenly Republicans will have to find $1 trillion more in loopholes to close or taxes to raise if they want their reduction in tax rates to be budget neutral.

    That means picking more fights with industries that fear they’ll be tax-reform losers. Take the irony of Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. He trashed the House health bill far and wide, but he also represents Wal-Mart, which hates the House GOP’s border-adjustment tax proposal that would raise some $1 trillion in revenue to pay for lower tax rates. By helping to kill the Ryan health bill, Mr. Cotton has now killed $1 trillion in tax and spending cuts that would have made it easier to pass a tax reform without the border-adjustment fee. We look forward to seeing the Senator’s revenue substitute.

    Some Republicans think the health failure will concentrate GOP minds on taxes as a political necessity, but then they said the same about repealing ObamaCare after seven years of promising to do so. They flopped even though it’s unheard of for a new President to lose on his top priority so early in his term. That’s when his political capital is highest and his own party has the most incentive to deliver on its promises.

    The risk now is that the health failure will make the GOP Congress even less cohesive and less likely to follow its leaders. Freedom Caucus Members sit in safe seats and don’t need achievements to win re-election. They are almost happier in the minority where they can more easily vote no on everything.

    But 23 Republicans hold seats in districts that Hillary Clinton carried, another 10 where she narrowly lost, and that’s where the GOP majority is vulnerable. Those Members will want some record of accomplishment in 2018, but they also won’t want Wal-Mart or industries protecting tax preferences to spend millions for their Democratic opponents. They will now take fewer risks than if they had been able to point to a health-care victory.

    The other big risk is that Republicans will now settle for a modest tax cut without a fundamental reform that clears out special-interest favors. That is better than nothing but would diminish the effect on economic growth and incomes. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is already saying that he wants only a token cut in the tax rate on individual wages and salaries, and some in the White House are tempted by Democratic income-redistribution schemes.

    Mr. Trump lacks the political base of most Presidents, so he is hostage more than most to performance. Above all that means presiding over faster growth, which is the only real way to help Trump voters. If the GOP can’t deliver on tax reform, the Freedom Caucus will have done far more harm than saving ObamaCare.

  216. Andrew
    #2338628, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I repeat: BoM CANCELLED the severe weather warning, including damaging winds, at 6.30pm.
    So what gives?

    “East of Atherton Tablelands.” That’s Cairns and half way to Townsville. The actual cyclone is best part of 500km south.

  218. JC
    #2338630, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Clive Palmer in drag and with a lot less grey matter.

    One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has backflipped on her stance on weekend penalty rates, announcing her party won’t support the Fair Work Commission’s ruling to slash weekend rates for hospitality and retail workers.

    In a Facebook video posted on Monday evening, the One Nation leader said she had changed her mind after experiencing a backlash from her supporters.

    “Let me make it quite clear. After listening to people coming through my office, and on the streets, and back home over the weekend in the lead up to this, generally the majority of people do not want a cut to penalty rates,” she said. “You’ve got my support. I’ve listened and this is what you want and I will not support any cut to penalty rates.”

  219. Damienski
    #2338631, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Don’t worry about providing for the future, Kittehs and Cats. The human race is surely doomed. We cannot possibly survive more than a few weeks.

    Dinner at Chez Damienski this evening included tortillas. Mrs Ski expressed preference for said tortillas to be warmed.

    I dutifully read the packet for heating instructions, and lo, they were there clearly described. They carried a stern warning. Verbatim I will quote it. Product becomes hot when heated. Handle with care.

    Happily, we both survived peak tortilla. I’m quietly confident that we’ll survive Debbie, because we’re on the other side of the country. Regrettably all that will come to nothing. There’s no way on God’s green earth that we can hope to survive peak stupid.

  220. srr
    #2338633, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m

    The jihad continues as An Iranian migrant pushes 20 yo German woman in front of metro in #Berlin. Woman is dead…

    [Twitter would rather we not know more, like the link to the news Tommy posted. Yeah, twitter is big on “Warning us off” News Twitter doesn’t like]

    If you’d prefer not to see these warnings, log in to change your Tweet media settings. Learn more

  221. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338634, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly – FOUR YEAR OLDS who exhibit sexist behaviour will be the latest target for re – education, in Victoriastan – front page of the Oz, no link, just yet. What’s these clowns model as a country, Cambodia during Year Zero?

