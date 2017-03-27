Liberty Quote
Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.— Barry Goldwater
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Damienski on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Richard Denniss from the Ponds Institute on Penalty Rates
- Roundup March 27
- Nonfunctional Broken Network
- Who will monitor the monitors?
- Open Forum: March 25, 2017
- An average Catallaxy reader is better informed than the average viewer of ABC news
- He said she said media edition
- Deirdre McCloskey on the minimum wage
- Some sounds of civilisation
- Thursday Forum: March 23, 2017
- Doing the left’s work for them
- Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Mark Steyn explaining the inexplicable
- “Nobody cares about 18c”
- A question for politicians
- That’s interesting
- Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Introduction to Judge Dredd
- $190 carbon tax needed to meet Paris Agreement
- Waste not, want not is not a socialist slogan
- Getting there in the end
- This is where we are
- Incentives matter
- Vera Lynn 20 March 1917 –
- Q&A Forum: March 20, 2017
- And Social Justice For All
- Nationalise Super?
- “We’re not spending money on that anymore”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
485 Responses to Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Not any more.
Cannot see how they can forecast 155kmh as Cat 3 should be Cat 2.
Not arguing with you, Joe.
Questioning the BOM
GIGO?
We’ll know tomorrow.
f**k me Aussies!
Get some effort going!
My level of disdain for the Marshes and Warner has worked its way up to hatred.
Baldrick
#2337062, posted on March 26, 2017 at 9:15 am
Child bride stuff.
Probably too late to be seen, I used Twitter to ask 4 Corners, KK, SH-Y, Julian Burnside, The Project and others whether this was worth investigating. Responses pending. If you’re on twatter, replace 8 with B to find the feed.
Isn’t the cost of washing/dry cleaning employer mandated uniforms tax deductible?
If they have a company logo, I think.
Thus enabling a lot of middling wage earners a rare tax deduction.
When Optimism started Winning in the US and elsewhere, and the faux conservatives started shitting themselves that we to would snap out of the, ‘you can’t beat ’em, so you better bloody join ’em.‘ lie.
Farage, 25 years he fought for the impossible, and won.
Tommy Robinson, over a decade of telling the truth of Islam, and survived being gaoled with those sent to murder him, and now beloved around the world.
Cernovich, takes on 60 Minutes in a 60 Minutes stitch up of him and all True News, and Wins, Bigly.
Jordan B. Peterson, stands up to Alphabet people Language Nazis at Unis, and keeps his job, and expands it around the world, coz the world can’t get enough of what he has to teach.
Le Pen
Orban
Wilders
Trump …
… yeah, the UN & EU Flag Fliers are shitting, big time; why they only see a shit stained toilet, and keep trying to break the typing fingers of those who don’t hold back on pressing the full flush 🙂
FFS! Hardly enough time to post before another one is gone!
I don’t care about the score. Can someone tell me what hair product they are using and any back ground celeb stuff..
Good point. It appears to be very slowly moving towards Hamilton Is. Currently Wind 82 Gusting to 104 kmh at Hamilton.
“I suspect Abdel-Magied’s understanding of Islam is on a par with the average Catholic SJW’s understanding of Catholicism”
If her book is any indication, she’s an airhead, but in the Facebook exchange with the H U T fellow, she certainly seemed to be seeking his wider wisdom and counsel, like an acolyte to a guru.
Would the ABC be happy with an employee who maintained personal contacts, however slight, with a member of a right-wing group that advocated political or religious violence? If Abdel-Magied is a supporter of or sympathetic to H U T, then she is at least arguably in breach of section (e) of the definition of misconduct in the ABC Enterprise Agreement, engaging in conduct which brings, or is likely to bring, the ABC into disrepute;
Ditto.
More like the nuts and bolts of a TV camera viewing itself in a monitor – cascading PIP (picture in picture).
Please stop dissing Marcia. Marcia was a Cat 5. Look it up.
No it doesn’t.
Prisoners Explain Why A Pack Of Mackerel Is The Gold Standard Of Currencies In America’s Prisons
You know how they say you can’t eat money? 😀
It’s good that the Government has found a reason to extend the tenure of Rod Sims for another year or so. He’s been an embarrassment for quite a while, desperately begging to be allowed to stay in his nice little sinecure at the ACCC.
Glen Maxwell should smash 100 in the 3rd session and just say #$%$% it, if these [email protected]$#% can’t survive 10 overs I’m gonna smash 100 in 10 overs and give us a show.
Go for it Maxxie!!!
Still, it was good to see Yassmin seeking advice from men on how to present Islam as a feminist religion…
I’m just surprised she’d seek advice from anyone.
This is a woman who wrote her memoir at age 24, so urgently did the world need to know her story!
I’d like to see a journalist pin her down on Islam…Bolt should have her on.
Why is that good fake lizzie?
According to the 7pm JTWC report the cyclone has intensified to 90 knot (1-minute sustained windspeeds) and the environmental conditions are ‘favourable’ for further intensification. The BoM classification for a Cat 3 uses 10-minute sustained windspeeds of 64-85 knot, suggesting the cyclone is presently a midrange Cat 3.
The BoM predicts landfall in the vicinity of Bowen while JTWC predicts landfall between Townsville and Ayr. Predicted time of landfall between 7am and 7pm Tuesday (local time).
After this Test I no longer have to refrain from speaking my mind about Marsh S.
Thanks ev425128, I saw that.
Does Shaun Marsh put sunscreen on before he goes out to bat.
If so, why?
Would the ABC be happy with an employee who maintained personal contacts, however slight, with a member of a right-wing group that advocated political or religious violence?
I suspect the answer depends on the gender, skin colour and, most crucially, the religion of said employee.
This next session will define the series.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago
“He [Trump] is the biggest, most bullish thing this market has ever seen and can well offset any rate increase…”
..
