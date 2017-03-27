Roundup March 27

Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog. Mark Steyn’s week. US Accuracy in Academia. Spiked on line.
Liberty Quote. Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state. Jennifer Oriel
Child Protection in NSW. Once more, the crisis is signalled. But what will happen? Can the system be reformed? See previous posts on Jeremy Sammut’s account of the madness of child protection policies.
Energy. Alarm about the future of our power supply.
The looming crisis is much worse than I expected. Three state governments, Victoria NSW and South Australia, have vandalised our total energy system. The Premiers of each state clearly had no idea what they were doing and did not sit down with top engineers outside the government advisers to work out the best way to achieve their objectives — whether that be an increase in renewables or gas restrictions.
The cost of offshore windpower. No reduction in cost between 1991 and 2015. Still twice the cost of coal and gas.
Dan Mitchell. How not to practice Christian charity. The case for serious tax reform.
Why would the economy grow faster if we got fundamental reform such as the flat tax?
In part, because there would be one low tax rate instead of the discriminatory and punitive “progressive” system that exists today. As such, the penalty on productive behavior would be reduced.
In part, because there would be no distorting tax breaks that lure people into making decisions based on tax considerations rather than economic merit.
Fake news in the USA. Cutting off funds for the mainstream media moochers. The President has proposed to eliminate all taxpayer handouts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which is the entity that subsidizes National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). European research on the poison of regulation. The non-existence of the male/female wage gap. Why single-payer health care delivers poor quality care at high cost.
Science. Make Pluto great again.
Children protected by parents until Left started destruction of the family.
The drop in enrolments in US colleges by foreign students is simpy those ‘students’ enrolled in bullshit courses so they can work illegally fearing that the law is finally going to be enforced. I wish Turnbull inspired the same fear that Trump does in those parasites.
Can the system be reformed?
Governments should stop pursuing policies that destroy the family.
Henderson has smeared himself with the same crap as the rest of political class in respect of islam. He has chastised Hanson for wanting to ban islam, misrepresented a British survey showing muslims themselves are opposed to Western values and ignore the manifest reality of what islam is. Disappointing.
I heard this morning that PHON won 3 WA upper house seats. Not quite the disaster that the media portrayed.
Pressure is building on House Speaker Paul Ryan:
Pirro: Speaker Ryan Must Step Down After ObamaCare Replacement Failure
Henderson is like every other cuck who wants to stick their head in the sand and preemptively surrender to the muslim invaders in the hopes they will be head slave in the caliphate.
I told the fainting couch crowd on the Cat that that was her plan all along. The cucks though were too busy crying defeat to listen.
Where did you hear it because the media has been oddly silent.
Wow, that was close. Story about Prince William in today’s Daily Mail – “Wills cheats death: Prince’s helicopter horror as a lethal drone comes within HALF A SECOND of his air ambulance in dramatic near miss – but was it reckless or deliberate?”
The story then goes on to confirm that Wills wasn’t actually in the helicopter at the time. How lucky is that?
I realise that an article by David Marr in the Guardian is a rather unlikely link to put up on Cat Files.
However, the polling analysis in this re the views of One Nation voters relative to the voters of other parties is really worth reading. For those (not me) who would like to see a Trump-like figure emerge in Australia, Marr’s article illustrates some of the cultural differences between Trump’s blue collar supporters and the Australian equivalent.
What I found particularly interesting is the profoundly secular views of the One Nation voters: they wouldn’t cross the road to try to stop SSM and they are astonishingly in favour of euthanasia (or at least some form of assisted suicide: either the question was a bit unclear, or Marr’s reporting has made it less clear).
They are also resolutely pro-hanging, pro-law and order and against the current high levels of immigration. It’s hard to get a handle on their economic views: Marr argues that there aren’t anywhere near as anti-globalisation as their US counterparts, but he seems to be basing this as much on his personal view that Queenslanders would be crazy to be anti-free trade (which is correct), rather than on clear evidence from the polling.
Anyway, it’s an interesting read, whatever your attitude might be towards Marr.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/mar/27/looking-back-and-angry-what-drives-pauline-hansons-voters
I was listening to Ray Hadley via Brisbane’s 4BC this morning. It was still an ordinary enough performance for PHON to learn some lessons.
On the power problem, don’t expect any new/replacement coal powered plants to happen without major resistance (if at all).
This is rather alarming
The government is in a hole – dug with its own hands.
The power situation is going to get a lot more ugly and expensive before it gets better.
Expect mass flight of any energy intensive (or even mid-intensive) industries, and death of many smaller enterprises due to power costs.
Duncanm,
I think you give an accurate overview.
Just an example (not electricity — but energy nonetheless)
Brickworks (Austral Bricks) – is likely to go offshore due to high gas prices; up 75%
Linky
It would make sense to use that insult if she was a conservative. She’s a socialist.
Duncanm,
The RET has got to go. I can think of no possible way that importing bricks is somehow beneficial, even if you were to give coinage to the CO2 caper.
Somewhere along the line, the government will have to underwrite the risk of the destabilized energy situation they have created.
Pirates generally prefer offshore operation.
Pauline Hanson is a former small business owner. What are your reasons for saying she is a socialist? She supported the recent penalty rate reduction for Sunday traders because she sees things through the eyes of business owners.
which is exactly what’s happening — the Clean Energy Finance Corp (Gov’t) is looking to finance Coal Power stations — because investors won’t – because Government fucked up the certainty with their ludicrous glowball warmening policies.