The most erudite exposition of JS Bach and the age of reason. A true genius. That is both JS Bach and Glenn Gould were geniuses. And if you want to read about Bach, please try Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas Hofstadter. It took me quite a while to get through the book, but it is one of the most thought provoking and stimulating books ever written.