  222. Top Ender
    #2338638, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Hmmmm…

    A teacher at Punchbowl Boys High, the troubled Sydney school at the centre of claims it had become a hotbed of Islamic State-style radical­ism, was forced to call the National Security Hotline after his complaints about ­Islamists within the school fell on deaf ears.

    The Australian can reveal that concerns about student behaviour became so grave that teachers bypassed principal Chris Griffiths, instead reporting them directly to national security authorities.

    The call to the hotline, which was set up 14 years ago to field ­security tips from the public, was believed to have been logged at the start of the year after threats made by students.

    Sources familiar with the incident said the complaint was a last-ditch effort by the teacher, who had earlier raised his concerns with Mr Griffith, then the principal, and his deputy, Jourmana Dennaoiu.

    Mr Griffiths and Ms Dennaoiu have since left Punchbowl amid allegations they shut the community out of the school and were resistant to police-led programs to counter Islamic State’s propaganda, which has found a particularly receptive audience among teenage Muslim boys.

    Mr Griffiths, a Muslim convert, is on paid leave.

    The Department of Education failed to answer a set of detailed questions about the incident, with a spokesman saying only that incidents of this type were “treated ­seriously and referred to police or other government agencies for appropriate action’’.

    “The department works closely with police and other government agencies as required and has effective lines of communication in place,’’ he said.

    Punchbowl Boys High School is one of several high schools in Sydney’s southwest region considered fertile ground for Islamic State’s propaganda machine, which is pitched squarely at the young. Police are understood to hold concerns about other schools, such as Granville Boys High School.

    It is not clear precisely what prompted the teacher to call the hotline, but former staff and police familiar with the school have ­described a litany of troubling ­behaviour. Many of the concerns stemmed from Mr Griffiths’s management style, which differed sharply from that of his predecessor Jihad Dibb, now opposition spokesman on education.

    Whereas Mr Dibb involved the students in community events such as feed-the-homeless drives, Mr Griffiths closed community involvement down.

    It has been claimed Mr Griffiths practised an unofficial policy of excluding female teachers from Year 12 ceremonies and presentation days. He also refused to participate in a statewide audit of all student-led prayer groups after revelations the program had been hijacked by a notorious extremist at Epping Boys High.

    Education Department secretary Mark Scott has previously said an appraisal of Mr Griffiths’ running of the school had unearthed “a number of matters that were a concern’’.

    “There was a significant lack of staff unity and there were a number of policies and procedures that were not being followed,’’ he said.

    New principal Robert Patruno is believed to be reorienting the school and making it more accessible to the community.

    Link – no comments

  223. srr
    #2338639, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 18m18 minutes ago

    Mustafa Battered Wife With A Bat, Squeezed Her neck
    Called Her Friends “English Slags” NO CUSTODIAL
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4352468/Cricketer-beat-wife-join-

    Tommy Robinson‏Verified account @TRobinsonNewEra 15m15 minutes ago

    People talk about how I illegally entered USA
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nL4DokcmB3k&ebc=ANyPxKqzIqja596k2peusbYFlcBisZstEl2wONElMYTzUrvJbrgY-Kvk0k24kPSO6HPuU2UDKWjdGzohB5ugr89ESvZ0NmZcDg
    … I only done so to warn the American public the problems on their way

  224. Cold-Hands
    #2338640, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Snoopy. Cher did it better.

    That one zoomed past me, Atom.

    I’m guessing he means this.

  225. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338641, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Four-year-olds who exhibit sexist behaviour at preschool are the ­latest targets of the Victorian government’s crusade against family violence, with early childhood ­educators to be taught how to eradicate gendered norms and stereotypes from the classrooms.

    The Victorian Education and Training Department will train 4000 early childhood educators during the next year to implement respectful relationships programs in preschools. It is seeking a supplier to develop and deliver a course that will increase educators’ knowledge of the role of “gender equality in preventing family violence”.

