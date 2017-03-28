How governments have destroyed the world’s most efficient energy market

The nation’s energy policy is in the hands of ideological tyros.
At the federal level Malcolm Turnbull is running the show with the equally green evangelist, his Departmental Secretary Martin Parkinson.
At the state level, we have a Victorian Government desperately promoting wind, to match Greens policies in the hope of retaining threatened inner city seats, while also killing coal, conspiring with the Liberals to close down gas supplies and otherwise using the electricity supply system to provide favours to key support groups. And in South Australia we have a Premier who has drunk deeply from the well of Commonwealth subsidies, declared his jurisdiction at the cutting edge of the global renewable movement and, in denial of the evidence, is desperately trying to demonstrate the wisdom of this.
Electricity supply.
In a statement plumbing the depths of credibility, the electricity market manager, AEMO, maintains that the closure of Hazelwood will not compromise the security of the Victoria electricity system nor the broader National Electricity Market (NEM) next summer. Looking around it says that there are adequate supply sources available to cover the loss of Hazelwood’s 1600 MW of reliable baseload power.
Hazelwood’s closure takes out 11 per cent of the Victorian-South Australian capacity of fossil and hydro availability, 19 per cent of the total if the now short supplies of gas are excluded. Hazelwood’s closure, having already triggered a doubling of the average wholesale price, places supply on a knife edge, especially when the 2900 MW of wind is not available.
In its final analysis of the events leading to the September 2016 South Australian black-out, AEMO re-affirms that the failure of the wind generators was the cause. It argues that there are measures that can be taken to mitigate this. Among these are payments to consumers to lower demand at crucial times and re-engineering the grid to accommodate the policy-induced reduction in fossil fuel energy.
One such proposed grid re-engineering is the South Australian plan to spend $150 million on short term battery storage. But this would provide a buffer of just 4 seconds; fully supplying itself with wind energy buttressed by battery storage would according to Miskelly and Quirk cost $180 billion – about twice South Australia’s Gross State Product!
South Australia deliberately chose to close off its options of retaining a back-up supply of coal when it prevented the Northern power station from remaining open. It now says it will build a new gas plant at a cost of $350 million to be used as a reserve unit only. Good luck with getting the gas for this and in getting a return for the state citizen owners!
South Australia also intends to over-ride the AEMO allocation of electricity between different jurisdictions to ensure that power is delivered from Victoria in time of need. Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosia may be clueless in the economics of electricity supply but she understands the political penalty of Victoria facing black-outs due to electricity being exported to another jurisdiction. And so the national market would quickly unravel into state autarkies, at least until the Commonwealth invokes Freedom of Trade provisions of the Constitution (s 92) and takes over the market management.
Malcolm Turnbull’s “nation-building” proposals to create a pump storage scheme for the Snowy is an alternative to batteries smoothing the supply but, by losing 20 per cent of available energy in the pumping process, actually reduces the available resource. Snowy Hydro already has pumped storage and has the option of increasing this but has never done so simply because it makes no commercial sense. Turnbull’s costing of his proposal at $2 billion is ridiculous and the five year time frame would outlive his tenure of office.
Energy retailing: a smoke screen for policy incompetence
Perhaps under orders, Energy Minister Frydenberg has given the ACCC, under Rod Sims an institution marked by hostility to normal market operations, a task of finding out if the retailers are price gouging. Frydenberg has cited an analysis from the government’s political adversaries at the Grattan Institute in support of this, saying there could be savings of $250 million a year for Victoria alone if the market was working properly.
With more retailers than in any other electricity market in the world, and with easy entry and smaller retailers going out of business, monopolistic price gouging possibilities defy rational analysis.
The Grattan analysis has this chart
The cause of retail margin increase are solidly down to government regulations which involve costs that must be passed on. Among these for Victoria are:
- “Customer protection” requirements and hardship provisions
- Disallowance of exit fees
- Requirement to pay above market rates for solar buy-back
- Support for the compulsory roll-out of “smart” metering
- Various regulatory requirements to offer long life lighting and other virtue-signalling favours to customers
The fact is that government policy forcing the replacement of reliable coal plant by unreliable wind at three times the cost is at the heart of the energy crisis we face and Commonwealth measures along these lines are exacerbated by those of the states.
MT is a warmist.
TA repealed the carbon tax. MT is a disgrace.
My only thought, is to make yourself energy independent (when the Grid fails), by getting a decent diesel generator.
At least the stuff in your freezer won’t melt!
You’re possibly right Alan. It was a fabulous energy market with few people ever experiencing a blackout. I can’t ever recall being in one in Australia. All that’s gone now.
AEMO has become political road-kill on the Australian energy super-highway.
As a statutory authority it has pandered to conflicting and contradictory energy policies at State and Federal levels and now shares the blame for the failure of the market it was supposed to protect. Perhaps more culpability lies there than with the imbecile politicians; AEMO has industry technical knowledge and was well aware in advance of the strategic mess that formed over the past 10 years.
Describing the people who have taken control of energy policy as “tyros” is much too kind; they are actually much more sinister because they are radical ideological zealots who believe we should pay any price to achieve their ultimate goal: to replace Western capitalism with a socialist alternative.
Good man Alan Moran. Please keep it up.
They fully intend to deindustrialise yarragrad, the smelter at Portland will have Holden style cash tossed at it, then it will go.
Once energy intensive industry is Gone With the Wind, rolling blackouts of Tory electorates will keep the people who matter lit up.
Vicco minister filthlilly was on radio recently, describing the plan she saw that explained blacking out the far west of the state would enable business as usual for the rest. Sadly, to them, the far west is everything the wrong side of Bendigo and Ballarat.
The province of south Stalin had their weatherfilth on sky today, bluntly stating that south australia could go it alone with energy if it shut down the pipeline going East from the Moomba gas plant and kept all the gas for south australia.
No Moomba gas for Sydney [a move straight out of the Putin playbook.]
Deindustrialisation and Dewesternisation will surpass Democracy, Grim Reaper electricity policy is just a weapon to enforce their dream.
Seriously, how long is it going to take for people in this country to wake up to, much less put a stop to this staggering treasonous stupidity?
Quite frankly I’m not going to settle for anything less than certain monstrous imbeciles experiencing HOP time.
One of Dad’s Army mates became very big in the Victorian SEC, a country boy with hardly any education but self motivating after WW11. I remember Dad pointing out the SEC building in Flinders St every time we went to Melbourne, he was so proud of his mate and the way the whole Latrobe Valley developments had proceeded.
I’m glad he’s not here to see the sensational mess it has all become.
The closing of Hazelwood seems troublesome for Victoria.
Tony Abbott was right about coal mines all along. We need them and that’s that. He’s pretty much right about most stuff.
But this “dirty coal” business has sunk into Australia’s consciousness, sort of.
Splinters from sitting on the fence?
Appears deserved.
See how little rooftop solar happens in a sunny state with no access to the subsidy and buyback rort.
When it becomes a third world hell hole of rationed power, unexpected blackouts, when you are meant to have power and when you do have power it is of such low quality you cannot run air conditioning or refrigeration.
This place does not have the history, finances or natural resources that we have.
This is my experience from briefly living in such a place.
People rely on paying a lot for a local business that runs a huge diesel generator hooked to your house to make up the shortfall.
Eventually, part of this country had a private operator build a brand new plant to supply power. It is good, 24 hr reliable but very expensive.
The rest of the country continues with rationing. It is the socialist way.*
*Welcome to our future, which is happening now.
Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosia may be clueless in the economics of electricity supply but she understands the political penalty of Victoria facing black-outs due to electricity being exported to another jurisdiction
She tells us she’s been assured by AEMO Victoria will not face supply restrictions in the medium term after Hazelwood’s closure.
AEMO, otoh, are predicting 72 days of restrictions of supply to VIC over the next 24/12.
It’s all down to NSW & QLD as to whether VIC has security of supply.
Not to mention SA.
Political realities will see the NSW & QLD premiers seeking to ensure security of supply for their states in the event of pressure on the eastern grid.
Meanwhile, where’s Josh?
We in the west watch on with interest. Hopefully the new state gov doesn’t f it up.
Another ‘unexpected’ benefit of overlaying asynchronous supply from windmills.
Electric motors stop working efficiently.
The Board of AGL should be beaten with sticks, naked, in Martin Place every Wednesday lunchtime.
Alan, is another reason for the seemingly wide gap between wholesale and retail prices in the Grattan analysis chart (which they are no doubt using to claim that retailers are ‘price gouging’) is simply the fact that wholesale prices don’t include the cost of subsidies under the RET whereas retail prices do?
I’ve noticed that the politicians and left-wing thinktanks like to quote wholesale power prices as much as possible. I assume this is because they do not include the cost to retailers of purchasing LRECs so they:
1) make prices appear lower than they actually are, and
2) they can then subtly shift the blame to retailers/deregulation for price rises.
Abbott is equally culpable. He brought about the RET in its current form and he replaced the carbon tax with a secret ETS with the help of Greg Hunt. He’s a socialist and an economic vandal.
Just as they were dragged kicking and screaming to come to Jesus on border security by voters, Labor will need to be subjected to similar persuasion on energy security.
PS Even if the libs freeze or abolish theRET, the threat of a Labor govt and an increasedRET would still prevent investment in coal or gas plants.