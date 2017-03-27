Roundup March 27

Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog. Mark Steyn’s week. US Accuracy in Academia. Spiked on line.

Liberty Quote. Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state. Jennifer Oriel

Child Protection in NSW. Once more, the crisis is signalled. But what will happen? Can the system be reformed? See previous posts on Jeremy Sammut’s account of the madness of child protection policies.

Energy. Alarm about the future of our power supply.

The looming crisis is much worse than I expected. Three state governments, Victoria NSW and South Australia, have vandalised our total energy system. The Premiers of each state clearly had no idea what they were doing and did not sit down with top engineers outside the government advisers to work out the best way to achieve their objectives — whether that be an increase in renewables or gas restrictions.

The cost of offshore windpower. No reduction in cost between 1991 and 2015. Still twice the cost of coal and gas.

Dan Mitchell. How not to practice Christian charity. The case for serious tax reform.

Why would the economy grow faster if we got fundamental reform such as the flat tax?

In part, because there would be one low tax rate instead of the discriminatory and punitive “progressive” system that exists today. As such, the penalty on productive behavior would be reduced.

In part, because there would be no distorting tax breaks that lure people into making decisions based on tax considerations rather than economic merit.

Fake news in the USA. Cutting off funds for the mainstream media moochers. The President has proposed to eliminate all taxpayer handouts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which is the entity that subsidizes National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). European research on the poison of regulation. The non-existence of the male/female wage gap. Why single-payer health care delivers poor quality care at high cost.

Science. Make Pluto great again.