Richard Denniss from the Ponds Institute on Penalty Rates

Dr Richard Denniss, Chief “Economist” of the Ponds Institute (referred to as The Australia Institute in more polite company) has writing an opinion piece purporting to be research on possible the impacts of the Fair Work Commission’s penalty rate proposals. The “research” is titled The Impact of Penalty Rate Cuts on Personal Tax Revenue and
Welfare.
The recent decision of the Fair Work Commission to cut Sunday penalty rates, a cut that will cost individual workers between $39 and $127 for an 8 hour Sunday shift, will have a substantial impact on personal income tax revenue and, in turn, the Commonwealth budget deficit.
Dr Denniss’ “research” was of course picked up by Fairfax and written up by Adam Gartrell – Penalty rate cuts could blow $650m hole in federal budget: Australia Institute.
Prior to his engagement with the Ponds Institute, Dr Denniss was a political staffer to the Greens and the pre-Greens (Natasha Stott Despoja). According to his biography, Dr Denniss, for a doctor he is, is
An economist by training, Richard has worked for the past 20 years in a variety of policy and political roles. In recent years he has been at the forefront of the national policy debates surrounding climate change policy and the Australian mining boom. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Crawford School of Economics and Government at the Australian National University.
Prior to working at The Australia Institute Richard was the Strategy Adviser to the Leader of the Australian Greens, Senator Bob Brown, was Chief of Staff to the then Leader of the Australian Democrats, Senator Natasha Stott Despoja, and held teaching and research jobs at Australian universities.
Oddly, Dr Denniss’ political background is not noted by Fairfax. How could that be? After all, according to Fairfax, the Australia Institute is a think tank.
The essence of Dr Denniss’ “research” is that a cut to weekend penalty rates for employees not “protected” by union enterprise agreements (which already have lower weekend penalty rates) will lead to an economic catastrophe. The government will collect less tax (apparently bad) and will spend more on welfare. Business will also suffer because there will be less consumption in the economy. Oh. And state governments will suffer also because less payroll tax will be collected; this despite most small businesses already not paying payroll tax because they fall below the kick-in threshold. But consider the economic Armageddon!
So let’s consider Dr Denniss’ “research”. A decrease in penalty rates is bad for the economy and bad for the Commonwealth budget. The opposite must hold then. An increase in penalty rates must be good for the economy and good for the Commonwealth budget?
Brilliant! The Ponds Institute has solved all of Australia’s economic problems. To increase economic growth and to balance the Commonwealth budget, all that needs to be done is to increase weekend penalty rates. Over to you Treasurer Morrison. Can you have the legislation ready by next week? The sooner the better.
If Dr Denniss and his band of Green fairness fairies were really fair dinkum, perhaps they might also come out against the enterprise agreements available to large corporates and not available to small business. You know, those enterprise agreements that allow the payment of less than award penalty rates as negotiated by unions such as the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA). After all, it would be good for the economy and good for the budget for penalty rates to be increased.
Or might it be that the Ponds Institute receives funding from such unions? After all:
The Institute is independently funded by donations from philanthropic trusts and individuals, as well as grants and commissioned research from business, unions and non-government organisations.
Sorry to be pedantic (and not disagreeing at all with the thrust of the otherwise very informative article), but I wish to comment on your words “According to his autobiography, Dr Denniss, for a doctor he is…”. Please – NO, he has a PhD (probably in Economics), commonly known as a Doctorate – nothing to do with medical practitioners (commonly called ‘doctors’, who only need a double Bachelor’s degree (MB, BS) to be so entitled.
Business costs go down, profit goes up – so instead of collecting a likely 20 cents on the dollar (or less) – the fed’s get 30.
I haven’t really thought that through , but to be fair, neither did Dr Denniss and his band of Green fairness fairies!
Adjunct Associate Professor.
Is that the new name for Research Assistant?
And where a small café puts on 4 workers instead of 3 on a Sunday because the rate is lower, everybody wins.
Our Pauline is an economic genius in comparison.
I cannot believe the self-serving, patently illogical dribble that passes for thought and research among leftists.
There’s every chance that the small café’s business will improve due to better service and happy customers so the following week it may need 5 workers. I kinda doubt Mr Denniss has had a go at running a small business for any length of time.
Richard Denniss is onto something. Turnbull should introduce legislation to prevent the implementation of the Fair Work Commission’s decision on penalty rates and also to reverse the discounting of penalty rates in all existing EBA’s and prohibit penalty rates discounts in future EBA’s.
Call it the Fair Work Commission (Rollback of Labor’s Penalty Rates Cuts) Amendment Act 2017.
Yes, there will be some pain for those companies that have been in bed with the unions. But this will be far outweighed by the pleasure obtained from watching PM Shorten attempting to give big business what they paid handsomely for without upsetting his base who will be a whole lot wiser this time around.
Penalty rates are like the minimum wage to these neo-socialists. They claim if the minimum wage rises by $30/week then people will spend more (and pay more GST) and everyone will be better off. So why not increase the minimum wage by $300 per week. Then we will be much better off. Or maybe even $3000 per week. Then we will be absolutely rolling in money. Everybody will be rich! But then again … maybe increasing penalty rates is just another version of the broken window fallacy. Strange that an economist isn’t aware of that …
Perhaps Dr Denniss might do some analysis on the economic costs of the various EBAs a-la Grace Collier’s piece from this weekend:
From the policies they produce i dont think anyone there has even left the childcare-primaryschool-highschool-university pipeline before going back into “research” on what they have never experienced.
Instead of cutting penalty rates, just overturn all EBAs that pay less than the award. Turnbull then comes out the hero of small business and workers and makes the union look like arseholes for negotiating EBAs with big business that pay below the award.
I think hes making the case for paying everyone a minimum of $1000 an hour, hell lets make it $10,000.
At those rates wed final achieve victory over the dire forces of small business and enterprise, with government jobs the only ones left.
But think of the surplus!
I found it hard to believe that Denniss would leave out the employment impact, so I looked up his paper. Sure enough, he does mention it, he just doesn’t take it into account. After 10 pages of calculations assuming a purely static situation with no change in employer or employee behaviour, opening hours, or numbers of businesses, we get this as his sole concession to reality:
Can you believe it? No economic analysis at all, just some random quotes which give no idea of the potential adjustments. Denniss could easily have estimated the extra hours worked, using any number of parameters related to current behaviour of businesses or employees, but he didn’t bother. So all the figures in his article relate strictly to the case where nobody responds to the new incentives in any way. Pathetic.
So according to Dr Denniss’ thinking if the FWC actually quadrupled penalty rates and doubled the minimum wage the federal deficit would be reduced enormously and all in the garden would be rosy.
How on earth did this guy qualify to write on matter economic?
The Government should call the bluff of Labor and the Greens on this – introduce to the House of Representatives an amendment to the Fair Work Act to provide that all determinations of the Fair Work Commission be treated as disallowable instruments.
If it’s OK for the Parliament to override the penalty rates decision – after an epic process of hearings, evidence gathering etc. – then nothing is sacred, so to speak. These decisions are, after all, simply delegated legislation which in almost (if not all?) all other circumstances is disallowable.
These EBAs clearly breach the “better off overall test” and are therefore actionable. Where’s the mighty hero of the wukkas who’ll take this action?
As for Dennnnnisssss, the man is such a preposterous imbecile he’s not even worth discussing. I’m just glad to see the various “business(es), unions and non-government organisations” are getting such value for (other peoples’) money.
There seem to be so many numpties like this Denniss bloke who feel rather than think.
The other day I had some idiot trying to tell me that government expenditure caused government revenue that exceeded that expenditure.
As for Dennnnnisssss, the man is such a preposterous imbecile he’s not even worth discussing.
Worse I think. Appears to me that many comments here are extremely generous 🙂 I mean, It doesn’t make sense to wave to a turd when everyone knows that the turd is on its way to that great turd congregation only to be resurrected to travel to the next turd convention. Its a vicious cycle with the same predictable outcome.
For the individual that is the beneficiary of that largess, grant tecpientd, public servants etc that would be true. Their snout gets a lot more from government expenditure. They will also squeal a lot more if the trough is taken away than the poor suckers that have to fill it.
Denniss the menace!
https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/awards/tracee/agreements/pdf/ag837969.pdf
Scroll down to page 12 and ask yourself who signed off on that, next to the bit where it says “Australian Workers Union”. Anyone you know?
I haven’t seen a pic of this good Doctor but I feel I know what he looks like. They all look similar these pooffo pinko latte sipping leftard beta males. Ya’ll know what I mean doncha?
Absolutely sad and hilarious that he doesn’t actually compare the income effect and substitution effect – or even attempt to argue about the elasticity of labour demand.
This isn’t analysis, it is polemical nonsense.
If he was concerned about revenue, there is still plenty of tax reform, let alone general microeconomic reform that would increase GDP and the tax take.
Denniss the Menace has failed to even grasp the subtlety grossness of his own economic theory.
The money that is supposed to pass to the baristas’ pockets doesn’t evaporate like ‘leftist logic in a conversation’.
The coffee drinkers and cafe owners spend the money elsewhere.
He is a turd even by his own standards.
A late comment, but did anybody notice that the Pond’s (Swamp?) Institute is funded by:
as well as grants and commissioned research from business, unions and non-government organisations.
People believed John Maynard Keynes when he said it, so don’t blame the idiot for repeating what he hears.
…suggested that any reduction would be passed on as increased profits or slight reductions in retail prices.
Well fuck me, god forbid I’d realise any spoils from an enterprise I have worked and financed and then not only pass on 10% as the taxman but also pay 30% on the fucking profit as well!!
Brain dead, useless, leach bastards!
PS, I love Grace 😉
Society has changed over the years, but having one day a week that’s (slightly) slower than the rest of the week doesn’t hurt. I’m not convinced that a lot of cafe owners want to spend Sundays in the shop, either.