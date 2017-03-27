Liberty Quote
No one has ever succeeded in the effort to demonstrate that unionism could improve the conditions and raise the standard of living of all those eager to earn wages.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Damienski on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
- Monday Forum: March 27, 2017
- Richard Denniss from the Ponds Institute on Penalty Rates
- Roundup March 27
- Nonfunctional Broken Network
- Who will monitor the monitors?
- Open Forum: March 25, 2017
- An average Catallaxy reader is better informed than the average viewer of ABC news
- He said she said media edition
- Deirdre McCloskey on the minimum wage
- Some sounds of civilisation
- Thursday Forum: March 23, 2017
- Doing the left’s work for them
- Premier Weatherill’s latest energy plan
- Mark Steyn explaining the inexplicable
- “Nobody cares about 18c”
- A question for politicians
- That’s interesting
- Wednesday Forum: March 22, 2017
- Introduction to Judge Dredd
- $190 carbon tax needed to meet Paris Agreement
- Waste not, want not is not a socialist slogan
- Getting there in the end
- This is where we are
- Incentives matter
- Vera Lynn 20 March 1917 –
- Q&A Forum: March 20, 2017
- And Social Justice For All
- Nationalise Super?
- “We’re not spending money on that anymore”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: March 27, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Carpe 25 please.
EVENING CATS.
Mark Seymour, Singer-Songwriter; Bridget McKenzie, National Party Senator for Victoria; Amanda Rishworth, Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Defence Personnel; Peter Holmes à Court, Businessman turned writer; Kerry Chikarovski, Former State Liberal leader; and Lydia Khalil, International security adviser.
32 please Jugulum.
Snap.
35, please Carpe.
I realise Q&A isn’t radio, but the ABC Radio Bingo template might help pass the time –
https://barbariapolitica.wordpress.com/2017/03/27/abc-radio-bingo-its-here/
Good evening, Cats
Interruption Lotto
May I have 18 tonight, please Carpe
45 please Carpe.
10 please Carpe
Australia putting in their standard effort.
May I have 30 please, Carpe?
Hi Carpe, 17 onegai.
Carpe, may I have 13 please?
Evening all .. Hope all are well and primed … Carpe .. 29 if I may ..Cheers .
52 please Carpe.
Meejab1tch – GBR coral bleaching propaganda.
Hunters & Collectors disbanded because their roadies demanded the same pay as the performers. Some of their songs were pretty good. Pity they banned 2GB’s Steve Price from using “The Holy Grail” as theme song. Mark who?
33 if you please Carpe.
No Carpe tonight?
A Yartz Preacher/virtue signaller?
May I please have 27 Carpe?
Could Doc please have 22?
No Carpe tonight?
How thoughtless, we all just assume Carpe will be here to tally up. I can’t do it, numbers not a strong point. Who will step into the breach?
Curious – Seymour’s brother has instructive videos on band venue PA setup on youtube.
Curious – Seymour’s brother has instructive videos on band venue PA setup on youtube.
Stuff it. I’m going to watch The Returned, season 2…
Seymour asked to have his song “Holy Grail” from being used by Steve Price on 2GB. Left wing virtue signalling.
He was then asked by other lefties to remove “Hunters” from his band name. Attacked by left wing virtue signallers.
Don’t the left deserve each other?
44 Please Carpe-san.
Feeling lucky tonight.
Whatevers.
Snowcone – 1 interruption
Sorry,
Seymour asked to have his song “Holy Grail” removed from the start of the Steve Price show on 2GB. Left wing virtue signalling.
He was then asked by other lefties to remove “Hunters” from his band name. Attacked by left wing virtue signallers.
Don’t the left deserve each other?
Chikkas is always good value.
Tweet: There is a prevalent lack of diversity among those committing acts of terrorism around the world.
Wow. How did that get through.
Snowcone – 2 interruptions
Snowcone – 3 interruptions
28674.71543 please.
Anti-Muzzo question got through?
My God they’ve put on a One Nation voter who could string a few words together. Amazing.
Seymour checking the ceiling for inspiration.
Snowcone – 5 interruptions
oohhh !! a few anti muzzie comments tonight …. Is Carpe working at ABC tonight ?
Aunty playing with a straight bat for a change.
ABC signal in FNQ crashed for a moment – were there any interruptions?
Don’t think so.
Khallil is sort of right – but Islam sanctifies the nutters and disenfranchised…
The best bit about the Holy Grail song being removed from Steve Price is that Steve replaced it with More than a feeling by Boston, which is the song with the guitar riff that Seymour stole when writing The Holy Grail. Well played Steve.
How can our democracy “repel Islam” Chikkas? We couldn’t repel climatism.
Snowcone – 6 interruptions
Getting sleepy! Will check in tomorrow.
We don’t have mass Muslim acts of terror. Yet.
Agreed.
Wasn’t the intro riff just a cheap Teen Spirit ripoff?
Cronulla was caused by mobs of Muslims.
Germany needs immigrant workers because they aborted a fair chunk of their next generation of workers in the ’80s – on the taxpayer’s coin.
Good point, Seahawks.
And the young men in Cologne committing mass sexual assault. If German men had testicles that would’ve ended like Cronulla.
Bromantic twaddle from Seymour.
The musician thinks queue-jumpers are courageous. The c-word he’s looking for is “criminal”.
Carpe MIA?
Busy tonight, so no lotto from me.
Catch up later.
And now a muzzie immigrant wants to further limit the free speech of a duly elected Australian Senator beyond what the Mud-stain media already does.
Muslim victim time.
Taking out time on mainstream TV to talk about Pauline Hanson. To voice his objection to giving time to Pauline Hanson on mainstream TV.
3% of 18c cases go through. How many graft payments?
Left-Muslim anti-freedom time.
Ask the students at QUT
97%, Seahawks, the left’s favourite percentage.
Snowcone – 13 interruptions
So we can defend you from your enemies, Rabbi.
So he is currently experiencing abuse under 18C. WTF
Snowcone – 16 interruptions
Can we have our Professor of Law from Brisbane back on who can actually defend Free Speech.
Someone wheel Seymour back to the storage area.
Crime less victim
The Muslim used the word “control” in reference to speech.
It’d be no loss if Seymour drowned in a river – free speech or not…
You’re meeting people from the bubble, Chikkas.
QE money printing caused property bubbles. Bubbles burst. It’s looking for a pin right now.
Is Seymour having a stroke?
Good work with the counting, Beliaik.
The duffer just made PHON’s case for them.
+1
Channelling Garrett.
He seems to be getting on well with his neighbour.
Tweet: I want to change midnight oil to renewables oil.
Vomit.
Thanks, Turtle
Snowcone – 19 interruptions
No winner tonight
Mentally Disabled as Anything.
Entertainers seem unaware how they can sour their back catalogues with stupid political positions as they descend into senility.
Night all.
Cheers Beliaik.
Seymour was likely chatting up Bridget McKenzie off camera, despite his on-air protestations.
A bit behind here in Qld but Holmes A Court seems a big fan of Merkel and denies any crime problems caused by the refugees.
No sure what qualifies Seymour to comment on international security.
Peter Holmes a Court is the original champagne socialist – his father, Robert Holmes a Court, of Bell Group, and Bell Resources fame(?) kicked the bucket worth a cool eight hundred million, or so.
I met Peter Holmes-a-Court about a decade ago when he was a Silicon Valley Tech entrepreneur. He was very knowledgeable and very pleasant. Not arrogant as I had expected. Seems he has lost interest for entrepreneurship. It’s really hard work. I suppose his passion faded.
My apologies if I gave any offense – it’s just that his father, and Alan (spit) Bond (spit) cost me, and the family company, a great deal of money over Bell Group.
My apologies if I gave any offense – it’s just that his father, and Alan (spit) Bond (spit) cost me, and the family company, a great deal of money over Bell Group.
No offense taken and I did not interpret your comments as such. I just wanted to share with the cats that Peter was a nice guy (at least he was towards me).
Spivs like his dad and Bond and quite a few others all cleaned up because they could get away with it. Australia needs good honest people in positions of leadership in both the corporate and political spheres. Time is running out for Australia…Argentina is just a decade away!