I think the fact the Fed sees the need to raise interest rates to keep the Trump economy from overheating is a bullish sign.
..
The Fed raised interest rates once in Obama’s 8 years, twice in Trump’s first few months with many more to come. Whose economy is better?
..
And the absurdity is yet to peak.
Japan is building 45 new high energy low emission power plants.
They will burn our coal.
And sell ‘their’ gas back to use.
The circle of life.
The bureau have doubled down on STC Marcia being a cat 5 because they hate Morahassey. Having dealt with STCs Larry, Yasi and Marcia I can tell you Marcia was piss weak compared with the other two. And I doubt they were 5s once they hit the coast.
This one is slow moving, it’s spring tides, there is a lot of water being pushed up to the south(g Mackay). It could be real bad.
The only caveat is that most models aren’t saying cat 4, more high cat 2 to mid cat 3. The bureau is high end in that respect. At last in this area there are a lot of observation points to test the BoM models for once.
…suggesting the cyclone is presently a midrange Cat 3.
Who needs the BOM…ABC QLD just pronounced it already a cat 4.
The BoM predicts landfall in the vicinity of Bowen while JTWC predicts landfall between Townsville and Ayr.
Big difference in population in those landfalls.
I am just hoping that the scarifying vision tonight on Four Corners might just prompt the Prime Minister to call a Royal Commission with the same alacrity with which he called for a Royal Commission into the Don Dale Detention Centre which was by that time already closed while will be shown tonight happens every single night somewhere in Australia – this is what worries me into anaemia — eternal vigilance but for mortality.
Lots of comments on this thread about Australia being a toilet.
Nothing wrong with toilets, a properly functioning toilet is probably better for health than many medications. To a plumber, a thing of beauty and a joy forever.
The real problem for Australia is the number of unflushable turds blocking the efficient operation of the S bend. MT, BS, Bananaby, Weatherdill, Dan the CFMEU man, Mike Baird, Palacechook, Triggs, Southpossumarse, Flummery, need I go on?
A good dose of Drano is essential.
The size of admin at large sites like Mount Arthur is gobsmacking.
Not yet he hasn’t, May is as wobbly as a very wobbly jelly carried by a frightened man through an earthquake zone.
I saw the Age gushing about a similar tome written by much hyped fizzer, Collingwoods’ AWFL player, Moana Hope.
Think of a reeking drop toilet installed by moonbeams at a beautiful tourist attraction.
A poignant illustration of what is going on.
The size of admin at large sites like Mount Arthur is gobsmacking
BHP’s sites are reknowned for oxygen thieves. The waste is appalling.
Crap it was. Yasi was a Cat 4 at landfall , Tracy was a Cat 4 at landfall, Larry was a Cat 4 at landfall. Look up the damage… and then look up the dude who went surfing 50km from where Marcia as a “Cat 5” made landfall.
Oh yeah – then look up JCU cyclone final assessment unit’s Marcia damage assessment… can’t find it? Coz there was little or no damage. As the preliminary indicated.
There is considerable uncertainty in the projected path. BOM are sensibly assuming that landfall will be at the worst place as far as human effects are concerned.
The worst are the IT Project people in head offices. They are typically on contract, and deliberately sabotage their projects to create delays, just so their contracts get lengthened. BHP in WA burnt through over $25 million on a production accounting project before pulling the pin last year.
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia …
(Somebody had to say it). 😀
Egg:
Marvin was an AI of a different colour.
Must admit that he provided a lot of plot amusement with his naivety – particularly when he started to deactivate the minefield at Venus.
Denier!
Wikipedia:
ABC:
.
5/99 with besties Maxwell and Wade batting.
Unbackable favourite?
A run out.
WIN: Cernovich Puts Mainstream Media on Defense in 60 Minutes Appearance
BY ETHAN RALPH · PUBLISHED MARCH 26, 2017
I just got through watching the 60 Minutes segment on “fake news,” which featured friend of the site Mike Cernovich. Many people expected him to get decimated in this piece since it was obviously designed to be a hit job from the get-go. The thing is, despite the biased framing by CBS and Scott Pelley, Mike came out looking very well. I’d have to say it was an overall victory, in fact.
Idiots like failed political operative Rick Wilson had predicted this would be the “death of kek,” which is as insane as it sounds. Over here on the reality-based plane, Cerno did an admirable job of turning the tables on Pelley, particularly when he got him to admit the mainstream media routinely took Hillary’s campaign at their word…
[Video]
http://theralphretort.com/win-cernovich-puts-mainstream-media-on-defense-in-60-minutes-appearance-3026017/
This was a stunning admission, as even Matt Pearce, national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, noted..
[Tweets also at above link]
His last bit was particularly strong as well (full video here; at the link above)…
Cernovich, for his part, claimed to be the victim of selective editing. Prior to the broadcast, Cernovich posted an excerpt of the interview to Danger & Play — some of which was aired, some of which was not. (The italicized portions below were not heard on the CBS broadcast.)
Cernovich: Do I really think that you guys are gonna tell the story that I would like to have told? No. Your story’s going to be here’s a guy, spreads fake news, uses social media, these social media people better … I know the story you guys are doing before you do it.
Pelley: What’s wrong with that story?
Cernovich: Because it is an agenda. The agenda is … The truth is you’ve talked to a person who sincerely believes true, you must also admit that there have been many stories reported by major outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and Rolling Stone, that were false…
People get it wrong, so why then come guns blazing at me, and not guns blazing at everybody?Why isn’t this segment going to say, how did the New York Times get conned? How did the Washington Post believe that Russia had hacked the power grid? We all together, collectively need to discover what the truth is, and converse with one another what the truth is, that’s a different story.
Another story is, here is a person that is able to bypass traditional media outlets, reach people directly to tell a story. Maybe he’s a good guy, maybe he’s not. People decide.
This is another story, ’cause I know the story you guys are going to tell. Hillary Clinton’s perfectly healthy. This guy Cernovich that said she’s not, he has no reason to say that. Facebook and Twitter need to crackdown on this kind of stuff.
Pelley: What’s wrong with that story?
Cernovich: I just told you, because that is an agenda. You could tell a more whole picture. You could tell a full story, but that’s one narrow thing. ’Cause I know by the questions you’re asking, the story you’re going to tell.
I don’t see how this could be described as anything other than a win. Even though some of the above was left on the cutting room floor (for obvious reasons), much of it was intact and shown at the conclusion of the segment. That leaves the audience with Cernovich yet again getting the better of Pelley and 60 Minutes.
Overall, Cernovich landed far more blows than he took. The risk of going on the program in the first place seems to have paid off in spades. Now he’s able to rightly point out that he went into the lion’s den and landed some key blows. You’re never going to come off perfectly when going into hostile territory like this, and he had to know that going in. But I do think his performance ended up being a real victory for Mike and alternative media as a whole.
[Comments also at the link above]
The worst are the IT Project people in head offices. They are typically on contract, and deliberately sabotage their projects to create delays, just so their contracts get lengthened. BHP in WA burnt through over $25 million on a production accounting project before pulling the pin last year.
IT projects are manned and managed like nothing else on the planet, absolutely terrible.
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia …
John! Oh John… aah, John.
Denier!
BoM:
Excellent article.
The worst are the IT Project people in head offices.
Typically, BHP employ 2.5 people to do the work of 1 good contractor on site.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 6m
Headline you will never see from the Crooked BBC:
“FTSE up whopping +20% since Brexit, all the economic experts were wrong”
😂😂😂
💰👌🇬🇧
Oh dear.
Sorry Gab, I said that when I got backup on-line after STC Marcia had her little temper tantrum over Yeppoon and Rockvegas.
I am with Arnost on this.
MrsM and I drove through Innisfail 3 months after STC Larry.
Larry had testicles where Marcia dis not.
Dodgy umpiring. Bad leave.
If you can find a “community” that got hit by 300km/hr winds from Marcia, I’ll pay for all the damage.
You’re never going to come off perfectly when going into hostile territory like this, and he had to know that going in. But I do think his performance ended up being a real victory for Mike and alternative media as a whole.
Gutsy effort, more people need to realise that the truth is up against a bunch of lying retards born and bred in a safe space, that means that with a modicum of preparation, pretty much anyone can rip them a new one.
Anywhere – incredible bloat.
ok I’ll settle for Cummins going a slap dash 50
oh dear indeed
That’s the standard of reporting that $1.1 billion per year buys. Surely it’s reliable?
Peabody seem much leaner – outsourcing Operations to e.g. Downer.
Redneck flight training:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=arJhhUHDtQk
Republicans behaving badly. Full page advertisement in the New York Times.
http://i.imgur.com/axrNJ1F.jpg
The text of the FCC ruling being repealed.
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2016-12-02/pdf/2016-28006.pdf
Waiting for SRR to spin this into some sort of grandmaster-level strategy in which Trump comes out looking good.
Something on Marcia of the weather chatrooms I frequent. Arnost has a point. She was a micro-cyclone, apparently bit like Tracy, the core apparently not much bigger than 10km from the eye. So the destructive winds were very concentrated. Also Rockhamptons topography and average antiquated building age apparently played as factors. A lot of storm chasers were careful with their language not to openly contradict the BOM but they mostly thought high end Cat 3/low end Cat 4 by the time it was over Rockhampton.
As for Debbie I am in the clear and after Yasi gone well south thankfully.
Anywhere – incredible bloat.
What I like about IT folk is their timing. You will be up to your nuts in crocodiles, gear broken down all across the site with half your crew off on gastro , holidays and “the dog died”, Production giving you multiple pineapples each shift and some cheery IT dude will email you and insist you do a serial # audit on your telephones and mobile sets by COB today. “Have a nice day :)”
Fk off.
Sorry Snoopy. Slow on the uptake.
It’s been a while, but he detested friendly elevators?
What was the internet bill really about? I notice Rand Paul was absent, anyway.
I predict that Debbie will be classified by BoM as a category 5 for at least 5 minutes.
We are, as they say, in furious agreement. 🙂
Hehe.
B-Ark material.
The right to tax users of the port of melbourne was recently sold by caliph andrews.
April 17 will see the first 800% increase in one small user fee, to be handed straight down the line to bulk grain exporters.
High volume low price exporters will get hit hardest by the new tax regime, but their andrews government has an upfront cash payment to spend buying the next election. Cash that is simply future taxation liabilities on bulk exporters, bought forward to be squandered today.
Sounds like a bad 80’s song.
I must have misheard.
Surely I didn’t hear Turnbull saying “excessive profit margins” on TV.
If so, what’s an excessive profit margin & who decides ?
Heh.
You know the key to getting IT twats to do their job, at least in a large firm?
Hang up on them.
They will shit their pants.
Cary;
It is 4pm.
Travelling East West along a country road, you have your lights on.
The vehicle travelling West East also has its lights on.
Guess which one can’t be seen because it is in front of the setting sun?
Lucky the people in Qld still have normal internet to post stuff. If they were on NBN it would be well off.
Love your work… will keep in mind.
Hahahaha Beery, I’m glad I wasn’t holding ma tea.
An excessive profit margin is what he and the other insider dealers on OzEmail made.
>> What was the internet bill really about?
Is the link to the FCC ruling not enough for you? When the FCC rules that ISPs have to gain affirmative consent from you before selling your personal information to others, what good can come from repealing such a rule?
If you are totally free-market fundamentalist, you might object to this portion of the rule: [Telcos must] “not condition provision of service on the surrender of privacy rights”. You could say that if people don’t like the privacy implications of a telco’s service they don’t have to use the service. In practice there may not be enough competition to ensure better terms of service are available at other telcos in the same region.
>> I notice Rand Paul was absent, anyway.
Oh! Sorry kid, better luck next time!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/34/cosponsors
He was an original co-sponsor of the bill on 7 March.
“Oh yeah – then look up JCU cyclone final assessment unit’s Marcia damage assessment… can’t find it? Coz there was little or no damage. As the preliminary indicated.”
Sorry Arnost, there was wind damage, even as far down as here where I live west of Gladstone. There are people not 30km from here who still haven’t been able to rebuild, same around Rockhampton. If you want to add the water damage from what was dumped on the range (30 inches in one hit in places) then there was a whole lot more damage. I agree it didn’t measure up to my experience of NT cyclones, nor to what the BOM was claiming for it (and I tracked it all night and that day) but it still did enough damage.
This is great test cricket.
This pair have batted for over 12 overs for 14 runs.
Riveting stuff.
If we are batting for the draw then we have our work cut out.
Is there a missing sarc tag?
No. I’m fair dinkum.
They are facing the top two bowlers in the world on a pitch that favours the bowlers.
Winston, the whole point of getting cars to have their headlights on in day time is so you can’t distinguish civvy cars from cop cars. Fact.
The BoM maintains records of cyclones, as you would expect; and has a page devoted to cyclone trends on its website. The blindingly obvious trend for fewer and less intense cyclones mean that this is the BoM’s least discussed webpage. The BoM is obviously so disappointed and shamefaced that the global warming certainty of more extreme weather hasn’t shown up in the cyclone record that they have failed to update their cyclone frequency/intensity graph since 2011.
This is great test cricket.
This pair have batted for over 12 overs for 14 runs.
Riveting stuff.
jupes,
You must watch every riveting over. Not long ago you sang the praises of these heroes, “something special” you called this team. We must have a report on their specialness. It’s only proper.
Coolest job description ..
That’s World War ONE, folks.
Great story. And he’s not wearing hi-viz!
Hey, a Marsh brother scored a run. What gives?
Btw the author of the article at the spectator was wrong about the rejection of Galileo’s theory of heliocentrism, it was not a science versus Truth thing, it was because it couldnt be advanced beyond a theory according to the standards of the day.
It’s a science thing
Here’s a worthwhile exercise that came my way today:
The author of “The Story of Mohammed” has organised a petition to reclassify Islam as a political movement. He writes:
“As you may know, I have proposed a petition to have Islam reclassified as a political entity rather than a religious one. This petition has now been published on the House of Representatives website.
In 28 days, it will be read out to the Federal Parliament. I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is to get as many signatures as possible on this petition.
Whenever we request the Government look into Islamic violence they tell us that their hands are tied by section 116 of the constitution. This section prevents the Government from making laws which restrict religion.”
Click on the “Sign the Petition” link to have Islam reclassified as a political movement.
http://thestoryofmohammed.blogspot.com.au/p/re.html
We are witnessing the birth of a great Australian team led by the second best Australian batsman of all time.
They haven’t lost this test yet.
I think you’re lying. I think this is about “net neutrality”.
Otherwise, let people sign away their rights as they see fit.
“No, I will sign anything, but I want the government to indemnify me”
Which is pretty laughable given the privacy issue regarding social media and government surveillance such as Echelon, Carnivore or Sonic Screwdriver.
Is this still the Standard Emergency Warning Signal this is noisy noisy
As a former corporate doctor who could net $25 million from sludging a coral lagoon, I reckon we should regard the PM as well-informed on the afore-mentioned.
Not really, it is 73 pages long.
You have not read the whole thing, so please don’t tell us what it is about.
Likely, most of the Senators who voted on it for or against, had NFI either.
Entropy’s ‘tick & flick’ brigade – the underlings are slave labour, subsidising this Army – and there’s scams bringing in underpaid subcontinentals.
Jupes. I have some excellent buffalo turf that requires watching.
I’ll even through in some stumps to make it more exciting.
Click on the “Sign the Petition” link to have Islam reclassified as a political movement.
Done.
Would section 116 of the Constitution allow me to start a religion which conducted human sacrifices? In particular, would it then be OK to rip the hearts out of politicians in public ceremonies?
Asking for a friend.
Tailenders blocking is ridiculous.
Have a go ya mugs. It’s game over already.
The Beer Whisperer
#2338410, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm
Winston, the whole point of getting cars to have their headlights on in day time is so you can’t distinguish civvy cars from cop cars. Fact.
Don’t know if that’s so but I drive a lot in Europe and they have some differing and strange rules.
Like a forinstance, outside of a major city, not all but some, you have to have your lights on within 200 meters of the city boundary, but not in the city.
Why? Don’t they want you to be seen in the city?
Other places you have to have your lights on permanently.
Where do you think the coppers sit in wait? At the 200M mark.
Been caught twice last year.
Possibly a non pc site. They say they regularly get booted from Facebook but you could see why an ex muslim would be concerned about what Uthy Baby had to say.
At altconews. Ex muslim who has an interesting list of rules for Australian muslims
Warner must be miffed.
Perhaps Boof anointed Warner “New Boof”
“you have to have your lights on within 200 meters of the city boundar”
as you leave the city, should I add.
Is Delta the same person as Delta A?
Correct and that trend is going down like a stone. Ryan Maue runs a great site on cyclone trends and it confirms storms are decreasing. Alarmists are lying so badly now its as though words are coming directly out of their arses.
More hi-vis stupidity.
I recently went on site in the Pilbara to pick up a generator I had purchased, wearing full company mandated hi-vis clobber.
Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.
Surely it’s not up to the Australian Bureau of Statistics to determine what is and what isn’t a religion? The ABS would likely classify the Mickey Mouse Club as a religion.
Considering Warner, Renshaw and M Marsh all had woeful series and we lost Starc we have gone okay, but not that well.
Snoopy. Cher did it better.
the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.
V for victory, Pedro.
I can’t tell you how many times over the years I’ve sought to enlighten various hapless nongs and malicious imbeciles about what the Galileo controversy was really all about. It had very little to do with heliocentrism per se (though it’s more fun for anti-Churchers to caricature it that way). For one thing, heliocentrism was not a new notion; for another, Galileo dishonestly attacked his greatest supporter, the pope. For one more, his theory was, in places, flat-out baloney (for example, tides). You don’t see it as often nowadays but I remember many thread debates wherein my interlocutors insisted Galileo was tortured.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 46m46 minutes ago
Here’s my last interview with @scrowder happy to be back on his show tonight https://www.youtube.com/embed/S8cSXzJw_UQ …
Snoopy
#2338445, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:23 pm
Sorry snoops my FF browser is not excepted on that site I could fill in but the capcha didn’t show.
Could we have a separate wicket for the cricket bores?
Preferably one with plenty of dangerous bounce.
bugga this tablet accepted not excepted
That one zoomed past me, Atom.
Galileo wasn’t tortured. He was just shown the instruments of torture to persuade him to toe the party line.
Attorney-General George Brandis insists the federal government is not cutting funding to community legal centres.
His denial comes with firebrand senator Jacqui Lambie launching another passionate spray, claiming the government is “sledging welfare recipients with a hammer”.
Senator Lambie, who last week delivered an emotional and deeply personal speech against welfare cuts, joined a cross-party push on Monday for the government to abandon slashing community legal centre funding by 30 per cent from July 1.
Labor, the Greens, Derryn Hinch and Senator Lambie say the $34.8 million funding cut is a small amount in the federal budget but will have a devastating impact on vulnerable and disadvantaged Australians.
“Leave those people that are on welfare alone. Stop sledging them with a hammer. It’s enough,” Senator Lambie told reporters in Canberra.
“Let them have the justice and the right to prove their cases in a court of law if that’s what it takes, for free of charge, so they can sort their business matters out.”
The Tasmanian independent senator said all Australians deserved access to justice and legal representation.
IT, as much as you dislike Wade, if that mong Warner showed half his guts and application we’d be in a far better position.
What a lot of people think about tides, is nonsense.
PBS Spacetime: What Physics Teachers Get Wrong About Tides!
(Well, the given theory is hypothetically correct, but not actually what happens)
(Also note the assumptions he makes (a long list of simplifying assumptions – braindead criticism of economics can now apply to physics and so on)).
This is a good beginning for dealing with islam which as Pauline says is a disease much to the confusion of Bolt:
It’s now a Cat 4. I think you are right. But regardless- this one is dangerous…
OK signed, now it worked magic this computer business it all goes into the wall!
See MV’s link re wall.
..
Was it then he offered to show you the golden rivet?
Wade has had a stellar series. 8/10.
And he was sentenced to permanent house arrest to teach him not to poke fun at the Pope. If the present one had those powers, there’d be a few cats and kittehs in trouble.
You don’t see it as often nowadays but I remember many thread debates wherein my interlocutors insisted Galileo was tortured.
Galileo was never incarcerated in a prison.
cohenite
#2338470, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:37 pm
This is a good beginning for dealing with islam which as Pauline says is a disease much to the confusion of Bolt:
Bolt is losing it or never had it or they are getting to him.
Egg;
Ah.
I see the problem – Your Marvins a ten million year old robot with a major depressive illness.
My Marvin – not the one in my novel called Arky – is from a Space Opera series of novels that resulted from an incomplete download by a superior species. From BV Larson “Space Force” Series.
Light entertainment at its best.
Exactly C L.
Whether Galileo was shown torture instruments or not the altercation was not science versus faith.
Australia all out 137, 105 ahead. FMD.
Forty five minutes to offical sunset, the OHS Nazi on the gate told me I had to wear this abomination.
That is awesome.
I would literally wear that to a rave if I still had my glowsticks and whistle.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 1h1 hour ago
If you advocate criticism of religion, and mock Christianity and Jesus
but steer away from Islam & Mohammed you’re a coward @rickygervais
..
Ricky GervaisVerified account @rickygervais 48m48 minutes ago
@TRobinsonNewEra I believe ALL gods are made up nonsense.
ALL religions ridiculous. Hope that helps.
..
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 42m42 minutes ago
So can you point me to the video of you mocking Mohammed?
You know like the videos of you mocking Jesus @rickygervais
Cheaper and easier to just deport the lot.
Torturong scientists must be reintroduced.
The correct response is: yeah and?
Torturong scientists must be reintroduced.
Why do we need more ethnic scientists?
What’s wrong with Australian scientists?
Where is Torturong anyway?
Western Force are going to be axed.
Get rid of the Rebels too and the Brumbies.
Get rid of the Rebels and leave the other Australian teams alone.
15. All Islamic media under Australian jurisdiction to be published in English.
16. All speeches , tirades, public utterances from imams, sheikhs or what not MUST have pre-clearence and delivered in English.
17. Halt all further moslem immigration.
18. All moslems already here on visas to be subjected to extreme vetting- if they fail , visas revoked and deported. Mothers, kids, teens , grandads all of them.
Would that we could show warmists instruments of torture.
—————-
Mr Flannery, this device takes hold of the testicles and slowly crushes them; now – is it true that Perth must be abandoned because it will never rain again?
No sport should be allowed to be played in Canberra unless it involves kicking public servants in the face until their toes bleed.
Wherever it is, it has grandmas. Apparently.
Is the gay shirt mandatory?
I don’t think any of us have accepted papal sponsorship money.
Incidentally house arrest didn’t mean he was confined to four walls either, I’m sure I remember he was allowed to travel short distances, though of course by that time he was an old man.
Being a jerk
Brisbane Lions AFWL want their own stadium.
Naturally, the taxpayer must foot the bill.
It’s the end of the Roman empire, redux.
Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?
Where is the Human Rights Commission?
Warner is a mong and Wade has a cross eyed look that only the truly stupid possess.
Yeah but Pauline Hanson was, and Tommy Robinson was.
Are they scientists?
If I call Pope Frank a simpleton, should I be under house arrest?
I know it was a different time and he was a jerk, but it is still indefensible.
Pedro;
The jackets OK, but that shirt should have been given to St Vinnies in 1974
Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?
Patience, C.L..
It’s been referred to the Australian Federal Police.
They’ll be right on to it once they close the Australian Christian Lobby bombing case.
Coolest job description ..
Nice work! Don’t know why they didn’t just print the block as an ABS as a shell and do the casting as a lost pattern, dirt cheap way of doing one offs, if slightly noxious!
Get rid of the Rebels and see the ARU’s remaining funds pour into lawyers pockets as Andrew Cox sues the living shit out of them.
We really should get rid of the Wallabies first.
Bavaria?
*Sob*
My shirts are the epitome of country class, and you barbarians take the piss.
I am shattered.
All that was missing was a clown nose, Pedro 😀
The ARU will control where the Force players will go to stop them going to NSW and QLD. They’ll all end up in NSW.
When I started in the Space Industry one of the first things I was told was that ‘Galileo died in vain, we only use earth centric coordinate systems’.
It was true, the sun,moon and satellite ephemerides were all earth centred.
Sorry, but I’m mightily confused about Cyclone Armageddon about to descend on QLD’s NE coast.
The BoM cyclone tracking page has it as a cat 4, currently bearing down on Bowen.
The ABC are reporting it is likely to wipe out all life between Townsville and Mackay.
But the BoM severe weather warning page cancelled all warnings for the area at 6.30pm.
Does anybody know what’s actually going on?
Dot says:
>> I think you’re lying.
From the FCC PDF linked earlier:
>> I think this is about “net neutrality”.
The word neutrality does not appear in the document. The word “neutral” is used only to describe technology-neutral rules and required tone of language in customer notices. The word “traffic” is used to describe only traffic statistics and the presence of encryption. The word “speed” is only used as part of general traffic statistics. The words “priority” and “prioritised” do not appear anywhere in the document, let alone in the context of discriminatory traffic prioritisation aka “net neutrality”. You couldn’t be more wrong.
>> You have not read the whole thing
Unless you’re the world’s first telepath, you’ve just said something which you did not know to be true.
So who is lying?
Welcome to the Hotel Mohammed: You can’t check out any time you want…. you can never leave.
Days after the carnage in London, this is the moment we catch a firebrand Islamist leader on camera saying all former Muslims should be put to DEATH… in Sydney on Saturday night
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4350328/Hizb-Ut-Tahrir-leader-Ex-Muslims-death.html#ixzz4cWDO4IVR
When I started in the Space Industry one of the first things I was told was that ‘Galileo died in vain, we only use earth centric coordinate systems’. It was true, the sun,moon and satellite ephemerides were all earth centred.
Because there’s no absolutely still point of observation in an expanding universe.
Everything is relative.
Err, no.
You reckon this has got nothing to do with “net neutrality”?
You should pay more attention when you read.
Now tell me why Congress ought to not overturn the FCC preventing people from freely entering contracts?
Does anybody know what’s actually going on?
I think not.
Why hasn’t Uthman Badar been arrested?
Where is the Human Rights Commission?
Why aren’t all those Conservative libertarian thinktank groups on his case?
It’s like they are f*cking useless cowardly wastes of space or something?
Weird.
Godfrey Elfwick
@GodfreyElfwick
11:56 am – 23 Mar 2017
Mark my words, the amount of candles I’m gonna burn tonight is going to make ISIS think long and hard before doing any more terrorism.
Served me well on many a journey home early in the early morning.
Harlequin Decline
#2338545, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm
NORAD TLEs?
Well, of you go…
off, FFS!
So the women Cyclone Debbie killed, I take it this woman has a genetic and debilitating fear of weather forecasts and just dropped dead? Because she sure as shit weren’t killed by weather.
Does anybody know what’s actually going on?
It’s a bit windy in Townsville. Friends in Bowen and Mackay report it is very windy and raining heavily sideways.
Earthview
Best Antifa video ever in the history of the world ever.
Well, of you go…
I am not Libertarian or Conservative and I am not into groups.
But you are, aren’t you Dot?
We have a new category of cyclone;
“Grim warning as Debbie bears down: ‘This is a monster cyclone’
…and I don’t think I should start issuing arrest warrants like some insane dude walking around with urine soaked dungarees.
I find it best not to watch TVs news coverage of weather events.
That said, this little beast is sooooo slow moving the winds will be at any one spot for hours. This did not happen in Larry and Yasi, which were moving five times as fast west. This is more like Winifred. Also, Bowen hasn’t had a cyclone for about fifty years. Most house are old and will be flattened. This is real whereas Marcia was not.
We should really only keep rugger as a means for immature gay public schoolboys to initiate homosexual contact with each other in the scrum.
No-one over 16 should be permitted to play it.
I order you to evacuate your colon, and wait around to be saved by big government!
It’s predicted to be a Cat 4 at landfall. More likely there will be some Cat 3 winds at sea in the southeast of the cyclone when it lands.
The windytv view of Debbie uses NEMS and GFS models to give indicative windspeeds based on the latest data.
Was that the car accident?
I looked up the weather obs.
Wind 30 kmh, gusting 45 ish.
No rain for 2.5 hours beforehand.
…and I don’t think I should start issuing arrest warrants like some insane dude walking around with urine soaked dungarees.
I don’t own dungarees.
And it was the medication Goddammit!
Egg,
We used a similar set to the second line of the NORAD TLE. Usually epoch, semi major axis, eccentricity, argument of perigee, inclination, right ascension of ascending node and mean anomaly. For the most part drag wasn’t a factor and we updated the orbit through regular range data so other effects came out in the wash.
I repeat: BoM CANCELLED the severe weather warning, including damaging winds, at 6.30pm.
So what gives?
Lambie and Xenephon, on the 7.30 report, demonstrating they would be out of their depth in a puddle in the car park. Somebody voted for these clowns.
The Side of Islam in Britain the Left Won’t See
The Thinkery [= Sargon of Akkad]
25 Mar 2017
They’re probably lining up to give the shahada as we speak.
Mammaryfelt, read the cancelled warning again. You must give up those lessons on reading comprehension from JC. Really.
All this talk of hi viz, oppressive and stupid rules reminds me of the old Cold War joke.
Monthly meeting of the workers soviet at People’s Tractor factory No 23. After haranguing the workers on the virtues of Marxism Leninism and the Dialectic the party representative asks if there are any questions. Bloke up the back stands up and says “I’ve got a question, what happened to the bloke who asked the question last month?”
So what gives?
The warning cancellation only applies from Cardwell to Lucinda. The cyclone is tracking to the south.
If this track proves correct, the bananas are going to cop it.
http://www.bom.gov.au/products/IDQ65002.shtml
Possibly Brisbane too.
Question – Would Communism be possible in the Sahara Desert?
Answer – In theory, yes. In practice, after the first Five Year Plan, there would be a severe shortage of sand.
At 7pm JTWC issued a warning contradicting the BoM report.
But near real time graphical reports (like windytv) show the system dramatically weakening near the coast. Similarly for wave heights.
Notafan
#2338440, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm
Is Delta the same person as Delta A?
No
I was channel surfing and caught part of Media Watch, 1o minute propaganda show on the ABC. It had a go at the Australian’s ‘Vironment reporter for not reporting on coral bleaching in the Barrier Reef.
They actually had a bald clown referred to as a scientist – crying actually crying or pretending about this alleged bleaching.
Does anyone know how much of this shipping impediment lanes has bleached? They let part of the cat out of the bag when a segment had a reporter saying that new bleaching had impacted hundreds of square meters of the affected area. The fucking reef is 344,000 square kilometers!
Here’s where I see the problem. Those James Cook bozos are looking for new grants.
All this talk of hi viz, oppressive and stupid rules reminds me of the old Cold War joke.
Just as I thought, the grant hoovers at James Cook don’t actually offer any substantive evidence of the size of the bleaching. Only propaganda in order to get the next grant.
They don’t give any information of the total accumulated area impacted as a proportion of the reef. None.
They cover this up by offering percentages of the number of identifiable reefs that have had some bleaching. In other words, the shipping lane impediment is fine.
Lying cocksuckers.
https://www.coralcoe.org.au/media-releases/only-7-of-the-great-barrier-reef-has-avoided-coral-bleaching
Someone at the BoM has blundered. Their IDQ20032 chart clearly states “SEVERE WEATHER IS NO LONGER OCCURRING IN QUEENSLAND.”
CL
Best quote this year. You should be a cartoonist. Great imagery.
The fact that CAGW scamsters, supported by Malcolm Furball, are not derided, ridiculed and flogged by politicians and media shows the depths to which we have sunk.
Idiocy is celebrated.
Mal walks into a pub with a frog on his head.
The barman says: “Where did you get that?”
The frog says: “Would believe it all started as wart on my arsehole?”
and
Guys, I appreciate I’m just a doddery old prick. But I’m a doddery old prick with time on my hands. Time to check these things every half an hour or so. The original severe weather warning that has been up for most of the day, wasn’t for “East of the Atherton Tablelands”. The yellow warning area ran from north of Ayr, south to south of Proserpine, and named the towns in between that were likely to be affected. It only morphed into “East of the Atherton Tablelands” at the time of cancellation.
Something is going on.
By gum I despise the Oxford comma:
http://www.npr.org/2017/03/23/521274657/the-10-million-lawsuit-that-hinges-on-an-oxford-comma
The $10 Million Lawsuit That Hinges On An Oxford Comma
Why?
You could append a comma to you moniker and become a dotcomer.
Boomtish.
Anyway I reckon (and hope) in equity that contractual claim would be struck down. It was taken on as though the parties ought to exclude the last part of the clause.
IR
I’m seriously looking at coding as the reality of law grads is bleak. ROSS really hit home – a lot of the shitkickers are under threat. My idea for “non law” services past PQE is a good idea – but you need PLT and PQE first!
The amount of IT stuff you can learn for free, funded by the industry or benevolent future colleagues is amazing.
Look at this. Ol’ Gatesy has made universities obsolete:
https://mva.microsoft.com/
I actually take it all back about Windows 10 and interaction with SAP.
It is funny as a mate’s lil’ sis worked for a white shoe firm after getting honours and hated it and now does stuff as a business analyst. I think in our circle of 12 or so close friends, 3 became solicitors and only 1 stuck with it (and he’s fairly good and a lot smarter than we first thought, very quiet and humble).
There is so much free stuff merely from Microsoft, Codeacademy and Khanacademy.
You could append a comma to you moniker and become a dotcomer.
Snork!
If anyone thinks the Trump program isn’t in trouble, read it what WSJ editorial thinks. It’s in serious trouble because the healthcare reform was not just important but the main hub in getting the other stuff through. I hope the WSJ is wrong though.
“East of Atherton Tablelands.” That’s Cairns and half way to Townsville. The actual cyclone is best part of 500km south.
‘THE WORKING CLASS HAVE SPOKEN’:
PUNK LEGEND JOHNNY ROTTEN
PRAISES BREXIT, TRUMP, AND FARAGE
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/27/working-class-spoken-punk-legend-johnny-rotten-praises-brexit-trump-farage/
Clive Palmer in drag and with a lot less grey matter.
Don’t worry about providing for the future, Kittehs and Cats. The human race is surely doomed. We cannot possibly survive more than a few weeks.
Dinner at Chez Damienski this evening included tortillas. Mrs Ski expressed preference for said tortillas to be warmed.
I dutifully read the packet for heating instructions, and lo, they were there clearly described. They carried a stern warning. Verbatim I will quote it. Product becomes hot when heated. Handle with care.
Happily, we both survived peak tortilla. I’m quietly confident that we’ll survive Debbie, because we’re on the other side of the country. Regrettably all that will come to nothing. There’s no way on God’s green earth that we can hope to survive peak stupid.
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 9m
The jihad continues as An Iranian migrant pushes 20 yo German woman in front of metro in #Berlin. Woman is dead…
[Twitter would rather we not know more, like the link to the news Tommy posted. Yeah, twitter is big on “Warning us off” News Twitter doesn’t like]
You couldn’t make this shyte up, honestly – FOUR YEAR OLDS who exhibit sexist behaviour will be the latest target for re – education, in Victoriastan – front page of the Oz, no link, just yet. What’s these clowns model as a country, Cambodia during Year Zero?
Hmmmm…
A teacher at Punchbowl Boys High, the troubled Sydney school at the centre of claims it had become a hotbed of Islamic State-style radicalism, was forced to call the National Security Hotline after his complaints about Islamists within the school fell on deaf ears.
The Australian can reveal that concerns about student behaviour became so grave that teachers bypassed principal Chris Griffiths, instead reporting them directly to national security authorities.
The call to the hotline, which was set up 14 years ago to field security tips from the public, was believed to have been logged at the start of the year after threats made by students.
Sources familiar with the incident said the complaint was a last-ditch effort by the teacher, who had earlier raised his concerns with Mr Griffith, then the principal, and his deputy, Jourmana Dennaoiu.
Mr Griffiths and Ms Dennaoiu have since left Punchbowl amid allegations they shut the community out of the school and were resistant to police-led programs to counter Islamic State’s propaganda, which has found a particularly receptive audience among teenage Muslim boys.
Mr Griffiths, a Muslim convert, is on paid leave.
The Department of Education failed to answer a set of detailed questions about the incident, with a spokesman saying only that incidents of this type were “treated seriously and referred to police or other government agencies for appropriate action’’.
“The department works closely with police and other government agencies as required and has effective lines of communication in place,’’ he said.
Punchbowl Boys High School is one of several high schools in Sydney’s southwest region considered fertile ground for Islamic State’s propaganda machine, which is pitched squarely at the young. Police are understood to hold concerns about other schools, such as Granville Boys High School.
It is not clear precisely what prompted the teacher to call the hotline, but former staff and police familiar with the school have described a litany of troubling behaviour. Many of the concerns stemmed from Mr Griffiths’s management style, which differed sharply from that of his predecessor Jihad Dibb, now opposition spokesman on education.
Whereas Mr Dibb involved the students in community events such as feed-the-homeless drives, Mr Griffiths closed community involvement down.
It has been claimed Mr Griffiths practised an unofficial policy of excluding female teachers from Year 12 ceremonies and presentation days. He also refused to participate in a statewide audit of all student-led prayer groups after revelations the program had been hijacked by a notorious extremist at Epping Boys High.
Education Department secretary Mark Scott has previously said an appraisal of Mr Griffiths’ running of the school had unearthed “a number of matters that were a concern’’.
“There was a significant lack of staff unity and there were a number of policies and procedures that were not being followed,’’ he said.
New principal Robert Patruno is believed to be reorienting the school and making it more accessible to the community.
Link – no comments
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 18m18 minutes ago
Mustafa Battered Wife With A Bat, Squeezed Her neck
Called Her Friends “English Slags” NO CUSTODIAL
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4352468/Cricketer-beat-wife-join-
Tommy RobinsonVerified account @TRobinsonNewEra 15m15 minutes ago
People talk about how I illegally entered USA
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nL4DokcmB3k&ebc=ANyPxKqzIqja596k2peusbYFlcBisZstEl2wONElMYTzUrvJbrgY-Kvk0k24kPSO6HPuU2UDKWjdGzohB5ugr89ESvZ0NmZcDg
… I only done so to warn the American public the problems on their way
I’m guessing he means this.
From the Oz – they’ll be given red scarves to wear, and told to tell the friendly teacher what their parents said.. Sickening…
Who’s Daniel Andrew’s role model – Pol fvcking Pot?
This is true. Galileo’s problem, apart from being full of himself, thought his theory proved his assertions, which was at the heart of the dispute. However, the truth of this gets in the way of the modern mythos.
O’Brien
After the Liverpool (UK) iteration of the ‘project’ was quickly found and shut down by kekactivists,
Thus begins Round 5 of ‘Capture the Flag’ between LaDouche and 4chan’s /pol community..
God save the sex pistols they’re a bunch of wholesome blokes
They just like wearing filthy clothes and swapping filthy jokes
Colour me surprised.
Our latest multi-billion dollar naval purchases don’t work.
Just keep in mind these ships are brand new.
Navy’s largest ships unable to join Cyclone Debbie
emergency response amid engine troubles.
The Andrews government is the creepiest state Labor outfit since Keith Wright’s.
Obsessed with children and sex.
We all know the true goal of these lesbian wackos: the enSwedening of Australian males.
Actually, Galileo did his best work under house arrest. No need to thank us!
Chelsea Clinton on image of Abe Lincoln in a MAGA cap: