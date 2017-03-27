Richard Denniss from the Ponds Institute on Penalty Rates

Dr Richard Denniss, Chief “Economist” of the Ponds Institute (referred to as The Australia Institute in more polite company) has writing an opinion piece purporting to be research on possible the impacts of the Fair Work Commission’s penalty rate proposals. The “research” is titled The Impact of Penalty Rate Cuts on Personal Tax Revenue and

Welfare.

The recent decision of the Fair Work Commission to cut Sunday penalty rates, a cut that will cost individual workers between $39 and $127 for an 8 hour Sunday shift, will have a substantial impact on personal income tax revenue and, in turn, the Commonwealth budget deficit.

Dr Denniss’ “research” was of course picked up by Fairfax and written up by Adam Gartrell – Penalty rate cuts could blow $650m hole in federal budget: Australia Institute.

Prior to his engagement with the Ponds Institute, Dr Denniss was a political staffer to the Greens and the pre-Greens (Natasha Stott Despoja). According to his biography, Dr Denniss, for a doctor he is, is

An economist by training, Richard has worked for the past 20 years in a variety of policy and political roles. In recent years he has been at the forefront of the national policy debates surrounding climate change policy and the Australian mining boom. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Crawford School of Economics and Government at the Australian National University. Prior to working at The Australia Institute Richard was the Strategy Adviser to the Leader of the Australian Greens, Senator Bob Brown, was Chief of Staff to the then Leader of the Australian Democrats, Senator Natasha Stott Despoja, and held teaching and research jobs at Australian universities.

Oddly, Dr Denniss’ political background is not noted by Fairfax. How could that be? After all, according to Fairfax, the Australia Institute is a think tank.

The essence of Dr Denniss’ “research” is that a cut to weekend penalty rates for employees not “protected” by union enterprise agreements (which already have lower weekend penalty rates) will lead to an economic catastrophe. The government will collect less tax (apparently bad) and will spend more on welfare. Business will also suffer because there will be less consumption in the economy. Oh. And state governments will suffer also because less payroll tax will be collected; this despite most small businesses already not paying payroll tax because they fall below the kick-in threshold. But consider the economic Armageddon!

So let’s consider Dr Denniss’ “research”. A decrease in penalty rates is bad for the economy and bad for the Commonwealth budget. The opposite must hold then. An increase in penalty rates must be good for the economy and good for the Commonwealth budget?

Brilliant! The Ponds Institute has solved all of Australia’s economic problems. To increase economic growth and to balance the Commonwealth budget, all that needs to be done is to increase weekend penalty rates. Over to you Treasurer Morrison. Can you have the legislation ready by next week? The sooner the better.

If Dr Denniss and his band of Green fairness fairies were really fair dinkum, perhaps they might also come out against the enterprise agreements available to large corporates and not available to small business. You know, those enterprise agreements that allow the payment of less than award penalty rates as negotiated by unions such as the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA). After all, it would be good for the economy and good for the budget for penalty rates to be increased.

Or might it be that the Ponds Institute receives funding from such unions? After all:

The Institute is independently funded by donations from philanthropic trusts and individuals, as well as grants and commissioned research from business, unions and non-government organisations.