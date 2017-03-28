Extreme Cyclone Carbon Theory Refuses to Die

Given the rarity of cyclones these days, a Category 4 system was all it took for Climate Church Junior Wizard, Adam Bandt, to come rushing out with this hyperbolic untruth:
“Building a new coal fired power station now is like knowing cigarettes cause cancer but starting your kids on a pack a day, or knowing asbestos kills but building your family home with it anyway,” Mr. Bandt said.
“If Malcolm Turnbull uses scarce public money to build a new coal-fired power station he’ll have blood on his hands. The more coal we burn, the more intense extreme weather events like Cyclone Debbie will be. People will suffer.”
(PS: here’s The Sydney Morning Herald refusing to include the ‘blood on his hands bit’. And they wonder why we don’t trust them anymore?!).
(PPS: Dear SMH, I’ve taken a screen shot of your article with a word search showing zero hits for the word ‘blood’ – so please resist any urge you may have to engage in some funny stuff and say that it was all my imagination).
The theory that burning coal leads to more cyclones was quickly dubunked when the cyclones declined their invitation to the Earth Hour party. The theory was then altered to state that there would be more ‘extreme’ cyclones.
Of course, facts have a funny habit of playing their own game and the Climate Church’s unified theory of extreme carbon cyclontivity was also debunked some time ago:
(NB: notice how BOM is too ashamed to provide an updated graph beyond 2011?).
How about landfall cyclones? After all, it’s us wicked human beings that are supposed to to pay for all this sinful carbon dioxidism:
Hmmm.
Again, notice how all these graphs aren’t current to 2016 – and how it’s nigh on impossible to find one? Now why would that be?
Extreme cyclone carbon theory became a complete farce when Cyclone Winston hit Fiji last year – with the Climate Vatican attempting to decree that it was the worst cyclone ever! …to hit the Southern Hemisphere.
Thankfully, that serving of dog’s droppings was sensibly disposed of by TMR:
Why would large chunks of the media want to recklessly mislead us about Cyclone Winston’s ranking in the pantheon of cyclones?
It all started when I read the headline ‘worst storm on record’ on news.com.au (at 15:08 on Saturday, 20 February 2016 – before Cyclone Winston had even hit Fiji)…
‘Wow’, I exclaimed to myself, it’s not every day that you come across the WORST STORM ON RECORD.
Within seconds of my socks having been knocked off, they quickly found themselves back on my feet as I clicked on the story and saw that Cyclone Winston had immediately become downgraded to a cyclone ‘being described as the strongest on record in the southern hemisphere’…
When it comes to air pressure (the lower the air pressure, the more ‘intense’ the cyclone), Cyclone Winston doesn’t even make the top 10 in the south pacific region, let alone the southern hemisphere…
If ranking by peak 10-minute sustained wind speed (the measure used by most international weather agencies), Cyclone Winston comes screaming all the way up to joint 4th in the south pacific region – but still well short of strongest ever in the southern hemisphere.
Despite having made complete and utter fools of themselves, climate catastrophists like Adam Bandt continue to double down.
Guys. Please. The tide went out a long, long time ago. It’s high time you put your pants back on and found something more productive to do.
(NB: the cyclone statistics in this article first appeared on TMR on 12 February 2017 – in response to a Sky News article reporting on the release of The Climate Council’s report titled ‘Cranking up the
horseshit intensity: Climate change and extreme weather events’.
Couldn’t see that coming could we?
If Adam could have got a few more deaths out of this he would have been on cloud nine.
Especially white men, preferably old.
There is no logic to using logic on a Lefty.
He has an agenda.
You are the problem if you think arguing with these people is the solution.
It is naivety.
He will call white black, male female, old young, innocent guilty, guilty victims.
They will watch aboriginal babies die, knowing it was their policies that caused it , if it gets them more money and power.
Until we go after the liberal party to step up or step down, we have no hope.
They are our problem.
You cannot argue with a lefty.
Truth is not of any concern to them.
Adam wants to bring down the hated west, and turning the power off is just a great idea.
The end justifies the means.
The failure he caused will then be blamed on capitalism and companies, because he and all lefties can’t stand the fact that the west never failed when it was supposed to, it has been successful.
Their policies don’t work, so they will kill it with their own rather than admit they were wrong .
And we bother arguing with them?
If we don’t defund them, misery and violence will follow.
Cyclone Debbie tracked far away from any recording stations so until this morning there wasn’t really a weather station that we could use to get accurate measurements for the storm.
The media and BOM are hyping this up to be a category 4 storm but the reality is that observed wind gusts from Propserpine recording station show that it is barely a category 2 system.
The way my comment came across, unfortunately made me sound as though I didn’t appreciate your post, Marcus, which I most certainly did.