    According to a tender document released last week, research has shown that children become aware of “gender expectations” and try to “fit within these gendered norms” by the time they are in preschool. “As young children learn about gender, they may also begin to enact sexist values, beliefs and attitudes that may contribute to disrespect and gender inequality,” the document says.

    “Professional learning will ­increase the capacity of early childhood educators to understand and implement respectful relationships and gender equality into their program delivery.

    “It will build the capacity of ­educators to use reflective practice to critically evaluate their work with children using anti-bias ­approaches specifically regarding gender bias.”

    The push into preschools is the latest element of the Andrews Labor government’s $21.8 million Respectful Relationships package for schools, inspired by the Royal Commission into Family Violence. Unveiled late last year, the package attracted widespread criticism for pushing the concept of “male privilege” and ­“hegemonic masculinity” into classrooms, and for failing to consider the multiple, complex drivers of family violence, which also has an impact on men and boys.

    From the Oz – they’ll be given red scarves to wear, and told to tell the friendly teacher what their parents said.. Sickening…

  226. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338642, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Four-year-olds who exhibit sexist behaviour at preschool are the ­latest targets of the Victorian government’s crusade

    Who’s Daniel Andrew’s role model – Pol fvcking Pot?

  227. dover_beach
    #2338643, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I can’t tell you how many times over the years I’ve sought to enlighten various hapless nongs and malicious imbeciles about what the Galileo controversy was really all about. It had very little to do with heliocentrism per se

    This is true. Galileo’s problem, apart from being full of himself, thought his theory proved his assertions, which was at the heart of the dispute. However, the truth of this gets in the way of the modern mythos.

  228. Slayer of Memes
    #2338644, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Four-year-olds who exhibit sexist behaviour at preschool are the ­latest targets of the Victorian government’s crusade

    Who’s Daniel Andrew’s role model – Pol fvcking Pot?

    O’Brien

  229. Cold-Hands
    #2338646, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:05 am

    After the Liverpool (UK) iteration of the ‘project’ was quickly found and shut down by kekactivists,

    It appears Shia LaBeouf may be moving his #HeWillNotDivideUs project to Finland.

  230. Slayer of Memes
    #2338647, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:07 am

    After the Liverpool (UK) iteration of the ‘project’ was quickly found and shut down by kekactivists,
    It appears Shia LaBeouf may be moving his #HeWillNotDivideUs project to Finland.

    Thus begins Round 5 of ‘Capture the Flag’ between LaDouche and 4chan’s /pol community..

  231. John Comnenus
    #2338648, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:14 am

    God save the sex pistols they’re a bunch of wholesome blokes
    They just like wearing filthy clothes and swapping filthy jokes

  232. memoryvault
    #2338649, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Colour me surprised.
    Our latest multi-billion dollar naval purchases don’t work.
    Just keep in mind these ships are brand new.

    Navy’s largest ships unable to join Cyclone Debbie
    emergency response amid engine troubles.

  233. C.L.
    #2338650, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Four-year-olds who exhibit sexist behaviour at preschool are the ­latest targets of the Victorian government’s crusade against family violence, with early childhood ­educators to be taught how to eradicate gendered norms and stereotypes from the classrooms.

    The Victorian Education and Training Department will train 4000 early childhood educators during the next year to implement respectful relationships programs in preschools. It is seeking a supplier to develop and deliver a course that will increase educators’ knowledge of the role of “gender equality in preventing family violence”.

    According to a tender document released last week, research has shown that children become aware of “gender expectations” and try to “fit within these gendered norms” by the time they are in preschool. “As young children learn about gender, they may also begin to enact sexist values, beliefs and attitudes that may contribute to disrespect and gender inequality,” the document says.

    The Andrews government is the creepiest state Labor outfit since Keith Wright’s.
    Obsessed with children and sex.
    We all know the true goal of these lesbian wackos: the enSwedening of Australian males.

  234. dover_beach
    #2338651, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Actually, Galileo did his best work under house arrest. No need to thank us!

  235. C.L.
    #2338652, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Chelsea Clinton on image of Abe Lincoln in a MAGA cap:

    Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *