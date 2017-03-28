Guest Post: Paul Farmer Scrap the GST formula

The Commonwealth Grants Commission should scrap the current formula of redistribution for the GST as it destructive to a long term successful Federal system. It is not only perverse that WA isn’t getting its per capita share but it is destructive to the national economy in the long run. With this current approach of income equalisation among States arguably there is a strong probability that we end up with a human resource allocation across the nation that is far from optimal. We also continue to push Australia down a path of having 2 mega cities with everything else a regional outpost of some sort and we don’t end up with a vibrant diversified national economy that actually grows right across the length and breadth of the nation. If the Treasury in this country was even half on the ball they should be recognizing this and screaming it from the rooftop. The formula for GST should be based on where final consumption sales are made (geographical neutrality) and should reflect the level of consumption expenditure in each state and if that means WA gets more than its per capita share so what ? That’s a healthy thing if it encourages mobility of labour to where it is required. If we can’t do that then let’s just scrap the Commonwealth GST and substitute it for a system of State based GST with each State keeping its own tax receipts from activity occurring within its own jurisdiction.

A Commonwealth is a collection of States each with differing endowments of resources, people skills and other natural advantages. How a State sets its own taxation, royalty and exploration incentives is also a source of these advantages. However for federal system to be fiscally sustainable in the long run requires effective and healthy competition between States which in turn encourages each to exploit these natural advantages they possess. Each state then should be free to enjoy the benefits of that development by reinvesting those dividends of growth as they see fit to encourage future development and to further diversify their local economies, not have effectively those funds redistributed away by loss of other federal monies such as in this case with WA’s share of GST revenue being obliterated. The current formula of GST redistribution is based on “zero sum economics” and encourages cross subsidization across states and by implication can only encourage non development of a state’s resources.

As WA is resource rich, you would expect it to grow and in natural consequence its tax base to grow as royalty incomes grow. This allows the state to invest in more services which all things being equal will encourage more people to move to that State. This can become a virtuous cycle and leads to the building of a strong localized economy through further diversification and more specialisation of labour and more competition as more people continue moving to a growing state. This is basic market forces at work. By each State keeping its own tax receipts which are a function of its own activities and tax policies you encourage those government receipts to be invested where they are most needed to give the maximum chance of that State developing through it’s own behaviour and incentives a strong local economy over time . The national economy then becomes a network of independently viable states each utilising their different comparative advantages.

If one state is doing a better job than another in developing its resources such that its per capita tax share is running ahead of others with that State government then using that position to provide better services that’s a good thing and a healthy signal within the national economy to encourage labour mobility to that State. From a national perspective with this approach we are encouraging the allocation of human resources to where they are most demanded and this labour mobility unlocks productivity within the national economy as a whole. Given the importance of productivity growth to long run economic growth, it is vital we encourage national labour mobility not impede it. This is not a difficult concept to grasp but clearly it isn’t understood in the GST Grants Commission where the current formula completely ignores this basic premise of economics .

The current formula in its approach is basically an extension of simple Keynesian economics that is ignorant of how an economy actually grows. That is through private investment built off efficient resource allocation and productivity improvements that is supported by underlying population growth. Rather the current approach assumes government spending decisions that invoke arbitrary allocations to poor performing jurisdictions can influence growth more than market principles. Hayek thesis in the Road to Serfdom is arguably an entire treatise that this idea is deeply floored and moreover from an empirical point of view is there a shred of evidence this approach of taxation equalisation between State jurisdictions even works ? Schumpeter’s idea of creative destruction should be allowed just as much to work with State governments as it does with business in the private sector. A state that cannot perform and is lazy and inefficient shouldn’t be encouraged to remain set in its recalcitrant ways such as we have with South Australia and Tasmania currently and expect others to continue to pay their way. Any federal system should actively encourage such States to change or die………..that is the healthy way to not only build a market sector but also a government sector and moreover build a strong national economy through time that unlocks true localized sources of comparative advantage. The current formula is also ignoring at our national detriment a fundamental idea that that has been proved over and over again over the last 250 odd years of industrial development and what Niall Ferguson argues is the first true killer app of Western civilisation …………..Competition. Encouraging competition works and makes everybody in the long run better off. State’s finances in a Federal system certainly should not be exempted from this principle.