Despite having made complete and utter fools of themselves, climate catastrophists like Adam Bandt continue to double down.
Desperation.
Thanks marcus.
ABC is, as I write, running some Prof. from James Cook money sinkhole saying that climate change can do anything re cyclones. You can’t pin these guys down, they are the ultimate shape shifters.
Absolutely herodotus. We haven’t had many cyclones this year – because climate change. The current one looks to be severe – because climate change. It wasn’t as severe as predicted – because climate change. It wasn’t as destructive as previous events of the same rating – because climate change. It doesn’t matter whether it is good. bad, or indifferent it will always be because climate change.
I would have thought that Cat4 would be roof removal time, but the images I’ve seen broadcast from the Whitsunday Islands shows vegetation damage and not much more – and that is from locations within the eye.
Mind you, their buildings might be built to withstand cyclones. Bowen will the true test of the storm’s ferocity. If Debbie doesn’t live up to hype, then it will be yet again the media crying wolf, and when an actual Cat4 or 5 hits sometime in the future, then there may be loss of life due to communities not taking the threat seriously.
If Debbie floods Coopers Creek, could change the climate of the Centre.
During the early 1970’s Australia must have reached Peak Coal.
Not really. Bowen is on the northern side of the eye. Hamilton Island I would say would be better for measuring the ferocity, even if it’s from the damage to vegetation.
No current graphs available. Looks like the truth isn’t out there any more.
Hamilton Island I would say would be better for measuring the ferocity, even if it’s from the damage to vegetation.
Thereafter Airlie Beach.
I believe it’s officially cat 4 now.
I meant on a densely populated area.
THE TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN
JOHN ANDERSEN AT AIRLIE BEACH
AIRLIE Beach is being pounded Cyclone Debbie this morning.
Strong wind gusts started early last night and power went at about 11pm.
The rain has been torrential and non-stop since early yesterday.
The wind has been at Category 2 level for about three hours now and there are severe gusts which must be approaching Category 3.
Branches are being torn from trees and there are occasional noises of what sounds like iron coming loose from nearby.
The Townsville Bulletin is in a unit on the hill at Airlie.
It is a small unit with large glass doors at the front. There is every expectation that the toilet which has cement block walls will become a sanctuary within the next one hour or so.
Apart from the bending and the horizontal rain, there is no movement outside.
In fact anyone outside now would be blown off their feet by the more violent gusts of wind. Over the last 40 minutes or so there have been the same moaning and almost human-like shrieking noises that were heard in Cyclones Larry and Yasi when the wind hit the corners and edges of buildings.
Visibility is down to 100 metres. Coconut trees outside the unit are doubling over in the wind. A coconut has already been blown into the shed outside the back door of the Bulletin’s unit.
In both Larry and Yasi, coconuts were among the worst of the missiles at the height of the winds.
They peppered houses, breaking walls like grape shot and broke car windows, not a comforting thought to anyone considering sheltering behind the protective glass of their car.
With the eye expected to cross the coast at around 1pm, there is no telling what Debbie’s intensity might be when she finally makes landfall. Whatever happens, Airlie Beach and its districts to the north and south are going to take a severe battering
…and a few more good years on the land generally elsewhere.
@Roger
The only measurements of wind speeds in category 4 range are from Hamilton Island which sits 60m above sea level and is therefore not usable for measuring intensity.
Proserpine, Mackay and Bowen Airport are all close to sea level and all show wind gusts just over the Cat 2 threshold.
Great stuff marcus.
struth:
Yeah nah. Bandt would rather women and kiddies – preferably Muslim, Aboriginal or disabled – to die. It’s difficult to virtue signal with the death of old, white men. They deserve to die.
Yes, agree with the comments above which state that the cyclone is Category 2 (or perhaps even Category 1). All the actual mainland measurements of actual data support this, not the lies from BOM.
The only measurements of wind speeds in category 4 range are from Hamilton Island which sits 60m above sea level and is therefore not usable for measuring intensity.
Mmm…I thought they recorded at the airport, which is not 60m above sea level, more like 60cm (quite a hairy approach too!).
Be that as it may, just what data is the BOM using for its categorisation, which mentions sustained wind speeds of 185kmh?
A natural disaster. What a boon to Turnbull. The gods are smiling upon him. Finally, an opportunity for his poll numbers to move up! But this isn’t just any natural disaster…it’s a cyclone that was caused by globull warming, Turnbull surely must have an erection that won’t quit!
The greater the destruction, the more money he can dole out and blame evil climate change…plus he will look like a compassionate leader. Prediction. More government wasted spending and a bump in the polls for the termite.
Back in the days when Bob Brown’ eponymous religion, “The Brown Movement” was run by “Bob The First”, I thought it had reached “peak stupid”.
But then under its’ second Leader, the ever-smiling, cheery “Christine The Second”, I thought THAT was “peak stupid”.
Now that it is led by “Richard The Third”, though, the “Brown Movement” has finally come of age.
It has even made converts of Bull Shitten from Allah’s Local Party and “Halal Mal the Head-Loppers’ Pal” from the Laberals.
Thanks for the post, Marcus.
@Roger:
BOM’s notes for the eather station at Hamilton Island airport are that it sits at Lat: -20.37 Lon: 148.95 Height: 58.66 m.
Cyclones are rated using suface level wind speeds so it isn’t really accurate to use Hamilton Island recordings as a reference for what category the system is.
BOM doesn’t care about this though because it is much better to hype up alarmism and so they are using the Hamilton Island recording station as a source.
The media are now using “unofficial weather station sources” to report 240km/h gusts at Airlie Beach because it gets more interest than the actual measurements.
Mmm…I thought they recorded at the airport, which is not 60m above sea level, more like 60cm (quite a hairy approach too!).
No, you’re right – 58m. Must be up the hill.
While we are waiting to see if this really was a CAT 4, here is:
Well, Brexit is closer to anarchy than the EUSSR…
And make Australia carbon neutral when the dormant plants grow like they did before http://theconversation.com/record-rains-made-australia-a-giant-green-global-carbon-sink-26646
BOM doesn’t care about this though because it is much better to hype up alarmism and so they are using the Hamilton Island recording station as a source.
Evidently so.
Hamilton records some wind speeds close to the 185kmh cited by BOM.
We need an inquiry into BOM if the cat 4 doesn’t materialise.
To misquote Omar Khayyam:
“The Bureau of Mendacity gillards; and having gillarded, moves on”.
An excellent article, Marcus. No doubt it will be read and roundly vilified by all of the devout worshippers at the C.S.I.R.O. (Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory).
May Flannery be with you,
Amen!
To mh at 1.16pm,
It just goes to show how clue-phobic the whole world has become when somebody like John Lydon from the “Sex Pistols” is nowadays commended for his intelligence – he certainly shows that he has more between his ears than most Leftard European Leaders and “group finkers” of the knuckle-dragging Left.
The u. n.communists ,clutching at straws to “prove ” their lies about “climate change” are true ,any port in a storm comrsdes ,never mind the truth ,what about the ideaology ?
Good job Marcus.
For a month now I’ve been trying to find out why the BoM Cyclone Trend plot had not been updated since 2011.
18 Feb 2017 – My initial query:
I note that the Tropical Cyclone Trends plot on the website shows data only until 2011.
Is it possible to update this plot with more current information
21 Feb 2017 – Initial response from BoM.
Thank you for your enquiry. I’m in the Climate Data Services Section and unable to answer that.
All cyclones up to most recent are all listed in the downloadable spreadsheet http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/history/index.shtml click on the link titled Database of past tropical cyclone tracks (Last updated on 2017-02-21 )
Other information may be included in the Severe Weather events http://www.bom.gov.au/announcements/sevwx/
The graphics/plots may not have been updated as something new may be planned.
14 Mar 2017 – My response to the above.
It is surprising to me that the Trend plot provides no data beyond 2011.
It’s fair to say that I’m extremely disappointed by the response to this query received to date.
From the data that has been highlighted to me it appears that even the plot for 2011 is only partial data.
I would greatly appreciate if the BoM could confirm the numbers for 2011-2016. I realise that 2017 cyclone season is not yet complete.
24 Mar 2017 – Response from BoM
There are plans to update the Tropical Cyclone webpage and its associated content, including the trends webpage. However, this is unlikely to occur during the current tropical cyclone season (resources are focussed on operational activities during the season). The season officially runs until the end of April. There is no definite time frame given at this stage, for these updates.
For those who may be interested in the data post 2011. (including updated 2011 information, I’ve gathered this data from the references provided by the BoM:
2011 – Non-severe 6; Severe 5 – Total 11
2012 – NS 1; S 4 – T 5
2013 – NS 4; S 4 – T 8
2014 – NS 4; S 2 – T 6
2015 – NS 6; S 1 – T 7
2016 – NS 4: S 0 – T 4
2017 – NS 2; S 1 – T3 (Includes Debbie but season incomplete)
NOTE: This data includes cyclones which occurred south of Jakarta due to the proximity to Christmas Island.
I’d requested BoM to confirm these numbers but they ignored that request in their responses.
It’s surprising that this information hasn’t been updated since 2011 (even that data seems incomplete).
If this data is added to the BoM’s own Cyclone Trend plot then it simply confirms what most of the other plots already shows:
That there is no increase in neither the quantum nor severity of Tropical Cyclones in the Australian Region.
In the commentary following the BoM Trend Plot, the BoM does try and deflect attention away from numbers and severity:
“Potential changes in tropical cyclone occurrence and intensity (a measure of wind speed alone rather than the amount of precipitation or coastal flooding) are discussed in detail in the 2007 report, Climate Change in Australia, Technical Report – Chapter 5: Regional climate change projections (8.9MB) See: Chapter 5.9.1 Severe weather: Tropical cyclones. There is substantial evidence from theory and model experiments that the large-scale environment in which tropical cyclones form and evolve is changing as a result of greenhouse warming. Projected changes in the number and intensity of tropical cyclones are subject to the sources of uncertainty inherent in climate change projections. There remains uncertainty in the future change in tropical cyclone frequency (the number of tropical cyclones in a given period) projected by climate models.
Wind speed is only one aspect of tropical cyclones and their impacts. The amount of heavy precipitation from all weather systems, including tropical cyclones, is likely to increase. Increased rainfall intensity from tropical cyclones is pertinent to Australia, since these storms have historically been associated with major flooding.
Additionally, increases in storm surges and extreme sea-levels are very likely to occur in association with tropical cyclones under future climate change. This change is independent of changes in tropical cyclone intensity and is directly related to increases in global mean sea-level due to global warming.
Projected changes in tropical cyclone characteristics are inherently tied to changes in large-scale patterns such as the El Niño – Southern Oscillation, changes in sea surface temperature and changes in deep convection. As global climate models improve, their simulation of tropical cyclones is expected to improve, thus providing greater certainty in projections of tropical cyclone changes in a warmer world.”
Of particular interest are the comments regarding seal level rise.
Recent data from NOAA PSMSL indicate sea level rises along the Queensland coast as:
Townsville – 1.4mm per year
Bundaberg – 0.6 mm per year
Brisbane – 0.1mm per year.
Compared to the Global Average of 3.4mm +/- 0.4 mm per year.
(That’s 34mm every 10 years and 304mm every 100 years).
Perhaps another Inconvenient Truth?
Extreme cyclone theory is a sub set of the belief in CAGW. This is not about science, it is about faith and redemption. Any doubters who stop to look at evidence will be turned into a pillar of salt and their soul damned to hellfire with the deniers.
Apologies for poor grammar as should be ” there is an increase is neither the quantum nor severity..”
Imagine this.
You’ve just survived the first blow sheltering in the lee of south winds, the eye is over you, you have 15 min to pull the pick and steam to shelter from the north,the pin drops to the bottom of your barometer and you’re dragging to within 500m of the beach but you have no vision. Your crew are in life jackets shitting bricks, the barometer starts to rise, 100kn+ winds ease, you start to make headway! Elation! Then a huge wave picks you up so high you just KNOW coming down is going to be fucked up. You come down listing to sb, your sb boom dips under, drags you over, it comes up bent like a boozers elbow. Your sb gunwhale is flush with the water, a wave breaks over it and washes across deck. The barometer keeps on rising and now your crew know they’re going to live. You’ve had 12 h of this crap.
Now you go searching for mates whose boat has sunk, you reckon they’ve been in the water four hours. Another boat finds two of them. You find three more. You all search a grid for the nxt two days but one man from port fairy is lost, forever. It’s your 21st birthday and you didn’t even get a cake, but the cyclone sure blew your candles.
The media are now using “unofficial weather station sources” to report 240km/h gusts at Airlie Beach because it gets more interest than the actual measurements.
Let me know when they get wind gusts anywhere near 408km/h lmao!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wind_speed
“Climate Church Junior Wizard, Adam Bandt” love it – permission to reuse ??
The Watermelons will let no tragedy go to waste.
Debbie blows – Bandit sucks!
Stand by for photo opportunities of our Maladroit, hard-hatted and hi-vizzed, shovel in hand, getting down and dirty on the clean-up operations.
Echoes of Kevni who has been before him.
Anaesthetic Palacechook is all over my TV.
Are we sure she wasn’t born a he ?
As for Debbie, so far the driest cyclone I can remember in my life in Mackay.
The CO2 from lawn mowers on Thursday may cause another cyclone.
Cave – permission granted 😉
A great analysis! For me, just seeing Bandt’s name on a news item immediately consigns it to the bullshit bit bucket.
ABC Emergency ✔ @ABCemergency
#CycloneDebbie
– 262km/h at #HamiltonIsland airport at 10:30am
– 159km/h at #ProserpineAirport 12:29am
– 130km/h at #BowenAirport at 12:33am
1:09 PM – 28 Mar 2017
If they had an ounce of ethics, they would homogenise that Hamilton Island data to bring it down to Proserpine or Bowen. As noted above, the HI station is in a very exposed, raised (58.66m) position.
