Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, March 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
88 Responses to Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017

  stackja
    #2338407, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Mark Seymour, Singer-Songwriter; Bridget McKenzie, National Party Senator for Victoria; Amanda Rishworth, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel; Peter Holmes à Court, Businessman turned writer; Kerry Chikarovski, Former State Liberal leader; and Lydia Khalil, International security adviser.

    Carpe 25 please.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338408, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    EVENING CATS.

    32 please Jugulum.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338415, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    35, please Carpe.

  PoliticoNT
    #2338422, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I realise Q&A isn’t radio, but the ABC Radio Bingo template might help pass the time –

    https://barbariapolitica.wordpress.com/2017/03/27/abc-radio-bingo-its-here/

  Beachside
    #2338428, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Good evening, Cats

    Interruption Lotto

    May I have 18 tonight, please Carpe

  Mike of Marion
    #2338433, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    10 please Carpe

  Vic in Prossy
    #2338434, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Australia putting in their standard effort.
    May I have 30 please, Carpe?

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338436, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Hi Carpe, 17 onegai.

  Beliaik
    #2338441, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Carpe, may I have 13 please?

  marcus w
    #2338447, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Evening all .. Hope all are well and primed … Carpe .. 29 if I may ..Cheers .

  egg_
    #2338451, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Meejab1tch – GBR coral bleaching propaganda.

  MsDolittle
    #2338452, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Hunters & Collectors disbanded because their roadies demanded the same pay as the performers. Some of their songs were pretty good. Pity they banned 2GB’s Steve Price from using “The Holy Grail” as theme song. Mark who?

  Harlequin Decline
    #2338453, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    33 if you please Carpe.

  egg_
    #2338461, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Mark Seymour, Singer-Songwriter;

    A Yartz Preacher/virtue signaller?

  MsDolittle
    #2338462, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    May I please have 27 Carpe?
    Could Doc please have 22?

  MsDolittle
    #2338467, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    No Carpe tonight?

    How thoughtless, we all just assume Carpe will be here to tally up. I can’t do it, numbers not a strong point. Who will step into the breach?

  egg_
    #2338468, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Hunters & Collectors disbanded because their roadies demanded the same pay as the performers.

    Curious – Seymour’s brother has instructive videos on band venue PA setup on youtube.

  MsDolittle
    #2338475, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Curious – Seymour’s brother has instructive videos on band venue PA setup on youtube.

    Stuff it. I’m going to watch The Returned, season 2…

  Turtle of WA
    #2338481, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Seymour asked to have his song “Holy Grail” from being used by Steve Price on 2GB. Left wing virtue signalling.

    He was then asked by other lefties to remove “Hunters” from his band name. Attacked by left wing virtue signallers.

    Don’t the left deserve each other?

  YT
    #2338482, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    44 Please Carpe-san.
    Feeling lucky tonight.

  Beliaik
    #2338485, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Snowcone – 1 interruption

  Turtle of WA
    #2338486, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Sorry,

    Seymour asked to have his song “Holy Grail” removed from the start of the Steve Price show on 2GB. Left wing virtue signalling.

    He was then asked by other lefties to remove “Hunters” from his band name. Attacked by left wing virtue signallers.

    Don’t the left deserve each other?

  egg_
    #2338488, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Chikkas is always good value.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338495, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Tweet: There is a prevalent lack of diversity among those committing acts of terrorism around the world.

    Wow. How did that get through.

  Beliaik
    #2338497, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Snowcone – 2 interruptions

  Beliaik
    #2338501, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Snowcone – 3 interruptions

  Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2338505, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    28674.71543 please.

  egg_
    #2338508, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Anti-Muzzo question got through?

  Spider
    #2338512, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    My God they’ve put on a One Nation voter who could string a few words together. Amazing.

  egg_
    #2338513, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Seymour checking the ceiling for inspiration.

  Beliaik
    #2338514, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Snowcone – 5 interruptions

  marcus w
    #2338516, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    oohhh !! a few anti muzzie comments tonight …. Is Carpe working at ABC tonight ?

  egg_
    #2338517, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    My God they’ve put on a One Nation voter who could string a few words together. Amazing.

    Aunty playing with a straight bat for a change.

  Beliaik
    #2338519, posted on March 27, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    ABC signal in FNQ crashed for a moment – were there any interruptions?

  egg_
    #2338522, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    were there any interruptions?

    Don’t think so.

  Beliaik
    #2338524, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Khallil is sort of right – but Islam sanctifies the nutters and disenfranchised…

  Anonandon
    #2338526, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The best bit about the Holy Grail song being removed from Steve Price is that Steve replaced it with More than a feeling by Boston, which is the song with the guitar riff that Seymour stole when writing The Holy Grail. Well played Steve.

  Beliaik
    #2338527, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    How can our democracy “repel Islam” Chikkas? We couldn’t repel climatism.

  Beliaik
    #2338528, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Snowcone – 6 interruptions

  stackja
    #2338529, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Getting sleepy! Will check in tomorrow.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338531, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    We don’t have mass Muslim acts of terror. Yet.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338533, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    The best bit about the Holy Grail song being removed from Steve Price is that Steve replaced it with More than a feeling by Boston, which is the song with the guitar riff that Seymour stole when writing The Holy Grail. Well played Steve.

    Agreed.

    Wasn’t the intro riff just a cheap Teen Spirit ripoff?

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338536, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Cronulla was caused by mobs of Muslims.

  Beliaik
    #2338539, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Germany needs immigrant workers because they aborted a fair chunk of their next generation of workers in the ’80s – on the taxpayer’s coin.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338540, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Good point, Seahawks.

    And the young men in Cologne committing mass sexual assault. If German men had testicles that would’ve ended like Cronulla.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338541, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Bromantic twaddle from Seymour.

  Beliaik
    #2338542, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The musician thinks queue-jumpers are courageous. The c-word he’s looking for is “criminal”.

  Pedro the Ignorant
    #2338546, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Carpe MIA?

    Busy tonight, so no lotto from me.

    Catch up later.

  Beliaik
    #2338548, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    And now a muzzie immigrant wants to further limit the free speech of a duly elected Australian Senator beyond what the Mud-stain media already does.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338549, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Muslim victim time.

    Taking out time on mainstream TV to talk about Pauline Hanson. To voice his objection to giving time to Pauline Hanson on mainstream TV.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338551, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    3% of 18c cases go through. How many graft payments?

  Turtle of WA
    #2338552, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Left-Muslim anti-freedom time.

  Spider
    #2338553, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Ask the students at QUT

  Turtle of WA
    #2338554, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    97%, Seahawks, the left’s favourite percentage.

  Beliaik
    #2338555, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Snowcone – 13 interruptions

  Turtle of WA
    #2338557, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    So we can defend you from your enemies, Rabbi.

  Spider
    #2338560, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    So he is currently experiencing abuse under 18C. WTF

  Beliaik
    #2338562, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Snowcone – 16 interruptions

  Spider
    #2338564, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Can we have our Professor of Law from Brisbane back on who can actually defend Free Speech.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338566, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Someone wheel Seymour back to the storage area.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338570, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Crime less victim

  Turtle of WA
    #2338572, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The Muslim used the word “control” in reference to speech.

  Beliaik
    #2338575, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    It’d be no loss if Seymour drowned in a river – free speech or not…

  Turtle of WA
    #2338578, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    You’re meeting people from the bubble, Chikkas.

  Beliaik
    #2338581, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    QE money printing caused property bubbles. Bubbles burst. It’s looking for a pin right now.

  Cpt Seahawks
    #2338583, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Is Seymour having a stroke?

  Turtle of WA
    #2338585, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Good work with the counting, Beliaik.

  egg_
    #2338586, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Muslim victim time.

    Taking out time on mainstream TV to talk about Pauline Hanson. To voice his objection to giving time to Pauline Hanson on mainstream TV.

    The duffer just made PHON’s case for them.

  egg_
    #2338587, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Good work with the counting, Beliaik.

    +1

  Turtle of WA
    #2338588, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Is Seymour having a stroke?

    Channelling Garrett.

  egg_
    #2338590, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Is Seymour having a stroke?

    He seems to be getting on well with his neighbour.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338594, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Tweet: I want to change midnight oil to renewables oil.

    Vomit.

  Beliaik
    #2338596, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Thanks, Turtle
    Snowcone – 19 interruptions
    No winner tonight

  Turtle of WA
    #2338597, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Mentally Disabled as Anything.

  Beliaik
    #2338598, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Entertainers seem unaware how they can sour their back catalogues with stupid political positions as they descend into senility.

  Turtle of WA
    #2338599, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Night all.

    Cheers Beliaik.

  egg_
    #2338600, posted on March 27, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Seymour was likely chatting up Bridget McKenzie off camera, despite his on-air protestations.

  BrettW
    #2338615, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    A bit behind here in Qld but Holmes A Court seems a big fan of Merkel and denies any crime problems caused by the refugees.

    No sure what qualifies Seymour to comment on international security.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338619, posted on March 27, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    A bit behind here in Qld but Holmes A Court seems a big fan of Merkel and denies any crime problems caused by the refugees.

    Peter Holmes a Court is the original champagne socialist – his father, Robert Holmes a Court, of Bell Group, and Bell Resources fame(?) kicked the bucket worth a cool eight hundred million, or so.

  Robber Baron
    #2338636, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I met Peter Holmes-a-Court about a decade ago when he was a Silicon Valley Tech entrepreneur. He was very knowledgeable and very pleasant. Not arrogant as I had expected. Seems he has lost interest for entrepreneurship. It’s really hard work. I suppose his passion faded.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2338637, posted on March 28, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I met Peter Holmes-a-Court about a decade ago when he was a Silicon Valley Tech entrepreneur. He was very knowledgeable and very pleasant. Not arrogant as I had expected.

    My apologies if I gave any offense – it’s just that his father, and Alan (spit) Bond (spit) cost me, and the family company, a great deal of money over Bell Group.

  Robber Baron
    #2338645, posted on March 28, 2017 at 1:04 am

    My apologies if I gave any offense – it’s just that his father, and Alan (spit) Bond (spit) cost me, and the family company, a great deal of money over Bell Group.

    No offense taken and I did not interpret your comments as such. I just wanted to share with the cats that Peter was a nice guy (at least he was towards me).

    Spivs like his dad and Bond and quite a few others all cleaned up because they could get away with it. Australia needs good honest people in positions of leadership in both the corporate and political spheres. Time is running out for Australia…Argentina is just a decade away!

